Karnataka municipal election result 2018 latest updates: Counting of votes will take place on Monday from 8 am onwards and results are expected to be declared by night as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for polling.
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Urban Local Body election, which took place across the state in 102 ULBs on 31 August, will be held on Monday.
Most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it had been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270km from Bengaluru.
All the three major political parties in the state ie. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies that went to the polls.
The wards, which are spread over eight districts of south Karnataka, three districts in the coastal region and 11 districts of north Karnataka, have a registered voter base of more than 3.6 million.
However, elections to nearly 100 other local bodies, including in Bengaluru, will be held later (in the second phase in November) as these are yet to complete their terms, the SEC said, according to IANS. The state has a total of 212 urban local bodies and in the second phase, elections will be held to the remaining 107 urban bodies, including seven city corporations.
During the elections held on Friday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used and over 40,000 security personnel were deployed for the local polls, the EC said.
The JD(S) and Congress, which are in a coalition in the state government, are pitted against each other in the ULB polls. Thus, the contest will be interesting since the BJP will try its best to regain its hold in the state after losing a chance at power by a few seats in the Assembly election in May 2018. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not far, the triangular contest is expected to be keenly fought.
"In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 Assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict," the official told IANS in Bengaluru.
Counting of votes to be held today
Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 September and most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it was postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 km from Bengaluru.
08:13 (IST)
Counting to begin shortly in Yadgir, Surpur, Gurmitkal
Counting for two city municipal councils (Yadgir and Surpur) and one town municipal council ( Gurmitkal ) will begin shortly in their respective headquarters. Fate of 255 candidates in 84 wards will be decided today.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
08:12 (IST)
HAVERI: Postal ballots being counted first
Counting officers just opened the strong room in Haveri. Postal ballot votes are being counted now.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:11 (IST)
Results awaited in 53 town municipal councils
08:11 (IST)
Results awaited in 53 town municipal councils
Voting took place in 53 town municipal councils on Friday, which are listed as follows: Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, HD Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda
08:08 (IST)
Voting took place in 29 city municipal councils
The 29 city municipal councils where elections were held on Friday are: Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.
08:01 (IST)
RECAP: NOTA option introduced for the first time
For the first time, NOTA (none of the above) option is being introduced in the ULB polls in Karnataka. EVMs will be used for the polling. Arrangements have been made to use 4,640 ballet units and 4,940 control units, according to The New Indian Express.
07:59 (IST)
Congress won 1,960 seats in previous ULB elections
In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress had won 1,960 seats, while the BJP and the JD-S had won 905 seats each, and Independents had bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.
07:49 (IST)
Counting to begin at 8 am
07:46 (IST)
ULB polls in Karnataka are a warm up to the Lok Sabha election in 2019
The Urban Local Bodies poll in Karnataka is being seen as tech run before the final show in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. According to The Hindu, the results will decide the alliance for several Lok Sabha constituencies between Congress and the JD(S) next year. The BJP, which has a stronger presence in urban pockets, will get to test its popularity across the state ahead of the general elections.
07:41 (IST)
RECAP: Police resort to lathicharge in Belagavi
In Belagavi, the police had to resort to lathi charge at a booth in Ramdurg on Friday after BJP MLA Mahadevappa Yadavad and former Congress MLA Ashok Pattan indulged in a verbal clash. Both politicians had gone to observe polling with supporters, and faced each other at ward number 12, 9, 3 and 2. When they tried to enter the prohibited area near polling station, the election officers had to take everyone out, after which supporters of both the politicians got into a verbal fight.
07:27 (IST)
Expecting to get majority in several city, town municipalities, says Congress
"We are expecting to secure majority in many city and town municipalities across the state though we contested against the JD(S) and the BJP. We hope the JD(S) will reciprocate our gesture to support it in forming the coalition government in the state," a Congress spokesman told IANS in Bengaluru.
07:18 (IST)
Polling was held in 2,662 civic wards
According to the State Election Commission (SEC), polling was held in 2,662 civic wards spanning 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities, 23 town panchayats and 135 wards at Mysuru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru city corporations.
07:14 (IST)
RECAP: 68% turnout during voting
Elections to 102 ULBs, including three city corporations, were held on Friday across the southern state, with a record 68 percent voter turnout.
07:06 (IST)
06:58 (IST)
8,340 candidates in fray
In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 1,397 from the Janata Dal (Secular) are in the fray for the ULBs, while 814 are contesting in the city corporations, including 135 from Congress, 130 from BJP and 129 from JD(S).
06:57 (IST)
RECAP: Polling held for 102 ULBs on Friday
In Karnataka, polling was held for 102 urban local bodies (ULBs) on Friday. The voting began at 7 am amid tight security, and was scheduled to end at 5 pm.
The voting was held in 2,529 wards spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats and in 135 wards of the three city corporations.
06:55 (IST)
Counting of votes to be held today
