Karnataka municipal election result 2018 latest updates: Counting of votes will take place on Monday from 8 am onwards and results are expected to be declared by night as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for polling.

The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Urban Local Body election, which took place across the state in 102 ULBs on 31 August, will be held on Monday.

Most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it had been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270km from Bengaluru.

All the three major political parties in the state ie. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies that went to the polls.

The wards, which are spread over eight districts of south Karnataka, three districts in the coastal region and 11 districts of north Karnataka, have a registered voter base of more than 3.6 million.

However, elections to nearly 100 other local bodies, including in Bengaluru, will be held later (in the second phase in November) as these are yet to complete their terms, the SEC said, according to IANS. The state has a total of 212 urban local bodies and in the second phase, elections will be held to the remaining 107 urban bodies, including seven city corporations.

During the elections held on Friday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used and over 40,000 security personnel were deployed for the local polls, the EC said.

The JD(S) and Congress, which are in a coalition in the state government, are pitted against each other in the ULB polls. Thus, the contest will be interesting since the BJP will try its best to regain its hold in the state after losing a chance at power by a few seats in the Assembly election in May 2018. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not far, the triangular contest is expected to be keenly fought.

