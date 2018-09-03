Karnataka municipal election result 2018 latest updates: Congress is set to win the ULB polls in state after securing wins in 982 seats. Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao took to Twitter to hail the party's performance. In a tweet, he said that Congress will be "the number one party as the urban voters of Karnataka have reinforced their faith in us". He congratulated the party workers on the victory.

In the 2013 ULB elections held in 4,976 seats, the Congress won 1,960 seats, while BJP and JD(S) had won 905 each, and independents bagged the remaining 1,206 seats.

​According to reports, 25 people were injured after acid was thrown at supporters during a Congress victory celebration. The Congress won three seats in Tumkur Municipal Corporation.

Out of the 2,664 seats that went to polls on Friday, results for 2,631 have been declared. So far, the Congress is leading with 967 seats with the BJP close behind at 917 seats. Meanwhile, JD(S) stands far behind at third place with a mere 373 seats. BJP's performance this time is better than its last in 2013, where it won 905 seats.

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has said that Congress and JD(S) will have a tie-up wherever the results are hung. However, he added that it was not an indication of what is likely to happen in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Commenting on the Karnataka urban local body election results, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said it is not lagging behind. "Neck-to-neck fight is there and if you combine secular votes, they are the most. These elections are based on minor issues and local candidates. These results don't hold much significance," he said.

Results have been declared in 2,267 out of total 2,664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on 31 August. The Congress has won 846 seats while the BJP won 788 seats, JD(S) 307 seats, and independent candidates 277 seats.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa said that the saffron party couldn’t perform as per the calculations due to Congress-JD(S) coalition government. On Saturday, the ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) had said that it would extend its coalition alliance with Congress in Karnataka to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power.

According to report, the BJP has won the municipal elections in Shivamogga. It also happens to former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa's homeground, who had earlier declared that the saffron party would win at least 50-60 percent of the seats.

All the 31 wards in Nippani muncipality have been won by independent candidates. It is the hometown of BJP MLA Shashikala Jolle.

Results have been declared on 1,412 seats out of total 2,664 seats in 102 urban local bodies where polls took place on 31 August. So far, the Congress has won 560 seats, BJP 499 seats, JD(S) 178 seats, and independent candidates 150 seats.

In the Yelbarga Town Panchayat, there were 15 seats in total, out of which BJP has won 11 and Congress managed just 3 along with 1 independent victory. Whereas, in Koppal Municipal Council, out of the 31 total seats, 15 landed with Congress while BJP managed 10 and 2 went to JDS. 4 seats were also won by independent candidates. Moreover, in the Gangavati Municipal Council, Congress took home 17 seats, beating BJP by just 3 seats (14) and 2 seats each went to JD(S) and independents.

Out of the 23 municipality seats in Sankeshwar, Congress has won 11 seats while BJP too manged to gather 11 seats. Thus, the independent candidate, Ajith Karajagi, is now the kingmaker to decide the fate of the urban local body.

BJP has swept the Puttur city municipal council with 25 seats, Congress gets 4 while SDPI secures 2 out of the total 21 seats in fray. BJP won 13 seats to the Tumkur Municipal Corporation, followed by the JD(S) at seven seats. The Congress won just in three wards while Independent candidates won two wards each.

Counting for the Hallikhed TMC is over, where Congress has emerged victorious in 13 wards, followed by BJP (5) and JD(S) (3).

The EC officials declared the final results of the Hirekerur TMC in Haveri where is has emerged that the Congress or BJP can form the council with the support of others.

No photography is allowed at the "hyper sensitive" counting centre in Ullal city, Mangaluru. Nobody in the administration was able to answer why this special security for Ullal. Meanwhile, JD(S) and SDPI won two CMC seats each while Congress won one seat in Ullal.

Counting of votes has begun for the 102 ULBs across the state. In Yadgir, in north-east Karnataka, the BJP and Congress have already won one city municipal council seat each so far.

Counting of votes will take place on Monday from 8 am onwards and results are expected to be declared by night as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for polling.

The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Urban Local Body election, which took place across the state in 102 ULBs on 31 August, will be held on Monday.

Most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it had been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270km from Bengaluru.

All the three major political parties in the state ie. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies that went to the polls.

The wards, which are spread over eight districts of south Karnataka, three districts in the coastal region and 11 districts of north Karnataka, have a registered voter base of more than 3.6 million.

However, elections to nearly 100 other local bodies, including in Bengaluru, will be held later (in the second phase in November) as these are yet to complete their terms, the SEC said, according to IANS. The state has a total of 212 urban local bodies and in the second phase, elections will be held to the remaining 107 urban bodies, including seven city corporations.

During the elections held on Friday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used and over 40,000 security personnel were deployed for the local polls, the EC said.

The JD(S) and Congress, which are in a coalition in the state government, are pitted against each other in the ULB polls. Thus, the contest will be interesting since the BJP will try its best to regain its hold in the state after losing a chance at power by a few seats in the Assembly election in May 2018. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not far, the triangular contest is expected to be keenly fought.

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka urban local body election result 2018