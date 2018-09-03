Karnataka municipal election result 2018 latest updates: BJP has swept the Puttur city municipal council with 25 seats, Congress gets 4 while SDPI secures 2 out of the total 21 seats in fray. BJP won 13 seats to the Tumkur Municipal Corporation, followed by the JD(S) at seven seats. The Congress won just in three wards while Independent candidates won two wards each.
Counting for the Hallikhed TMC is over, where Congress has emerged victorious in 13 wards, followed by BJP (5) and JD(S) (3).
The EC officials declared the final results of the Hirekerur TMC in Haveri where is has emerged that the Congress or BJP can form the council with the support of others.
No photography is allowed at the "hyper sensitive" counting centre in Ullal city, Mangaluru. Nobody in the administration was able to answer why this special security for Ullal. Meanwhile, JD(S) and SDPI won two CMC seats each while Congress won one seat in Ullal.
Counting of votes has begun for the 102 ULBs across the state. In Yadgir, in north-east Karnataka, the BJP and Congress have already won one city municipal council seat each so far.
Counting of votes will take place on Monday from 8 am onwards and results are expected to be declared by night as electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for polling.
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.
The counting of votes for the Karnataka Urban Local Body election, which took place across the state in 102 ULBs on 31 August, will be held on Monday.
Most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it had been postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270km from Bengaluru.
All the three major political parties in the state ie. the Congress, the JD(S) and the BJP fielded candidates in the 2,574 wards in 105 local bodies that went to the polls.
The wards, which are spread over eight districts of south Karnataka, three districts in the coastal region and 11 districts of north Karnataka, have a registered voter base of more than 3.6 million.
However, elections to nearly 100 other local bodies, including in Bengaluru, will be held later (in the second phase in November) as these are yet to complete their terms, the SEC said, according to IANS. The state has a total of 212 urban local bodies and in the second phase, elections will be held to the remaining 107 urban bodies, including seven city corporations.
During the elections held on Friday, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were used and over 40,000 security personnel were deployed for the local polls, the EC said.
The JD(S) and Congress, which are in a coalition in the state government, are pitted against each other in the ULB polls. Thus, the contest will be interesting since the BJP will try its best to regain its hold in the state after losing a chance at power by a few seats in the Assembly election in May 2018. With the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not far, the triangular contest is expected to be keenly fought.
SANKESHWAR: Independent candidate Ajith Karajagi becomes kingmaker as BJP, Congress tie at 11 seats each
Out of the 23 municipality seats, Congress has won 11 seats while BJP too manged to gather 11 seats. Thus, the independent candidate, Ajith Karajagi, is now the kingmaker to decide the fate of the urban local body.
With inputs from: S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
SAVANUR: Congress wins with 15 seats while BJP manages just 8
Meanwhile, JDS got 2 seats in the council and independent candidates secured 3 seats.
With inputs from: Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
PUTTUR: BJP wins with 25 seats
BJP sweeps Puttur city municipal council with 25 seats, Congress gets 4 while SDPI secures 2 out of the total 21 seats in fray.
With inputs from: M Raghuram/101Reporters
TUMAKURU: BJP sweeps Tumkur municipal corporation polls
The BJP has won 13 seats to the Tumkur Municipal Corporation (Ward nos. 1, 4, 6, 14, 15, 23, 25, 26, 27, 31, 32, 34, 35) followed by the JD(S) at seven seats (Ward nos. 3,17, 21, 22, 28, 29, 33). The Congress won just three wards (nos. 8, 16, 18) while Independent candidates won two wards each (24 and 30)
Input by Chandramouli/101Reporters
TUMAKURU: Congress wins in Madhugiri TMC
Madhugiri TMC: Congress wins 4 seats (Ward no. 3,14, 2 and 4); BJP wins 2 seats (Ward no. 13,16,); JD(S) wins Ward no. 15;
Chikkanayakanahhali TMC: JD(S) winds 14 seats, BJP 5 seats and Independents 2 seats.
Koratagere Town Panchayat: JD(S) wins 5 seats (Ward no. 1, 2, 3, 9, 10) BJP wins Ward no. 11 and Congress bags Ward. no. 12.
Inputs by Chandramouli/101Reporters
BIDAR: Congress sweeps Hallikhed TMC with 13 seats
Counting for the Hallikhed TMC is over, where Congress has emerged victorious in 13 wards, followed by BJP (5) and JD(S) (3).
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
YADGIR: BJP wins 11 seats in Yadgir CMC; Congress emerges victorious in Surpur and Gurumitkal CMC
Yadgir CMC: The BJP emerged victorious with 11 seats, followed by the Congress at 7 seats, while the JD(S) bagged just three.
Surpur CMC: Out of the 15 wards, Congress has won 8 seats while BJP just missed it with 7 seats.
Gurumitkal TMC: The Congress won six wards while the JD(S) settled for five wards.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
Congress ahead so far; HDK cancels all meetings till lunch
With the Congress currently leading in the urban local body polls, the counting in has left many leaders jittery. Among them is Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who has cancelled all engagements till lunch and is believed to be glued to the television set, as per News18.
HASSAN: JD(S) wins six wards in Arsikere, two in Channarayapatna
JD(S) has won six out of 31 wards in Hassan's Arsikere and two in Channarayapatna, reported News18. In all, 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 1,397 from the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray for the ULBs,
ULLAL: SDPI makes impressive inroads winning six out of nine seats contested in CMC
SDPI and JD(S) have made a splendid entry into the Ullal ULBs with a total of 15 seats out of 31. It is a first-time entry for both parties. Hyder Ullal, secretary of Mangaluru Assembly constituency of JD(S), said it was a resounding win for a first-time entry. SDPI and JD(S) workers allege that the Congress party treated their voters with contempt. They did not even get any work done as little as getting water connections.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
BJP-Congress workers clash near Hukkeri counting centre
According to Tv9 Kannada, BJP and Congress workers clashed near the counting centre in Hukkeri (TMC) in Belagavi district. The police had to reportedly resort to lathi charge to control the the brawl.
Final results of Hirekerur TMC in Haveri declared
The EC officials declared the final results of the Hirekerur TMC in Haveri where is has emerged that the Congress or BJP can form the council with the support of others. Here is the tally of seats won:
Congress: 8
BJP: 7
JD(S): 1
Others: 4
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
Congress-JD(S) to come together in post-poll alliance if either fails to get majority on its own
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and the Congress in Karnataka would extend their coalition alliance to the urban local bodies (ULBs) across the state to keep the Opposition BJP out of power, said a JD(S) official on Saturday.
"In the event of either party not getting majority on its own in the ULB elections, we will have post-poll alliance to rule the local bodies as we did to form the coalition government in the state after the May 12 Assembly election threw a hung House with a split verdict," the official told IANS in Bengaluru.
Counting of votes to be held today
Counting of votes will be taken up on 3 September and most of the results are expected by night or early Tuesday. Though the civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 ULBs, it was postponed in three of them — Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar — due to heavy rains and flash floods early this month in their Kodagu district, about 270 km from Bengaluru.
BELAGAVI: Setback for BJP MLA Umesh Katti in Hukkeri CMC
It is a big setback for former minister and BJP MLA Umesh Katti who lost in the polls, as the saffron party has been in power at the municipality for the last 20 years. Out of 23 seats, 12 seats were won by Congress, while BJP could win only eight seats. Meanwhile, the three Independent candidates have won.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
BIDAR: Congress supporters celebrate victory in Hallikhed TMC
Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters
BELAGAVI: Congress back to power in Bailhongal CMC
The Congress has returned to power in the Bailhongal CMC, which has a total of 27 seats. The Congress won 17 seats, while the BJP grabbed 7 seats and the Independents bagged 3 seats.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
BELAGAVI: Six Independent candidates elected to Gokak CMC
Six Independent candidates were elected to Gokak CMC, which has a total of 31 seats. The remaining 25 seats were also won by Independents who all supported by Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi. It also happens to be Jarkiholi's hometown. However, questions are being raised on why he had not contested on party symbol.
Inputs by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
UTTARA KANNADA: BJP, Congress win 11 seats each to Karwar CMC
The BJP and Congress have won 11 seats each to the Karwar City Municipal Council whereas the JD(S) has won four seats and the Independents five seats.
Input by Deepak Kumar/101Reporters
BELAGAVI: Independent candidates from all 23 wards elected to Khanapur Town Panchayat
Independent candidates from all 23 wards have been elected to the Khanapur Town Panchayat. It should be noted that Khanapur Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar had not shown much interest in campaigning.
Inputs by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
DAKSHINA KANNADA: Unprecendented victory for SDPI in Bantwal
It is an unprecedented win for SDPI, which is touted to be a Muslim party. Its entry into active politics has further polarised Muslim votes according the trends available from the coast. The anti-Congress wave has been towards JD(S) or towards SDPI. BJP's influence, though still the major player on the coast, on minorities has waned.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
BELAGAVI: BJP wins 13 seats in Ramdurg
The BJP has won 13 seats to the Ramdurg TMC while the Congress has bagged 10 seats.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
SDPI wins six seats in a Congress dominated Bantwal Town Municipal Council
JD(S) has also made inroads into Bantwal TMC by winning four seats so far.
Inputs by M Raghuram/101Reporters
Khanapur Town Panchayat: Husband-wife win for third time
Husband-wife achieved victory for the third time in the Khanapur Town Panchayat. Siddoji Gavade from Ward no.14 and Shobha Gawade from Ward no. 5 (Independent) have won.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
Congress wins Bailhongal CMC
The Congress has won the Bailhongal (Belagavi district) CMC polls with 13 seats. It is followed by the BJP with five seats and four seats won by Independents.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
YADGIR: Out of 85 seats, results out in 43 seats
Out of the 85 seats in Yadgir, Surpur CMC and Gurmitkal TMC, results have been declared for 43 seats. Out of 43, Congress has won 21 followed by BJP at 16 and JD(S) at 6.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
HANAGAL: Congress sweeps TMC with 19 seats; BJP at 4
The Congress won 19 seats in the Hanagal TMC while the BJP bagged only four seats.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
BJP leading in Uttara Kannada
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in Uttara Karnataka (North Karnataka), which is officially known as Uttara Karnataka and also Karu Nadu, according to News18.
Karnataka ULB polls are a tussle between the powers of the MLA and local body leaders
As the first phase of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) election is underway across Karnataka, the issue of decentralisation of power between the state legislators and local councillors has come to the fore. MLAs are often seen "interfering" in civic works undertaken by the city/town councillors. While the law (Karnataka Municipalities Act) allows them to be members of ULBs, councillors feel that MPs, MLAs and MLCs overstep their boundary and stick out as a sore thumb in the administration of local bodies, thus violating principles of decentralisation of power.
Providing a counterpoint, Belagavi South MLA Abhay Patil told The Hindu it is inevitable. "People come to us with civic problems and we have to help them. If we tell them to go to the councillor, we will be seen as avoiding our responsibilities and judged as being disinterested and lethargic. There is no way we can say no. I understand the idea behind decentralisation of power, but my voters don’t," he said.
YADGIR: BJP's Hanamanth Itagi wins seat in CMC
Winning candidate Hanamanth Itagi of BJP from Ward no 25 of Yadgir CMC.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
BIDAR: Candidates, supporters await results at Hallikhed TMC eagerly
Candidates and their supporters are eagerly waiting for results at the Hallikhed TMC counting centre in Bidar district.
Input by Lakshmi B/101Reporters
SDPI workers celebrate win in Ullal
Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers can be seen rejoicing and celebrating after four of their candidates won in Ullal for the first time.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
ULB Elections in Belgaum Lokasabha constituency: Counting of votes at 7 counting counters
Gokak Urban Meeting: Vote counting of 31 wards of Gokak municipality is at New English School. Six members have been elected unopposed already. All candidates have contested independently here.
Konnur Municipality: Vote Counting is at New English School Gokak. Here too, six Congress supported members out of 23 wards have been elected unopposed.
Moodalagi Municipality: Vote counting for 23 seats at New English School Gokak.
Khanapur Town Panchayat: Counting of 23 wards at Navoday school.
Ramdurg Municipality:Vote counting of 27 wards at Government Undergraduate College.
Saudatti Municipality: Counting for 27 wards at Tahsildar's Office Mini.
Bailhongal Municipality: Vote counting of 27 wards at MSSR School.
987 candidates are in the fray for 309 seats. Fourteen members have been elected unopposed already.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
BIDAR: Congress wins one seat in Hallikhed TMC
Congress candidate MD Khalida has won Hallikhed TMC's Ward no. 11.
Input by Lakshmi B/101Reporters
ULB elections in Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency: Polls held in 1 Municipal Council, 1 Town Panchayat, 5 Municipalities
Counting of votes for Nippani Municipal Corporation (31 wards), Chikkodi Municipality (23), Sadalaga Municipality (23) is taking place at RD High School in Chikkodi town. The poll counting process for Raibag Town Panchayat (19) and Kudichi municipality (23) is at Government High School, Raibag. For Hukkeri Municipal Corporation (23), Sankeshwar Municipalities (23-1), the votes are being counted at SK High School in Hukkeri town.
Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters
Congress candidate Renuka Putran wins from Haveri CMC Ward no. 24
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
08:46 (IST)
ULLAL: JD(S), SDPI win two CMC seats each
JD(S) and SDPI won two CMC seats each while Congress won one seat in Ullal.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
Thunder and lightning in Hubli
As counting for 102 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections across 21 districts is underway, residents are witnessing thunder and lightning in Belagavi's Hubli. Some commotion was noticed in Hukeri as police officers struggled to pacify supporters of the candidates. The incident took place at Hukeri Urdu School, reported News18.
No photography allowed in Ullal
No photography is allowed at the "hyper sensitive" counting centre in Ullal city, Mangaluru. Nobody in the administration was able to answer why this special security for Ullal.
Input by M Raghuram/101Reporters
YADGIR: Winning candidate Ujma Fatima celebrates after winning a CMC seat
Ujma Fatima celebrated her victory after winning Ward no. 13 in the Yadgir City Municipal Council.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
YADGIR: Winning candidates in CMC
Winning candidates in Yadgir CMC are: Ward no. 7 - Suresh Ambiger (BJP); Ward no. 19 Shantamma (Congress) and Ward no. 1 Gousiya Begam (Congress).
Inputs by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
Results to be declared for 20 town panchayats
The 20 town panchayats across Karnataka where voting took place on Friday are: Yallapura, Mundagodu, Nagamangala-belluru, Khanapura, Hatti, Shirahatti, Mulgunda, Naregal, Honnali, Jagaluru, Saaligrama, Kudutini, Kotturu, Beelagi, Kerur, Hirekeruru, Yalaburga, Koratagere, Gubbi, Rayabhag.
Counting at Bidar district
Input by Lakshmi B/101Reporters
WATCH: Police deployed at Yadgir counting centre
There is a strong police deployment at one of the counting centres, a government college, in Yadgir district.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
YADGIR: BJP, Congress, BJP win one CMC seat each
First result in the City Municipal Council of Yadgir is out where the Congress and BJP each have won one ward so far.
Inputs by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
WATCH: Strong room opened in Yadgir
The strong room has been opened in Yadgir, Counting will start in few minutes.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
Counting to begin shortly in Yadgir, Surpur, Gurmitkal
Counting for two city municipal councils (Yadgir and Surpur) and one town municipal council ( Gurmitkal ) will begin shortly in their respective headquarters. Fate of 255 candidates in 84 wards will be decided today.
Input by Ravi Kumar/101Reporters
HAVERI: Postal ballots being counted first
Counting officers just opened the strong room in Haveri. Postal ballot votes are being counted now.
Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters
Results awaited in 53 town municipal councils
Voting took place in 53 town municipal councils on Friday, which are listed as follows: Madhugiri, Chikkanayakanahhali, Gurumitkal, Lakshmeshwara, Rona, Gajendragarh, Bhantawala, Channarayapatna, Holenarasipura, Sakaleshpura, Channagiri, Hosadurga, Hallikhed, Karkala, Kunakdapura, Haliyala, Kumata, Ankola, Maddur, Pandavapura, Nagamangala, Konnura, Mudalagi, Savadatti, Ramadurga, Baialahongala, Sankeshwara, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Kudachi, Sadalaga, Hangal, Savanoor, Kushtagi, Piriyapattana, T Narasipur, HD Kote, Chincholi, Chittapur, Sedam, Jevargi, Afzalpur, Alanada, Manvi, Devadurga, Lingasugur, Mudgal, Muddebihala, Badami, Guledagudda, Mahalingapura, Teradala, Hunagunda
Voting took place in 29 city municipal councils
The 29 city municipal councils where elections were held on Friday are: Yadagiri, Surapura, Bagalakot, IIlakal,Mudhola, Jamakhandi, R Banahatti, Sirsi, Dandeli, Karwar, Mandya, Nippani, Gokak, Haveri, Raanebennur, Koppala, Ganagavathi, Raichur, Sindhanur, Ullala, Hassan, Arasikere, Chamarajanagar, Shahabad, Puttur, Udupi, Chitradurga, Challakere, Kollegala.
RECAP: NOTA option introduced for the first time
For the first time, NOTA (none of the above) option is being introduced in the ULB polls in Karnataka. EVMs will be used for the polling. Arrangements have been made to use 4,640 ballet units and 4,940 control units, according to The New Indian Express.