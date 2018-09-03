Karnataka municipal election result 2018: Congress leads, JD(S) stands third; BJP's BS Yeddyurappa concedes defeat

The counting for the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Karnataka is underway with Congress leading with 967 seats while BJP is inching closer with 917 in its favour as results for 2,631 of 2,664 seats have been declared. The JD(S) has managed to secure 373 seats in the first election after the Congress-JD(S) alliance came to power in the state. Although both the parties have fought the ULB elections separately, they have kept the possibility of a post-poll alliance open.

Meanwhile, BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said that his party had performed "below expectations" but he was confident of the saffron party's victory in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has however, won in the three municipal corporations of Shivamogga — the home turf of Yeddyurappa, according to local media.

The JD(S) has maintained stronghold in its bastion Hassan. Of the 35 wards in the Hassan City Municipal Council (CMC), the party has bagged 17 seats. The BJP has won 13 seats, while the Congress could get only two seats as Independents won the remaining three seats. The party is leading in all 23 wards of Holenarasipur and also in Arasikere CMC with 22 of 31 seats, Tv9 Kannada reported.

Meanwhile, the BJP has won the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) bagging 31 seats out of a total of 35 seats, while the Congress got only four seats and conceded defeat. But, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is heading towards a hung house with no party in a position to secure majority in the 65-member civic body. The BJP is set to emerge as the single largest party by leading in a total of 22 seats closely followed by the Congress with 19 seats and JD (S) with 18 seats. Independents have bagged the the remaining five seats of MCC, with the remaining one going to BSP, The Hindu reported.

In the Tumkur City Corporation that has a total 35 seats, Congress and JD(S) have secured 10 seats each while BJP has won 12 along with three Independent wins. Whereas, of the three ULBs that went for poll in Dakshina Kannada, BJP has bagged Puttur and Congress has managed to sweep Ullal, according to the report.

A total of 8,340 candidates, including 2,306 from the Congress, 2,203 from the BJP and 1,397 from the JD(S) contested the Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Karnataka with around 800 fighting for the three city corporations. The elections were held in 21 of the 30 districts across the state. And a total of 105 ULBs went to the polls which include 29 city municipal councils, 53 town municipal councils and 23 town panchayats. Voting in three places in Kodagu was postponed because of floods. The remaining districts, including Bengaluru, will vote later in November.

In 2013, the ULB elections were held in 4,976 seats in which the Congress had won 1,960 seats and the BJP and the JD(S) had secured 905 seats each. The remaining 1,206 seats were bagged by Independent candidates.

