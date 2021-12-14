The election, held on 10 December and recorded over 99 percent, was necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs ends on 5 January. Of the elected members who will retire, the Congress has 16 candidates, the BJP has six and the JD(S) four

The ruling BJP emerged victorious in 12 of the 25 seats but felling one seat short of gaining a simple majority in the Karnataka Legislative Council for which biennial elections were held on 10 December.

The Opposition Congress managed to clinch 11 seats, while the JD(S) has won Hassan seat and is leading in one of the seats in Mysuru. An Independent candidate has managed to win one of the two seats in the prestigious Belagavi constituency, the poll official said.

With these results, BJP's strength in the 75-member 'Upper House' has gone up from 32 to 37, while the Congress' tally declined from 29 to 26, and the JD(S)' numbers came down from 12 to 10 (if it wins Mysuru).

During the previous MLC polls from the Local Authorities' constituencies in 2015, the BJP had won six, Congress 14 and the JD(S) four seats respectively, while one seat had gone to an independent.

The election, held on 10 December and recorded over 99 percent, was necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs ends on 5 January. Of the elected members who will retire, the Congress has 16 candidates, the BJP has six and the JD(S) four.

These results will determine the seat equations in the Legislative Council of the state.

Out of the total 90 candidates who were competing for the 25 seats, 20 candidates are being fielded by the BJP and Congress each. Six candidates are from JD(S) while 33 candidates are being fielded by independent parties. Only one woman candidate is contesting in the MLC elections from Chickmagalur constituency.

The election is seen as crucial for the BJP after the party lost the Hangal constituency in the recent Assembly bypolls. The Hangal seat falls in the Haveri district, which is the home district of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Congress was also eager to secure wins and keep the BJP at bay in the state. Meanwhile the JD(S) had also expressed confidence earlier of securing a victory on all the seats it was contesting.

Karnataka MLC poll results:

In what can be termed as a dismal performance by the JD(S), the regional party has lost three out of four seats, Tumakuru, Kolar, Mandya, other than Mysuru, it had won last time, which comes under the party bastion of old Mysuru region. However, a win by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna in Hassan, came as a respite for the party.

In a major blow to the BJP, Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi, one among the Jarkiholi brothers, emerged victorious during the counting of second preferential votes in Belagavi, thereby bagging one of the two seats from the constituency, while Congress' Channaraj Hattiholi won the other in the first preferential votes.

The state's social welfare minister Kota Srinivas Poojari won from the Dakshina Kannada bicameral constituency, as did Congress candidate Manjunath Bhandari, as per The Times of India.

BJP candidate Yechareddy Satish registered a win from Bellari against sitting MLC and Congress candidate KC Kondaiah. In Shivamogga, BJP candidate DS Arun registered a win with a margin of 344 votes against Congress.

MK Pranesh, who is Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council, Leader of the House and Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary won from Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada seats respectively on a BJP ticket, while the ruling side's chief whip Mahantesh Kavatagimath lost from Belagavi.

Congress' multi-billionaire candidate from Bangalore Urban, Yousuf Sharif who has declared assets belonging to him and his family worth over Rs 1,744 crore, lost to BJP's Gopinath Reddy.

Other than JD(S) Suraj Revanna, several candidates whose candidature gave rise to "nepotism debate" have emerged victorious. They include Congress' Channaraja Basavaraj Hottiholi MLA from Belagavi (brother of Lakshmi Hebbalkar), R Rajendra from Tumakuru (former party MLA KN Rajanna's son), S Ravi from Bengaluru Rural (relative of state Congress president D K Shivakumar), Sunil Gowda Patil from Vijayapura (brother of former minister MB Patil), Sarna Gowda Patil from Raichur (nephew of MLA Amregouda Patil), Bhimrao B Patil from Bidar (brother of MLA Rajasekhar Patil).

Also, BJP's Pradeep Shettar from Dharwad (brother of former chief minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar), DS Arun from Shivamogga (son of veteran BJP leader and former legislative council chairman DH Shankaramurthy) are among those who fall into the category

The Karnataka MLC elections were held in the Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Bellary, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Mysuru areas. The voters in the elections were over one lakh representatives from local bodies such as town panchayats, gram panchayats and so on.

With inputs from PTI