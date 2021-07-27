18:51 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Who will be named the next CM?: Here's a possible list of front-runners

The BJP high command, with one eye on the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls in the state, has shortlisted a few notable names as possible replacements as chief minister for the BJP's "comeback man" in Karnataka and the face of the party in the state for decades.

Here is a list of front-runners for the post of Karnataka chief minister:

Murugesh R Nirani

A three-time BJP MLA, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani is an industrialist who owns the MRN Group, which runs sugar mills. Nirani, who hails from the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa, has denied lobbying to replace the outgoing chief minister, but said he will abide by any decision taken by the BJP central leadership.

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, is another big name under consideration from the top brass. The 58-year-old. seen as a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been the Dharwad MP since 2004 and previously served as the BJP's state unit chief from July 2012 to January 2016.

BL Santhosh

The BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh is an RSS ''pracharak'' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka. He is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with poll dynamics.

