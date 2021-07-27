Karnataka LIVE Updates: The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening at a private hotel in Bengaluru, which would be attended by central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy
File image of BS Yediyurappa. PTI
A day after BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said on Tuesday the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.
"Whatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting," Singh told reporters.
The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening at a private hotel in Bengaluru, which would be attended by central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy.
Central observers generally convey the party leadership's view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.
Hailing Yediyurappa for giving good governance during his tenure, Singh said the party has been taking the guidance and benefit of his experience and will continue to do so in future.
"Yediyurappa has resigned. His government has worked excellently in Karnataka in the last two years and has worked for every section and sector.
His experience will be utilised in the party organisation and the government. The party will continue to benefit from his experience," Singh said.
He added that the BJP has been moving forward under the leadership, direction and experience of Yediyurappa and will continue to do so in the future as well.
Yediyurappa stepped down on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.
The 78 year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.