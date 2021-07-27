live

Karnataka Latest News Live Updates: BJP picks Basavaraj Bommai as new CM, swearing-in likely Wednesday afternoon

Karnataka LIVE Updates: The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening at a private hotel in Bengaluru, which would be attended by central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy

FP Staff July 27, 2021 20:24:20 IST
Karnataka Latest News Live Updates: BJP picks Basavaraj Bommai as new CM, swearing-in likely Wednesday afternoon

File image of BS Yediyurappa. PTI

20:22 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Who is Basavaraj S Bommai?

Born on 28 January, 1960, Basavaraj Bommai belongs to the Sadara Lingayat community. He is a close confidant of BS Yediyurappa and hails from the 'janata pariwar'. He is also the son of former chief minister SR Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai joined the BJP in 2008 and has risen in the party ranks since then. In the past, he held a portfolio of water resources. He is an engineer by profession and started his career with the Tata group. two-time MLC and three-time MLA from Shiggaon in Haveri district elected as Leader of BJP Legislature Party of Karnataka and set to be new chief minister, succeeding of BS Yediyurappa.

-Input from NEWS18 Kannada
20:14 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan confirms that the new CM of Karnataka will be Basavaraj Bommai
20:09 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Swearing-in ceremony to take place tomorrow, say reports

Newly named Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai's swearing-in ceremony will take place tomorrow at 3.20 pm, according to reports. 
20:00 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

BREAKING: Basavraj Bommai elected as new Karnataka CM

As per News18 Kannada, Basavraj Bommai has been elected as the new chief minister of Karnataka by the BJP Legislature party today in the presence of Central Observers, state in Incharge and outgoing chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
19:58 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Basavaraj Bommai, emerges as top front-runner for CM's post

As per multiple reports, Karnataka minister Basavaraj Bommai, emerges as the top front-runner for CM's post. The BJP legislative meet is currently underway.
19:45 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

BJP high command will announce name of next Karnataka CM after discussions: Murugesh Nirani

After the resignation of CM BS Yediyurappa from his post, Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the party high command will announce the name of the next chief minister after discussions. While talking to the reporters at the Bengaluru airport, Nirani told ANI, "We will abide by the (BJP) high command's decision. The high command will announce the name of the CM after discussions. Our agenda is to work as a party worker."
19:27 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

CM's name to be announced tomorrow, says report

The name of the next Karnataka chief minister post is expected to be announced tomorrow, state minister R Ashok told NDTV.

19:18 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Union ministers, BSY arrive at venue for today's meeting

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy leave for Hotel Capitol where the legislative party meeting will take place. State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Arun Singh, in-charge of party affairs in Karnataka have also reached the venue. 

BS Yediyurappa has also arrived at the venue to attend today's meeting.
19:00 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Top contender for CM reaches venue for the legislative party meeting
18:54 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Who will be named the next CM?: Here's a possible list of front-runners

Basavaraj Bommai

As per sources, Yediyurappa himself has been pitching for the 61-year-old Basavaraj Bommai. The Karnataka home minister has emerged as a possible consensus candidate due to his caste, education and administrative capabilities and proximity to both the outgoing chief minister and central leadership and the RSS, as per New Indian Express

CT Ravi

Another BJP general secretary, CT Ravi previously served in the BS Yeddyurappa cabinet as Minister for Kannada, Culture and Tourism. The 54-year-old, from the Vokkaliga community, is a four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru

READ FULL REPORT HERE

18:51 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Who will be named the next CM?: Here's a possible list of front-runners

The BJP high command, with one eye on the upcoming 2023 Assembly polls in the state, has shortlisted a few notable names as possible replacements as chief minister for the BJP's "comeback man" in Karnataka and the face of the party in the state for decades.

Here is a list of front-runners for the post of Karnataka chief minister:

Murugesh R Nirani

A three-time BJP MLA, Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani is an industrialist who owns the MRN Group, which runs sugar mills. Nirani, who hails from the Lingayat community like Yediyurappa, has denied lobbying to replace the outgoing chief minister, but said he will abide by any decision taken by the BJP central leadership. 

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, the Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, is another big name under consideration from the top brass. The 58-year-old. seen as a close associate of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been the Dharwad MP since 2004 and previously served as the BJP's state unit chief from July 2012 to January 2016.

BL Santhosh

The BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh is an RSS ''pracharak'' with experience of electoral politics, especially in Karnataka. He is considered a strong ideologue who is also well-versed with poll dynamics. 

READ FULL REPORT HERE

18:35 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

‘Another 1 or 2 days’: Karnataka minister R Ashoka on new CM's selection

Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka on Tuesday said that the new chief minister of the state would be selected within a day or two. “Another one or two days, 48 hours,” Ashoke was quoted by ANI as saying.

The minister further said that the decision of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) high command will be followed in the selection process of the chief minister. “Everybody is an aspirant, everybody wants to be chief minister. But there is only one chief minister. That is why we will follow [the] party high command's decision,” Ashoka added.
18:29 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

Union ministers Pradhan, Reddy observers for Karnataka BJP legislative party meeting

The BJP has deputed two union ministers — Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy — as central observers for the meeting, which is due around 7 pm. Central observers generally convey the party leadership's view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

BS Yediyurappa on Monday resigned his post exactly on the day he completed his two years in office
18:25 (ist)

Karnataka CM Latest news live

New Karnataka CM to be finalised at today's legislature party

A day after BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said on Tuesday the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

"Whatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting," Singh told reporters.

A day after BS Yediyurappa resigned as Chief Minister, the BJP general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh said on Tuesday the name of the new leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting on the direction of the parliamentary board.

"Whatever will be the decision of our party's parliamentary board, its direction regarding the name of the leader will be finalised at the legislature party meeting," Singh told reporters.

The BJP has convened the legislature party meeting this evening at a private hotel in Bengaluru, which would be attended by central observers — Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Krishan Reddy.

Central observers generally convey the party leadership's view to the MLAs before they elect their leader.

Hailing Yediyurappa for giving good governance during his tenure, Singh said the party has been taking the guidance and benefit of his experience and will continue to do so in future.

"Yediyurappa has resigned. His government has worked excellently in Karnataka in the last two years and has worked for every section and sector.

His experience will be utilised in the party organisation and the government. The party will continue to benefit from his experience," Singh said.

He added that the BJP has been moving forward under the leadership, direction and experience of Yediyurappa and will continue to do so in the future as well.

 

Yediyurappa stepped down on Monday, coinciding with his government completing two years in office.

The 78 year-old BJP veteran, who submitted his resignation to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan, said he quit "voluntarily" and will continue to remain active in state politics.

Updated Date: July 27, 2021 20:24:17 IST

