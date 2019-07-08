Karnataka LIVE updates: Independent MLA Nagesh resigns from Assembly; Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls BJP 'poacher party'

Karnataka political crisis LATEST updates: Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh has resigned from his minister post, ANI reported.
After meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence on Monday morning, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that it has been decided that Congress MLAs will resign from the Assembly.
In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara called a meeting of Congress leaders on Monday and said, if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers. "I have called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said.
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.
In the Parliament, Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha saying that 'BJP is trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka'.
The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.
With the dramatic turn of events, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.
Apart from Reddy, who is considered to be a senior Congressman, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil also tendered their resignations. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. As many as 10 of the rebel MLAs are believed to be housed in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel.
However, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that all the leaders are together and want the government back. Suresh is brother of Congress leader Byrathi Basavaraj, who is among the 13 MLAs who have submitted their resignations to the Speaker.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Monday. Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations."
On Sunday, Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the hotel and asked the MLAs to take back their resignation. They shouted slogans against the BJP and accused it of indulging in horse-trading. The Congress workers including party vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police.
Back in Karnataka, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.
While the leaders from Congress have blamed the BJP for the crisis, BJP on its part has denied any role in it. Kharge had slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state." "Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs. "BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs," ANI reported.
Independent MLA Nagesh extends support to BJP after resigning from Assembly
Nagesh has written a letter to the Governor confirming his resignation and saying if the BJP, so demands, he would be happy to support them in the state Assembly.
Fate of Congress-JD(S) coalition was predicted 13-months back: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state. "It's very clear that Karnataka coalition government will fall. Kumaraswamy-led government coming to power was unnatural. When this government was formed, its fall was already predicted. A political turmoil is going on in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah wanted to be the chief minister again with the backing of Kumaraswamy. Non-BJP governments will not exist for long in the country," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.
BJP hits back at accusations of poaching
BJP MP Renukacharya said, "Congress party which tore up resignation of some of the MLAs, is now questioning the prerogative of the Governor. They are in delusion, they are still not able to understand that they can't salvage the situation."
Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan also threatens to resign
Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan has said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence. "My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills.How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?" the sports and youth empowerment minister told PTI.
Independent MLA Nagesh resigns from Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh has resigned from his minister post, ANI reported.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls BJP 'poacher party'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress will raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but the party "won't reveal its weapons". "But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said.
'BJP national leaders are destroying democracy, not letting state govt run,' says DK Suresh
Congress MP DK Suresh blamed BJP for the political instability in Karnataka. "BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying the democracy," he said after announcing that it has been decided that all Congress MLAs will resign.
'All Congress MLAs to resign,' says party MP DK Suresh
After meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence on Monday morning, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that it has been decided that Congress MLAs will resign from the Assembly.
Senior Congress leader blames Siddaramaiah for sabotaging Karnataka coalition
A senior Congress eader, who is in charge of keeping the flock of legislators together, on Sunday blamed party strongman Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party". The senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, told ANI that Siddaramaiah is "playing games" to wreck the Congress-JD(S) coalition for "his prestige".
"There are thieves inside the house (Congress). One man (Siddaramaiah) is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are there (in Mumbai) are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don't know what my party high command is doing," the Congress leader said.
'All MLAs may resign to accommodate rebel ministers,' says G Parameshwara
In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Monday said, if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers. "I have called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said.
Siddaramaiah had denied being the reason for discontent among coalition members, said 'everybody is expected to be loyal to party'
Siddaramaiah had refuted claims about him being the reason behind the crisis."I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party," he told reporters.
Atmosphere conducive for BJP, party will win if elections are held, say leaders
According to a report by The Indian Express, BJP has signalled that it has enough options at hand."The atmosphere is conducive for the BJP. As senior leaders are out against Congress, which is already in an existential crisis, no one can blame the BJP for the current crisis. The party can either form an alternative government or go for elections. An election this time will be advantageous to the BJP," a party leader from Karnataka said.
CM cuts short US trip to solve coalition crisis
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru Sunday night after a 10-day US trip and began holding a series of meetings from the airport itself with JD(S) leaders and ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP for 'toppling alliance'
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state." "Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said.
Siddaramaiah calls for Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday
Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.
Deputy CM meets Congress ministers over breakfast
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Monday.
BJP denies involvement in K'taka political crisis; books 30 hotel rooms for its MLAs
The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs. "BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs," ANI reported.
Rebel MLAs say 'decision is final'
Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations."
Congress gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over BJP's 'efforts' to topple K'taka govt
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on 'BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka', ANI rewported.
Kumaraswamy meets dissenting Congress MLA
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. According to ANI, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.
The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.
Independent MLA Nagesh extends support to BJP after resigning from Assembly
Nagesh has written a letter to the Governor confirming his resignation and saying if the BJP, so demands, he would be happy to support them in the state Assembly.
Fate of Congress-JD(S) coalition was predicted 13-months back: Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena on Monday said that the downfall of Congress-JD (S) coalition government in Karnataka was predicted 13-months back, the day it was formed in the state. "It's very clear that Karnataka coalition government will fall. Kumaraswamy-led government coming to power was unnatural. When this government was formed, its fall was already predicted. A political turmoil is going on in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah wanted to be the chief minister again with the backing of Kumaraswamy. Non-BJP governments will not exist for long in the country," Shiv Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece Saamana.
BJP hits back at accusations of poaching
BJP MP Renukacharya said, "Congress party which tore up resignation of some of the MLAs, is now questioning the prerogative of the Governor. They are in delusion, they are still not able to understand that they can't salvage the situation."
Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan also threatens to resign
Meanwhile, Karnataka minister and Bidar North MLA Rahim Mahmood Khan has said he has informed senior Congress functionaries about his grievances and will take a decision after meeting them at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence. "My department got only Rs 15 crore budget this year and it has just now been released. Of this amount, Rs 13 crore will be paid to clear old bills.How can I carry out various projects across Karnataka with the remaining Rs two crore?" the sports and youth empowerment minister told PTI.
Independent MLA Nagesh resigns from Karnataka Assembly
Karnataka minister and Independent MLA Nagesh has resigned from his minister post, ANI reported.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury calls BJP 'poacher party'
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Congress will raise the Karnataka issue in Parliament but the party "won't reveal its weapons". "But it is clear that BJP is a 'poacher' party," he said.
'BJP national leaders are destroying democracy, not letting state govt run,' says DK Suresh
Congress MP DK Suresh blamed BJP for the political instability in Karnataka. "BJP national leaders are behind this. BJP people don't want this govt or any opposition party to rule in the state or in the country. They are destroying the democracy," he said after announcing that it has been decided that all Congress MLAs will resign.
'All Congress MLAs to resign,' says party MP DK Suresh
After meeting with Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara at his residence on Monday morning, Congress MP DK Suresh told reporters that it has been decided that Congress MLAs will resign from the Assembly.
Senior Congress leader blames Siddaramaiah for sabotaging Karnataka coalition
A senior Congress eader, who is in charge of keeping the flock of legislators together, on Sunday blamed party strongman Siddaramaiah for sabotaging the Karnataka government coalition, terming the former chief minister "a thief inside the party". The senior party leader, on condition of anonymity, told ANI that Siddaramaiah is "playing games" to wreck the Congress-JD(S) coalition for "his prestige".
"There are thieves inside the house (Congress). One man (Siddaramaiah) is doing this for his prestige. He is playing all these games. MLAs who are there (in Mumbai) are in constant touch with Siddaramaiah but I don't know what my party high command is doing," the Congress leader said.
'All MLAs may resign to accommodate rebel ministers,' says G Parameshwara
In a bid to save the current government, Karnataka Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Monday said, if needed, all Congress MLAs will resign in order to accommodate the needs of the rebel lawmakers. "I have called a breakfast meeting of all the ministers belonging to Congress party to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs," Parameshwara said.
Congress issues circular for compulsory CLP meeting on Tuesday
A circular was ssued by Congress on Sunday to all MLAs to attend Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting called by Siddaramaiah on 9 July.
Siddaramaiah had denied being the reason for discontent among coalition members, said 'everybody is expected to be loyal to party'
Siddaramaiah had refuted claims about him being the reason behind the crisis."I am in touch with 5-6 MLAs. I can't reveal all the details. Everybody is loyal to the party. It is not a question of a person being loyal to me. Everybody is expected to be loyal to the party," he told reporters.
JD(S) leader GT Devegowda says he has no objection if Siddaramaiah becomes CM
JD(S) leader GT Devegowda on Sunday said that he would not have any objection if Congress leader Siddaramaiah becomes the state chief minister. "If the Congress-JD(S) co-ordination Committee decides to make Siddaramaiah the chief minister, I will have no objection," he told reporters. Devegowda said that if instructed, he is ready to resign from the party too. "If my party decides, I am ready to resign. I am not going to the BJP. Ours is a coalition government for the betterment of the state," he said.
Talking about party MLA H Vishwanath, he said: "I spoke to H Vishwanath. He told me that he would come back to the party." Vishwanath had submitted his resignation along with 11 Congress-JDS legislators on Saturday. He had claimed that as many as 14 MLAs have resigned.
Devegowda said that Congress was making efforts to save the government in the state. "They have told the members that some seniors should resign from the Cabinet and make way for others," he said.
Congress leaders reach G Parameshwara's residence for breakfast meeting
The deputy chief minister and JD(S) leader had called Congress MLAs for meeting over breakfast at his residence in Karnataka.
Atmosphere conducive for BJP, party will win if elections are held, say leaders
According to a report by The Indian Express, BJP has signalled that it has enough options at hand."The atmosphere is conducive for the BJP. As senior leaders are out against Congress, which is already in an existential crisis, no one can blame the BJP for the current crisis. The party can either form an alternative government or go for elections. An election this time will be advantageous to the BJP," a party leader from Karnataka said.
CM cuts short US trip to solve coalition crisis
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy returned to Bengaluru Sunday night after a 10-day US trip and began holding a series of meetings from the airport itself with JD(S) leaders and ally Congress in a bid to rescue the coalition government.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP for 'toppling alliance'
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state." "Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said.
Mallikarjun Kharge slams BJP for 'toppling alliance'
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling
Siddaramaiah calls for Congress Legislature Party meeting on Tuesday
Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.
Deputy CM meets Congress ministers over breakfast
Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Monday.
BJP denies involvement in K'taka political crisis; books 30 hotel rooms for its MLAs
The state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs. "BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs," ANI reported.
Rebel MLAs say 'decision is final'
Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations."
Congress gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over BJP's 'efforts' to topple K'taka govt
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha on 'BJP trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka', ANI rewported.
Kumaraswamy meets dissenting Congress MLA
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. According to ANI, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.
The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.