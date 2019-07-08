Karnataka LIVE updates: Congress gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha against BJP for trying to topple govt; JD(S) leaders meet rebel MLAs

Karnataka political crisis LATEST updates: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met dissenting Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy on Monday. According to sources, the meeting took place at an undisclosed location in the city.

In the Parliament, Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in the Lok Sabha saying that 'BJP is trying to topple Congress-JDS government in Karnataka'.

The 13-month-old Karnataka coalition government of JD(S) and Congress slumped into crisis following the resignation of their 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday. JD(S) MLA H Vishwanath had on Saturday claimed that 14 MLAs have jointly tendered their resignations to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and requested him to accept them.

With the dramatic turn of events, Kumaraswamy had to cut short his US visit and return to Bengaluru on Sunday, as the state government appears to have fallen into a minority.

Apart from Reddy, who is considered to be a senior Congressman, Anand Singh, Ramesh Jarkiholi, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda, S Hebbar, Mahesh Kumatalli, Gopalayya, and Pratap Gowda Patil also tendered their resignations. However, the Speaker is yet to accept the resignations. As many as 10 of the rebel MLAs are believed to be housed in Mumbai's Sofitel hotel.

However, Congress leader Byrathi Suresh said that all the leaders are together and want the government back. Suresh is brother of Congress leader Byrathi Basavaraj, who is among the 13 MLAs who have submitted their resignations to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara invited state ministers from the Congress party for a breakfast meeting at his residence on Monday. Rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final. "We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations."

On Sunday, Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the hotel and asked the MLAs to take back their resignation. They shouted slogans against the BJP and accused it of indulging in horse-trading. The Congress workers including party vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police.

Back in Karnataka, former chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has called for a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on July 9 here in which all MLAs have been asked to attend, failing which strict action will be taken against them. KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present in the meeting, which precedes the Assembly Session commencing on 12 July.

While the leaders from Congress have blamed the BJP for the crisis, BJP on its part has denied any role in it. Kharge had slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state." "Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai, they have gone under pressure and they have been told many things. Also, the BJP party in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance govt. They are trying to get rid of this government," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that state unit of the BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs. "BJP has booked 30 rooms for two days in Ramada Hotel on Doddaballapur Road here for its MLAs," ANI reported.

