Karnataka LIVE updates: All eyes on Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, says he hasn't spoken to any Congress-JD(S) MLA so far

Karnataka LATEST updates: Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday said that no MLA has sought an appointment with him. The Speaker further said that he is nowhere related to the current political developments and acting as per the Constitution. "If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," he told reporters.
Rebel Congress MLAs who were staying in Mumbai had planned to shift to Pune, later changing it to Goa. But according to the latest reports, they are staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai.
Meanwhile on Monday, the Karnataka government — on the brink of collapse after a rebellion from a section of MLAs — took several measures to retain a majority in the state Assembly. While all the ministers from Congress and JD(S) quit "voluntarily" to make room in the cabinet for dissidents, coalition leaders blamed the BJP for indulging in "horse-trading" activities in a bid to topple the HD Kumaraswamy government.
Shortly after Congress ministers decided to resign at a breakfast meeting held at Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara's residence in Bengaluru, the JD(S) representatives, too, followed suit after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met leaders of Congress, setting the stage for the reshuffle. The decision was taken after 13 MLAs — ten of the Congress and three of JDS — submitted their resignations from the Assembly membership, plunging the government into a serious crisis.
The crisis deepened on Monday, with two Independent MLAs — H Nagesh and R Shankar — resigning from the ministry and withdrawing their support to the coalition. Incidentally, the two were inducted into the ministry in June after a fresh bout of dissidence to prevent them from siding with the BJP.
The issue also echoed in the Parliament, where the central government denied any role in the political turmoil even as Congress accused it of hatching a conspiracy. In the Lok Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the resignation drive was started by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "Big leaders of Congress are resigning," he said.
BJP, on its part, demanded immediate resignation of Kumaraswamy, saying his government was in 'minority'. "If at all he has dignity, honour and self-esteem, or if he is aware of Karnataka's culture and traditions, he should immediately resign... Do not try to stick on to the chair. You do not have the numbers," former deputy chief minister R Ashok said.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa lashed out at Kumaraswamy for claiming the state government will run smoothly. "Two Independent MLAs met the governor and gave letters that they'll support BJP. Now, we're 107 (MLAs in Assembly). Even when they've lost majority, Kumaraswamy is speaking like that. People are observing everything. Let us see and wait," he said.
The BJP held a legislative party meeting, during which it decided to wait for two more days before deciding on its course of action. "Today's meeting was called to discuss the issues to be taken up in the Assembly session which begins on 12 July. But this government changed our agenda as they've now come in minority. Question is, will this government stay or not? It was discussed to wait for two more days and see if this government resigns or not, and then decide our course of action. We'll hold a legislative party meet again," BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali said.
Despite the Congress-JD(S)' efforts to rope in the disgruntled MLAs, resort politics returned to haunt the Kumaraswamy government, as the dissidents seemed unmoved and stayed put in a Mumbai hotel. Nagesh joined them in the western metropolis while Shankar was on his way there even as Congress leaders kept maintaining that the crisis would blow over and there will be no need for a number crunch.
The Maharashtra BJP claimed it was not aware of the presence of the dissident Congress-JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka even as Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad was spotted at the hotel where the legislators were put up.
Meanwhile, the JD(S) moved its MLAs to a Taj West End in Bengaluru. While Youth Congress workers staged protests outside the Mumbai hotel, Congress and JD(S) workers hit the streets of Bengaluru against the alleged "horse-trading" attempts by the BJP. Later on Monday, the rebels MLAs in Mumbai boarded a bus to Goa, while the JD(S) legislators in Bengaluru were moved to Prestige Golfshire in Devanahalli.
Amid the crisis, Congress MLA Roshan Baig said he will quit his party and join the BJP. "I'm hurt by the way Congress party treated me," he told ANI. In June, Baig was suspended from the Congress for "anti-party activities" after he criticised senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Dinesh Gundu Rao over poor results in the Lok Sabha election.
Both the Congress and the BJP have decided to hold state-wide protests on Tuesday against each other, over the political situation. While he Congress has decided to hold protests at all the district centres in Karnataka against the "anti-democratic and unconstitutional BJP", the saffron party is planning to hold demonstrations to seek Kumaraswamy's resignation.
Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019 11:11:46 IST
Highlights
14 MLAs shifted from Mumbai to Goa by special flight: Reports
Fourteen MLAs of the ruling JD(S)-Congress coalition in Karnataka, who left Mumbai on Monday evening for Goa, were taken to Pune and are expected to reach the coastal state on Tuesday in a special flight, PTI reported. The MLAs, 10 of the Congress, two of the JD (S) and two Independents were to travel to Goa by road, accompanied by Mumbai BJP Yuva Morcha president Mohit Bhartiya, the report said.
'BS Yeddyurappa's PA is picking up our ministers,' alleges DK Shivakumar
On Monday, DK Shivakumar had claimed that Independent MLA Nagesh had contacted him after submitting his resignation to the Speaker and said that he was being held hostage by BS Yeddyurappa and his aides.
Confident that govt will survive: Dinesh Gundu Rao
Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI that he is confident that the Congress-JD(S) government will survive and stay.
Adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha over Karnataka crisis
Congress MP BK Hariprasad gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on current political situation in Karnataka
'Haven't spoken to rebel MLAs so far': Speaker KR Ramesh Kuma
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar told News18 that he has not spoken to the rebel MLAs so far and that he will act according to the law going forward.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over K'taka crisis
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over political situation in Karnataka.
Congress MLAs to stay at an undisclosed location in Mumbai
Congress MLAs were are staying in Mumbai's Sofitel Hotel had planned to shift to Pune, later deciding to go to Goa. However, as per latest reports, they are staying back at an undisclosed location in Mumbai.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar had gone to Mumbai on Monday to urge the MLAs to take back their resignation and return to Karnataka.
Suspended Congress MLA Roshan Baig also threatens to quit and join BJP
Apart from several disgruntled MLAs, another Congress legislator and suspended member of the party Roshan Baig on Monday said that he has been treated badly in the party and therefore he want to resign and consider joining the BJP. "The state leadership has failed, there is no accountability," the minister said adding that he was in touch with BJP leaders.
Cong-JD(S) alliance has lost majority but CM still assuring of running a 'smooth govt': BS Yedyurappa
After HD Kumaraswamy told the media that Karnataka government will "run smoothly", BS Yeddyurappa hit out at the chief minister and said, "Two Independent MLAs met the Governor and gave a letter that they'll support BJP, now we're 105 + 2 = 107. Even when they've lost majority Kumaraswamy is speaking like that, people are observing everything. Let us see and wait."
Congress holds meeting to decide on legal action against rebel MLAs
Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, MB Patil and Eshwara Khandre held meeting at an undisclosed location, with legal advisers to discuss about the further action against the MLAs who have resigned.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:11 (IST)
11:09 (IST)
'Congress' nature is to allege anybody for their failure,' says Pralhad Joshi
Union minister Pralhad Joshi had on Monday alleged that former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is responsible for the present political crisis in the state.
11:03 (IST)
Congress leader MTB Nagaraj skips CLP meeting citing ill health
Congress had asked all its MLAs on Sunday to be compulsorily present for the legislative party meeting in Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday.
11:01 (IST)
10:53 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
10:41 (IST)
Adjournment motion in Rajya Sabha over Karnataka crisis
Congress MP BK Hariprasad gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on current political situation in Karnataka
10:40 (IST)
Congress CLP meeting underway at Vidhan Soudha
All top leaders of the party including former chief minister Siddaramaiah are present at the compulsory meeting of legislative party members.
10:38 (IST)
10:24 (IST)
Speaker should call BJP to form govt, we are in majority, says BJP's Shobha Karandlaje
Earlier, BS Yeddyurappa had said that BJP has support of 107 MLAs and therefore currently stands in the Karnataka government.
10:15 (IST)
09:55 (IST)
Congress leaders arrive for compulsory CLP meeting
The party had asked all its MLAs and leaders to be compulsorily present at the legislative party meeting called by Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
09:41 (IST)
09:40 (IST)
09:36 (IST)
09:33 (IST)
BJP leaders meet at BS Yeddyurappa's residence
Meanwhile, senior Karnataka BJP leaders met at former cheif minister BS Yeddyurappa's residence on Monday evening to discuss party's course of action in light of the ongoing political crisis in the state.
09:32 (IST)
Maharashtra Youth Congress members protest outside Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai
The protesters demanded that all the rebel Karnataka Congress MLAs should take back their resignation in the wake of the political crisis in the state.
09:30 (IST)
