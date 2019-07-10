Karnataka LIVE news and updates: DK Shivakumar slams Mumbai Police on being 'released', says he's confident rebel MLAs will return to fold

Karnataka LATEST news and updates: DK Shivakumar, Milind Deora, and other Congress leaders who were earlier detained by the Mumbai Police, were released on Wednesday evening. Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he still wanted to meet the rebel MLAs staying at a Mumbai hotel but he can't since Section 144 was in place. He further exuded confidence in the dissident legislators, saying that they will return to the party fold.

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday lashed out at the Devendra Fadnavis government over the "manhandling" of Congress leaders by Mumbai Police. "Such hasty act by the Maharashtra government reinforces the suspicion on BJP of HorseTrading. This is a black mark on the republic setup of our country," he said.

Two more Congress MLAs, MTB Nagaraj and Sudhakar, have submitted their resignation letters to the Speaker. So far, thirteen Congress MLAs have tendered their resignations while three from JD(S) have submitted their letters.

Siddaramaiah claims Mumbai Police did not let DK Shivakumar inside the hotel where the rebel MLAs are staying, at the behest of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Prime facie evidence shows that our MLAs are held hostage and their lives are under threat from BJP, he said.

Congress leaders Milind Deora and Naseem Khan were also detained and taken to the Powai police station. DK Shivakumar said that this is a "blatant misuse of power".

Congress and JD(S) leaders and activists were detained by Ashok Nagar Police in Bengaluru after they tried to enter Raj Bhavan. Meanwhile, Congress-JD(S) leaders staged protest at Mince Square in Bengaluru against BJP over blocking DK Shivakumar and other leaders from entering Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai .

BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa met with the Karnataka Governor KR Ramesh on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly. Former Karnataka chief minister Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders held a protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Karnataka political crisis likely to shift to the Supreme Court today with the rebel MLAs planning to move the court, complaining against Speaker's reluctance to accept their resignation. Matter likely to be mentioned before the CJI today.

As the Karnataka political crisis continued to unravel on Tuesday, ten of the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs staying in a Mumbai hotel wrote to Mumbai Police ahead of the scheduled visits by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and state minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. They have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during the visits.

Mumbai Police issued a statement saying that Shivakumar "will not be allowed" inside the hotel premises, even as the minister expressed confidence about being able to meet the dissenting MLAs.

Shivakumar, who reached the city on Wednesday morning, said, "Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them."

He added, "I've booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we've to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other." Shivakumar was later escorted away from the hotel, ANI reported.

Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai accompanied by JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda. The Maharashtra state reserve police force and the Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel.

The letter, which was signed by 10 MLAs, said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are "going to storm the hotel premises" they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali.

The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.

