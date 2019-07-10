Karnataka LIVE news and updates: DK Shivakumar, Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora detained outside Mumbai hotel, call it 'shameful act by police'

Karnataka LATEST news and updates: Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar who after being denied entry was sitting outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, detained by Mumbai Police. Section 144 had been imposed in the area.
BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa met with the Karnataka Governor KR Ramesh on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly. Former Karnataka chief minister Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders held a protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Karnataka political crisis likely to shift to the Supreme Court today with the rebel MLAs planning to move the court, complaining against Speaker's reluctance to accept their resignation. Matter likely to be mentioned before the CJI today.
As the Karnataka political crisis continued to unravel on Tuesday, ten of the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs staying in a Mumbai hotel wrote to Mumbai Police ahead of the scheduled visits by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and state minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. They have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during the visits.
Mumbai Police issued a statement saying that Shivakumar "will not be allowed" inside the hotel premises, even as the minister expressed confidence about being able to meet the dissenting MLAs.
Shivakumar, who reached the city on Wednesday morning, said, "Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them."
He added, "I've booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we've to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other." Shivakumar was later escorted away from the hotel, ANI reported.
Shivakumar arrived in Mumbai accompanied by JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda. The Maharashtra state reserve police force and the Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel.
The letter, which was signed by 10 MLAs, said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are "going to storm the hotel premises" they are staying in and they feel threatened by this. The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.
The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumutali.
The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 15:10:24 IST
Highlights
'Blatant misuse of power,' says DK Shivakumar
Congress leaders Milind Deora and Naseem Khan were also detained and taken to the Powai police station. DK Shivakumar said that this is a "blatant misuse of power".
Detained leaders being taken to Kalina University rest house
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders who were detained, are being taken to Kalina University rest house, ANI reported.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Congress in case filed by rebel MLAs in SC
Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent us in Supreme Court tomorrow, said Karnataka Congress leader KC Venugopal, as reported by ANI.
'It's a shameful act by police,' says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar who after being denied entry was sitting outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, detained by Mumbai Police. Section 144 had been imposed in the area.
DK Shivakumar, Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora detained outside Mumbai hotel
Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora have also been detained outside the Renaissance hotel in Mumbai.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar over Karnataka crisis
Maharashtra Congress leaders reach Renaissance Hotel
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has reached the Renaissance Hotel where DK Shivkumar has been campaigning outside for over four hours waiting for his lawmakers.
Shashi Tharoor calls it 'unfortunate situation'
Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said "Opposition should be given space in democracy. When our minister goes to meet MLAs, he is not being allowed to do so. This is a very unfortunate situation."
Yeddyurappa's son reaches Mumbai
BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, headed to Mumbai as part of the party's troubleshooting team amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, News18 reported.
Rebel MLAs send resignation again
A day after Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar rejected nine out if 14 resignations, the rebel MLAs have sent their resignations again, this time via speedpost, News18 reported.
Milind Deora tweets on Karnataka crisis
The former Mumbai Congress chief urged the Karnataka MLAs to return to Bengaluru and resolve the matter constitutionally. "BJP is sponsoring this sabotage by misusing its power in Maharashtra," he said in his tweet.
Congress to hold protest rallies in Bengaluru
Congress will hold protest rallies against BJP for unconstitutionally spoiling the elected government. The rallies will be held at Minsk Square, Cubbon Park Metro Station behind GPO and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, party MLAs and BBMP members will participate in this protest.
Input by Soumya Rani
Democracy in Danger, says 'troubleshooter' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is in Karnataka to help resolve the crisis, said, "Democracy is in danger. Congress and JD(S) will protest today, a peaceful."
BJP delegation to meet Speaker at 3 pm today
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru said, "We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3 pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable."
Youth Congress to protest in Mumbai
Youth Congress members are likely to protest outside the Renaissance Hotel on Wednesday. They have started gathering outside the hotel with flags. Earlier, they had protested outside the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai.
BJP alleges Karnataka Speaker acting like 'slave' of Congress
BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao said: “Refusal to meet D K Shivakumar shows the extent of problems in Congress. Karnataka Speaker is supposed to be impartial but he is acting like a slave of Congress, he is trying to prevent a Congress-JD(S) Titanic."
SC to hear MLAs plea against Speaker tomorrow
Rebel Karnataka lawmakers approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the rebel lawmakers and sought an urgent hearing. However, the top court declined to hear the plea today. The apex court is likely to hear the plea tomorrow.
Congress leaders meet in Bengaluru
Congress leaders are holding a meeting in Bengaluru. Eshwar Khandre, KC Venugopal, Gulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, G Parameshwara are attending the meeting at the KK Guest House in the city.
Amit Shah, Narendra Modi involved in Karnataka political crisis, alleges KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao
Alleging BJP involvement, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao, said, "This shows how BJP is involved in this. They are the ones who are meeting these MLAs, booking their hotels and flights. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are directly involved. PM gives many good speeches but what he does is completely different."
Rebel MLAs say they have faith in Shivakumar but can't meet him now
"We've faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step. Friendship, love&affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today." Rebel Congress leader B Basavaraj told ANI.
'Sabotage by central govt,' alleges KC Venugopal
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “I cant understand why they are blocking Shivakumar. This clearly shows that BJP is trying to destabilize the govt. These MLAs have not left the Congress, Shivakumar is only there to meet his colleagues. These are sincere congressmen. They should return at the earliest. The country has never witnessed such sabotage by the central government.”
'Their heart is beating to meet me': DK Shivakumar hopeful of speaking to MLAs
DK Shivakumar’s booking at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai was cancelled. However, he remained positive about resolving the issues with the rebel MLAs. “I am expecting a call from the MLAs. Their heart is beating to meet me. They will either have to meet me here or else they will have to come to Bengaluru," he said.
K'taka rebel MLAs move SC against Speaker, pleas to be listed tomorrow before CJI
The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker alleging that KR Ramesh Kumar has failed in his constitutional duty and he is wrongfully not accepting their resignations. The matter was mentioned before CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
The apex court took note of the submission of rebel MLAs and said that it will see whether their pleas can be listed tomorrow.
Rebel MLAs hit out at DK Shivakumar, call him a 'liar'; Shivalinge Gowda blames BJP
Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi lashed out at DK Shivakumar saying that he is "lying". "He is doing drama. We had informed him earlier that we don't want to meet him. We have only resigned from our posts and not from Congress. What does he mean that he is our friend? This has been going on for over a year, where was he then?”
Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda said that it was the hotel management which denied them entry. Gowda further claimed, "R Ashok and Bopaiah came here last night and arranged everything. BJP is in power here, BJP wants to come to power in Karnataka. They are trying from a year. We don't know what they have offered to the MLAs."
KC Venugopal confident of overcoming crisis
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "Congress is not in a difficult position. It is strong enough to deal with this situation. It's unfortunate that some people doing this but we will handle."
Rebel MLAs write letter to Mumbai police commissioner fearing threat to life
Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
DK Shivakumar says 'we are here to say hello to our friends'
On reaching Mumbai, Congress' key troubleshooter DK Shivakumar said, "We have come to meet our friends...are bound by politics. They are our party men. I don't care if Mumbai Police or CRPF have been deployed, let them do their duty. We are here to say hello to our leaders."
Rebel MLAs adamant on resignation
The rebel MLAs, however, appeared undeterred by the Congress's disqualification threat and said there was no question of them withdrawing resignations. "There is no question of us withdrawing the resignation. We have resigned voluntarily and have not indulged in any anti-party activity," Congress MLA ST Somasekhar told reporters on Tuesday.
DK Shivakumar reaches Mumbai, stopped from entering hotel where MLAs are staying
Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, Congress minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda landed in Mumbai and headed to the hotel where the rebel MLAs have been camping. However, they were denied entry by the Mumbai Police.
In view of heightened tensions, Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:10 (IST)
'Blatant misuse of power,' says DK Shivakumar
Congress leaders Milind Deora and Naseem Khan were also detained and taken to the Powai police station. DK Shivakumar said that this is a "blatant misuse of power".
15:08 (IST)
Detained leaders being taken to Kalina University rest house
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders who were detained, are being taken to Kalina University rest house, ANI reported.
14:49 (IST)
Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Congress in case filed by rebel MLAs in SC
Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent us in Supreme Court tomorrow, said Karnataka Congress leader KC Venugopal, as reported by ANI.
14:42 (IST)
'It's a shameful act by police,' says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar who after being denied entry was sitting outside Renaissance - Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel where 10 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs are staying, detained by Mumbai Police. Section 144 had been imposed in the area.
14:40 (IST)
DK Shivakumar, Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora detained outside Mumbai hotel
Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora have also been detained outside the Renaissance hotel in Mumbai.
14:21 (IST)
Kumaraswamy has no moral right to continue as his govt doesn't have the numbers: BS Yeddyurappa
BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa met with the Karnataka Governor KR Ramesh on Wednesday and said that he had conveyed to him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition doesn't have the required strength in the Assembly.
14:18 (IST)
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar over Karnataka crisis
14:17 (IST)
Deve Gowda joins Congress leaders in Bengaluru protest
JD(S) chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda meet Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad. Siddaramaiah and KC Venugopal.
14:13 (IST)
Maharashtra Congress leaders reach Renaissance Hotel
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has reached the Renaissance Hotel where DK Shivkumar has been campaigning outside for over four hours waiting for his lawmakers.
14:11 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor calls it 'unfortunate situation'
Speaking on the issue, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said "Opposition should be given space in democracy. When our minister goes to meet MLAs, he is not being allowed to do so. This is a very unfortunate situation."
14:05 (IST)
Yeddyurappa's son reaches Mumbai
BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, headed to Mumbai as part of the party's troubleshooting team amid the ongoing political crisis in Karnataka, News18 reported.
14:04 (IST)
Rebel MLAs send resignation again
A day after Karnataka Speaker Ramesh Kumar rejected nine out if 14 resignations, the rebel MLAs have sent their resignations again, this time via speedpost, News18 reported.
13:59 (IST)
SC to hear MLAs' petition tomorrow
"We have asked the Court to take up the petition immediately and I expect that the petition will come up tomorrow," counsel Mukul Rohatgi said.
13:33 (IST)
Milind Deora tweets on Karnataka crisis
The former Mumbai Congress chief urged the Karnataka MLAs to return to Bengaluru and resolve the matter constitutionally. "BJP is sponsoring this sabotage by misusing its power in Maharashtra," he said in his tweet.
13:31 (IST)
Congress leaders protest against BJP at Cubbon Park Metro Station
On Tuesday as well, Congress leaders had protested at various districts in Karnataka including Tumakuru.
Image courtesy: Soumya Rani
13:29 (IST)
Congress to hold protest rallies in Bengaluru
Congress will hold protest rallies against BJP for unconstitutionally spoiling the elected government. The rallies will be held at Minsk Square, Cubbon Park Metro Station behind GPO and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao, party MLAs and BBMP members will participate in this protest.
Input by Soumya Rani
13:24 (IST)
'There is martial law in Maharashtra', says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after DK Shivakumar I denied entry into Renaissance Hotel
A minister who has a booking in the hotel was not allowed to enter inside, he alleged claiming BJP government's hand and in the move.
13:16 (IST)
Democracy in Danger, says 'troubleshooter' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is in Karnataka to help resolve the crisis, said, "Democracy is in danger. Congress and JD(S) will protest today, a peaceful."
13:13 (IST)
JD(S) MLAs do yoga in resort
JD(S) MLAs who are lodged in the Prestige Golfshire Club were seen practicing yoga on Wednesday.
12:59 (IST)
Uproar in Lok Sabha Over Karnataka crisis
The Lower House was rocked by an uproar over the Karnataka political crisis whereas Banglore South MP Tejaswi Surya raised the issue of NRC in Karnataka.
12:54 (IST)
BJP delegation to meet Speaker at 3 pm today
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru said, "We will meet the Karnataka Assembly Speaker at 3 pm today. Speaker has still not condemned tearing up of resignations (of rebel MLAs) by DK Shivakumar. Tearing up of resignations is an 'apradh' that is unforgivable."
12:53 (IST)
Youth Congress to protest in Mumbai
Youth Congress members are likely to protest outside the Renaissance Hotel on Wednesday. They have started gathering outside the hotel with flags. Earlier, they had protested outside the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai.
12:27 (IST)
BJP alleges Karnataka Speaker acting like 'slave' of Congress
BJP MP GVL Narsimha Rao said: “Refusal to meet D K Shivakumar shows the extent of problems in Congress. Karnataka Speaker is supposed to be impartial but he is acting like a slave of Congress, he is trying to prevent a Congress-JD(S) Titanic."
11:58 (IST)
SC to hear MLAs plea against Speaker tomorrow
Rebel Karnataka lawmakers approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the rebel lawmakers and sought an urgent hearing. However, the top court declined to hear the plea today. The apex court is likely to hear the plea tomorrow.
11:45 (IST)
Congress leaders meet in Bengaluru
Congress leaders are holding a meeting in Bengaluru. Eshwar Khandre, KC Venugopal, Gulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Gundu Rao, G Parameshwara are attending the meeting at the KK Guest House in the city.
11:30 (IST)
Amit Shah, Narendra Modi involved in Karnataka political crisis, alleges KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao
Alleging BJP involvement, KPCC chief Dinesh Gundurao, said, "This shows how BJP is involved in this. They are the ones who are meeting these MLAs, booking their hotels and flights. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are directly involved. PM gives many good speeches but what he does is completely different."
11:29 (IST)
BJP holds protest outside Vidhan Soudha
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders hold protest outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
11:27 (IST)
Sec 144 imposed in Mumbai's Powai area till 12 July
Section 144 has been imposed in Powai Police station limits with effect from 9 July to 12 July because of "likelihood of breach of peace & disturbance of public tranquility", the circular read.
11:26 (IST)
'We told the coalition govt problems hundred times but they did not listen,' allege rebel MLAs
"We're not satisfied with alliance govt as there is no unity between the two parties. Congress has also troubled HD Kumaraswamy a lot, they didn't let him do what he wanted, rebel MLA Narayana Gowda alleged.
11:06 (IST)
Not interested in meeting Shivakumar: Rebel MLAs
"We are not interested in meeting him (DK Shivakumar). No one from BJP is here to meet us, Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi told reporters on Wednesday.
11:01 (IST)
'I have other rooms,' says DK Shivakumar after Renaissance Hotel cancels his booking
"They should be proud of a customer like me. I love Mumbai. I love this hotel. Let them cancel. I have other rooms also," he said.
10:56 (IST)
Rebel MLAs say they have faith in Shivakumar but can't meet him now
"We've faith in him but there is a reason we have taken this step. Friendship, love&affection are on one side, with gratitude and respect we request him to understand why we cannot meet him today." Rebel Congress leader B Basavaraj told ANI.
10:55 (IST)
'Sabotage by central govt,' alleges KC Venugopal
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, “I cant understand why they are blocking Shivakumar. This clearly shows that BJP is trying to destabilize the govt. These MLAs have not left the Congress, Shivakumar is only there to meet his colleagues. These are sincere congressmen. They should return at the earliest. The country has never witnessed such sabotage by the central government.”
10:54 (IST)
'Their heart is beating to meet me': DK Shivakumar hopeful of speaking to MLAs
DK Shivakumar’s booking at Hotel Renaissance in Mumbai was cancelled. However, he remained positive about resolving the issues with the rebel MLAs. “I am expecting a call from the MLAs. Their heart is beating to meet me. They will either have to meet me here or else they will have to come to Bengaluru," he said.
10:52 (IST)
K'taka rebel MLAs move SC against Speaker, pleas to be listed tomorrow before CJI
The rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday against the Karnataka Assembly Speaker alleging that KR Ramesh Kumar has failed in his constitutional duty and he is wrongfully not accepting their resignations. The matter was mentioned before CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
The apex court took note of the submission of rebel MLAs and said that it will see whether their pleas can be listed tomorrow.
10:47 (IST)
Rebel MLAs hit out at DK Shivakumar, call him a 'liar'; Shivalinge Gowda blames BJP
Rebel Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi lashed out at DK Shivakumar saying that he is "lying". "He is doing drama. We had informed him earlier that we don't want to meet him. We have only resigned from our posts and not from Congress. What does he mean that he is our friend? This has been going on for over a year, where was he then?”
Meanwhile, JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda said that it was the hotel management which denied them entry. Gowda further claimed, "R Ashok and Bopaiah came here last night and arranged everything. BJP is in power here, BJP wants to come to power in Karnataka. They are trying from a year. We don't know what they have offered to the MLAs."
10:43 (IST)
BJP to hold dharna outside Vidhan Soudha
BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa said that BJP workers and leaders will protest against the Congress-JD(S) coalition outside the Vidhan Soudha today.
10:42 (IST)
Narayan Gowda's supporters protest outside Renaissance Hotel
Even as Shivakumar tried to explain that he here to only talk to his "friends", supporters of JD(S) leader Narayan Gowda protested outside Renaissance hotel and raised slogans of "Go back, Go back" as he arrived at the hotel.
10:39 (IST)
KC Venugopal confident of overcoming crisis
AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said, "Congress is not in a difficult position. It is strong enough to deal with this situation. It's unfortunate that some people doing this but we will handle."
10:38 (IST)
MLAs write to Mumbai Police, police to stop DK Shivakumar from entering hotel
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has said that DK Shivakumar will not be allowed inside the hotel and will be stopped before the gates of the hotel.
10:36 (IST)
Rebel MLAs write letter to Mumbai police commissioner fearing threat to life
Ten rebel MLAs from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of a threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Wednesday. The letter stated that the MLAs were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises. The letter signed by 10 MLAs said they have heard that Kumaraswamy, Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.
10:24 (IST)
DK Shivakumar says 'we are here to say hello to our friends'
On reaching Mumbai, Congress' key troubleshooter DK Shivakumar said, "We have come to meet our friends...are bound by politics. They are our party men. I don't care if Mumbai Police or CRPF have been deployed, let them do their duty. We are here to say hello to our leaders."
10:23 (IST)
Rebel MLAs adamant on resignation
The rebel MLAs, however, appeared undeterred by the Congress's disqualification threat and said there was no question of them withdrawing resignations. "There is no question of us withdrawing the resignation. We have resigned voluntarily and have not indulged in any anti-party activity," Congress MLA ST Somasekhar told reporters on Tuesday.
10:22 (IST)
DK Shivakumar reaches Mumbai, stopped from entering hotel where MLAs are staying
Amid the ongoing political drama in Karnataka, Congress minister DK Shivakumar and JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda landed in Mumbai and headed to the hotel where the rebel MLAs have been camping. However, they were denied entry by the Mumbai Police.
In view of heightened tensions, Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force and Riot Control Police have been deployed outside the hotel