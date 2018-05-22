You are here:
Karnataka govt formation LIVE updates: Speaker to be from Congress, name to be revealed tonight, say reports

Politics FP Staff May 22, 2018 12:31:41 IST
Karnataka govt formation LIVE updates: Speaker to be from Congress, name to be revealed tonight, say reports
    12:29 (IST)

    Speaker for Karnataka Assembly will be from the Congress, whose name is likely to be announced by evening, ANI reported

  • 11:53 (IST)

    BJP questions electoral procedures after VVPAT machines found abandoned in Vijayapura

    Eight boxes used for carrying Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines were found at a temporary shed in a village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, triggering a strong reaction from the BJP which said it indicated "grave irregularities" in conduct of the polls.

    Reacting to the incident, BJP, which emerged as the single largest party but fell short of simple majority, said it "exposed the enormity of the irregularities in the elections."

    The state chief electoral officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said today the boxes used for carrying Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, found in Managuli village, do not belong to the district or to Election Commission.

    "The boxes are without machine and paper and without unique electronic tracking number... the Election Commission will initiate strict action against those who are trying to create confusion," Kumar said, adding, no VVPAT machines were found.

    The deputy commissioner of the district and the Superintendent of Police conducted on the spot inspection today following reports that empty boxes of VVPAT machines were spotted in the shed.

    "These boxes do not belong to Vijayapura district and 2,744 VVPATs allotted to the district are safely kept in the strong room," Kumar said.

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Congress' DK Shivakumar with Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh in Bengaluru

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Congress general secretary KC Venugopal to fly to Bengaluru in the evening to facilitate talks with JD(S)

    11:03 (IST)

    SC refuses early hearing into petition challenging tomorrow's swearing-in

    The Supreme Court refused to give an early hearing into the petition filed by Hindu Mahasabha that challenged the oath taking ceremony and appointment of HD Kumarswamy as the Karnataka chief minister, stating it was unconstitutional, ANI reported.

  • 10:42 (IST)

    First objective is speaker's election: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Pinarayi Vijayan to attend swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

    Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the swearing in ceremony of Janata Dal(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister on 23 May.

    Vijayan will be attending the ceremony, accepting the invitation of former prime minister and JDS supremo Deve Gowda and his son, Kumaraswamy, sources in the Chief Minister's office told PTI.

    The JD(S) is a partner of the ruling CPM-led LDF in Kerala.

    The party's nominee, Mathew P Thomas, is the water resources minister in the state cabinet.

    09:08 (IST)

    RECAP: Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar dismisses audio tapes of phone conversations as "fake"

    In a development that could leave the Congress red-faced in Karnataka, its MLA Shivaram Hebbar on Monday dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly.

    The Congress had released three audio tapes in run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the BS Yeddyurappa government is saved. One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP.

    In the audio tape in question, BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra and his close associate BJ Puttuswamy are heard speaking purportedly to Hebbar's wife, offering money and ministerial position to her husband if he cross-voted in favour of the BJP during the floor test.

    Read the full story here

    08:59 (IST)

    Not the first time EC was told about irregularities in conduct of elections: BS Yeddyurappa

    This is not the first time that irregularities in the conduct of elections were brought to the notice of Election Commission, and officials holding elections at ground level. Prior to polling we brought many such irregularities to notice of concerned officials, but in vain: BS Yeddyurappa told the CEC, accoding to ANI

  • 08:56 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa on the abandoned VVPAT machines in Karnataka

  • 08:47 (IST)

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi met HD Kumaraswamy at New Delhi on Monday night

  • 08:46 (IST)

    BJP chief Amit Shah slams Congress' alliance with JD(S)

  • 08:42 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy to take floor test within 24 hours of taking oath tomorrow

    Kumaraswamy is expected to take the floor test within 24 hours after being sworn in. Both Congress and JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till the floor test, according to reports from Bengaluru.

    Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to take the reins of power after the three-day BJP government collapsed last Saturday with BS Yeddyurappa, unable to muster the required number for a majority, stepping down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly.

  • 08:36 (IST)

    No bargain with Congress: HD Kumaraswamy

    "There is no bargain. We will cordially work out things. We must work together. I am here to take their (Congress leaders) advice," said Kumaraswamy when asked by newsmen ahead of the meeting how the Congress and the JD(S) will address the issue of ministry formation.

    "We are going to give a stable government. All these issues are not yet discussed. We have not discussed any future course of action".

    After the meeting, Kumaraswamy told reporters he had invited both Sonia and Rahul for the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru and they have agreed to come. KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.

  • 08:34 (IST)

    JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn-in as CM tomorrow for the second time in 12 years

    Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn-in as chief minister on Wednesday for the second time in 12 years, flew into the capital this afternoon and began his engagements with a meeting with pre-poll ally BSP chief Mayawati. BSP bagged 1 seat.

  • 08:33 (IST)

    State Conmgress chief G Parameshwara might be made deputy CM

    Congress has mooted two deputy chief ministers for the numerically strong party in order to strike a balance with the JD(S) but the regional party is believed to be not in favour of this proposal. KPCC chief G Parameshwara is among the frontrunners for the deputy chief minister's post.

  • 08:02 (IST)

    Updates for Tuesday, 22 March begin here

  • 21:10 (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal to attend swearing-in ceremony

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony AAP leader Arunoday Prakash has confirmed.

  • 21:01 (IST)

    Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend swearing-in ceremony

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi to attend swearing-in ceremony
     
     
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi confirmed his presence at the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister on 23 May.  He said he had a "cordial" meeting with the JD(S) leader, with whom he discussed the political situation in Karnataka. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting.
     
    "I had a warm and cordial meeting this evening, in Delhi, with Shri H D Kumaraswamy ji. We discussed the political situation in Karnataka and other matters of mutual interest.  I will be attending his swearing in as CM of Karnataka, on Wednesday, in Bengaluru," he said on Twitter. The Congress and the JD(S) will hold a meeting tomorrow in Bengaluru, where the modalities over power sharing would be worked out. 
     
    PTI

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says he had 'warm and cordial' meeting with HD Kumaraswamy

  • 20:11 (IST)

    JD(S)-Congress government will be stable one: Kumaraswamy

    Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday evening he was confident that the yet-to-be sworn in coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka will be stable.

    IANS

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Shiv Sena slams BJP again on Karnataka govt formation
     
    The Shiv Sena said on Monday that the BJP's attempt to save the BS Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka was not the way to make the country "Congress-free".
     
    Stressing the need to save democracy in the country, the BJP's bickering ally said no government can use the Constitution to enforce its decisions on people.
     
    In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena also alleged that "the governor" and the President sometimes act like agents of the government.
     
    PTI

  • 19:49 (IST)

    8 empty boxes used for carrying VVPAT machines found in shed in Vijayapura
     
    Eight boxes used for carrying Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machines have been found at a temporary shed in a village in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, triggering a strong reaction from the BJP which said it indicated "grave irregularities" in conduct of the polls.
     
    Reacting to the incident, BJP, which emerged as the single largest party but fell short of simple majority, said it "exposed the enormity of the irregularities in the elections."
    The state chief electoral officer (CEO) Sanjiv Kumar said today the boxes used for carrying Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, found in Managuli village yesterday, do not belong to the district or to Election Commission.
     
    PTI

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Congress to decide on Deputy CM candidate tomorrow

    HD Kumaraswamy spoke to reporters on the question of who will become Deputy chief minister of Karnataka. ANI quoted him as saying that Rahul Gandhi has given permission to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal to .finalise everything.' He further said that Rahul would carry out a discussion with local leaders and finalise the issue.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy meets Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha moves SC
     
     
    Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha moves Supreme Court against Karnataka governor's decision inviting Congress-JD(Secular) to form government, reports PTI. 

  • 18:57 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy arrives at residence of Rahul Gandhi

  • 18:56 (IST)

    'We will give stable govt'

    "Modalities of formation of new govt to be worked out after meeting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," HD Kumaraswamy tells PTI.

  • 18:49 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy leaves Karnataka Bhavan

  • 18:45 (IST)

    'Dirty politics thrives on private lives'
     

    Ever since the Congress-JDS combine managed to outmanoeuvre the BJP in Bengaluru, pictures are doing the rounds of Kumaraswamy with Radhika, a Kannada actor who was supposed to have been "married" to the already-married Kumaraswamy for about a decade until they split up a couple of years ago.

    Read full article by Sandip Roy here

  • 18:28 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy speaks to Sitaram Yechury

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy arrives at Karnataka Bhawan

  • 18:06 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy meets BSP chief Mayawati

    Kumaraswamy met BSP chief Mayawati in Delhi on Monday. He is scheduled to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi later in the evening.

    Image credit: PTI

  • 17:57 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meet with Kumaraswamy

    Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI that he, along with Ashok Gehlot and KC Venugopal, briefed Rahul Gandhi on recent political developments in Karnataka. Further strategy will be decided when Kumaraswamy meets Rahul Gandhi, he added.

  • 17:42 (IST)

    Difficult times ahead, says G Parameshwara

    KPCC president G Parameshwara said difficult times were ahead, but there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power in the southern state. He said he understood the sentiments of many who were averse to a tie-up between the Congress and JD(S). However, the need to keep communal forces away from power made the Congress lend support to JD(S), Parameshwara said.

    "I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said. - PTI

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy meets BSP chief Mayawati in Delhi

  • 17:21 (IST)

    Kumaraswamy says no seat sharing arrangement finalised yet

    Kumaraswamy told News18 that no seat sharing arrangement has been finalised yet with the Congress. He is scheduled to meet Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi today.

  • 17:18 (IST)

    'Mandate was for Congress and JD(S)'

    Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the Karnataka mandate was for the Congress and the JD(S). His remarks came after BJP chief Amit Shah said that the mandate in the state was against the Congress.

  • 17:15 (IST)

    BJP used all means to win but, they failed: Anand Sharma

    Congrss' Anand Sharma said that the BJP used all means to win Karnataka but, they failed.

  • 17:11 (IST)

    'BJP should apologise to the people of Karnataka'

    Congress' Anand Sharma on Monday said that the BJP should apologise to the people of Karnataka for trying to use unfair means to come to power.

  • 17:05 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy arrives in Delhi, to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

    HD Kumaraswamy has arrived in Delhi and is likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. - PTI

  • 17:00 (IST)

    Karnataka mandate was against Congress: Amit Shah


    Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls was against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory. Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.

    "Only Congress and JD(S) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not (celebrating)," he told reporters.  The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against the Congress. There was no confusion about it, he said.

  • 16:49 (IST)

    'Karnataka has become Congress-free'
     
     
    "Congress has made a big deal of BJP losing 9 seatsin since 2019. Karnataka has now become Congress-free," says Shah.
     

  • 16:42 (IST)

    'Congress misused Article 356'
     

     "History shows Congress misused Article 356 most times," says Shah.

     

  • 16:37 (IST)

    'Congress didn't stake claim in Goa, Manipur'
     
     
     
    "The Congress didn't stake their claim to form the government in Goa and Manipur despite being the single largest party. So, the governor invited us," says Shah.
     

  • 16:32 (IST)

    'Congress made false claims'
     
     

    "Congress falsely claimed that BS Yeddyurappa asked for seven days from the governor. If it was the case, they should have asked for the letter. Congress lawyer lied in court," says Shah.

  • 16:29 (IST)

    'JD(S)-Congress alliance an opportunistic one'
     


    "Congress and JD(S) formed an alliance against the people's mandate. This is what I call an unholy alliance," says Shah.

  • 16:24 (IST)

    'Congress has changed mind about SC, EC, EVM's
     
     
    "Hope they would now remember same things in other elections also," says Shah. "Congress leaders have accepted that audio tapes released were false and to influence the case in the Supreme Court".

  • 16:21 (IST)

    'Don't think it's a confused mandate'
     
     
    "We fell short by just seven seats. We had to stake claim as this was an anti-Congress mandate. Even the JD(S) campaign was against the Congress. In 13 seats, BJP lost with a margin which was even less than than NOTA," says Shah.

Karnataka government formation LIVE updates: "I am of firm belief that Election Commission has taken a serious note of VVPAT machines found abandoned in a shed near Managuli village in Vijayapur district. It indicates grave irregularities in the conduct of assembly polls in Karnataka," BS Yeddyurappa reportedly said in a letter to the chief election commissioner.

Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka's new chief minister, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy on Monday night met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to finalise the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the two post-poll allies.

Congress has mooted two deputy chief ministers for the numerically strong party in order to strike a balance with the JD(S) but the regional party is believed to be not in favour of this proposal. KPCC chief G Parameshwara is among the frontrunners for the deputy chief minister's post.

Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday for the second time in 12 years, flew into the capital this afternoon and began his engagements with a meeting with pre-poll ally BSP chief Mayawati. BSP bagged 1 seat.

During his 20-minute meeting with Sonia and Rahul, the Congress president, Kumaraswamy is understood to have discussed the nitty-gritty of Cabinet formation on the number of ministerial berths the Congress and the JD(S) would get. The meeting took place at Rahul's Tughlak Lane residence.

"There is no bargain. We will cordially work out things. We must work together. I am here to take their (Congress leaders) advice," said Kumaraswamy when asked by newsmen ahead of the meeting how the Congress and the JD(S) will address the issue of ministry formation.

File images of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. PTI

File images of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. PTI

"We are going to give a stable government. All these issues are not yet discussed. We have not discussed any future course of action".

After the meeting, Kumaraswamy told reporters he had invited both Sonia and Rahul for the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru and they have agreed to come. KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.

Kumaraswamy is expected to take the floor test within 24 hours after being sworn in. Both Congress and JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till the floor test, according to reports from Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to take the reins of power after the three-day BJP government collapsed last Saturday with BS Yeddyurappa, unable to muster the required number for a majority, stepping down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly.

The 12 May Karnataka assembly polls threw up a hung verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 37. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents.

Meanwhile, in a development that could leave the Congress red-faced in Karnataka, its MLA Shivaram Hebbar dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly.

The Congress had released three audio tapes in the run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the Yeddyurappa government is saved.

One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP.

However, in a Facebook post in Kannada, Hebbar questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, saying his wife did not receive any such call.

"This is not my wife's voice and she has not received any such calls. The audio tape is fake. I condemn it," he wrote.

BJP president Amit Shah said the new government will be a "betrayal" of people's mandate and questioned its fate, saying it is already "destabilised" with the two parties forced to keep their MLAs in hotels "undemocratically".

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Shah also mocked the Congress for its celebration at the turn of events in Karnataka, saying it has found a new way of discovering win in its defeat and added that he prayed that it sticks to its definition of victory. The BJP then would have no problem in winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Describing the Congress-JD(S) alliance as "unholy", he said the HD Deve Gowda's party fought the election on an anti-Congress plank and benefitted from people's mood against the incumbent party in the state.

At an event in Bengaluru, G Parameshwara said difficult times were ahead, but there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power in the southern state.

He said he understood the sentiments of many who were averse to a tie-up between the Congress and JD(S).

However, the need to keep communal forces away from power made the Congress lend support to JD(S), Parameshwara said.

"I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said.

"We may see difficult times ahead. We are visualising the challenges ahead, but we need to bear all the hardship to build a strong party," the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief said.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 12:31 PM

