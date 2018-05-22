Karnataka government formation LIVE updates: "I am of firm belief that Election Commission has taken a serious note of VVPAT machines found abandoned in a shed near Managuli village in Vijayapur district. It indicates grave irregularities in the conduct of assembly polls in Karnataka," BS Yeddyurappa reportedly said in a letter to the chief election commissioner.
Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka's new chief minister, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy on Monday night met Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to finalise the modalities of government formation and ministerial berth sharing between the two post-poll allies.
Congress has mooted two deputy chief ministers for the numerically strong party in order to strike a balance with the JD(S) but the regional party is believed to be not in favour of this proposal. KPCC chief G Parameshwara is among the frontrunners for the deputy chief minister's post.
Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday for the second time in 12 years, flew into the capital this afternoon and began his engagements with a meeting with pre-poll ally BSP chief Mayawati. BSP bagged 1 seat.
During his 20-minute meeting with Sonia and Rahul, the Congress president, Kumaraswamy is understood to have discussed the nitty-gritty of Cabinet formation on the number of ministerial berths the Congress and the JD(S) would get. The meeting took place at Rahul's Tughlak Lane residence.
"There is no bargain. We will cordially work out things. We must work together. I am here to take their (Congress leaders) advice," said Kumaraswamy when asked by newsmen ahead of the meeting how the Congress and the JD(S) will address the issue of ministry formation.
"We are going to give a stable government. All these issues are not yet discussed. We have not discussed any future course of action".
After the meeting, Kumaraswamy told reporters he had invited both Sonia and Rahul for the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru and they have agreed to come. KC Venugopal, AICC in-charge of Karnataka, was also present at the meeting.
Kumaraswamy is expected to take the floor test within 24 hours after being sworn in. Both Congress and JD(S) MLAs will remain confined to their hotels till the floor test, according to reports from Bengaluru.
Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to take the reins of power after the three-day BJP government collapsed last Saturday with BS Yeddyurappa, unable to muster the required number for a majority, stepping down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly.
The 12 May Karnataka assembly polls threw up a hung verdict with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats. The Congress was next with 78 and the JD(S) followed with 37. The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents.
Meanwhile, in a development that could leave the Congress red-faced in Karnataka, its MLA Shivaram Hebbar dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly.
The Congress had released three audio tapes in the run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the Yeddyurappa government is saved.
One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP.
However, in a Facebook post in Kannada, Hebbar questioned the authenticity of the audio clip, saying his wife did not receive any such call.
"This is not my wife's voice and she has not received any such calls. The audio tape is fake. I condemn it," he wrote.
BJP president Amit Shah said the new government will be a "betrayal" of people's mandate and questioned its fate, saying it is already "destabilised" with the two parties forced to keep their MLAs in hotels "undemocratically".
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Shah also mocked the Congress for its celebration at the turn of events in Karnataka, saying it has found a new way of discovering win in its defeat and added that he prayed that it sticks to its definition of victory. The BJP then would have no problem in winning the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he said.
Describing the Congress-JD(S) alliance as "unholy", he said the HD Deve Gowda's party fought the election on an anti-Congress plank and benefitted from people's mood against the incumbent party in the state.
At an event in Bengaluru, G Parameshwara said difficult times were ahead, but there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power in the southern state.
He said he understood the sentiments of many who were averse to a tie-up between the Congress and JD(S).
However, the need to keep communal forces away from power made the Congress lend support to JD(S), Parameshwara said.
"I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said.
"We may see difficult times ahead. We are visualising the challenges ahead, but we need to bear all the hardship to build a strong party," the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief said.
Updated Date: May 22, 2018
SC refuses early hearing into petition challenging tomorrow's swearing-in
The Supreme Court refused to give an early hearing into the petition filed by Hindu Mahasabha that challenged the oath taking ceremony and appointment of HD Kumarswamy as the Karnataka chief minister, stating it was unconstitutional, ANI reported.
Pinarayi Vijayan to attend swearing-in ceremony tomorrow
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend the swearing in ceremony of Janata Dal(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister on 23 May.
Vijayan will be attending the ceremony, accepting the invitation of former prime minister and JDS supremo Deve Gowda and his son, Kumaraswamy, sources in the Chief Minister's office told PTI.
The JD(S) is a partner of the ruling CPM-led LDF in Kerala.
The party's nominee, Mathew P Thomas, is the water resources minister in the state cabinet.
BS Yeddyurappa on the abandoned VVPAT machines in Karnataka
State Conmgress chief G Parameshwara might be made deputy CM
Arvind Kejriwal to attend swearing-in ceremony
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the swearing-in ceremony AAP leader Arunoday Prakash has confirmed.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to attend swearing-in ceremony
Rahul Gandhi says he had 'warm and cordial' meeting with HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S)-Congress government will be stable one: Kumaraswamy
Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said on Monday evening he was confident that the yet-to-be sworn in coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka will be stable.
Congress to decide on Deputy CM candidate tomorrow
HD Kumaraswamy spoke to reporters on the question of who will become Deputy chief minister of Karnataka. ANI quoted him as saying that Rahul Gandhi has given permission to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal to .finalise everything.' He further said that Rahul would carry out a discussion with local leaders and finalise the issue.
'We will give stable govt'
"Modalities of formation of new govt to be worked out after meeting Sonia and Rahul Gandhi," HD Kumaraswamy tells PTI.
'Dirty politics thrives on private lives'
Ever since the Congress-JDS combine managed to outmanoeuvre the BJP in Bengaluru, pictures are doing the rounds of Kumaraswamy with Radhika, a Kannada actor who was supposed to have been "married" to the already-married Kumaraswamy for about a decade until they split up a couple of years ago.
Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meet with Kumaraswamy
Ghulam Nabi Azad told ANI that he, along with Ashok Gehlot and KC Venugopal, briefed Rahul Gandhi on recent political developments in Karnataka. Further strategy will be decided when Kumaraswamy meets Rahul Gandhi, he added.
Difficult times ahead, says G Parameshwara
KPCC president G Parameshwara said difficult times were ahead, but there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power in the southern state. He said he understood the sentiments of many who were averse to a tie-up between the Congress and JD(S). However, the need to keep communal forces away from power made the Congress lend support to JD(S), Parameshwara said.
"I do understand the sentiments of many people that we should not have gone with the JD(S). But there was a need to stop the BJP from coming to power again in Karnataka. Keeping this in mind, our seniors took a decision to support the JD(S). We all must accept their decision," he said. - PTI
'Mandate was for Congress and JD(S)'
Congress leader Anand Sharma said that the Karnataka mandate was for the Congress and the JD(S). His remarks came after BJP chief Amit Shah said that the mandate in the state was against the Congress.
Karnataka mandate was against Congress: Amit Shah
Asserting that the mandate in Karnataka Assembly polls was against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah said the party has found a new way of portraying defeat as its victory. Shah also asked the Congress to explain to the people of Karnataka why they were celebrating even when most of their ministers had lost election.
"Only Congress and JD(S) are celebrating, people of Karnataka are not (celebrating)," he told reporters. The mandate given by people of Karnataka was against the Congress. There was no confusion about it, he said.
"History shows Congress misused Article 356 most times," says Shah.
"Congress falsely claimed that BS Yeddyurappa asked for seven days from the governor. If it was the case, they should have asked for the letter. Congress lawyer lied in court," says Shah.
"Congress and JD(S) formed an alliance against the people's mandate. This is what I call an unholy alliance," says Shah.
'Nothing wrong in trying to form government'
"I see nothing wrong in the BJP's attempt to form the government as we got the mandate," says Shah. "As the single largest party, we had the right to form the government. Had we not gone to form the government, we would have gone against the mandate of the people."
Amit Shah lashes out at Congress
"Three thousand seven hundred farmers committed suicide," says Shah. "Siddaramiah government was a failure. Atrocities against Dalits and women were on the rise".
Amit Shah speaks at press conference
"BJP has emerged as single largest party and improved its tally. I congratulate the people of Karnataka for making us victorious. We improved the vote percentage and our tally increased from 40 to 104," says the BJP president.
Kumaraswamy to personally invite leaders for swearing-in ceremony
JD(S) leader Danish Ali told ANI that Kumaraswamy is coming to Delhi to personally invite leaders for his swearing-in ceremony. He also said that Kumaraswamy will meet Congress chief Rahul Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati to invite them.
Congress leaders brief Rahul Gandhi ahead of meeting with Kumaraswamy
Top Congress leaders briefed party president Rahul Gandhi on Monday about the latest political developments in Karnataka, before the crucial deliberations on power-sharing arrangement with HD Kumaraswamy.
According to party sources, AICC general secretaries Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and KC Venugopal met Gandhi Monday morning and apprised him about the sense prevailing among the party MLAs in the state. - PTI
Apart from Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav likely to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
Apart from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, according to a Deccan Chronicle report. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also invited, according to report.
Siddaramaiah, twin Bengaluru polls, trust deficit set to complicate matters for HD Kumaraswamy
The honeymoon period is usually a time for celebration but HD Kumaraswamy is still a prisoner of numbers. The Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) legislators are still housed in resorts and hotels, with their managers unwilling to take any chances with the fickle-minded loyalty gene. Only after the trust vote is done and dusted on Thursday will these MLAs be free birds.
No resentment within Congress over alliance with JD(S), says Kumaraswamy
Responding to a question on if there was any resentment within the Congress party over the alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka, chief-minister designate HD Kumaraswamy replied: "Who told you? This is all bogus and fake news. This is not true."
Lingayat body writes letter to Kumaraswamy, demands Veerashaiva leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa be made home minister
The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha wrote a letter on Monday to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, demanding that Veerashaiva leader and Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa be made the home minister in the new Karnataka government and five other leaders from the community be made ministers in the Cabinet, reported ANI.
Today's meeting to discuss how to run a stable govt: Kumaraswamy
Ahead of Monday's meet with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, chief minister designate HD Kumaraswamy said, "Today's meeting is not crucial. It is a cordial meeting. I want to discuss and take their suggestions on how to run a smooth government (in Karnataka)."
'Have given up Karnataka chief minister's post': DK Shivakumar
Addressing a press meet ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MLA DK Shivakumar said he is confident of getting more berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. "We have given up the Karnataka chief minister's post. We are also confident of getting more berths. The Congress is focusing on building a youth-based party. Their worries are our issues. Social media has helped mobilise the country's youth. Rajiv Gandhi believed in the youth, and that's why he reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years," he said.
Karnataka to witness nine bypolls in the next few months
Karnataka is set to witness nine by-elections in the upcoming months as members of legislative councils (MLCs) and members of Parliament (MPs) have won seats in the Assembly election, where a Congress-JD(S) alliance emerged after a political slugfest.
Bypolls will be necessitated for five winners from BJP (KS Eshwarappa, V Somanna, Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, BS Yeddyurappa, B Sreeramulu) two from JD(S) (C S Puttaraju and HD Kumaraswamy) and two from Congress (Byrathi S Suresh and Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalgi), reported The Times of India.
No rotational chief minister arrangement, will remain CM for five years, says Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has made it clear that this time around, there will be no rotational chief minister arrangement with the Congress, a decision which had soured JD(S)' relations with the BJP coalition government in 2007.
“I will not give up the chief minister’s post for anybody. I will be the chief minister for the entire five-year term. Congress has not raised the issue of a rotational chief minister,” The New Indian Express quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.
Karnataka may have two deputy chief ministers, says Congress leader G Parameshwara
According to media reports, Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy may have two deputy chief ministers. “We have received demand for having two Deputy Chief Minister posts. Party high command will take a final call on this,” state Congress president G Parameshwara told The New Indian Express.
HD Kumaraswamy to meet Rahul, Sonia Gandhi today
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be flying to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
"I will discuss with them (Rahul and Sonia) on the cabinet expansion. So far, I'm not sure about the Congress stand. We want to make sure the government is a stable one," Kumaraswamy said previously.
First objective is speaker's election: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
RECAP: Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar dismisses audio tapes of phone conversations as "fake"
In a development that could leave the Congress red-faced in Karnataka, its MLA Shivaram Hebbar on Monday dismissed as "fake" an audio clip released by the party to allege that the BJP offered money and ministerial berth to him for cross-voting during the floor test in the Assembly.
The Congress had released three audio tapes in run up to the floor test, claiming that the BJP leaders were trying to 'poach' on the party MLAs by offering 'blandishments' so that the BS Yeddyurappa government is saved. One of the audio tapes released by the party allegedly had a conversation between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders, who allegedly offered money and ministerial post to woo him to vote for the BJP.
In the audio tape in question, BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Vijayendra and his close associate BJ Puttuswamy are heard speaking purportedly to Hebbar's wife, offering money and ministerial position to her husband if he cross-voted in favour of the BJP during the floor test.
Read the full story here
Not the first time EC was told about irregularities in conduct of elections: BS Yeddyurappa
This is not the first time that irregularities in the conduct of elections were brought to the notice of Election Commission, and officials holding elections at ground level. Prior to polling we brought many such irregularities to notice of concerned officials, but in vain: BS Yeddyurappa told the CEC, accoding to ANI
08:56 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
