Karnataka government formation latest updates: Disgruntled former Karnataka chief minister, BS Yeddyurappa said that greed and power was the basis of the Congress-JD(S) alliance. "Hunger, greed and power is the basis of JD(S)-Congress alliance. Such alliance will not even last three months," ANI quoted him as saying.
Announcing that the floor test will take place on Friday, instead of Thursday, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said there has been no change in his position on the farm loan waiver.
HD Kumaraswamy, chief minister designate, says he is "not the leader of one caste or community but will represent all of Karnataka". "If I have become chief minister today, it's because of all of you. It's not because of one community alone. I will bring in all the programmes we have promised. I want to assure people that there is no change in my position or politics. But we must remember that it's a coalition government and not me alone. Whatever decisions I take will be taken in consultation with the alliance partners. But I will balance things such a way that it's in the best interests of people of Karnataka. I invite all citizens to come forward and contact us directly with whatever grievances you have. I am always with you all," he said, while addressing the media after visiting the Chamundeshwari temple.
Traffic congestion is expected on all roads near the Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Traffic jams can be expected at Cubbon Park, Kanakapura Road and Mysore Road as supporters from different parts of Karnataka are expected to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony.
According to News18, arrangements have been made for placing one lakh chairs in front of the Vidhan Soudha. The road between legislative assembly building and the Karnataka High Court will be cordoned off and chairs will be placed there. There is also a separate enclosure with 3,000 seats for VIPs.
Unfazed by the fall of its three-day government last week in Karnataka, a defiant BJP's state unit will protest across the state on Wednesday against the formation of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government, a party official said on Tuesday.
"As the Congress-JD(S) alliance hijacked the people's mandate and formed an unholy alliance to form a coalition government on Wednesday, we are observing the occasion as the 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' across the state," said BJP's spokesman S Shantaram in a statement in Bengaluru.
Several national leaders including United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are expected to attend JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Chief ministers of non-BJP states and heads of regional parties such as N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi), Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala), Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Kollywood superstar Kamal Haasan of Makkal Needhi Maiam party in Tamil Nadu will also be in attendance.
The 34-member Cabinet will have 22 ministers from the Congress and 12 from JD(S), Congress leader KC Venugopal said on Tuesday, adding they would be sworn in after the floor test slated for Thursday.
A JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in on Wednesday in Karnataka at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of Opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could plant a seed for a broad-based anti-BJP platform before the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Karnataka Congress president G Parameshwara will be sworn-in as the deputy chief minister, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state KC Venugopal said.
Congress's Ramesh Kumar, a former minister, will be the next Speaker, while the Deputy Speaker's post will go to the JD(S), Venugopal told PTI.
The Congress would have 22 ministers and JD(S) 12, he said, adding they would be sworn in after the floor test slated for Thursday.
Kumaraswamy will be the second chief minister to take oath in Karnataka within a week, after BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa stepped down without facing the floor test on 19 May in the face of imminent defeat.
The JD(S)'s chief minister-designate said portfolio distribution will be discussed on Friday and a coordination committee will be formed to facilitate smooth functioning of the coalition.
Kumaraswamy, the third son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at 4.30 pm in front of Vidhana Soudha, seat of the government in Bengaluru.
A huge stage has been erected in front of the majestic stone building for the ceremony where a host of national and regional leaders are expected to be present to send a message across to the BJP over the shape of things to come in 2019.
Government officials and sources in the JD(S) said Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan, her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Kerala, are among those likely to be present.
So would be CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, one of the most vocal votaries of an anti-BJP alliance, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.
BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, would also attend the ceremony.
DMK leader MK Stalin, who was also expected to be present in order to show the burgeoning Opposition consolidation against the BJP, has cancelled his Bengaluru visit and would instead head for Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu where nine people were killed in police firing on Tuesday.
It will be Kumaraswamy's second term in office. He had earlier headed the JD(S)-BJP coalition government for 20 months between February 2006 and October 2007.
Managing the contradictions in the coalition may not be a smooth sailing for the 58-year-old leader after the JD(S) and Congress fought a bitter electoral battle in the state, particularly the old Mysuru region.
Kumaraswamy himself conceded on Tuesday that running the coalition government for the next five years will be a "big challenge" for him.
The first task for him would be a smooth expansion of his Council of Ministers, as the Congress would want to have a big share in the ministerial pie as it has more than double the number of MLAs JD(S) has. The Congress has 78 lawmakers in the Lower House against 37 of the JD(S).
A section of Lingayat MLAs of the Congress wanted a person from their community to be the deputy chief minister as Kumaraswamy belongs to another politically influential caste Vokkaliga.
However, Rahul Gandhi approved the name of Dalit leader G Parameshwara for the post, Venugopal said.
DK Shivakumar, another Vokkaliga leader of the Congress, who emerged a key figure in keeping the party MLAs together before the trust vote, was also a contender for the deputy chief minister's chair but the party high command opted for Parameshwara.
The BJP, which is the single largest party with 104 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly whose effective strength is 221, would not allow Kumaraswamy to have a smooth running. The BJP has dubbed the Congress-JD(S) alliance as "unholy", and claimed the government will not complete its full term.
The saffron party has decided to boycott the oath-taking ceremony, and will observe "anti-popular mandate day" tomorrow to protest the formation of the coalition government.
Senior BJP leaders would hold a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi's statue here, while its workers in black attire will hold demonstrations in districts, state BJP general secretary CT Ravi told reporters.
With inputs from PTI
Visuals from BJP's 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in Karnataka
WATCH: BJP protests against government formation by HD Kumaraswamy in Yadgir
BJP activists led by MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal took out a procession against JDS and Congress unholy coalition in Yadgir. The protesters formed a human chain at Subhash chowk and shouted slogans against the formation of government by HD Kumarswamy.
Input by Ravi Kumar Naraboli/101Reporters
Rahul Gandhi scripting beginning of government with no mandate from people, says BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao
Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said: "Sh. Rahul has scripted the beginning of a government which has no mandate from the people. It is a backdoor entry of the Congress to run the show in Karnataka. People of Karnataka will ultimately reject this kind of manipulated alignment completely," in a tweet.
He also suggested that the government under HD Kumaraswamy will be subjected to all sorts of "blackmail politics". "Proposed government under Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy will be subjected to all kinds of blackmail politics. Instead of popular government, now we’ll be having a government driven and controlled by rejected mafias," he said.
No change in my position on farm loan waiver, says Kumaraswamy
Announcing that the floor test will take place on Friday, instead of Thursday, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said there has been no change in his position on the farm loan waiver. "Some media channels have shown that I have taken a U-turn in farm loan policies. However, there is no change in my position in giving farm loan waiver. All decisions will be taken by the coalition and not just me. All the promises made in the manifesto will be implemented. Safeguarding the interest of the farming community is our top priority," he said while speaking to reporters.
Kumaraswamy addresses media after visiting Chamundeshwari Temple
No change in my politics because of alliance with Congress: Kumaraswamy
Talking about joining hands with the Congress party, Kumaraswamy said being forced into an alliance will not change his politics. " I want to assure people that there is no change in my position or politics. But we must remember that it's a coalition government and not me alone. Whatever decisions I take will be taken in consultation with the alliance partners," he said.
I'm leader to all 6 crore people of Karnataka, not one community: HD Kumaraswamy
HD Kumaraswamy, chief minister designate, says he is "not the leader of one caste or community but will represent all of Karnataka". "If I have become chief minister today, it's because of all of you. It's not because of one community alone. I will bring in all the programmes we have promised," he said.
Karnataka Assembly floor test to take place on Friday
Karnataka only the trailer, full movie will release in 2019: TDP
Andhra Pradesh IT minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh has said the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka Assembly election was "just a trailer", and that the "real cinema would be shown in the 2019 general election, as reported by The Tribune. Later, Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu said the BJP will soon take the position of the Congress in the country, referring to the diminishing political presence of the grand-old party in the nation.
G Parameshwara, deputy chief minister in waiting, thanks Congress high command
MK Stalin won't attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
"I am not going to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. I cancelled it due to the incident which took place in Tuticorin," said DMK working president MK Stalin.
2,500 police personnel deployed around Vidhan Soudha
Around 2,500 policemen have been deployed in the areas surrounding the Vidhan Soudha, where HD Kumaraswamy will be taking his oath as the chief minister on Wednesday, reported Deccan Herald. Quoting Bengaluru Police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, the report said eight deputy commissioners, 20 assistant commissioners, 100 inspectors, 35 platoons of Karnataka Reserve Police, 50 platoons of City Armed Reserve and 10 platoons of Central Armed Police Forces, a dog squad and other police personned have been deployed. Movement of drones around the Vidhan Soudha has also been restricted.
Additional Commissioner of Police (West) BK Singh is the security in-charge, according to News18.
Massive traffic congestion expected on all roads leading to Vidhan Soudha
Traffic congestion is expected on all roads near the Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Traffic jams can be expected at Cubbon Park, Kanakapura Road and Mysore Road as supporters from different parts of Karnataka are expected to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. VIP movement will hamper traffic movement on Bellary Road and Kempegowda International Airport Road as Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders will be arriving in the city to attend the ceremony.
Nearly one lakh people expected to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
According to News18, arrangements have been made for placing one lakh chairs in front of the Vidhan Soudha. The road between legislative assembly building and the Karnataka High Court will be cordoned off and chairs will be placed there. There is also a separate enclosure with 3,000 seats for VIPs.
Ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, BJP to mark 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' across state
Unfazed by the fall of its three-day government last week in Karnataka, a defiant BJP's state unit will protest across the state on Wednesday against the formation of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government, a party official said on Tuesday.
"As the Congress-JD(S) alliance hijacked the people's mandate and formed an unholy alliance to form a coalition government on Wednesday, we are observing the occasion as the 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' across the state," said BJP's spokesman S Shantaram in a statement in Bengaluru.
G Parameshwara to be Karnataka's first Dalit deputy CM: Five-time Congress MLA is longest serving KPCC chief
Karnataka is set to get its first Dalit deputy chief minister in Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief G Parameshwara. He won election from Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru district by defeating JD(S) candidate Sudhakar Lal making it his fifth victory in state elections.
According to Karnataka Congress' official website, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had seen potential in Parameshwara when he had visited Tumkur. Parameshwara was first appointed as KPCC joint secretary. Parameshwara has been the KPCC president for eight years now. He was appointed as KPCC president on 27 October, 2010.
He has been elected to the Karnataka Assembly four times. He has represented Madhugiri in 1989, 1999 and 2004, and Koratagere in 2008.
List of Karnataka Cabinet portfolios
Here's the likely list of Karnataka Cabinet portfolios:
JD(S): Kumaraswamy, chief minister and finance minister; CS Puttaraju, agriculture; H Vishwanath, education; N Mahesh, social welfare; GT Deve Gowda, cooperatives; Bandeppa Kashempur, textiles and endowments; DC Thammanna, labour; RV Deshpande, law and parliamentary affairs; AT Ramaswamy, industries.
Congress: G Parameshwara, deputy chief minister and home minister; KJ George, Bengaluru development minister; M Krishnappa, sport; Krishna Byre Gowda, information and publicity; Dinesh Gundu Rao, excise; Dr K Sudhakar, health; Tanveer Sait, higher education; Roshan Baig, forest; MD Patil, food and civil supplies; Satish Jarkiholi, small industries and sugar; Dr Ajay, science and technology; S Shivashankarappa, revenue; Ramalinga Reddy, transport; R Narendra, animal husbandry; UT Khader, health.
Congress leader KR Ramesh to be Speaker; deputy Speaker to be from JD(S)
KR Ramesh Kumar, who will be sworn in as speaker of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha, won from Srinivaspur constituency in Kolar district and was the health minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. The JD(S) is yet to name a candidate for the deputy Speaker's post.
G Parameshwara to be sworn-in as deputy chief minister
The Congress' Karnataka president G Parameshwara would be the deputy chief minister in the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S)-Congress coalition government, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.
"Party President Rahul Gandhi has approved the name of Parameshwara for the Deputy Chief Minister post in the coalition government," Venugopal told reporters in Bengaluru.
HD Kumaraswamy to be sworn-in as chief minister today
After a dramatic political battle over the last ten days, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is set to lead the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy will be sworn in on Wednesday in Karnataka at a ceremony attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could plant a seed for a broad-based anti-BJP platform before the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Here's quirky take on HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony to take place today
WATCH: BJP workers stage protests in Madikeri
BJP workers staged protests in Madikeri against the swearing-in ceremony of Congress and JDS coalition government. District unit BJP president Bharatish alleged that this is an "unholy coalition" as both parties were rejected by the voters in the state and he said this was against the wishes of people. He further commented the government would fall within the next six months.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
WATCH: BJP protests in Bengaluru
Senior BJP leaders including R Ashoka preside over a protest in Bengaluru against the swearing-in of the coalition government on Wednesday.
Input by Ranganathan/101Reporters
BJP observes in Black Day in Karwar
Black Day observed by BJP in Karwar on Wednesday where newly elected MLA Roopali Naik was present.
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
Visual of black day being observed in Tumakuru
Black day being observed at Tumakuru under the leadership of BJP MLA Jyothiganesh.
Input by Chandramouli K B/101Reporters
WATCH: HD Kumaraswamy visits Suttur Mutt in Mysuru
HD Kumaraswamy visits Suttur Mutt in Mysuru to seek the blessings of Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji ahead of his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.
Input by S Shivaranjini/101Reporters
Visuals from BJP's 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' in Karnataka
Disgruntled former chief minister, BS Yeddyurappa said that greed and power was the basis of the Congress-JD(S) alliance. "Hunger, greed and power is the basis of JD(S)-Congress alliance. Such alliance will not even last three months," ANI quoted him as saying.
WATCH: Congress-JD(S) alliance will not last, says former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa
WATCH: BJP protests against government formation by HD Kumaraswamy in Yadgir
BJP activists led by MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal took out a procession against JDS and Congress unholy coalition in Yadgir. The protesters formed a human chain at Subhash chowk and shouted slogans against the formation of government by HD Kumarswamy.
Input by Ravi Kumar Naraboli/101Reporters
Challenges ahead of HD Kumaraswamy
The first task for HD Kumaraswamy would be a smooth expansion of his Council of Ministers, as the Congress would want to have a big share in the ministerial pie as it has more than double the number of MLAs JD(S) has. The Congress has 78 lawmakers in the Lower House against 37 of the JD(S).
A section of Lingayat MLAs of the Congress wanted a person from their community to be the deputy chief minister as Kumaraswamy belongs to another politically influential caste Vokkaliga.
Visuals from the Vidhan Soudha ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony at 4.30 pm
Visual of Shobha Karandlaje during 'anti-people's mandate' protest
BJP state general secretary Shobha Karandlaje during 'anti-people's mandate' protest being observed by the saffron party in Bengaluru.
Received invitation for swearing-in ceremony but can't go due to Palghar Lok Sabha bypolls: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut
Before politics, HD Kumaraswamy's brief stint in films
Before taking a plunge into politics, the JD(S) chief minister designate's first love was the film industry, according to The Hindu. Kumaraswamy produced and distributed films under the Channambika Films banner, where the latest production has his own son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje calls HD Kumaraswamy a 'liar'
Rahul Gandhi scripting beginning of government with no mandate from people, says BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao
Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said: "Sh. Rahul has scripted the beginning of a government which has no mandate from the people. It is a backdoor entry of the Congress to run the show in Karnataka. People of Karnataka will ultimately reject this kind of manipulated alignment completely," in a tweet.
He also suggested that the government under HD Kumaraswamy will be subjected to all sorts of "blackmail politics". "Proposed government under Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy will be subjected to all kinds of blackmail politics. Instead of popular government, now we’ll be having a government driven and controlled by rejected mafias," he said.
No change in my position on farm loan waiver, says Kumaraswamy
Announcing that the floor test will take place on Friday, instead of Thursday, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said there has been no change in his position on the farm loan waiver. "Some media channels have shown that I have taken a U-turn in farm loan policies. However, there is no change in my position in giving farm loan waiver. All decisions will be taken by the coalition and not just me. All the promises made in the manifesto will be implemented. Safeguarding the interest of the farming community is our top priority," he said while speaking to reporters.
Kumaraswamy addresses media after visiting Chamundeshwari Temple
No change in my politics because of alliance with Congress: Kumaraswamy
Talking about joining hands with the Congress party, Kumaraswamy said being forced into an alliance will not change his politics. " I want to assure people that there is no change in my position or politics. But we must remember that it's a coalition government and not me alone. Whatever decisions I take will be taken in consultation with the alliance partners," he said.
I'm leader to all 6 crore people of Karnataka, not one community: HD Kumaraswamy
HD Kumaraswamy, chief minister designate, says he is "not the leader of one caste or community but will represent all of Karnataka". "If I have become chief minister today, it's because of all of you. It's not because of one community alone. I will bring in all the programmes we have promised," he said.
Karnataka Assembly floor test to take place on Friday
Karnataka only the trailer, full movie will release in 2019: TDP
Andhra Pradesh IT minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh has said the BJP's defeat in the Karnataka Assembly election was "just a trailer", and that the "real cinema would be shown in the 2019 general election, as reported by The Tribune. Later, Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu said the BJP will soon take the position of the Congress in the country, referring to the diminishing political presence of the grand-old party in the nation.
G Parameshwara, deputy chief minister in waiting, thanks Congress high command
Karnataka BJP general secretary Shobha Karandlaje terms JD(S)-Congress govt a 'mockery of democracy'
MK Stalin won't attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
"I am not going to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. I cancelled it due to the incident which took place in Tuticorin," said DMK working president MK Stalin.
High command decides all this, says deputy CM-designate G Parameshwara on other Congress leaders in the race for the post
2,500 police personnel deployed around Vidhan Soudha
Around 2,500 policemen have been deployed in the areas surrounding the Vidhan Soudha, where HD Kumaraswamy will be taking his oath as the chief minister on Wednesday, reported Deccan Herald. Quoting Bengaluru Police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, the report said eight deputy commissioners, 20 assistant commissioners, 100 inspectors, 35 platoons of Karnataka Reserve Police, 50 platoons of City Armed Reserve and 10 platoons of Central Armed Police Forces, a dog squad and other police personned have been deployed. Movement of drones around the Vidhan Soudha has also been restricted.
Additional Commissioner of Police (West) BK Singh is the security in-charge, according to News18.
Visuals of celebration outside HD Kumaraswamy's house in Bengaluru
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah congratulates HD Kumaraswamy, G Parameshwara
Kamal Haasan to visit Tuticorin and attend Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
Earlier reports claimed that actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had cancelled his Bengaluru trip in light of the Tuticorin tragedy where nine anti-Sterlite protesters were killed in police shooting, reported News18. Sources close to Haasan later clarified that he would visit Tuticorin as well as attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, without calling off plans for either of them.
Rahul Gandhi is right, democracy is in danger; from BJP's political rivals who are willing to subvert all rules
We frequently come across phrases such as "democracy in danger", "secularism at stake", "Constitution and institutions are under attack" in political discourse. These are by no means new coinages but their usage has increased manifold in recent times, coinciding with BJP's increase and Congress' decrease of national footprint. For the uninitiated, it would seem India is under siege and its future as a democracy is under threat from the Narendra Modi government. How justified is this narrative?
Inevitably, the BJP is running into frequent pushbacks that are part of the inbuilt check-and-balance system of democracy such as heightened restiveness among its allies and a sharp increase in Opposition unity index. While these 'fail-safes' are necessary and prevent democracy from falling into the majoritarian trap, what we are witnessing in India right now is a danger of another kind. Political forces inimical to the BJP are increasingly weaponising these 'fail-safe' mechanisms to achieve political aims, thereby subverting and degrading the tools. Such degradation, in the long run, is deleterious to the health of democracy.
Massive traffic congestion expected on all roads leading to Vidhan Soudha
Traffic congestion is expected on all roads near the Vidhan Soudha on Wednesday between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Traffic jams can be expected at Cubbon Park, Kanakapura Road and Mysore Road as supporters from different parts of Karnataka are expected to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony. VIP movement will hamper traffic movement on Bellary Road and Kempegowda International Airport Road as Rahul, Sonia Gandhi and other political leaders will be arriving in the city to attend the ceremony.
Kamal Haasan to skip HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony over anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi
Makkal Needhi Maiam party chief Kamal Haasan has cancelled his trip to Bengaluru to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony over the anti-Sterlite protests. Instead, he will be going to visit Thoothukudi after nine people were killed in police firing after protests for the closure of Vedanta group's Sterlite Copper plant over pollution concerns turned violent.
Follow LIVE updates on the Tuticorin tragedy here.
Nearly one lakh people expected to attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
According to News18, arrangements have been made for placing one lakh chairs in front of the Vidhan Soudha. The road between legislative assembly building and the Karnataka High Court will be cordoned off and chairs will be placed there. There is also a separate enclosure with 3,000 seats for VIPs.
HD Kumaraswamy believes things will go smoothly in Congress-JD(S) coalition government
Kumaraswamy, who was in Sringeri on Tuesday, the place where Adi Shankaracharya, exponent of the Advaita Vedanta philosophy, established his first matha, said he believed that things would go smoothly in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government with the grace of Goddess Shardambe and the Jagadguru.
"People also have doubts, not only me, people in the state also have doubt whether this government will function smoothly. But I have belief that with the grace of Sharadambe and Sringeri jagadguru (Shankaracharya) everything will go smoothly," he told reporters. - PTI
Can't attend swearing-in ceremony due to Palghar bypolls, says Uddhav Thackeray
Congratulating the JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray expressed his apologies for not being able to attend the swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy. Thackeray said cited his party being busy with the upcoming Palghar bypolls in Maharashtra as the reason for his absence.
Earlier, the Shiv Sena president had slammed the Karnataka governor’s decision to invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government and said it was “a murder of democracy”. “The party with the biggest strength should be asked to form the government but what happened in Karnataka is a murder of democracy,” he had said.
Sitaram Yechury, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah likely to attend swearing-in ceremony
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, one of the most vocal votaries of an anti-BJP alliance, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah are also expected to attend HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony.
Huge stage erected in front of Vidhan Soudha
A huge stage has been erected in front of the majestic Vidhan Soudha for the oath-taking ceremony, reported News18, where a host of national and regional leaders are expected to be present to send a message across to the BJP over the shape of things to come in 2019.
HD Deve Gowda invites Uddhav Thackeray for Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
According to CNN-News18, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda has invited BJP ally Shiv Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray for HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to miss swearing-in ceremony
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is one of the few regional leaders set to skip HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to an News18 opinion piece, Patnaik is said to be missing the ceremony to avoid being seen on the wrong side of the Narendra Modi government. In the past, the BJD has supported the Centre on issues like demonestisation and GST and helped it pass some crucial legislation.
Ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, BJP to mark 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' across state
Unfazed by the fall of its three-day government last week in Karnataka, a defiant BJP's state unit will protest across the state on Wednesday against the formation of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government, a party official said on Tuesday.
"As the Congress-JD(S) alliance hijacked the people's mandate and formed an unholy alliance to form a coalition government on Wednesday, we are observing the occasion as the 'Anti-People's Mandate Day' across the state," said BJP's spokesman S Shantaram in a statement in Bengaluru.
G Parameshwara considered for CM's post in 2013
In 2013, Parameshwara was defeated in Koratagere. At that time, he was one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial post but because of his defeat, Siddaramaiah was chosen as the Karnataka chief minister.
G Parameshwara served as sericulture minister in 1993-94
Congress leader G Parameshwara has served as the minister for sericulture (1993-94) and minister for higher education (1999-2004).
G Parameshwara to be Karnataka's first Dalit deputy CM: Five-time Congress MLA is longest serving KPCC chief
Karnataka is set to get its first Dalit deputy chief minister in Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief G Parameshwara. He won election from Koratagere constituency in Tumakuru district by defeating JD(S) candidate Sudhakar Lal making it his fifth victory in state elections.
According to Karnataka Congress' official website, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had seen potential in Parameshwara when he had visited Tumkur. Parameshwara was first appointed as KPCC joint secretary. Parameshwara has been the KPCC president for eight years now. He was appointed as KPCC president on 27 October, 2010.
He has been elected to the Karnataka Assembly four times. He has represented Madhugiri in 1989, 1999 and 2004, and Koratagere in 2008.
Visuals of celebration from outside HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru
No Congress, JD(S) MLAs to take oath today
List of Karnataka Cabinet portfolios
Here's the likely list of Karnataka Cabinet portfolios:
JD(S): Kumaraswamy, chief minister and finance minister; CS Puttaraju, agriculture; H Vishwanath, education; N Mahesh, social welfare; GT Deve Gowda, cooperatives; Bandeppa Kashempur, textiles and endowments; DC Thammanna, labour; RV Deshpande, law and parliamentary affairs; AT Ramaswamy, industries.
Congress: G Parameshwara, deputy chief minister and home minister; KJ George, Bengaluru development minister; M Krishnappa, sport; Krishna Byre Gowda, information and publicity; Dinesh Gundu Rao, excise; Dr K Sudhakar, health; Tanveer Sait, higher education; Roshan Baig, forest; MD Patil, food and civil supplies; Satish Jarkiholi, small industries and sugar; Dr Ajay, science and technology; S Shivashankarappa, revenue; Ramalinga Reddy, transport; R Narendra, animal husbandry; UT Khader, health.
Visuals of preparations underway for oath-taking ceremony from Tuesday night
07:21 (IST)
Running coalition govt a "big challenge", says HD Kumaraswamy
Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy acknowledged on Tuesday that running the Congress-JD(S) coalition government over the next five years will be a "big challenge" for him.
"This is a big challenge in my life. I'm not expecting that I will be able to fulfil my responsibilities as chief minister easily," Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn in as chief minister on Wednesday, said. -PTI
Congress leader KR Ramesh to be Speaker; deputy Speaker to be from JD(S)
KR Ramesh Kumar, who will be sworn in as speaker of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha, won from Srinivaspur constituency in Kolar district and was the health minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. The JD(S) is yet to name a candidate for the deputy Speaker's post.