Karnataka government formation latest updates: The JD(S) chief ministerial designate HD Kumaraswamy is set to meet alliance partner in Karnataka, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting is expected to be held in the evening, with discussions on how many Cabinet berths will be allotted between the two parties.
Responding to a question on if there was any resentment within the Congress party over the alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka, chief-minister designate HD Kumaraswamy replied: "Who told you? This is all bogus and fake news. This is not true."
Addressing a press meet ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MLA DK Shivakumar said he is confident of getting more berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. "We have given up the Karnataka chief minister's post. We are also confident of getting more berths," he said.
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has made it clear that this time around, there will be no rotational chief minister arrangement with the Congress in Karnataka, a decision which had soured JD(S)' relations with the BJP coalition government in 2007. “I will not give up the chief minister’s post for anybody. I will be the chief minister for the entire five-year term. Congress has not raised the issue of a rotational chief minister,” The New Indian Express quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.
In an interview to The Economic Times, JD(S) leader and chief minister-apparent said that although he wanted to be a king, not kingmaker, he hoped it had been done through the people's mandate in Karnataka. "I wanted to become king through the mandate of the people, not like this," he said. He went on to rue the fact that even in 2006, when he became the chief minister, it was due to political developments, as it is today.
Ahead of his swearing-in as the Karnataka chief minister, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Monday to discuss the modalities of government formation.
Clarifying that no discussion has taken place so far on the allocation of ministerial berths, Kumaraswamy termed reports on the power-sharing formula of 30 months each between the parties as "bogus".
"I'm visiting New Delhi (on Monday)...I will meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party's senior leader Sonia Gandhi," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
Based on the outcome of discussions with them, a decision will be taken on the number of Congress and JD(S) MLAs who will become ministers, Kumaraswamy added.
BS Yeddyurappa had on Saturday stepped down as the chief minister without facing the floor test in the state Assembly as the BJP fell short of numbers, following which Kumaraswamy met Governor Vajubhai Vala, and said he had been invited to form the government.
The 12 May Karnataka Assembly polls threw up a hung Assembly, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party with 104 seats.
While making it clear that there have been no discussions yet on the portfolio allocation, Kumaraswamy requested the media not to create confusion among the public and MLAs with such "speculative" reports.
He also asserted that within 24 hours of taking oath, he would prove the majority on the floor of the House.
"Mostly on Wednesday there will be oath-taking ceremony after that on Thursday we will complete the process of Speaker's election and trust vote," he added.
After meeting the governor, Kumaraswamy had on Saturday said the swearing-in ceremony would take place tentatively between 12 noon and 1.50 pm at Kanteerava stadium on 21 May.
But, later he announced that the event would be held on 23 May as 21 May happens to be the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
The venue of the swearing-in is also likely to be changed, with party sources now saying it is likely to take place at Vidhana Soudha (the seat of the state legislature).
However, Kumaraswamy said he had spoken to the chief secretary and other senior officials about it and they would take a call on the venue.
Kumaraswamy on Sunday met his father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda at his residence and later visited the hotel where JD(S) MLAs are camping and held a meeting with them.
Meanwhile, the JD(S) leader is scheduled to visit a temple at Srirangam in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Monday.
Asked about reports on power-sharing formula of 30 months each that is being worked out with the Congress, Kumaraswamy said, "No such talks have taken place."
On reports about parleys with Congress leaders regarding elections in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagar Assembly constituencies, Kumarasamy described it as "bogus".
"It is a bogus news...No such discussions have taken place. Winning Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Jayanagara is a necessity. Till now, no such discussions have happened," he said.
While polling was deferred in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency over allegations of electoral malpractice, election to Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate.
Updated Date: May 21, 2018
Karnataka may have two deputy chief ministers, says Congress leader G Parameshwara
According to media reports, Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy may have two deputy chief ministers. “We have received demand for having two Deputy Chief Minister posts. Party high command will take a final call on this,” state Congress president G Parameshwara told The New Indian Express.
HD Kumaraswamy to meet Rahul, Sonia Gandhi today
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be flying to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
"I will discuss with them (Rahul and Sonia) on the cabinet expansion. So far, I'm not sure about the Congress stand. We want to make sure the government is a stable one," Kumaraswamy said previously.
BJP president Amit Shah to address press conference at 4 pm
WATCH: Congress maligning BJP's image, never spoke to any woman, says saffron party leader BJ Puttaswamy
Arvind Kejriwal, Mayawati, MK Stalin to attend swearing-in
According to CNN-News18, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, BSP chief Mayawati and DMK working president MK Stalin have given their nod to attend JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday.
There will be sacrifice, all can't become ministers, says Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy
Yeddyurappa, Sreeramulu spoke to me, says Congress MLA BC Patil
After Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar said the audio clip on BJP bribing the legislators, released by the party was "false and fabricated", another Congress MLA, BC Patil said that the BJP did call him and offered him a ministerial position. "They (BJP) offered me minister post and all. It's a fact. I don't know about Hebbar (Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar who reportedly claimed that Congress lied about bribe tape), I can talk about myself. Yeddyurappa, Sreeramulu and Muralidhar Rao spoke to me," he told ANI.
No resentment within Congress over alliance with JD(S), says Kumaraswamy
Responding to a question on if there was any resentment within the Congress party over the alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka, chief-minister designate HD Kumaraswamy replied: "Who told you? This is all bogus and fake news. This is not true."
Arvind Kejriwal to attend HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony
Lingayat body writes letter to Kumaraswamy, demands Veerashaiva leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa be made home minister
The All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha wrote a letter on Monday to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, demanding that Veerashaiva leader and Congress MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa be made the home minister in the new Karnataka government and five other leaders from the community be made ministers in the Cabinet, reported ANI.
Today's meeting to discuss how to run a stable govt: Kumaraswamy
Ahead of Monday's meet with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, chief minister designate HD Kumaraswamy said, "Today's meeting is not crucial. It is a cordial meeting. I want to discuss and take their suggestions on how to run a smooth government (in Karnataka)."
Time will tell if Congress-JD(S) alliance will last, says DK Shivakumar
WATCH: Had to swallow personal bitterness against JD(S) to create 'secular' govt, says DK Shivakumar
Congress MLA rubbishes audio clip released by party of BJP bribing a Congress MLA
Congress MLA from Yellapur Shivaram Hebbar has rubbished claims made by his own party, and said the audio released where a BJP leader allegedly attempted to bribe an MLA ahead of Saturday's trust vote was "false and fabricated", reported CNN-News18.
Meanwhile, another Congress MLA VS Ugrappa said the audio released was a string operation by mediapersons.
WATCH: 'Congress got more seats, so deserves more Cabinet berths,' says DK Shivakumar
'Have given up Karnataka chief minister's post': DK Shivakumar
Addressing a press meet ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MLA DK Shivakumar said he is confident of getting more berths in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. "We have given up the Karnataka chief minister's post. We are also confident of getting more berths. The Congress is focusing on building a youth-based party. Their worries are our issues. Social media has helped mobilise the country's youth. Rajiv Gandhi believed in the youth, and that's why he reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 years," he said.
Karnataka to witness nine bypolls in the next few months
Karnataka is set to witness nine by-elections in the upcoming months as members of legislative councils (MLCs) and members of Parliament (MPs) have won seats in the Assembly election, where a Congress-JD(S) alliance emerged after a political slugfest.
Bypolls will be necessitated for five winners from BJP (KS Eshwarappa, V Somanna, Basavaraj Patil Yatnal, BS Yeddyurappa, B Sreeramulu) two from JD(S) (C S Puttaraju and HD Kumaraswamy) and two from Congress (Byrathi S Suresh and Mahantesh Shivanand Koujalgi), reported The Times of India.
Party high command will take a call on number of Congress ministers in the govt: DK Shivakumar
Congress leaders in Karnataka will leave for New Delhi in a few hours along with JD(S)'s HS Kumaraswamy
Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar to leave for Delhi today for talks on Karnataka govt
Congress leaders in Karnataka will leave for New Delhi on Monday to discuss with the high command, the modalities related to government formation in the state with coalition partner the JD(S).
"Our CLP leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, myself and senior leader DK Shivakumar will leave for Delhi (on Monday) and hold talks with Rahul Gandhi (Congress president) and Sonia Gandhi about modalities of government formation," State Congress President G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru on Sunday.- PTI
JD(S)-Congress set to form government in Karnataka: A look back at Kumaraswamy's statements in lead-up
Monday's meeting between Rahul and Kumaraswamy will, however, also be seen in the context of the rancorous campaigns the Congress and JD(S) ran against each other in the months preceding the polls.
While Rahul termed JD(S) as BJP's B-team, Kumaraswamy (who insisted that his party will go for re-elections in case of a hung Assembly) had said it will "not be a surprise if Congress gets only 25 seats" in the polls.
"I have said this many times, in the democratic set-up of this country, they (Congress) are more dangerous than the BJP. Today if we stand next to the BJP and just cough, the Congress will be washed out of Karnataka. Whatever little dignity the Congress has is thanks to the JD(S)," Kumaraswamy said in an interview.
He did not spare Siddaramaiah — who will now sit beside him in the government — in his criticism either. JD(S)'s election manifesto for this year's Assembly elections, too, begins by slamming the Congress for its policy failures.
HD Kumaraswamy offers prayers at Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Haasan
Leaders of non-BJP parties invited for Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony
Many prominent political leaders from the Opposition — like Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, BSP chief Mayawati — have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony.
MK Stalin, Kumaraswamy on same page over Cauvery; JD(S) leader extends 'full cooperation' to Tamil Nadu
DMK working president MK Stalin on Sunday batted for 'cordial ties' with the new Karnataka government which will assume power in the southern state and asked the AIADMK regime to work for a solution to the Cauvery issue through talks. Subsequently JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy too favoured bilateral talks to solve the issue.
At Tiruchirapalli, Kumaraswamy said he favoured talks to solve the Cauvery issue amicably and assured his full cooperation to Tamil Nadu on the matter. "Through bilateral talks it is better to solve it, because there are some problems from both sides," he said and referred to farmers from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu facing a distress situation. - PTI
Congress likely to bag 20-21 portoflios
Of the 34 member ministry, the Congress is likely to get 20-21 of them, media reports speculated. While most suggested Congress will receive a majority of the portfolios since the party won more seats than JD(S). According to a New Indian Express report, the Congress will have around 18 to 20 portfoilios and JD(S) would have to settle for about 14 as Congress is the bigger alliance partner and the party has offered the chief minister's post to HD Kumaraswamy.
RECAP: 'Inherent contradictions' in JD(S)-Congress alliance will help BJP make comeback in Karnataka, claim its leaders
The BJP believes that it can make a comeback in Karnataka thanks to the “inherent contradictions” in the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the state. The marathon three-day political slugfest in the state culminated in BS Yeddyurappa resigning as chief minister on Saturday after he failed to muster support of seven additional MLAs to ensure he remained in office.
"We may have lost the battle, but we will win the war," is how a party leader put it, referring to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Kumaraswamy's swearing-in on 23 May instead of 21 May
After meeting the governor on Saturday after BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy had said the swearing-in ceremony would take place tentatively between 12 noon and 1.50 pm at Kanteerava stadium on Monday. But, later he announced that the event would be held on 23 May as Monday happens to be the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Remembering his father, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the former prime minister taught him that hate was a prison for those who carried it.
'Wanted to become king through people's mandate, not like this,' says Kumaraswamy
In an interview to The Economic Times, JD(S) leader and chief minister-apparent said that although he wanted to be a king, not kingmaker, he hoped it had been done through the people's mandate. "I wanted to become king through the mandate of the people, not like this," he said. He went on to rue the fact that even in 2006, when he became the chief minister, it was due to political developments, as it is today.
"Why didn’t the people of Karnataka understand what I feel? Why didn’t they have belief in me? I am feeling terrible about that. I am not a politician, I am an emotional being," he added. He claimed he knew what people's troubles and expectations were and thought after seeing the BJP and Congress in power, the people of Karnataka would have given him a chance. "But I (JDS) got lesser seats than last time," he said.
WATCH: BJP leader Ram Madhav on 'unholy alliance' between Congress and JD(S)
RECAP: HD Kumaraswamy visits Sri Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchirappalli on Sunday
No rotational chief minister arrangement, will remain CM for five years, says Kumaraswamy
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has made it clear that this time around, there will be no rotational chief minister arrangement with the Congress, a decision which had soured JD(S)' relations with the BJP coalition government in 2007.
“I will not give up the chief minister’s post for anybody. I will be the chief minister for the entire five-year term. Congress has not raised the issue of a rotational chief minister,” The New Indian Express quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.
Lingayat body also demands deputy CM's post for its president, larger role in cabinet
A Lingayat body has demanded the post of deputy chief minister for its president and a larger role in the Karnataka cabinet even as the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) continue to work on the modalities (read cabinet berth sharing formula) of their newly-forged alliance, according to several media reports.
Ahead of HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in on Wednesday, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has written an open letter demanding that the body's president Shamanur Shivshankrappa be made deputy chief minister, CNN-News18 reported.
The letter stated that Shivshankrappa, who won on a Congress ticket from Davangere South Assembly constituency, should be made deputy chief minister as he resisted the BJP's pressure to desert the Congress ahead of trust vote and join the saffron party.
Karnataka may have two deputy chief ministers, says Congress leader G Parameshwara
According to media reports, Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy may have two deputy chief ministers. “We have received demand for having two Deputy Chief Minister posts. Party high command will take a final call on this,” state Congress president G Parameshwara told The New Indian Express.
Deal between Congress, JD(S) forced BJP to give up power in Karnataka, says Ram Madhav
Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, BJP leader Ram Madhav said there was a tacit deal between the Congress and JD(S) that forced BJP to relinquish power. "Mandate was against Congress. So we had hope that parties like JD(S) would keep that in mind and act appropriately. But that wasn't the case. There was a tacit deal between Congress and JD(S) that led to a situation were we had to relinquish," he told ANI.
"We've done no mistake. It's a democratic practice where the single largest party is given the opportunity. We had the right to seek that opportunity which we sought. It is a different matter that we weren't able to muster required numbers," Madhav further added.
Kumaraswamy terms rumours of 30 months power sharing formula as 'bogus'
Clarifying that no discussion has taken place so far on the allocation of ministerial berths, JD(S) leader and chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy termed reports on the power-sharing formula of 30 months each between the parties as "bogus".
How will the power sharing agreement work?
While the Congress (78 seats) has more numbers than JD(S) (37 seats), but the chief minister's post has been given to JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. But at the same time, the Congress need to reassure party MLAs that they still hold the cards and it "is a compromise only up to a point". The two parties also need to maintain amicability and not let any acrimony seep into the "unholy alliance" that the BJP is confident will collapse.
HD Kumaraswamy to meet Rahul, Sonia Gandhi today
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will be flying to Delhi on Monday to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
"I will discuss with them (Rahul and Sonia) on the cabinet expansion. So far, I'm not sure about the Congress stand. We want to make sure the government is a stable one," Kumaraswamy said previously.