Karnataka floor test: Congress-JDS submit 7 point pushback to KG Bopaiah appointment; SC hearing at 10:30 am

A three judge bench of the Supreme Court has set a 10:30 am hearing Saturday for the Congress-JDS challenge to the appointment of MLA KG Bopaiah as the pro-tem speaker for the floor test in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly also scheduled for Saturday at 4 pm.

The Congress and JDS have listed seven main points in their petition Friday night. Primary among them: Setting aside the appointment of the current pro tem speaker KG Bopaiah and replacing with the "senior most" MLA in the Assembly. Dividing up the MLAs on the basis of their alignment to the triage of parties involved and video recording of the floor test are other requests that detail the Congress JDS petition.

Predictably, allegations of horse trading are flying thick and fast with hours to go before Saturday dawns.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) filed complained & demanded action against BJP's Janardhan Reddy for offering hundreds of crore rupees & a minister portfolio to Raichur rural MLA Basvanagowda Daddal through telephone — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2018

Read the prayers made by petitioners pic.twitter.com/cPYvdW5Zt9 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 18, 2018

The fight for Karnataka’s Chief Minister post is raging although B S Yeddyurappa was crowned in a low key ceremony this week - BJP won 104 seats while the COngress and JDS after a post-poll cobbling together are claiming the support of 118 MLAs.

The BJP needs at least 112 to make the cut and is sending out all the right noises so far, signalling confidence in numbers.

BJP has got first go at power but the margins are razor thin on both sides. Congress JDS is claiming a "clear majority".

The Congress and JDS mounted a legal challenge late Wednesday night and have achieved a string of minor breakthroughs. First, the Congress-JDS team got a 1:45 am hearing that went on till 5:30 am Thursday and what was a 15 day timeframe for the BJP to prove strength in a floor test has been scrunched into barely 24 hours.

The same three-judge bench which heard the first petition will sit in during the Saturday hearing. Congress and JDS are asking for the removal of Bopaiah and appointment of the seniormost MLA instead. They are also asking for a video recording of the entire floor test.