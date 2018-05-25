Karnataka floor test latest updates: In his maiden speech as the chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy said: "As leader of the House, I have the opportunity today. We are happy that you (KR Ramesh Kumar) were unanimously elected as speaker of the House. When Siddaramaiah proposed your name and filed the nomination yesterday, I should have been present too." Other leaders, including BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah.
Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar was elected as the Speaker of the House after the BJP withdrew S Suresh Kumar's candidature for the Speaker's post.
Speaking to reporters ahead of the trust vote, outside the Vidhana Soudha, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said: "We will see that the government continues for five years. We promise good governance." The Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly is set to be elected first before the trust vote takes place.
Ahead of the crucial trust vote at 12.15 pm on Friday, Congress MLAs reached the Vidhana Soudha in buses from the Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, according to CNN-News18, JD(S) MLAs arrived in a bus at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning. The JD(S) lawmakers were lodged at the Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city.
Ahead of the trust vote at noon, HD Kumaraswamy told reporters outside his Bengaluru residence on Friday, that he was sure he was going to win. "I have no tension. I'm going to win clearly," he said.
Both the parties have issued whips to their respective lawmakers to vote in favour of the motion when put to vote.
"We have asked all our MLAs to stay together in the city for one more day to ensure their presence in the Assembly to avoid cross-voting or abstention during crucial voting on the confidence motion," a Congress official told IANS in Bengaluru.
Cloistered at a luxurious resort and hotel for the last nine days since political turmoil hit the state, the Congress and JD(S) lawmakers are cooling their heels away from their families and eagerly waiting for their ordeal to end. The lawmakers of the Congress are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, reported while JD(S) MLAs are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The MLAs are expected to remain at the resort and hotel till the trust vote begins.
As Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy braces for a floor test on Friday, the special Assembly session is expected to begin around noon after the election of a new Speaker. While the JD(S)-Congress alliance has nominated Congress leader Ramesh Kumar while BJP has fielded five-time MLA S Suresh Kumar.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will face a floor test on Friday which he is widely expected to sail through, barring any unforeseeable events, ending the 10-day political uncertainty in the state.
The 58-year-old Kumaraswamy, who was sworn-in at a grand assembly of leaders of non-BJP parties on Wednesday, looks sitting pretty given the strength of the JD(S)-Congress-BSP coalition in the House.
While the Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JD(S) has 36, and BSP 1. The alliance has also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent. Kumaraswamy had won from two constituencies.
BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, who was sworn-in as the chief minister on 17 May, had stepped down two days later in the face of imminent defeat without going through the motions of a floor test.
The 224-member Assembly has an effective strength of 221, as election for Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate, and deferred in RR Nagar over allegations of electoral malpractices.
After taking oath, Kumaraswamy had voiced confidence about winning the floor test, but said he had an apprehension that the BJP would try to repeat "Operation Kamala" to bring down his government.
The term "Operation Kamala" or "Operation Lotus" was coined in 2008, when the BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa took over as the chief minister. The party was short of three MLAs for a simple majority.
As part of "Operation Kamala", named after the BJP's election symbol lotus, some Congress and JD(S) MLAs were persuaded to join the saffron party, relinquish their membership of the Assembly, and re-contest elections. Their resignations brought down the numbers required for a victory during the trust vote, which Yeddyurappa won.
Unfazed by Yeddyurappa's unceremonious exit, the BJP on Thursday fielded its senior leader S Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA, for the post of the Speaker whose election will precede the trust vote.
Ramesh Kumar of Congress too filed his nomination for the post as the candidate of the ruling coalition.
"Based on the strength of numbers and various other factors, our party leaders have confidence that I will win. With that confidence I have filed my nomination," the BJP candidate said, indicating that the saffron party was keen on giving the JD(S)-Congress alliance a run for its money.
The BJP is the single largest party in the Assembly with 104 MLAs.
When asked about his chances of winning, the BJP nominee said, "I have filed my nomination. There is election tomorrow at 12:15 pm. After the election you will get to know."
Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence about the coalition candidate's victory.
"I got to know that the BJP has also filed nomination. I hope they will withdraw. If election happens, Ramesh Kumar's victory is certain," he said.
Though Kumaraswamy will likely have a smooth sailing during the confidence vote, expanding the Cabinet may be a tough call for him.
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was widely credited with having kept the flock of party MLAs together amid claims of attempted poaching by the BJP, is reportedly not happy after being ignored for the deputy chief minister's post that went to the party's Dalit face G Parameshwara.
"Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess not football," Shivakumar had said.
In an indication of irritants Kumaraswamy will likely face, Parameshwara said on Thursday the coalition was yet to discuss the tenure of the JD(S) leader as the chief minister.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question about whether Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for full five years.
"We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us....then five-year term, whether they should be or we should also," he said.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: May 25, 2018 13:48 PM
Highlights
HD Kumaraswamy moves trust vote motion
According to The News Minute, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion of confidence on the floor of the House.
Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who 'irked' Mamata Banerjee, has not been transferred
The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju, who reportedly 'irked' West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after making her walk a few metres during HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony on Wednesday, clarified she has not been transferred, reported The News Minute.
Speaking to the media, HD Kumaraswamy also rejected reports of Neelamani being transferred. "I am only the CM designate, not the CM until the floor test is over. I cannot make decisions about who should be transferred. Neelamani Raju has not been transferred now."
Speaker Ramesh Kumar won from Srinivaspur constituency in Kolar
KR Ramesh Kumar, who was elected as Speaker of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha on Friday, won from Srinivaspur constituency in Kolar district and was the health minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.
Speaker's post is an apolitical one, says Deputy CM G Parameshwara
Addressing Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said: "I had said Speaker's post is an apolitical one. Let us felicitate you (KR Ramesh Kumar) with unanimity. I'm thankful to the BJP leaders and S Suresh Kumar for having agreed to the decision. We have seen you as a straightforward politician. You are a role-model and inspiration to all of us. Your earlier experience, we have seen you conduct the proceedings of the House with rules and regulations is a model for us, and for the entire country."
Ex-chief minister BS Yeddyurappa addresses Speaker Ramesh Kumar
Addressing the newly-elected Speaker BS Yeddyurappa said: "The Opposition will extend all their cooperation towards you. We withdrew our Speaker’s nomination out of respect and to maintain the prestige of the Speaker."
KR Ramesh Kumar unanimously elected as Speaker; BJP withdraws S Suresh Kumar's nomination
Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar was elected as the Speaker of the House after the BJP withdrew S Suresh Kumar's candidature for the Speaker's post.
HD Kumaraswamy reaches Vidhan Soudha; proceedings begin at Vidhana Soudha
The proceedings for the Speaker's election are currently underway. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reached the legislative Assembly.
'Doing my job for the party' says Congress leader DK Shivakumar
"I am doing my job for the party, let us not speculate on other things. Congress party will take the right decision," Congress leader DK Shivakumar told The Hindu, on his initial absence from Friday's meet after being denied the deputy chief minister's post. He likely to land a Cabinet berth.
Congress MLAs reach Vidhana Soudha
Ahead of the crucial trust vote at 12.15 pm on Friday, Congress MLAs reached the Vidhana Soudha in buses from the Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, Bengaluru.
JD(S) MLAs arrive at HD Kumaraswamy's house
According to CNN-News18, JD(S) MLAs arrived in a bus at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning, ahead of the crucial floor test in the Karnataka Assembly. The JD(S) lawmakers were lodged at the Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city.
Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who ‘irked’ Mamata Banerjee during HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in, transferred
The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju, has reportedly been transferred after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was 'irked' with her for having to walk a few metres during HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony on Wednesday. As per an ANI video, Mamata was forced to walk a few metres to reach the Vidhana Soudha as vehicular movement was restricted around the area. In the video, a annoyed Mamata was seen gesturing her dismay to the Karnataka DGP and explaining her situation to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
Neelamani was appointed as the first woman DGP of Karnataka in 2017. Hailing from Uttarakhand, she is a 1983 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. According to The Financial Express, a state home ministry official denied the transfer had to do anything with the Mamata incident.
Will win clearly, says HD Kumaraswamy
"I have no tension. I'm going to win clearly," said HD Kumaraswamy to reporters outside his Bengaluru residence on Friday, ahead of the trust vote at noon.
Congress MLAs are unhappy about 'unholy alliance' with JD(S), will rebel, claims BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje
"After the cabinet expansion, the chief minister and his deputy will face the heat of their parties. We are expecting many Congress MLAs (lawmakers) to rebel because they are unhappy about the deputy chief minister and they are also very unhappy about the unholy alliance with the JD(S)," claimed BJP parliamentarian Shobha Karandlaje, reported NDTV.
'Not yet discussed those modalities,' says G Parameshwara on if HD Kumaraswamy will remain CM for five years
In an indication of irritants Kumaraswamy will likely face, Parameshwara said on Thursday the coalition was yet to disuss the tenure of the JD(S) leader as the chief minister.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question about whether Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for full five years. "We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us....then five-year term, whether they should be or we should also," he said.- PTI
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar miffed at not getting Deputy CM's post
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was widely credited with having kept the flock of party MLAs together amid claims of attempted poaching by the BJP, is reportedly not happy after being ignored for the deputy chief minister's post that went to the party's Dalit face G Parameshwara.
"Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess, not football," Shivakumar had said. - PTI
Congress, JD(S) MLAs to remain in resorts till floor test is over
"Our MLAs will be in the resort till the floor test is over. They will then be free to unite with their families," a Congress leader, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.
"There is a wrong impression that our MLAs are confined. If this is confinement, then everybody would wish to be like them. People are forgetting that they are in the top luxury resort, which ordinary people cannot afford," he said.
BJP fields five-time MLA S Suresh Kumar as its nominee for Speaker; banks on his clean image
Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA from Bengaluru, filed his nomination papers before Assembly Secretary S Murthy at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
According to media reports, Kumar, a lawyer by profession, came into electoral politics as a city corporator in 1983 on a BJP ticket. He was also its leader in the Council and has also been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).
Congress, JD(S) MLAs still lodged in hotels
Cloistered at a luxurious resort and hotel for the last nine days since political turmoil hit the state, the Congress and JD(S) lawmakers are cooling their heels away from their families and eagerly waiting for their ordeal to end. The lawmakers of the Congress are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, reported while JD(S) MLAs are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Floor test around 12 pm
As directed by Governor Vajubhai Vala on 19 May after inviting HD Kumaraswamy to form the government, the chief minister and JD(S) leader will move the confidence motion in the Assembly at 12.15 pm and ask the new Speaker to conduct the floor test.
HD Kumaraswamy braces for floor test today
An upbeat Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday expressed confidence about winning the trust vote on Friday and proving that his JD(S)- Congress coalition government has the majority in the new Assembly.
"I am confident of winning the trust vote on the Assembly floor as we have the numbers in our favour," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru, a day after he took oath in front of the state Secretariat in the city centre. -IANS
HD Kumaraswamy moves trust vote motion
According to The News Minute, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has moved the motion of confidence on the floor of the House.
Congress leader DK Shivakumar tweets his wishes to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar
We are happy you were elected unopposed: BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar
After Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar asked the BJP candidate S Suresh Kumar to speak, the BJP leader said the party was glad the former was elected unopposed, reported The Hindu. "Most of us are 'products' of the '94-99 period. There was a formidable Opposition during that period and you handled it well. We are glad that you have been elected unopposed. Let the discussions improve, like they did during 1994-99."
Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who 'irked' Mamata Banerjee, has not been transferred
The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju, who reportedly 'irked' West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after making her walk a few metres during HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony on Wednesday, clarified she has not been transferred, reported The News Minute.
Speaking to the media, HD Kumaraswamy also rejected reports of Neelamani being transferred. "I am only the CM designate, not the CM until the floor test is over. I cannot make decisions about who should be transferred. Neelamani Raju has not been transferred now."
Congress congratulates newly-elected Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar
WATCH: Happy to see Speaker elected unanimously, says HD Kumaraswamy
Speaker's post has got new respect with Ramesh Kumar's election, says DK Shivakumar
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar lauded KR Ramesh Kumar's election as Speaker and said recalled his previous tenure, reported The Hindu. Kumar was earlier the Speaker in 1994-1999. "With his election again as Speaker, the chair has got new respect. You took us to Hyderabad for training and better understanding of how the Assembly works. This cannot be forgotten. There is no one more suitable for the Speaker's post than you."
Speaker Ramesh Kumar won from Srinivaspur constituency in Kolar
KR Ramesh Kumar, who was elected as Speaker of Karnataka's Vidhana Soudha on Friday, won from Srinivaspur constituency in Kolar district and was the health minister in the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet.
HD Kumaraswamy to face floor test shortly
Role of Speaker important in democratic setup, says Siddaramaiah
Congratulating Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on his election, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said: "As the legislature party head of the Congress and all the legislators, let me congratulate you. In a democratic set up, the role of a speaker is a very important one. If democracy has to succeed, legislative assmebly, council and parliament has to work effectively. I have over 40 years of experience, and have been a part of disussions in all these years. It's only when quality discussions are held in the house, that the democracy is upheld."
Speaker's post is an apolitical one, says Deputy CM G Parameshwara
Addressing Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said: "I had said Speaker's post is an apolitical one. Let us felicitate you (KR Ramesh Kumar) with unanimity. I'm thankful to the BJP leaders and S Suresh Kumar for having agreed to the decision. We have seen you as a straightforward politician. You are a role-model and inspiration to all of us. Your earlier experience, we have seen you conduct the proceedings of the House with rules and regulations is a model for us, and for the entire country."
Ex-chief minister BS Yeddyurappa addresses Speaker Ramesh Kumar
Addressing the newly-elected Speaker BS Yeddyurappa said: "The Opposition will extend all their cooperation towards you. We withdrew our Speaker’s nomination out of respect and to maintain the prestige of the Speaker."
Kumaraswamy welcomes KR Ramesh Kumar
In his maiden speech as the chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy said: "As leader of the House, I have the opportunity today. We are happy that you (KR Ramesh Kumar) were unanimously elected as speaker of the House. When Siddaramaiah proposed your name and filed the nomination yesterday, I should have been present too. Any doubts people had during this time, can now be set aside. The way you conduct the House to uphold the respect of the House, it is in the most fitting manner possible."
"When my father was CM, you were the Speaker. When his son, I, is the CM again, you are the Speaker. I am honoured. Our government will give all the necessary cooperation. All the young MLAs have a lot to learn from you. I strongly believe in your sense of responsibility, fairness in every task carried out by you. I believe we will see good days ahead," he said.
WATCH: KR Ramesh Kumar elected unanimously as Speaker of Vidhana Soudha
Thankful to Opposition leaders to make Speaker's election unanimous: HD Kumaraswamy
"To all Opposition leaders, I want to express my gratitude to have ultimately decided to make it a unanimous election. It is quite rare to have a unanimous candidate like this," said Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy after Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar was elected as Speaker in the Vidhana Soudha.
Visuals of KR Ramesh Kumar elected as Speaker
KR Ramesh Kumar unanimously elected as Speaker; BJP withdraws S Suresh Kumar's nomination
Congress' KR Ramesh Kumar was elected as the Speaker of the House after the BJP withdrew S Suresh Kumar's candidature for the Speaker's post.
Visuals from inside the Vidhana Soudha
HD Kumaraswamy reaches Vidhan Soudha; proceedings begin at Vidhana Soudha
The proceedings for the Speaker's election are currently underway. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reached the legislative Assembly.
'Doing my job for the party' says Congress leader DK Shivakumar
"I am doing my job for the party, let us not speculate on other things. Congress party will take the right decision," Congress leader DK Shivakumar told The Hindu, on his initial absence from Friday's meet after being denied the deputy chief minister's post. He likely to land a Cabinet berth.
Visuals from Congress Legislative Party meet at Vidhana Soudha
Congress leader DK Shivakumar and MLA Anand Singh are also seen present at the meet.
BJP Legislature Party meet underway; CM has to announce farm loan waiver today, says Yeddyurappa
Former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa said that the 104 BJP MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly will unanimously demand that farm loans be waived. "If not the party will launch an agitation. "CM has to announce it in the Assembly today," he said, speaking to reporters ahead of the BJP legislature party meeting.
Congress Legislature Party meet underway at Vidhana Soudha
The Congress MLAs, who arrived early at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday, are currently in a leigslature party meeting, reported The Hindu. The meeting is reportedly being chaired by former chief minister Siddaramaiah.
Government will continue for five years: Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy
Speaking to reporters ahead of the trust vote, outside the Vidhana Soudha, Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy said: "We will see that the government continues for five years. We promise good governance."
HD Kumaraswamt to meet public daily at home office
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will meet public daily at his home office in the city to hear their grievances, said an official statement on Thursday. "The Chief Minister will be available for public to meet at his home office 'Krishna' daily from 10 am to 11 am whenever he is in Bengaluru," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.
Congress MLAs reach Vidhana Soudha
Ahead of the crucial trust vote at 12.15 pm on Friday, Congress MLAs reached the Vidhana Soudha in buses from the Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, Bengaluru.
JD(S) MLAs arrive at HD Kumaraswamy's house
According to CNN-News18, JD(S) MLAs arrived in a bus at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Bengaluru on Friday morning, ahead of the crucial floor test in the Karnataka Assembly. The JD(S) lawmakers were lodged at the Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of the city.
Floor test to take place at 12.15 pm
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is set to move the confidence motion in the Karnataka Assembly at 12.15 pm and ask the new Speaker to conduct the floor test.
Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who ‘irked’ Mamata Banerjee during HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in, transferred
The Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), Neelamani Raju, has reportedly been transferred after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was 'irked' with her for having to walk a few metres during HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony on Wednesday. As per an ANI video, Mamata was forced to walk a few metres to reach the Vidhana Soudha as vehicular movement was restricted around the area. In the video, a annoyed Mamata was seen gesturing her dismay to the Karnataka DGP and explaining her situation to former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.
Neelamani was appointed as the first woman DGP of Karnataka in 2017. Hailing from Uttarakhand, she is a 1983 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. According to The Financial Express, a state home ministry official denied the transfer had to do anything with the Mamata incident.
Confident that Congress-JD(S) govt will win floor test: Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress Committee
"Coalition government will prove its strength on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly at 12.15pm today," said the Telangana Pradesh Youth Congress Committee in a tweet.
BS Yeddyurappa accuses HD Kumaraswamy of 'arrogant, authoritative' behaviour
BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa on Thursday accused Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of "arrogant and authoritative behaviour", claiming that he did not seem to have faith or trust in the Congress, the coalition partner of his party JD(S).
Questioning Kumaraswamy for not allowing Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara from the Congress to speak in his maiden press conference, Yeddyurappa said it indicated his lack of camaraderie towards the coalition partner. "Kumaraswamy's arrogant and authoritative behaviour makes it clear to the people of the state that he does not have faith or trust in the Congress party," Yeddyurappa claimed in a statement in Bengaluru.
HD Kumaraswamy to expand Cabinet after floor test
Kumaraswamy will expand his council of ministers after the trust vote on Friday which he is expected to win without any hiccups. The Congress, which has 78 MLAs, is likely to get 20 ministerial berths and the JD(S) with 37 lawmakers 12.
"Discussions on the Cabinet expansion and who will be the ministers will be held during the weekend as the leaders will be free after the trust vote on Friday," a JD(S) official told IANS.
Will win clearly, says HD Kumaraswamy
"I have no tension. I'm going to win clearly," said HD Kumaraswamy to reporters outside his Bengaluru residence on Friday, ahead of the trust vote at noon.
HD Kumaraswamy likely to transfer top officials
According to Times Now, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will hold a meeting with senior officials after the floor test. He will meet top law enforcement officials in Bengaluru and likely transfer the top officials in the state.
RECAP: HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as chief minister on Wednesday
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of top leaders and regional satraps in a rare public show of unity perceived as a possible harbinger of a broad-based anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Kumaraswamy, the third son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala on a huge dais outside the majestic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka.
Attired in a 'dhoti' and white shirt, 58-year Kumaraswamy took the oath in the name of God and "Kannada Nadu", as hundreds of his supporters cheered loudly.
Congress MLAs are unhappy about 'unholy alliance' with JD(S), will rebel, claims BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje
"After the cabinet expansion, the chief minister and his deputy will face the heat of their parties. We are expecting many Congress MLAs (lawmakers) to rebel because they are unhappy about the deputy chief minister and they are also very unhappy about the unholy alliance with the JD(S)," claimed BJP parliamentarian Shobha Karandlaje, reported NDTV.
Siddaramaiah confident of Congress leader Ramesh Kumar winning Speaker's election
Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence on Thursday about the coalition candidate's victory. "I got to know that the BJP has also filed nomination. I hope they will withdraw. If election happens, Ramesh Kumar's victory is certain," he said. - PTI
Congress-JD(S) alliance off to shaky start with 'berthing pains' over portfolios, farmers' loans
After all the betting that went on over who would form the government in Karnataka, voters are now placing a new wager: How long will the coalition last? There is nothing to suggest that the marriage will be on rocks quickly, not so soon after the magnificent photo op it presented for a whole gamut of non-BJP leaders who arrived to witness the ceremony. But the uneasiness of coalition partners became clear sooner than expected: Even before JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy took the oath as chief minister on Wednesday.
Just when Kumaraswamy thought he had almost crossed the hurdle of deciding how many ministers Congress must have in the government, he found himself staring at a new hitch: Congress isn’t keen on letting him implement his grandiose but financially disastrous promise to waive farmers’ loans.
Congress, JD(S) issues whips to MLAs to vote in favour of Kumaraswamy
Both the parties have issued whips to their respective lawmakers to vote in favour of the motion when put to vote.
"We have asked all our MLAs to stay together in the city for one more day to ensure their presence in the Assembly to avoid cross-voting or abstention during crucial voting on the confidence motion," a Congress official told IANS in Bengaluru. - IANS
'Not yet discussed those modalities,' says G Parameshwara on if HD Kumaraswamy will remain CM for five years
In an indication of irritants Kumaraswamy will likely face, Parameshwara said on Thursday the coalition was yet to disuss the tenure of the JD(S) leader as the chief minister.
"We have not yet discussed those modalities," he said in response to a question about whether Kumaraswamy will be the chief minister for full five years. "We are also yet to decide on what portfolios have to go to them and what should be with us....then five-year term, whether they should be or we should also," he said.- PTI
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar miffed at not getting Deputy CM's post
Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was widely credited with having kept the flock of party MLAs together amid claims of attempted poaching by the BJP, is reportedly not happy after being ignored for the deputy chief minister's post that went to the party's Dalit face G Parameshwara.
"Is it the same for those who win one seat and those who win the state? I have not come to politics to take sanyas. I will play chess, not football," Shivakumar had said. - PTI
RECAP: KPCC seeks registration of complaint against BS Yeddyurappa, others for criminal conspiracy, corruption
The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's lawyer reportedly wrote to the Police Superintendent (Bengaluru Urban Wing, Anti-Corruption Bureau) on Thursday, seeking registration of complaint against BJP's BS Yeddyurappa and others alleging criminal conspiracy and corruption to win the floor test in Karnataka Assembly on Friday, reported ANI.
BJP leader Suresh Kumar is no stranger to controversy
In the run-up to the recently concluded Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Congress' legal cell had filed a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau against Suresh Kumar for amassing illegal wealth.
His daughter's name was also dragged in a controversy when the police, along with Congress workers, raided the Yuva Morcha office in Rajajinagar and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.9 lakh. The Congress claimed that Kumar's daughter Disha was among the people caught with the money kept for distributing among the voters.
However, Kumar and his daughter denied all allegations and clarified that they had no connection with the person arrested with the amount and that this was a political ploy to ruin Kumar's image
BJP's Speaker nominee Suresh Kumar considered for CM's post in 2011
In 2011, when the then-chief minister BS Yeddyurappa had to step down after the Ballari mining scam, Kumar was among the names considered by BJP for the chief minister's post.
Congress, JD(S) MLAs to remain in resorts till floor test is over
"Our MLAs will be in the resort till the floor test is over. They will then be free to unite with their families," a Congress leader, who did not wish to be identified, told PTI.
"There is a wrong impression that our MLAs are confined. If this is confinement, then everybody would wish to be like them. People are forgetting that they are in the top luxury resort, which ordinary people cannot afford," he said.
BJP leader Suresh Kumar has been elected four times from Rajajinagar constituency
He became an MLA from Rajajinagar in 1994 and has been elected from the constituency four times since then except in 2004 when he was defeated by Narendra Kumar NL of the Congress. He was the Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the first BJP-led government in a southern state in 2008. As per reports, Kumar made his mark in the Assembly by highlighting important issues relating to urban and education sectors.
BJP fields five-time MLA S Suresh Kumar as its nominee for Speaker; banks on his clean image
Suresh Kumar, a fifth term MLA from Bengaluru, filed his nomination papers before Assembly Secretary S Murthy at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
According to media reports, Kumar, a lawyer by profession, came into electoral politics as a city corporator in 1983 on a BJP ticket. He was also its leader in the Council and has also been closely associated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS).
No telephone access for Congress, JD(S) MLAs; both parties refute claims
There were reports that the Congress and JD(S) MLAs did not even have access to telephone so they could keep in touch with their families, but the claim was refuted by both Congress and JD(S) leaders.
Reports said these "restless, homesick" legislators pleaded to be allowed to go home even for a day, but their request was turned down. Though nobody could vouch for the authenticity of these claims, the MLAs have been kept away from media glare. - PTI
Congress, JD(S) MLAs still lodged in hotels
Cloistered at a luxurious resort and hotel for the last nine days since political turmoil hit the state, the Congress and JD(S) lawmakers are cooling their heels away from their families and eagerly waiting for their ordeal to end. The lawmakers of the Congress are currently lodged at Hilton Embassy Golflinks at Domlur, reported while JD(S) MLAs are staying at Prestige Golfshire Resort off Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Special Assembly session to begin post-noon
"The Assembly will begin the special session for the floor test post-noon after election of the new Speaker. The opposition BJP has fielded its senior legislator S Suresh Kumar against Congress nominee KR Ramesh Kumar," an official of the state legislative secretariat told IANS in Bengaluru.