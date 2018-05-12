Latest updates: Here are the exit poll results at a glance:

Congress BJP JD(S) + Others Times Now VMR 90-103 80-93 31-39 2-4 India Today Axis My India 106-118 79-92 22-30 1-4 Republic TV 73-82 95-114 32-43 3-4 Dighvijay News 76-80 103-107 31-35 Suvarna News 106 79-92 22-30 1-4 NewsX-CNX 72-78 102-110 35-39 3-5 Aaj Tak 106-118 79-92 22-30 0 News Nation 71-75 105-109 36-40 3-5 ABP News Cvoter 87-99 97-109 21-30 1-8 Poll of Polls NDTV 89 97 33 3

On a politically crucial Assembly election ahead of next year's Lok Sabha battle, the ruling Congress, BJP and JD-S all claimed they would win.

While counting for the Karnataka Assembly election will take place on 15 May, a number of agencies and news outlets conducted exit to gauge the mood of the voters. The exit polls were released after 6 pm on Saturday as voting ended. According to Indian Express, some of the popular exit polls are News24's Chanakya exit poll, India Today's India Today-Axis My India exit poll and the C-group exit poll.

As the only Assembly poll being held in the peak summer, with temperatures soaring, the battle-royal at the hustings has the nation glued to the southern state where the stakes are high for both the national parties whose prospects the JD-S can make or mar as a kingmaker or spoiler in a fractured verdict.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that he was "very confident" of the ruling Congress retaining power in the southern state by winning over 120 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa was among the first to vote in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

Karnataka has over 5.06 crore voters, including 2.6 crore men and 2.5 crore women. A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18 to 19, registered for the first time. "Voting has been peaceful by and large barring a few incidents of EVMs not functioning in some booths, missing voter names and procedural delays", an official told IANS.

Polling was held in 58,008 stations in 30 districts across the state, with 600 of them dubbed 'pink booths', overseen by women personnel. Over 1.5 lakh security personnel were deployed.

In all, 2,654 candidates are in the fray, including 219 women. A total of 222 are from the Congress and BJP each, 201 from JD-S, 1,155 Independents and 800 from other national, regional and fringe parties.

