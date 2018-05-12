Latest updates: Here are the exit poll results at a glance:
|Congress
|BJP
|JD(S) +
|Others
|Times Now VMR
|90-103
|80-93
|31-39
|2-4
|India Today Axis My India
|106-118
|79-92
|22-30
|1-4
|Republic TV
|73-82
|95-114
|32-43
|3-4
|Dighvijay News
|76-80
|103-107
|31-35
|Suvarna News
|106
|79-92
|22-30
|1-4
|NewsX-CNX
|72-78
|102-110
|35-39
|3-5
|Aaj Tak
|106-118
|79-92
|22-30
|0
|News Nation
|71-75
|105-109
|36-40
|3-5
|ABP News Cvoter
|87-99
|97-109
|21-30
|1-8
|Poll of Polls NDTV
|89
|97
|33
|3
On a politically crucial Assembly election ahead of next year's Lok Sabha battle, the ruling Congress, BJP and JD-S all claimed they would win.
While counting for the Karnataka Assembly election will take place on 15 May, a number of agencies and news outlets conducted exit to gauge the mood of the voters. The exit polls were released after 6 pm on Saturday as voting ended. According to Indian Express, some of the popular exit polls are News24's Chanakya exit poll, India Today's India Today-Axis My India exit poll and the C-group exit poll.
As the only Assembly poll being held in the peak summer, with temperatures soaring, the battle-royal at the hustings has the nation glued to the southern state where the stakes are high for both the national parties whose prospects the JD-S can make or mar as a kingmaker or spoiler in a fractured verdict.
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that he was "very confident" of the ruling Congress retaining power in the southern state by winning over 120 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party's chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa was among the first to vote in Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.
Karnataka has over 5.06 crore voters, including 2.6 crore men and 2.5 crore women. A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18 to 19, registered for the first time. "Voting has been peaceful by and large barring a few incidents of EVMs not functioning in some booths, missing voter names and procedural delays", an official told IANS.
Polling was held in 58,008 stations in 30 districts across the state, with 600 of them dubbed 'pink booths', overseen by women personnel. Over 1.5 lakh security personnel were deployed.
In all, 2,654 candidates are in the fray, including 219 women. A total of 222 are from the Congress and BJP each, 201 from JD-S, 1,155 Independents and 800 from other national, regional and fringe parties.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 12, 2018 19:33 PM
Highlights
Times Now-VMR exit poll predicts 90 to 103 seats for Congress
Times Now-VMR Exit poll predictions:
BJP 80 -93
Congress 90 - 103
JD(S) - 31-39
Others 2-4 (Margin of +/-3 percent)
The exit poll had 6,872 respondents from all regions, Times Now reported
Voting ends for 222 seats in Karnataka, re-polling ordered in two seats, reports Economic Times
19:33 (IST)
19:23 (IST)
19:14 (IST)
70 percent voter turnout in Karnataka Assembly polls
The high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections saw a 70 percent voter turnout on Saturday, the Election Commission said in New Delhi.
The last Assembly election in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 percent polling, it said. The polling figure is likely to go up as some voters were still queued up at the polling stations after 6 pm. —PTI
19:09 (IST)
18:59 (IST)
18:50 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
18:42 (IST)
18:40 (IST)
Polling has been completed in almost all stations: EC
"Except a few polling stations, where people are still standing in the line and voting, polling has been completed in almost all polling stations," the Election Commission said to ANI
18:39 (IST)
18:35 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
64 percent voter turnout recorded in Karnataka
Polling for Karnataka Assembly election ends; over 64 percent turnout reported till 5 pm, state electoral officials said to PTI
18:21 (IST)
18:18 (IST)
18:14 (IST)
18:05 (IST)
Voting officially closes at 6 pm, after which exit polls will be declared soon