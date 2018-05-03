You are here:
Karnataka elections: Narendra Modi to interact with state BJP women's wing workers through NaMo app tomorrow

Politics PTI May 03, 2018 21:27:20 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Fridayinteract with the office bearers and workers of the BJP's Karnataka women's wing through the NaMo App.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Modi would talk about the initiatives taken by the government for women's empowerment.

During the interaction, which comes days before the Assembly polls in the state, he will also answer questions of the workers of the party's women wing.

"Narendra Modi will directly interact with the office bearers and karyakartas of Karnataka's BJP Mahila Morcha through Namo App via video bridge, at 9 am," the BJP said in a statement.

Modi addressed three public rallies in the state on Thursday.

To stay in touch with the BJP workers and people, Modi often holds discussions directly with them through the Namo App, the party said.

On Wednesday, Modi had directly interacted with members of BJP's Kisan Morcha through the App. Similarly, last month also on 26 April, he directly interacted with BJP candidates, office bearers and party's elected representatives from Karnataka.

On 6 April, he had interacted with lakhs of Twitter followers on the occasion of BJP's establishment day.


Updated Date: May 03, 2018 21:27 PM

