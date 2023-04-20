Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress releases sixth and final list of five candidates

New Delhi: Early on Thursday morning, the Congress unveiled its sixth and final list of five candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The list features names of Mohammed Shalem, who has been fielded from Raichur, BV Rajeev Gowda from Sidlaghatta, S Anand Kumar from C V Raman Nagar (SC), HP Sridhar Gowda from Arkalgud, and Inayath Ali who has been fielded from Mangalore City North.

On Wednesday, the party nominated Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan in place of Mohammed Yousuf Savanur to represent the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, which is now led by Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai.

Bommai had defeated Congress candidates Sayed Azeempeer Khadri Shiggaon in the 2018 elections.

With the sixth list, the Congress has announced 223 candidates, marking one seat in the 224-member Assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit.

The party released its fifth list on Wednesday of three new candidates, fielding B C Muddugangadhar from the Mulbagal (SC) seat, D K Mohan from K R Pura, and A C Srinivasa from the Pulakeshinagar – SC seat.

The last date for filing of nominations is 20 April.

The Assembly polls in the state held by BJP will take place on 10 May and the results will be announced on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

