Karnataka election results 2018: As state throws up hung house, here's the party-wise seat and vote share

The results of the closely-contested Karnataka Assembly elections have sent the politicos in state in a tizzy. With the BJP emerging as the single largest party but falling short of a clear majority, efforts were on in state to woo Janata Dal (Secular) to form the government. For now, the Congress seems to have emulated the precedent set by the BJP in previous elections. The party has quickly stitched a post-poll alliance with JD(S) to keep BJP out of power, much like what the saffron party did in Goa and Manipur elections.

Congress' unconditional support to JD(S) comes notwithstanding the fact that Congress president Rahul Gandhi had on several times accused JD(S) of being the B-team of the BJP during the electoral campaign. Moreover, the Congress has decided to relinquish the chief ministerial post for JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy despite emerging as the second largest party.

However, as has been proven in the past, there is many a slip between the cup and the lip in democracy. While the JD(S) has said it will stick to its claims that Kumaraswamy will be chief minister, Congress has said it will work to keep communal forces out of power. The BJP on the other hand has cried foul stating that Karnataka had voted for change.

In the hullaballo, here is a breakdown on who stands where on the result tally and how does the 2018 result compares with what each party got in 2013 Assembly polls.

Parties Seats won/ leading* Swing from 2013^ BJP 104 65 Congress 78 43 JDS+ 38 3 Others 2 20

In terms of vote share, Congress emerged as the single largest party with the BJP trailing closely behind. JD(S) is the third largest party with 18.5 percent votes.

Parties Vote share* Swing from 2013^ Congress 38 1.41 BJP 36.2 16.31 JDS+ 18.4 1.79

Source: Election Commission of India

*Data is subject to change following declaration of results at all 224 seats. ^Green signifies gains while red indicates decrease in number of seats since 2013

In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate. The elections to the two seats will now be held on 28 May.