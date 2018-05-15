You are here:
Karnataka Election Result 2018: Outcome would have been 'very different' if Congress had alliance with JD(S), says Mamata Banerjee

Politics PTI May 15, 2018 15:16:48 IST

New Delhi: Had the Congress formed an alliance with the JD(S) before the Karnataka Assembly election, the poll outcome would have been "very different", West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to the winners of Karnataka polls. Those who lost, fight back," the TMC leader tweeted.

According to the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 113 constituencies, the number required for a simple majority in the Assembly.

"If Congress had gone into an alliance with JD(S), the results would have been different, very different," Banerjee tweeted.

The ruling Congress is ahead in 53 seats, while former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in 37 constituencies.

Elections were held in Karnataka on 12 May, and the votes are being counted on Tuesday.

Updated Date: May 15, 2018 15:16 PM

