Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: We're single largest party too, say Congress in Goa, Manipur; RJD in Bihar

Politics FP Staff May 17, 2018 18:23:12 IST
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: We're single largest party too, say Congress in Goa, Manipur; RJD in Bihar

  • 18:23 (IST)

    Meanwhile in Karnataka... 

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Meghalaya Congress leader Mukul Sangma also seeks time with guv tomorrow 

    Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma has also sought time from the governor of the state for a meeting tomorrow. It is unclear whether the Raj Bhavan has granted him an appointment yet. 

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Now Okram Ibobi to meet governor in Manipur, demand dismissal of coalition govt

    Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh will meet Manipur governor on Friday and stake claim to reform the government on the basis of single largest party theory propelled by the BJP. He was the third in line after Goa Congress and RJD in Bihar to do so since Thursday morning.  

  • 17:56 (IST)

    BJP's largest party theory triggers Domino effect as Opposition leaders in Bihar, Goa, Manipur stake claim

    The BJP's argument to justify its government in Karnataka seems to have triggered a domino effect in other parts of the country as well. Using the Karnataka incident. The latest in line was Manipur Congress leader Okrom Ibobi Singh, who like in Goa, was trumped by the BJP, which formed a post-poll alliance, despite emerging as the single largest party.  

    Goa Congress is also going to meet the governor tomorrow with a similar claim, wheras Congress ally RJD is sharpening attack in Bihar simultaneously. Claiming that he had double the right to form government, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav confirmed that he will meet the governor in Bihar tomorrow and demand dismissal of Nitish Kumar government.

  • 17:42 (IST)

    Police arrests Congress, JD(S) workers protesting in Mandya; RAF deployed

    Congress and JD(S) workers held massive protests in Mandya district on Thursday after BS Yeddyurappa's swearin-in. Former minister MS Atmananda was also seen among the large number of protestors. Following the unplanned protests, the police arrested the protestors in Mandya and Rapid Action Force was deployed to stop any untoward incident. 

    Input by Deena D'Silva/101Reporters

  • 17:37 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa addressing party workers after taking oath 

  • 17:34 (IST)

    Opposition sharpens attack against BJP, Tejashwi Yadav appeals regional parties to unite against murder of democracy

    Tejashwi Yadav has appealed to the leaders of non NDA parties to rally up against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. He also urged the NDA allies to part ways with 'dictator' BJP. Tejashwi also said that he is ready to take the fight to the roads of Bengaluru and protest in Karnataka. 

  • 17:26 (IST)

    Will meet Governor tomorrow at 1 pm, confirms Tejashwi; says Nitish Kumar giovt should be dismissed

    "Party has decided that we will meet the governor at 1 pm tomorrow and demand that like BJP, the single largest party in Karnataka, was called to form the government, similarly the current govt here be dissolved and the single largest party, RJD, be invited to form the governmeny," Tejashwi said. 

  • 17:23 (IST)

    Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP, calls Amit Shah master of horse trading

    "When all the MLAs are accounted for in the Assembly... When all Congress and JD(S) MLAs have signed in support of their leader, you tell me where will the BJP get remaining MLAs from. It is a clear case of horse trading and Amit Shah is master of this game. Otherwise what other magic or mathematical formula does the party hold and why are they so secretive about it," Tejashwi asked. 

  • 17:17 (IST)

    By BJP's rule book, RJD has doubly-enforced right on power in Bihar, says Tejashwi Yadav

    "Looking at what happened in Karnataka, I want to ask when the people of Bihar mandated BJP to stay away from power, why did it take a backdoor entry to grab power," Tejashwi asked. 

    He said that by BJP's own rule book, his own party has a doubly-enforced right on power because it was not only the single-largest party but also the majority pre-poll alliance. 

  • 17:04 (IST)

    AICC urges Congress workers to launch nation-wide dharnas to protest 'murder of democracy' in Karnataka 

  • 17:03 (IST)

    Don't need 15 days to prove majority, want to do it asap, says BS Yeddyurappa 

    "I don't need 15 days to prove my majority... I am keen to do it as soon as possible," yeddyurappa told the party workers in Bengaluru. Yeddyurappa also appealed to the legislators to vote according to their "conscience" and uphold the people's mandate. 

  • 16:54 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa thanks BJP leaders for support after swearing-in

    BS Yeddyurappa addresssed the BJP workers after taking oath of office. He thanked all the BJP leaders and party workers for their support. He said he doesn't need 15 days to prove majority. He also said that all those leaders who did not do well in the elections should not worry as he will ensure that their respect is maintained and that nobody will be sidelined. 

  • 16:47 (IST)

    PM Modi tweeted Karnataka governor destroying federal structure: Congress brings back old tweet, says we agree

  • 16:45 (IST)

    Third MLA from Congress-JD(S) camp goes missing in Karnataka

    According to CNN-News18, now three Congress MLAs have gone missing from the Eagleton Resort, where they have all flocked up to prevent poaching. The news channel reported that the Conress MLAs were made to mark their attendance and a high-level meeting is underway to chart out the strategy. 

    Meanwhile, an earlier report by NDTV had also claimed that while two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Pratapgouda Patil had gone missing while a third Independent MLA was at flight risk. 

  • 16:35 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa at party's Bengaluru office to address workers

    Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa has reached the party's Bengaluru office and he will address the party workers there. Speaking on the occasion party leader Ananth Kumar Hegde praised Yeddyurappa as a messiah of the farmers as he thanked the party cadres and national leadership for their support. 

  • 16:32 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa a lame-duck CM, says RS Surjewala

    Speaking to the press, Congress spokesperson Surjewala said BS Yeddyurappa is a lame-duck CM whose reign will last only one day, half of which is already over. He said that the naked dance of politics orchestrated by the BJP will not succeed as he asked the media to wait and watch. 

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Congress addresses media in Delhi, says Vajubhai Vala compromised Constitution for BJP

    "Vajubhai Vala had sacrificed his seat for Narendra Modi earlier. Yesterday, he sacrificed Constitution and democracy for him. He conducted 1st encounter of Constitution yesterday when he invited BJP to form govt. Today when he swore-in BS Yeddyurappa, he conducted its 2nd encounter," RS Surjewala said. 

  • 16:14 (IST)

    Congress opens battle on all fronts: Goa like parade to happen in Bihar, Manipur and Meghalaya

    The governor's decision to invite single-largest party to form a minority government in Karnataka has unravelled a political slugfest in several other states. Following the Karnataka precedent, single-largest parties in Bihar, Manipur, Meghalaya and Goa are demanding be given a shot at forming the government. 

    Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD said, "We would be holding a 1-day dharna tomorrow against the murder of democracy in Karnataka. We also request the Bihar Governor to dissolve the state government and like in Karnataka invite the single largest party, which in Bihar is the RJD," Tejashwi Yadav said. 

  • 16:02 (IST)

    By symbolic parade of Goa MLAs, Congress also sending message to BJP allies in Parrikar's absence

    The Goa Congress is unlikely to achieve anything by parading its MLAs before governor one year after the Goa government formation. What the party instead seeks to achieve is to expose BJP's so called double standards in dealing with Goa and Karanataka election results. It will also hope to send a message across to the BJP allies, who had gathered to support the saffron party under Manohar Parrikar's leadership. But now, with Parrikar ailing and absent from field, the party will try to woo the Goa Forward Party and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party. 

  • 15:55 (IST)

    Post BSY's swearing-in, Goa Congress to parade MLAs before Raj Bhavan

    In an effort to corner BJP in its own game, the Goa Congress has now decided to belatedly parade its 16 MLAs before the Raj Bhavan to demand why a Karnataka-like process was not followed in Goa if the same is being used to prop up a minority BJP government in Karnataka. 

    Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar will leave for Goa today and he with other party leaders will meet the governor tomorrow raising their demands.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Don't want to discuss sub-judice matter: BS Yeddyurappa on Congress plea in SC

    BS Yeddyurappa, when asked to comment on the Congress party's plea in the Supreme Court against his swearing-in ceremony, remained tight-lipped. He said that a matter which is sub-judice shouldn't be discussed. "I don't want to comment on a matter that is in Supreme Court," Yeddyurappa told reporters. 

  • 15:33 (IST)

    CM will definitely prove his majority in the House: BJP

    BJP leader DS Veeraiah said that the chief minister will definitely prove his majority on the floor of the House.

    Refusing to divulge details of BJP strategy, he said that the chief minister has called upon all legislators cutting across party lines to extend conscious vote during confidence motion. Veeraiah further said that officials in finance department have been asked to work out the amount and other modalities needed for waiving of loans.

    Input by Ranganathan Krishnaswamy/101Reporters

  • 15:20 (IST)

    Modi misused the office of governor in Karnataka: MK Stalin

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Two Congress MLAs go missing, Congress fears poaching

    Anand Singh and Pratap Gowda Patil are the Congress MLAs who are missing from the resort they were staying at.

    Congress sources also told CNN-News18 that Anand Singh was close to BJP.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa's loan waiver googly may or may not hit the wicket

    Shortly after taking oath, Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa announced a farm loan waiver that he said will benefit one lakh farmers in the southern state.

    In Karnataka, where agriculture is one of the mainstays of the economy, the announcement would have appeased even Congress and JD(S) supporting farmers as the term ‘farm loan waiver’ carries an evergreen charm that none can contest.

    Click here to read the full article.

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Congress should have approached SC before results, if they were sincere about JD(S) alliance

    Though the JD(S) and Congress claim to be on the job of securing their legislators, it appears some are "missing". So what do they do? Midnight drama. Them approaching the Supreme Court could have waited till morning, or it should have been done on the 12 May itself. If they were really sincere about forming the government with JD(S), they could have filed a petition in the Supreme Court long before the results or on counting day, asking the court to clarify what is the preferred sequence of options a governor has to follow with respect to the single largest party, a pre-poll alliance or a post-poll combine.

    The question was, since the post-poll alliance was considered as the option by two governors in the recent past, should it be taken as the prime precedent in case of a hung Assembly. It is a legitimate issue that merits clarification from the court. Such a move would have tied the governor's hands. He would have had no option but to forward the issue to the president or wait for a Supreme Court clarification. The apex court has kept everyone’s hopes alive: the Congress’, JD(S)’, BJP’s.

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Unless BJP buys loyalty of 12 MLAs, Yeddyurappa will have to choose between having a BJP speaker, or remaining a CM

    In case Yeddyurappa has persuaded the MLAs and is desperate to have a BJP person as a speaker, he will have to show his hand - that is the persuaded MLAs will have to vote for his choice for speaker. But then, the Congress and JD(S) would know who the Judas' are. What if they counter-“purchase” the trust even some of them before the floor test? Then Yeddyurappa has a problem.


    Unless the BJP buys the "loyalty" and fealty of the 12 MLAs, Yeddyurappa will have to choose between a BJP speaker or himself remaining as chief minister. If the Congress and JD(S) were so intent on stopping Yeddyurappa from becoming chief minister, they should have better protected their MLAs from poaching by the BJP. That’s all. That would have ended the game on floor test day.

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa's first test: Elect a Speaker

    But we are becoming mired in conventions and traditions, aren't we? The dilemma before Yeddyurappa in case BJP's persuaders get 12 MLAs: The first test for him is the election of the speaker of the Assembly. He does not have the numbers, even if the governor, thought he did, strangely enough.

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Can BS Yeddyurappa hold a one-man Cabinet meeting?

    Meanwhile, Yeddyurappa waives farmers' loans. How did he do that? He called a cabinet meeting. Who attended it? Only him. Why? Because there are no ministers. Is a quorum required? The secretariat manual does not talk of a quorum, but a tradition or convention is that majority of the ministers has to be present. (On 10 February, a cabinet meeting of Kerala to take some major decisions was not held because only six of the 19 ministers were present.)

    What is the strength of the council of ministers in Karnataka? The Constitution (91st Amendment) Act, 2003, which limits the size of all ministries in India, stipulates that the strength of a council of ministers should not exceed 15 per cent of the total number of members in the Lok Sabha (in case of the central government) or the relevant state assembly. With 224 members, Karnataka should have 33.6 ministers. Assuming half of them are cabinet rank, there should be 15.

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 14:17 (IST)

    WATCH: BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as Karnataka chief minister at Raj Bhavan

  • 14:13 (IST)

    All JD(S) legislators in Bengaluru, says party MLA

    JD(S) legislator from Kolar, K Srinivasa Gowda said that all the party legislators were in Bengaluru. Asked whether they will be moved to Hyderabad, he said that he was not aware of any plans yet and that they would follow whatever Kumaranna (HD Kumaraswamy) says.

    Input by Ranganathan Krishnaswamy/101Reporters

  • 14:08 (IST)

    PIL filed in Karnataka HC against BJP forming govt in state

    According to ANI, advocate NP Amrutesh file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Karnataka High Court against the BJP forming government in the state. The PIL stated the court should not allow defection of MLAs to BJP through resigning or cross voting.

  • 14:06 (IST)

    Supreme Court should have directed to stop 'resort politics', not wasted midnight oil

    At the end of it all, the Supreme Court did not have to waste midnight oil to hear this case since it did not order anything dramatic, allow Yeddyurappa to take oath and play havoc with the state's economy from the word go as he has already done with farmers' loans. It should have given a direction to stop "resort politics" and instead asked the legislators to be present in person at their respective party headquarters till the court settled the case. It simply did nothing.

     
    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Supreme Court will have to decide most important objective of governor's action

    The three options are: 1. single largest party 2. pre-poll alliance 3. post-poll alliance.

    To rank the options, the Supreme Court will have to decide what is the most important objective of the governor's action. Is it to install a grouping which the governor feels can muster support to pass the floor test? Or, is it to install a grouping which  has the majority to pass the floor test?

    It is common sense that in the case of a hung Assembly, the prime objective of the governor is to ensure that the party/grouping he/she invites to form the government  has the requisite numbers to pass the floor test. In which case, the Supreme Court can only rank the three options in this order: 1. pre-poll alliance 2. post-poll alliance 3. president's rule.

    It will then be the end of the road for the single largest party. Which is fine in a hung house – conventions and laws need to change with time. How long can political parties use the single largest party-invite route to indulge in open horse trading? Should a governor officially encourage that?

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 14:00 (IST)

    SC can only clarify order of preference of options in case of hung Assembly 

    What was the urgency for the Supreme Court to hear the case late at night if it never wanted to defer Yeddyurappa's oath-taking ceremony? What will the Supreme Court do with a letter that claims he has 104 MLAs with him? Will it be satisfied that this number makes BJP the single largest party and so the governor is right? Or will it wonder why the governor did not pursue other options like a post-poll alliance of Congress and JD(S)?

    Would such a question throw both the judiciary and the constitutional office of the governor into the vortex of a crisis? Or, to avoid that, will the Supreme Court simply dismiss Yeddyurappa from office and ask the governor to call the post-poll combination? That would lead to another constitutional crisis, surely. So, what can the Supreme Court do?

    The Supreme Court, in my opinion, can only do one thing without disrespecting the Constitution: It should clarify the order of preference of the options before a governor in case of a hung Assembly. Which party/formation should the governor call first in such a situation? Otherwise, we will endlessly debate the nature of a "correct sequence" and whether inviting the single largest party amounts to following a convention because discretion would mean leaving that option till the very end.
     

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 13:57 (IST)

    List of chief ministers with shortest tenures

    If BS Yeddyurappa doesn't manage to retain power beyond the window offered, it could be the second time that the Lingayat strongman is forced to step down after an all-too-brief stint as chief minister. Back in November 2007, Yeddyurappa enjoyed a seven-day tenure as chief minister.

    Here's a list of chief ministers with the shortest tenures so far:

    - Jagdambika Pal (Two days)

    - Satish Prasad Singh (One week)

    - Janaki Ramachandran (22 days)

    - BS Yeddyurappa (Seven days)

  • 13:53 (IST)

    Supreme Court's decision to not defer Yeddyurappa's swearing-in defies logic, adds to political suspense

    What did the Supreme Court achieve by allowing Yeddyurappa to take oath as chief minister? There was no urgency. The tenure of the previous Assembly ends only on 28 May. The Supreme Court said the oath-taking and the formation of the government is subject to the final outcome of the case before it. Then why not defer oath-taking till Friday when the Supreme Court meets again to hear the case?

    Obviously, the Supreme Court's decision defies logic and adds to political suspense. By such actions, the apex court is opening itself to prospects of criticism (to put it mildly and kindly).

    Input from VV Padmanabha Sharma

  • 13:50 (IST)

    Congress arrogance such it won't accept people's mandate, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

    "Congress' arrogance is such that they won't accept the people's candidate even after losing in Karnataka. This is not democracy. But what else can you expect from Rahul Gandhi," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told CNN-News18. 

  • 13:46 (IST)

    WATCH: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says democracy safe and secure in India

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Democracy manipulated, mutilated and massacred in Karnataka, says Amarinder Singh

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Congress to protest at Rajghat from 2.45 pm onwards in New Delhi 

  • 13:34 (IST)

    @BJP4Karnataka receives maximum share of voice on Twitter during campaign

    As per a report by Twitter India, the official BJP Karnataka handle garnered 51 percent of the share of voice on the microblogging site. "Throughout the State Elections campaign, politicians and parties took to Twitter to regularly communicate with people all over India. Between the parties, it was a close fight in Karnataka as BJP (@BJP4Karnataka) garnered 51% of the share of voice on Twitter while Congress (@INCKarnataka) took 42%, and Janata Dal (Secular) had 7% of mentions," said Twitter.  

  • 13:24 (IST)

    JD(S) MLAs arrive at Eagleton resort

  • 13:22 (IST)

    WATCH: Whatever happens, democratic processes must be adhered to, says Ram Jethmalani

  • 13:16 (IST)

    WATCH: Congress workers protest in Tumakuru against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

    Input by KC Chandramouli

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Meanwhile, #KarnatakaElections2018 mentioned 7.5 lakh on Twitter on 15 May

    Here is a heat map how #KarnatakaElections2018 fared across the world. 

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Congress shouldn't have called JD(S) the B-team of BJP: Mayawati

    Offering a word of advice for the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati said the party shouldn't have called JD(S) BJP's 'B-team' during the campaign in Karnataka, which ended up dividing the Muslim vote in the state. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Congress workers demonstrate in Bangarpet

    Congress workers under the leadership of district Congress president K Chandra Reddy and block Congress president SA Parthasarsthy staged a half naked demonstration in front of teh post office in Bangarpet on Thursday morning. The protest was against the governor's decision to invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. 

    Input by Ranganath Krishnaswamy/101Reporters

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Congress claiming moral victory, says Union minister Kiren Rijiju

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: After Congress' decision to stake claim to form a government in Goa, where it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly polls held last year, the Rashtriya Janata Dal decided to a take a leaf out of this strategy and meet the governor of Bihar.

Speaking to the party workers after taking the oath of office, BS Yeddyurappa said that he doesn't need 15 days to prove his majority and appeared confident of winning the floor test. He also said that he was grateful to the people of Karnataka and the bJP leadership for supporting him.

In a fresh turn of events, the Congress has decided to retaliate in Goa, against the BJP's decision to defend the governor's decision to invite the single-largest party. The Goa Congress will belatedly parade its 16 MLAs outside the Raj Bhavan, demanding why a similar parameter was not adopted in Goa.

Speaking to CNN-News18 about the ongoing Congress-JD(S) protests, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said 'arrogant' Congress was not ready to accept people's mandate. "Congress' arrogance is such that they won't accept the people's candidate even after losing in Karnataka. This is not democracy. But what else can you expect from Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Slamming the governor's decision to invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, lawyer Ram Jethmalani said it was a "stupid" decision and that it was an open invitation to indulge in horse-trading.

Offering a word of advice for the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati said the party shouldn't have called JD(S) BJP's 'B-team' during the campaign in Karnataka, which ended up dividing the Muslim vote in the state.

According to CNN-News18, both K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu have offered to "shelter" the JD(S) MLAs. Meanwhile, the Left offered a "safe-house" to Congress MLAs in Kerala.

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Thursday mentioned before CJI Bench of Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud his application for urgent hearing against the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. The bench directed him to mention it on Friday before an appropriate bench.

Newly-sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa addressed the media today. One of the first decisions that Yeddyurappa took as part of the one-man Cabinet was to waive off farm loans for 1 lakh farmers. Addressing the media, Yeddyurappa said: The moment I became the chief minister, I have decided to waive farm loans for 1 lakh farmers. And this is also for cooperative farm loans. I met with chief secretary Ratan Prabha and important points will be looked at. It will be finalised today or tomorrow norning. This is a promise I made to the farmer community and I am delivering on thart promise now.

In a one-man Cabinet meeting, along with chief secretaries from various departments, newly inducted Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh, keeping in line his pre-poll promise.

"There is no option left with the BJP, but to indulge in horse trading," says former minister and KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao as suspense over Karnataka government formation continues with the Supreme Court posting the matter for hearing for Friday.

Reports emerged that two Congress MLAs were missing from the Eagleton resort. However, MLA UT Khader dismissed these claims and said the two MLAs are on their way. "All MLAs are in contact. The two MLAs who are not present here right now will come. I also just came back from Mangaluru," Khader told ANI.

Union minister Ananth Kumar said the Congress should be protesting against the top leaders in the party. "If Congress wants to protest, they must protest against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah," Kumar said after Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in.

Congress MLAs and leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah, gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha to protest against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as chief minister of Karnataka.

Both BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. However, Union ministers, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ananth Kumar were seen in attendance.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa took over the chief ministerial reins for the third time amid loud cheers. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath.

Ahead of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's oath taking ceremony, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted the BJP was making a mockery of the Constitution. "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," he tweeted.

The BJP legislative party leader, BS Yeddyurappa, is set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 9 am on Thursday after late-night drama at the Supreme Court. The apex court, on the Congress-JD(S) petition against the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government, refused to order a stay on the swearing in ceremony.

Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka. Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.

In its petition challenging the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government in Karnataka despite not having the majority number of MLAs, the Congress and JD(S) said that in its hunger for power, the BJP used the governor's office and got invited itself from the governor.

The Supreme Court has asked the Attorney General and Mukul Rohatgi to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form the Karnataka government.

The Supreme Court has refused to stop BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9am on Thursday, but will hear the case again on Friday. The court has asked that the letter given by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to the Governor in which it was stated that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.

During the overnight hearing by the three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, the letter of support from majority of MLAs submitted to the governor for forming the government had become a major sticking point. The Supreme Court said that it can't overturn the decision of the Governor without seeing on what basis the BJP had claimed to have the numbers. The apex court made it clear that it won't stay the swearing-in but it would be subject to outcome of the petition in the court on Friday.

The Congress-JDS had moved the court late on Wednesday night, seeking a stay on the swearing-in, calling it unconstitutional. It argued that the Governor should have invited the majority post-poll coalition of JDS-Congress first. The 15-day window given to BJP to prove its majority was also deliberated upon, but the court refused to modify it, for now.

Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress combine's chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed the BJP offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore in bribes to break ranks and back the BJP in government formation, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

A day after Karnataka delivered a split verdict in the Assembly polls, and the rival camps intensified efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government, Kumaraswamy, who was elected the JD(S) legislature party leader, dropped the Rs 100 crore bribe bombshell.

As Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government, Congress and JDS reacted strongly. Kumaraswamy said, "Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional." While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala  said, "The letter shows that even the governor doesn't believe they have the majority." He adds, "If two parties can't come together in a post-poll alliance, then how did you form a government in Manipur?"

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference."The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs (including JD(S) pre-poll ally the BSP)...the BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horsetrading," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that though which party to invite first is the prerogative of the governor "without the numbers how can they (BJP) form the government". Replying to a question, he rejected outright the possibility of forming a coalition government with the BJP.

"I am going to meet the governor with the state Congress president and formally stake claim to form the government," he said. Union minister Prakash Javadekar promptly dismissed the JD(S) charge, calling it "imaginary".

"This (talk of) Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore is imaginary. The BJP is not doing this. We are not in the habit of practising horsetrading. This is the kind of politics JD(S) and Congress do. We are going by the rule book and we will form the government," Javadekar said.

The allegation was, however, repeated by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horsetrading so the BJP returned to power.

"Narendra Modi is encouraging horsetrading. The governor has to give (the first) opportunity (for forming the government) to us," he told reporters.

When asked about reports that some of the 78 newly elected Congress MLAs skipped today's meeting of its legislature party, he said, "We are all united".

DK Shivakumar, the resourceful minister in the Siddaramaiah government who had hosted party lawmakers from Gujarat at a resort in Karnataka to prevent "poaching" by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in that state, also claimed two MLAs who were reportedly missing were with the Congress.

"Nagendra and Anand Singh are in touch with us. All 78 MLAs are together. If we are not, people will beat us," he told India Today.

The newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House, chose BS Yeddyurappa as their leader.

Immediately thereafter, Yeddyurappa made a dash for Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

"I requested Governor Vajubhai Vala to allow me to take oath as early as possible. We are 100 percent confident that he will take a decision immediately," he later told journalists.

Kumaraswamy, who has emerged the dark horse in the three-horse race with just 37 MLAs, was formally elected the leader of the JD(S) legislature party.

He said the Congress had extended unconditional support to the JD(S) for forming the government and "we will provide a stable rule for full five years".

Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MLAs also met to discuss the strategy for government formation.

"We exchanged views on our strategy for forming the government," a party leader said after the meeting, and added the issue of electing the new leader of the Congress party legislature was not discussed.

With inputs from PTI


