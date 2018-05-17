You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS pins hopes on Friday's SC hearing, say horse-trading BJP's only option

Politics FP Staff May 17, 2018 10:45:29 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress, JDS pins hopes on Friday's SC hearing, say horse-trading BJP's only option

  • 10:40 (IST)

    'Murder of democracy when Congress joined hands with JD(S)': Amit Shah

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Visuals of BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhan Soudha

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa reaches Vidhan Soudha

    Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has reached the Vidhan Soudha after being sworn-in on Thursday morning. 

  • 10:29 (IST)

    BJP has no option but to indulge in horse trading, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

    "There is no option left with the BJP, but to indulge in horse trading," says former minister and KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao as suspense over Karnataka government formation continues with the Supreme Court posting the matter for hearing for Friday.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    BJP supporters at Raj Bhavan

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • Khader told   ANI. ">

    10:16 (IST)

    Two Congress MLAs missing from Eagleton resort

    Reports emerged that two Congress MLAs were missing from the Eagleton resort. However, MLA UT Khader dismissed these claims and said the two MLAs are on their way. "All MLAs are in contact. The two MLAs who are not present here right now will come. I also just came back from Mangaluru," Khader told ANI.

  • 10:13 (IST)

    JD(S) MLA says governor's decision gives opportunity for horse-trading

    After BS Yeddyurappa's was sworn-in as the chief minister, JD(S) Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Khashampur said, "Governor has given opportunity for horse trading, its unfair. Nobody has approached me until now from BJP. There is no question of anyone approaching me as they (BJP) know that I am close to Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda."

    Input by Lakshmi Bagve/101Reporters

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Congratulatory messages pour in for BS Yeddyurappa on Twitter

    This included Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb Kumar and Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

  • 09:58 (IST)

    JD(S) MLAs to stage protests at Vidhan Soudha at 10 am

    As per official communication from the JD(S)' Sadananda KC, party MLAs will go to the Vidhan Soudha and stage protest in front of the Gandhi Statue at 10 am.

  • 09:56 (IST)

    WATCH: BJP supporters outside Raj Bhavan celebrate BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in 

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Heavy deployment of police near road leading to Raj Bhavan

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • 09:51 (IST)

    More visuals from Congress protests outside Vidhan Soudha

    Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and KC Venugopal were seen during the dharna. 

  • 09:48 (IST)

    WATCH: Congress party workers protesting against governor's decision

    Input by Archita Purani/101Reporters 

  • 09:45 (IST)

    Congress workers at KPCC office preparing for protest

    Input by Archita Puranik/101Reporters

  • 09:41 (IST)

    Congress MLAs protest outside Vidhan Soudha

    Congress MLAs and leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah, gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha to protest against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as chief minister of Karnataka.

  • 09:40 (IST)

    'Governor's decision is hasty': Congress MLC Vijay Singh

    "Governor's decision is a hasty decision. If Congress had got 104, he would not have called us he is now calling BJP. Governor is acting partial. RSS and BJP do not believe in democracy," said Congress Bidar MLC Vijay Singh

    Input from Lakshmi Bagve/101Reporters

  • 09:34 (IST)

    Let Congress, JD(S) protest, they don't have the mandate, says BJP's B Sreeramulu

    "Congress has no mandate in Karnataka. Let them (Congress and JDS) protest, they don't have the mandate. Let them to what they want," BJP MLA B Sreeramulu told reporters. 

  • 09:30 (IST)

    WATCH: Dancers and artistes celebrate outside Raj Bhavan

    Input by Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters

  • 09:28 (IST)

    WATCH: Scenes of celebration outside Raj Bhavan

    Input by Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters

  • 09:28 (IST)

    BJP has no respect for parliamentary democracy, says Siddaramaiah

    Speaking to reporters after BS Yeddyurappa was administered his oath as the chief minister, former chief minister Siddaramaiah  said: "BJP has no respect for parliamentary democracy. If BS Yeddyurappa wants to prove majority, he has to present the list of 112 MLAs. Let him do that"

  • 09:24 (IST)

    WATCH: BS Yeddyurappa taking oath as 23rd Karnataka chief minister

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Karnataka has got 'Yeddi, Reddy ki sarkar': Sanjay Nirupam

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Congress MLAs leave Eagleton resort for to stage protests

    Minutes after Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in, a few Congress MLAs left the Eagleton resort to hold dharnas, and protests outside the Vidhan Soudha. 

  • 09:19 (IST)

    'Congress should protest against Rahul, Sonia, Siddaramaiah'

    "If Congress wants to protest, they must protest against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah," said Union minister Ananth Kumar after the Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in. 

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Narendra Modi, Amit Shah skip oath-taking ceremony

    Both BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. However, Union ministers, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ananth Kumar were seen in attendance. 

  • 09:11 (IST)

    BJP has murdered democracy, Yeddyurappa govt illegal, says JD(S)' HD Revanna

    Speaking to reporters outside the resort, JD(S) leader and HD Kumaraswamy's elder brother HD Revanna called the BS Yeddyurappa government an illegal one.

    "What has happened is, BJP has murdered democracy in broad daylight. This BS Yeddyurappa government is an illegal government. Yeddyurappa has taken oath but wait for two days, we know what is going to happen," said JD(S) supremo's elder son HD Revanna. 

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Visual of BS Yeddyurappa taking oath as chief minister

  • 09:06 (IST)

    Police bar entrance to Raj Bhavan to anyone without passes

    Input by Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters

  • 09:04 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa takes oath as chief minister

    BJP's BS Yeddyurappa took over the chief ministerial reins for the second time amid loud cheers. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath. 

  • 09:00 (IST)

    Swearing-in ceremony begins

  • 09:00 (IST)

    Traffic normal in Bengaluru

    Image courtesy: Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • 08:54 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan

    BJP chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa reached the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. The oath-taking ceremony will begin shortly. Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala will administer the oath. 

  • 08:51 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan

  • 08:51 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa offers prayers at temple before swearing-in ceremony

  • 08:47 (IST)

    BJP making a mockery of Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

  • 08:44 (IST)

    WATCH: BJP workers chant slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi, Modi' outside Raj Bhavan

  • 08:37 (IST)

    BJP poster congratulating and wishing him luck BS Yeddyurappa

    Image courtesy: News18​ 

  • 08:32 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa leaves for Raj Bhavan

  • 08:30 (IST)

    Celebrations outside BS Yeddyurappa's house

    Celebrations begin outside BS Yeddyurappa's house as he is set to take oath as the next chief minister of Karnataka in half an hour. 

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 08:19 (IST)

    Visuals from Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru

  • 08:18 (IST)

    Stage set for Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

    The stage is all set for the swearing-in ceremony of the next chief minister of Karnataka. According to News18, guests were seen arriving with bouquets and scores of them, including JP Nadda, have already occupying the chairs at Raj Bhavan. Hoardings congratulating BJP's BS Yeddyurappa could also be spotted on the way to Raj Bhavan.

  • 08:13 (IST)

    Like SC, people of India will reject Congress, says BJP

  • 08:00 (IST)

    HD Deve Gowda gets last laugh on Congress two decades after ignominious exit as PM

    On the fateful night of 11 April, 1997, Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda knew in matter of next few minutes he would suffer the ignominy of losing the vote of confidence on floor of Parliament and post of prime minister. The Congress pulled its support and was to vote against him.

    But before that could happen he finished his concluding speech on the motion by saying “…and if it is my destiny to rise again from the dust, then I shall do so — for no one, not even the president of the Congress party can deny a man his due”.

    Two decades later, an 85-year-old Deve Gowda now has all the reasons to cheer the remarks he made. For the past two days, Gowda has been sitting at home with Congress leaders of all hues, from Sonia Gandhi to mid-level state leaders pampering him with an irresistible offer: Accept Congress’ support to make his son HD Kumaraswamy chief minister of Karnataka.

  • 07:58 (IST)

    Police deployed outside Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru

    Police have been deployed outside Eagleton Resort on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway where newly-elected Congress MLAs are currently lodged to avoid any attempts of horse-trading, reported News18. However, this is not the first time this resort, owned by Congress leader DK Sivakumar, has played host to lawmakers under lockdown.

    During the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election last year, the Congress had flown its Gujarat MLAs to the resort in Bengaluru to keep them under tight watch. Congress leader Ahmed Patel had eventually won the nail-biting election.

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 07:47 (IST)

    Congress cannot support JD(S) just to keep BJP out of power, says Sadananda Gowda

    "We are the single largest party. People have refused Congress. They cannot support JD(S) just to keep BJP from power," said former chief minister Sadananda Gowda to News18. 

  • 07:46 (IST)

    Visuals from outside Raj Bhavan ahead of BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

  • 07:44 (IST)

    16,000 policemen deployed across Bengaluru

    Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.

  • 07:42 (IST)

    Congress, JD(S) workers to protest outside Raj Bhavan

    Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka.

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Why single largest party got governor's nod over post-poll coalition

    The decision for the governor is a complicated one. How does the governor make a choice? Well, the Constitution doesn't explicitly speak of coalitions nor does it speak of a single largest party. The Constitution requires that the chief minister selected by the governor be one that is able to prove a majority in the House.

    The decision as to who to call as chief minister lies with the governor, but the governor is required to exercise this discretion in order to invite the person who he is satisfied is most likely to form a government that can win a vote of confidence in the House. Which is why the governor invites the single largest party — as Vajubhai Vala did in the case of BJP in Karnataka — and in case of a coalition the leader of the coalition.

  • 07:32 (IST)

    A look at how post-poll coalitions have upended single largest party in other Assembly elections

Load More

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: "There is no option left with the BJP, but to indulge in horse trading," says former minister and KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao as suspense over Karnataka government formation continues with the Supreme Court posting the matter for hearing for Friday.

Reports emerged that two Congress MLAs were missing from the Eagleton resort. However, MLA UT Khader dismissed these claims and said the two MLAs are on their way. "All MLAs are in contact. The two MLAs who are not present here right now will come. I also just came back from Mangaluru," Khader told ANI.

Union minister Ananth Kumar said the Congress should be protesting against the top leaders in the party. "If Congress wants to protest, they must protest against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah," Kumar said after Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in.

Congress MLAs and leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah, gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha to protest against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as chief minister of Karnataka.

Both BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. However, Union ministers, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ananth Kumar were seen in attendance.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa took over the chief ministerial reins for the third time amid loud cheers. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath.

Ahead of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's oath taking ceremony, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted the BJP was making a mockery of the Constitution. "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," he tweeted.

The BJP legislative party leader, BS Yeddyurappa, is set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 9 am on Thursday after late-night drama at the Supreme Court. The apex court, on the Congress-JD(S) petition against the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government, refused to order a stay on the swearing in ceremony.

Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka. Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.

In its petition challenging the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government in Karnataka despite not having the majority number of MLAs, the Congress and JD(S) said that in its hunger for power, the BJP used the governor's office and got invited itself from the governor.

The Supreme Court has asked the Attorney General and Mukul Rohatgi to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form the Karnataka government.

The Supreme Court has refused to stop BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9am on Thursday, but will hear the case again on Friday. The court has asked that the letter given by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to the Governor in which it was stated that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.

During the overnight hearing by the three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, the letter of support from majority of MLAs submitted to the governor for forming the government had become a major sticking point. The Supreme Court said that it can't overturn the decision of the Governor without seeing on what basis the BJP had claimed to have the numbers. The apex court made it clear that it won't stay the swearing-in but it would be subject to outcome of the petition in the court on Friday.

The Congress-JDS had moved the court late on Wednesday night, seeking a stay on the swearing-in, calling it unconstitutional. It argued that the Governor should have invited the majority post-poll coalition of JDS-Congress first. The 15-day window given to BJP to prove its majority was also deliberated upon, but the court refused to modify it, for now.

Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress combine's chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed the BJP offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore in bribes to break ranks and back the BJP in government formation, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

A day after Karnataka delivered a split verdict in the Assembly polls, and the rival camps intensified efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government, Kumaraswamy, who was elected the JD(S) legislature party leader, dropped the Rs 100 crore bribe bombshell.

As Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government, Congress and JDS reacted strongly. Kumaraswamy said, "Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional." While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala  said, "The letter shows that even the governor doesn't believe they have the majority." He adds, "If two parties can't come together in a post-poll alliance, then how did you form a government in Manipur?"

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference."The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs (including JD(S) pre-poll ally the BSP)...the BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horsetrading," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that though which party to invite first is the prerogative of the governor "without the numbers how can they (BJP) form the government". Replying to a question, he rejected outright the possibility of forming a coalition government with the BJP.

"I am going to meet the governor with the state Congress president and formally stake claim to form the government," he said. Union minister Prakash Javadekar promptly dismissed the JD(S) charge, calling it "imaginary".

"This (talk of) Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore is imaginary. The BJP is not doing this. We are not in the habit of practising horsetrading. This is the kind of politics JD(S) and Congress do. We are going by the rule book and we will form the government," Javadekar said.

The allegation was, however, repeated by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horsetrading so the BJP returned to power.

"Narendra Modi is encouraging horsetrading. The governor has to give (the first) opportunity (for forming the government) to us," he told reporters.

When asked about reports that some of the 78 newly elected Congress MLAs skipped today's meeting of its legislature party, he said, "We are all united".

DK Shivakumar, the resourceful minister in the Siddaramaiah government who had hosted party lawmakers from Gujarat at a resort in Karnataka to prevent "poaching" by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in that state, also claimed two MLAs who were reportedly missing were with the Congress.

"Nagendra and Anand Singh are in touch with us. All 78 MLAs are together. If we are not, people will beat us," he told India Today.

The newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House, chose BS Yeddyurappa as their leader.

Immediately thereafter, Yeddyurappa made a dash for Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

"I requested Governor Vajubhai Vala to allow me to take oath as early as possible. We are 100 percent confident that he will take a decision immediately," he later told journalists.

Kumaraswamy, who has emerged the dark horse in the three-horse race with just 37 MLAs, was formally elected the leader of the JD(S) legislature party.

He said the Congress had extended unconditional support to the JD(S) for forming the government and "we will provide a stable rule for full five years".

Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MLAs also met to discuss the strategy for government formation.

"We exchanged views on our strategy for forming the government," a party leader said after the meeting, and added the issue of electing the new leader of the Congress party legislature was not discussed.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 10:45 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores