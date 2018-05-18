Karnataka Government Formation LATEST UPDATES: Supreme Court began hearing case which questions legality of BS Yeddyurappa's claim to form the government. According to reports, Yeddyurappa presented a letter to the apex court but it did not have the names of the MLAs. Supreme Court asked Mukul Rohatgi why aren't names mentioned in the letter, while the letter from the other side (Congress and JDS) have signatures of all the MLAs.
Fearing MLA poaching by the BJP, the Congress and JDS moved their MLAs out of Karnataka on Thursday night. The Congress MLAs were taken to Hyderabad and JD(S) members were shifted to Kochi on buses, sources said. Earlier, all MLAs were expected to board a chartered plane from Mysore or Bangalore to Cochin in Left-ruled Kerela, but the permission for the same was denied.
JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged that the DGCA had not permitted the flight to take off from Bengaluru. Meanwhile, in Delhi, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka against the decision of Governor Vajubhai Vala to invite BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa to form the government.
The BJP, which won 104 seats, emerged as the single largest party in the state Assembly. During the high-voltage hearing, which lasted from 2.11 am to 5.28 am, the top court made it clear that the swearing-in and government formation would be subject to the final outcome of the case. The court directed the Centre to place before it two communications sent by Yeddyurappa to the Governor in which he had staked claim to form government, saying their perusal was necessary to decide the case. It issued notices to Karnataka government and Yeddyurappa seeking their replies on the plea filed by Congress-JD (S) combine and posted the matter for Friday.
BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in as the chief minister of Karnataka after the Supreme Court refused to stay Governor's decision. However, the top court has kept it subject to the case’s outcome. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Yeddyurappa at the Raj Bhavan amid tight security. The beleaguered Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders, however, protested against the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa and termed the governor's decision "unconstitutional".
"Constitutionally, we (JD(S) and Congress) should have been given the chance to form the government as we together have the majority in the Assembly. The governor's decision to invite the BJP to form the government is against the Constitution," state unit Congress chief G Parameshwara told reporters in Bengaluru.
Earlier, a three-judge bench of the apex court rejected a joint writ petition, filed by the Congress and the JD(S) on Wednesday night, to halt the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the chief minister at a special pre-dawn hearing. The top court, however, said the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa was subject to the final outcome of the matter before it and posted the case for further hearing at 10.30 am on Friday.
The bench, headed by Justice AK Sikri, also sought the letter Yeddyurappa wrote to the governor on Wednesday, informing him about his election as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in Karnataka.
Vala on Wednesday night invited Yeddyurappa to form the government and prove within 15 days that he had a majority in the Legislative Assembly.
Although the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 104 seats in the 12 May assembly election, it fell short of eight seats from the 112-halfway mark in the Lower House, in which the Congress trailed behind with 78 wins and the regional JD(S) 37 seats.
This is the third time Yeddyurappa took oath as the state chief minister, a decade after he became the BJP's first chief minister in south India in May 2008 when the party came to power for the first time in the southern state. Among the Congress leaders who protested Yeddyurappa's swearing-in were the former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. "Yeddyurappa first needs to furnish the list proving his majority in the House," Siddaramaiah told reporters.
JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also joined the protest, while his son and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy attacked the Modi government for "demolishing" democracy. "Modi government wants to demolish democracy by targeting the Opposition parties. Even when the JD(S) and the Congress together have the majority, we weren't invited by the governor to form the government," lamented Kumaraswamy, a former chief minister.
In a related development, the Congress and the JD(S) have lodged their newly-elected legislators at a resort on the city's outskirts, ostensibly to prevent them being poached by the BJP, which they alleged was indulging in "horse trading" to win over their MLAs. "We have a need to safeguard our MLAs from poaching by the BJP, which is why they have been moved to a resort on the city outskirts," Kumaraswamy told reporters in Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, the 'Karnataka effect' also led the Congress in Goa and the RJD in Bihar on Thursday to say that they would ask the governors of their states to give them a chance to form the government, the same way that Yeddyurappa was sworn-in in Karnataka as the leader of the single largest party.
The Congress-JD(S) combine also moved the Supreme Court against Vala's alleged move to nominate an Anglo-Indian member to the Assembly, saying it should not be done till the floor test in the House. The interim application, filed this afternoon, is likely to be heard on Friday along with the main petition of the combine on which the apex court in the wee hours on Thursday refused to stay the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa as the chief minister of the state.
The Congress will also observe 'Save Democracy Day' across the country to protest Vala's "collusion with the BJP" and his "partisan" action of inviting Yeddyurappa to take oath in Karnataka.
Congress and JDS MLAs arrive at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna hotel
Two buses filled with MLAs of Congress and JDS arrived at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. There is no official confirmation in the number of MLAs who travelled to Hyderabad, but reports confirmed that they have arrived in Hyderabad.
Supreme Court hearing to discuss the legality of BSY's claim to form government will begin soon.
10:56 (IST)
Supreme Court hearing begins
A specially constituted three-judge bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan begin hearing Congress-JD(S) petition. The bench of the apex court rejected a joint writ petition, filed by the Congress and the JDS on Wednesday night, to halt the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister at a special pre-dawn hearing. The bench, headed by Justice AKSikri, also sought the letter Yeddyurappa wrote to the Governor on Wednesday, informing him about his election as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader in Karnataka.
10:34 (IST)
Congress and JDS MLAs arrive at Hyderabad's Taj Krishna hotel
Two buses filled with MLAs of Congress and JDS arrived at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. There is no official confirmation in the number of MLAs who travelled to Hyderabad, but reports confirmed that they have arrived in Hyderabad.
Supreme Court hearing to discuss the legality of BSY's claim to form government will begin soon.
10:31 (IST)
Mukul Rohatgi: Will show the letter which was given by BSY to Governor which shows BJP has majority MLAs
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is representing two BJP MLAs in the Karnataka hearing in Supreme Court said that he is going to show the court the letter which was given by BS Yeddyurappa to the Governor. “I am going to show the letter which was given by BS Yeddyurappa to the Governor which shows BJP has majority MLAs. Let the Congress-JD(S) prove their majority in the floor of the House after this verdict,” he said.
10:25 (IST)
Sharma travels come to the rescue of Congress, JDS MLAs
Loyalty and trust were again at a premium when the Congress and the JD(S) pressed the services of Sharma Travel services to ferry its MLAs to safe havens outside Karnataka. The extended drama went on well past midnight till Friday morning amid reports of the opposition planning to fly its legislators out of the prying attempts at poaching ahead of the trust vote on the BS Yeddyurappa government.
All MLAs were expected to board a chartered plane from Mysore or Bangalore to Cochin in Left-ruled Kerala. But finally the newly elected lawmakers were packed in small groups in luxury buses from Sharma travels and sources said they were last spotted in Kurnool, possibly on their way to Hyderabad.
09:57 (IST)
Congress, JDS MLAs likely to be shifted out of Park Hyatt, moved to Taj Krishna
News18 reports that the venue for the MLAs has been shifted to Taj Krishna hotel. The information was confirmed by the management of Park Hyatt hotel, where the Congress MLAs were initially put up.
09:53 (IST)
Congress' DK Suresh confirms MLAs have arrived at Hyderabad's Park Hyatt
"They (MLAs) are coming here, we are arranging everything here. We are waiting for them, in another 2 hours they will come, JD(S) and Congress both," says DK Suresh.
09:43 (IST)
BJP's rebuttal to 'resort politics'
Amid reports that Congress MLAs have reached Hyderabad with JDS MLAs in tow, BJP hit back at the two parties saying that they "misleading" people for the last couple of days. "Don't know where the MLAs are. They are misleading people for last three to four days. You will know how we will prove the majority and how many MLAs support the government. We will respect Supreme Court's judgement and it'll have a bearing on further development of political scenario in Karnataka," says BJP's B Bommai.
09:37 (IST)
Congress to take protest to President Kovind
Congress party is seeking an appointment with President Ramnath Kovind to protest against the swearing-in of BS Yeddyurappa and Governor's Vajubhai Vala's decision to administer the oath of office "unconstitutional". Earlier, a three-judge bench of the apex court rejected at a special pre-dawn hearing, a joint writ petition filed by the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) on Wednesday night, to stall Yeddyurappa's swearing-in.
The top court, however, said the swearing-in of Yeddyurappa was subject to the final outcome of the matter before it and posted the case for further hearing at 10.30 a.m on Friday.
09:32 (IST)
'BJP's threatening atmosphere making Congress send MLAs to resort'
Speaking to India Today, Jaiveer Shergill said, "If Congress MLAs are scared then it is because of the threatening atmosphere created by the BJP. The minute the police was withdrawn from Eagleton Resort (where Congress MLAs were staying earlier) the BJP workers barged in."
08:52 (IST)
Governor Vala is the polite servant of the BJP: Saamna editorial
After Shatrughan Sinha, now Shiv Sena criticised the politics unfolding in Karnataka. Saamana, Shiv Sena mouthpiece slammed BJP over politics in Karnataka. The editorial called the Karnataka Governor a 'polite servant' of the BJP. "What BJP is doing in Karnataka is Chanakyaneeti. Those who don't understand it, are not just fools, but also traitors."
Saamana editorial also added a sarcastic comment saying 'if Congress would have done the same, it would have been called the murder of democracy, but it is absolutely valid" when BJP does it.
08:43 (IST)
Kerala minister invites K'taka Cong, JD(S) MLAs to 'God's Own Country' to avoid poaching
To avoid "horse-traders", amid speculation that the newly-elected lawmakers may travel to Kochi to prevent any poaching bid, Kerala Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran on Thursday invited Congress and JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka to "God's Own Country".
The invitation followed unconfirmed media reports that the Congress and JD(S) MLAs were being moved to Kerala by bus after being denied permission by aviation regulator DGCA to use charter planes from an airport near Bangalore. However, a Civil Aviation Ministry official said any DGCA permission is not required for charter operations within India. "Heard news frm diff sources that the elected representatives of K'taka are travelling to #Kerala. As the tourism minister of the state, we are happy to welcome them & aid them, there won't be any trouble of horse traders here! (sic)," Surendran tweeted from his unverified Twitter handle soon after reports surfaced about a possible Kerala shift of the MLAs.
08:41 (IST)
Congress MLAs reach Hyderabad's Park Hyatt hotel
Karnataka MLAs arrive in Hyderabad's Park Hyatt hotel. Security is tightened in and around the area. News18 reported that top two floors of the hotel are residential, which is where the MLAs, most probably, will be put up.
08:39 (IST)
Congress to stage protests in Telangana today
Congress plans to organise protests across Telangana today against the decision o the Karnataka Governor inviting BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa t form the government, AICC functionary R C Khuntia said. Dharnas and rallies would be organised across th state, Khuntia, incharge of Congress affairs i Telangana, told reporters.
The AICC has called for protests all over th country against the "partial and authoritarian act" of th governor," he said. Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammad Ali Shabbir urged Telangana Chief Ministe K Chandrasekhar Rao to join those who are "trying to sav democracy" in the Karnataka issue.
Inputs from PTI
08:24 (IST)
BJP's Shatrughan Sinha calls Karnataka drama 'politics of Jugaad and arm twisting'
In a series of tweets, BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha hit out at the political slugfest unfolding in Karnataka and said that this is the politics of jugaad and arm twisting.
"Sir, why are we playing with fire? Votaries of Democracy are now making mockery of System. Those who do not forget to sermonize on the value of Democracy are out to wreck the polity." Sinha further added, " In the present situation, one really wishes that ultimately justice prevails. What is right for Peter should be right for Paul too. What is right for Meghalaya, Manipur & Goa should be right for Karnataka too !! God save Karnataka & Democracy! Jai Hind !!"
08:20 (IST)
Confusion over "missing" Congress and JDS MLAs
As reports confirmed that Congress and JD(S) MLAs are being moved to Hyderabad, there is still confusion over previous reports which said that the MLAs will be going to Cochin and Puducherry. Kerala minister and JDS MLA MT Thomas said, "I'm definite they (Karnataka JD(S) MLAs) aren't coming by flight so I'm moving to Kurnool. Not sure about their destination. If they come here, they're welcome. I was expecting them yesterday but Civil Aviation department didn't give permission to charter flight."
08:07 (IST)
All the MLAs are with us. We are going to Hyderabad and then we’ll decide where to stay: JDS MLA CS Puttaraju
Amid reports that JDS and Congress MLAs have been shifted out of Bengaluru to keep them away from being poached by the BJP, JDS MLA CS Puttaraju said that all the MLAs are on their way to Hyderabad. "We will then decide where to stay."
08:00 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) MLAs en route to Hyderabad
Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that the newly-elected JD(S) MLAs are being shifted to Hyderabad along with some Congress legislators. They are currently in Kurnool, from where they would take 2 to 3 hours to reach Hyderabad.
07:47 (IST)
Congress' RV Deshpande recommended for pro tem Speaker
According to News18, the Karnataka Assembly Secretariat has forwarded Congress MLA RV Deshpande's name to Governor Vajubhai Vala to be appointed as the pro tem (temporary) Speaker. As per convention, the senior-most member in the House gets recommended as the pro tem Speaker when it is newly-constituted.
The pro-tem Speaker would get to take a call on whether the trust vote should be held through a voice vote or ballot.
07:38 (IST)
07:26 (IST)
Karnataka drama echoes in North East, Goa and Bihar
Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh and former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma have sought time from respective governors of the state for a meeting today, reports said. Not just Meghalaya, Manipur, even Bihar and Goa on Thursday threatened to march till Raj Bhavan and stake claim to form government.
Opposition leader of Manipur Legislative Assembly Ibobi Singh told reporters that since his party was the single largest party as it had won 28 seats out of 60, during the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, he would state claim to form the government.
07:17 (IST)
07:08 (IST)
Congress MLAs shifted out of Bengaluru hotels; leave for Cochin, Hyderabad and Puducherry by road
News18 report stated that Congress MLAs have been shifted out of Karnataka. However, as the chaos after election results spiral out of control in Karnataka, confusion prevails. Firstpost wasn't able to independently verify the information, but News18 quoted sources saying that several Congress MLAs had moved out of Eagleton resort and Shangri-La hotel in Bengaluru and left for Puducherry, while a few JDS MLAs were shipped off to Cochin and Hyderabad.
JDS CM candidate HD Kumaraswamy, however, told reporters that all MLAs from both the parties were united and staying in the same place.
06:55 (IST)
All eyes on Supreme Court today
A marathon midnight hearing and a tumultuous day later, all eyes are on the Supreme Court today, which is set to hear a petition filed by the Congress against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala who invited the BJP to form the government on 16 May.
The Supreme Court tonight said it was not in favour of deferring BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister, even as the Congress and JD (S) continued their past-midnight legal push to stall the government formation in the state.
"As far as swearing-in is concerned, we are not restraining it, but we are making it subject to the outcome of the case," a three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, said in a rare past-midnight hearing that was continuing till the wee hours of Thursday.
06:51 (IST)
Opposition Congress to meet Manipur governor to stake claim to form govt
Amid the political development in Karnataka, Opposition Congress in Manipur today said the party leaders would meet the governor tomorrow to stake claim to form the government in the north-eastern state.
Opposition leader of Manipur Legislative Assembly O Ibobi Singh today told reporters that since his party was the single largest party as it had won 28 seats out of 60, during the 2017 Assembly elections in the state, he would state claim to form the government.
The governor had then invited the BJP, which had only won 21 seats out of the 60 seats in the Manipur Assembly, he said. Singh said he would meet the governor tomorrow following the swearing-in of BJP leader B S Yeddyuraapa as chief minister of Karnataka.
06:49 (IST)
Meghalaya Congress to hold demonstrations today against Karnataka Governor Vala inviting BJP to form govt
Opposition Congress, which had won the largest number of seats in the February Assembly poll in Meghalaya, will hold demonstrations across the state tomorrow to protest the Karnataka Governor's decision of inviting the BJP to form government. The Congress had secured 20 out of the 58 seats of Meghalaya Assembly in the polls.
But it was the conglomerate of the National Peoples Party which had secured 19 seats formed the government with the support of other regional parties and the BJP.
Regional parties United Democratic Party (six), Peoples Democratic Front (two), the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (two), NCP (one), independents (two) besides the BJP, which won just two seats came together to form the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance under Conrad Sangma.
NPP's seats increased to 20, the same as that of the Congress, after the party won the April 27 election in Williamnagar, where polls were countermanded following the killing of its candidate.