Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Cong, JD(S) to protest outside Raj Bhavan; 16,000 cops deployed in Bengaluru

Politics FP Staff May 17, 2018 07:49:51 IST
  • 07:47 (IST)

    Congress cannot support JD(S) just to keep BJP out of power, says Sadananda Gowda

    "We are the single largest party. People have refused Congress. They cannot support JD(S) just to keep BJP from power," said former chief minister Sadananda Gowda to News18. 

  • 07:46 (IST)

    Visuals from outside Raj Bhavan ahead of BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

  • 07:44 (IST)

    16,000 policemen deployed across Bengaluru

    Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.

  • 07:42 (IST)

    Congress, JD(S) workers to protest outside Raj Bhavan

    Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka.

  • 07:41 (IST)

    Why single largest party got governor's nod over post-poll coalition

    The decision for the governor is a complicated one. How does the governor make a choice? Well, the Constitution doesn't explicitly speak of coalitions nor does it speak of a single largest party. The Constitution requires that the chief minister selected by the governor be one that is able to prove a majority in the House.

    The decision as to who to call as chief minister lies with the governor, but the governor is required to exercise this discretion in order to invite the person who he is satisfied is most likely to form a government that can win a vote of confidence in the House. Which is why the governor invites the single largest party — as Vajubhai Vala did in the case of BJP in Karnataka — and in case of a coalition the leader of the coalition.

  • 07:32 (IST)

    A look at how post-poll coalitions have upended single largest party in other Assembly elections

  • 07:25 (IST)

    Media persons crowd outside Supreme Court early on Thursday

  • 07:20 (IST)

    Visuals from outside BS Yeddyurappa's house in Bengaluru

    The BJP legislative party leader, BS Yeddyurappa, is set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 9 am on Thursday after late-night drama at the Supreme Court. The apex court, on the Congress-JD(S) petition against the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government, refused to order a stay on the swearing in ceremony. 

  • 07:16 (IST)

    Despite short majority, BJP hungry for power, claim Congress and JD(S) in joint petition

    In its petition challenging the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government despite not having the majority number of MLAs, the Congress and JD(S) said that in its hunger for power, the BJP used the governor's office and got invited itself from the governor. According to Bar and Benchthe petition stated:

    - "The Governor, without affording an opportunity to the said coalition, has hastily proceeded to appoint Shri B.S. Yeddyurappa as the Chief Minister of Karnataka to pre-empt the coalition parties from forming the Government. It is submitted that the INC together with JD(S) etc. is in a position to form the Government and will demonstrate its majority on the floor of the House if given an opportunity.

    - Despite the BJP being short of majority, in its hunger for power, by using the Office of Governor, has got itself invited from the Governor."

  • 07:08 (IST)

    Visual from outside Supreme Court during the late-night hearing on Congress-JD(S) petition

    Media persons waiting outside the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI), in New Delhi on Wednesday. 

    Image courtesy: PTI

  • 06:55 (IST)

    'Governor's letter mentions no number higher than 104 (MLAs),' claims Chidambaram

    Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that if he were Yeddyurappa, he would not take the oath till 10.30 am on Friday. "I salute the Supreme Court. If I were Mr Yeddyurappa, I will not take oath until the hearing at 10.30 am on Friday, 18th May," he tweeted. 

    Chidamabaram also claimed that Yeddyurappa's letter to the government did not include any number at all. "Mr Yedyurappa's letter to the Governor will seal his fate. There is no mention of a number bigger than 104. The Governor's invitation does not mention any number at all!"

  • 06:51 (IST)

    'Dictatorship is over,' says BJP's Sadananda Gowda

  • 06:47 (IST)

    SC says question is of 'injuction' not 'stay'

    Arguing for the Congress-JD(S) faction, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged the Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP to form the government and said, "Governor has immunity. You cannot call him or issue notice to him. But his actions can be subject to judicial review. I am challenging his decision though he cannot be made liable for the same."

    In response to it, Justice SA Bobde said, "The issue is can we injunct him? Of course his actions are subject to judicial review. Stay is of an order. But injunction is against a 'person'. So can we injunct a person to whom we cannot issue notice?"

    "If a one person party is made chief minister by governor, then that chief minister can be injuncted by the court from functioning," Bobde said. 

  • 06:42 (IST)

    Grounds on which Congress-JD(S) challenged BJP in its primary petition

    Some of the grounds on which the Congress-JD(S) coalition approached the Supreme Court are as follows, as per Bar and Bench:

    - "The impugned action/decision of the Hon’ble Governor dated  15.05.2018 in inviting B.S. Yeddyurappa, of Bharatiya Janata Party to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and to form the Government by proving his majority within 15 days is unconstitutional, arbitrary and illegal and violative of Article 14.

    - The decision of the Governor flies in the face of the well-established constitutional convention that the Governor is Constitutionally obliged to invite the party/alliance of parties which has ex-facie demonstrated to the Governor that the said party/alliance of parties enjoys the support of the majority of the Legislators.

    - The post-poll alliance between the INC and the JD(S) has 116 seats, and 2 independent MLA’s have also offered support to the coalition of the JD(s) and INC and therefore legislators supporting the alliance is 118…It was therefore incumbent upon the Hon’ble Governor to invite the post-poll alliance of JD(s) and INC to form the Government and direct them to prove the majority in the floor of the house."

  • 06:36 (IST)

    Congress argues why BJP given 15 days for floor test

    During the hearing before a three-bench judge at the Supreme Court, Congress counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked why has the BJP given 15 days to prove its majority in a floor test, stating that it is too long a time, and provides ample opportunity for horse-trading. 

  • 06:33 (IST)

    RECAP: Governor Vajubhai Vala invites BS Yeddyurappa to form government

  • 06:29 (IST)

    SC issues notice to Yeddyurappa

    The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Karnataka government and BS Yeddyurappa on Cong-JD(S) petition. The bench was of the view that since Yeddyurappa had not made his appearance through an advocate before it, a notice be issued to him.

  • 06:24 (IST)

    Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi says Yeddyurappa's oath is 'provisional'

  • 06:23 (IST)

    SC asks Congress how can court decide without scrutinising Yeddyurappa's letter to governor?

    Supreme Court to Congress: "You want us to scrutinise the discretion of the governor but how do we decide this now? You don't even have the letter given to the governor based on which he has called upon the other side to form the government."

  • 06:17 (IST)

    RECAP: Supreme Court hearing began 1.45 am

    The apex court heard the arguments from both the Congress-JD(S) faction and the BJP. Around 5.30 am, the Supreme Court refused to stay BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday at 9 am. The Supreme Court has asked Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form government.

    "It is necessary to peruse letters dated 15th and 16th May between the Governor and BS Yeddyurappa. This Court isn't staying in swearing-in but this will be subject to outcome of the petition," the apex court said. 

  • 06:14 (IST)

    What'll happen today:

    - BS Yeddyurappa to be sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister at 9 am.

    - Congress-JD(S) plea to be heard next at 10.30 am on Friday. 

  • 06:12 (IST)

    Next hearing on Congress-JD(S) plea at 10.30 am tomorrow, reports CNN-News18

  • 06:10 (IST)

    WATCH: Supreme Court refuses a stay on Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

  • 06:09 (IST)

    Supreme Court asks govt to produce Yeddyurappa's letter to governor

    The apex court has asked the government to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form government, at 10:30 am on Friday, said the counsel for petitioners of Congress and JD(S). 

  • 06:07 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa swearing-in at 9 am

    After the Supreme Court refused to stay BS Yeddyurappa's oath-taking ceremony, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate is set to be sworn-in at 9 am on Thursday. 

  • 05:43 (IST)

    No stay on BSY swearing in but the matter will be heard again Friday

  • 05:38 (IST)

    BREAKING: Supreme Court says produce letter written by BS Yeddyurappa on May 15, May 16 to Governor.

    No stay on swearing-in. However, the same will be subject to outcome of case.

    Court will hear matter again around noon on Friday.

  • 05:24 (IST)

    As the sun rises on a new day, Supreme Court dictating order now in Congress-JDS petition against Karnataka Governor order. This is after nearly five hours of arguments in Court Number 6.  

    In an all night legal challenge to the Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite BJP to form the next government, the Congress-JDS combine managed to convince a three judge Supreme Court bench to hear its petition claiming ‘clear majority’ in the just concluded Karnataka Assembly election. Starting shortly after 1:45 am, the hearing went on until half past 5 IST. 

  • 05:22 (IST)

  • 05:17 (IST)

    Rohatgi uses a Yakub Menon analogy to say why this petition should not have been heard so late in the night

  • 05:12 (IST)

    Congress wants swearing in to be deferred to 4:30 pm

  • 05:08 (IST)

    What's possible if a "one-person party" is made CM?

  • 05:05 (IST)

    'Injunction' versus 'stay'

  • 05:02 (IST)

    A night without end as Congress fires on all cylinders

  • 04:58 (IST)

    I am challenging the Governor's decision: Singhvi

  • 04:46 (IST)

    Defer swearing in till eveing, says Singhvi

  • 04:37 (IST)

  • 04:19 (IST)

  • 04:11 (IST)

    Discussion on Governor's role

  • 04:06 (IST)

    What's the rush? 

  • 04:04 (IST)

    4 a.m. humour in Court Number 6 

  • 04:03 (IST)

    "Ready for floor test in 7 days": Rohatgi and Venugopal

  • 03:58 (IST)

    All these actions are subject to judicial review...

  • 03:56 (IST)

    The questions come thick and fast: "Why 15 days time?"

  • 03:52 (IST)

    "On what basis did BSY stake claim?"

  • 03:48 (IST)

    Defection law won't apply...? That's "preposterous" says SC judge

  • 03:45 (IST)

    The midnight wake-up call 

  • 03:36 (IST)

    At 3:30 am IST, Singhvi signs off

  • 03:34 (IST)

    Singhvi pushes the sum of parts explanation

  • 03:32 (IST)

    3 judge bench discussion is on

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka. Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.

In its petition challenging the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government in Karnataka despite not having the majority number of MLAs, the Congress and JD(S) said that in its hunger for power, the BJP used the governor's office and got invited itself from the governor.

The Supreme Court has asked Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form the Karnataka government.

The Supreme Court has refused to stop BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9am on Thursday, but will hear the case again on Friday. The court has asked that the letter given by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to the Governor in which it was stated that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.

During the overnight hearing by the three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, the letter of support from majority of MLAs submitted to the governor for forming the government had become a major sticking point. The Supreme Court said that it can't overturn the decision of the Governor without seeing on what basis the BJP had claimed to have the numbers. The apex court made it clear that it won't stay the swearing-in but it would be subject to outcome of the petition in the court on Friday.

The Congress-JDS had moved the court late on Wednesday night, seeking a stay on the swearing-in, calling it unconstitutional. It argued that the Governor should have invited the majority post-poll coalition of JDS-Congress first. The 15-day window given to BJP to prove its majority was also deliberated upon, but the court refused to modify it, for now.

Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress combine's chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed the BJP offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore in bribes to break ranks and back the BJP in government formation, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

A day after Karnataka delivered a split verdict in the Assembly polls, and the rival camps intensified efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government, Kumaraswamy, who was elected the JD(S) legislature party leader, dropped the Rs 100 crore bribe bombshell.

As Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government, Congress and JDS reacted strongly. Kumaraswamy said, "Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional." While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala  said, "The letter shows that even the governor doesn't believe they have the majority." He adds, "If two parties can't come together in a post-poll alliance, then how did you form a government in Manipur?"

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference."The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs (including JD(S) pre-poll ally the BSP)...the BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horsetrading," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that though which party to invite first is the prerogative of the governor "without the numbers how can they (BJP) form the government". Replying to a question, he rejected outright the possibility of forming a coalition government with the BJP.

"I am going to meet the governor with the state Congress president and formally stake claim to form the government," he said. Union minister Prakash Javadekar promptly dismissed the JD(S) charge, calling it "imaginary".

"This (talk of) Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore is imaginary. The BJP is not doing this. We are not in the habit of practising horsetrading. This is the kind of politics JD(S) and Congress do. We are going by the rule book and we will form the government," Javadekar said.

The allegation was, however, repeated by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horsetrading so the BJP returned to power.

"Narendra Modi is encouraging horsetrading. The governor has to give (the first) opportunity (for forming the government) to us," he told reporters.

When asked about reports that some of the 78 newly elected Congress MLAs skipped today's meeting of its legislature party, he said, "We are all united".

DK Shivakumar, the resourceful minister in the Siddaramaiah government who had hosted party lawmakers from Gujarat at a resort in Karnataka to prevent "poaching" by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in that state, also claimed two MLAs who were reportedly missing were with the Congress.

"Nagendra and Anand Singh are in touch with us. All 78 MLAs are together. If we are not, people will beat us," he told India Today.

The newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House, chose BS Yeddyurappa as their leader.

Immediately thereafter, Yeddyurappa made a dash for Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

"I requested Governor Vajubhai Vala to allow me to take oath as early as possible. We are 100 percent confident that he will take a decision immediately," he later told journalists.

Kumaraswamy, who has emerged the dark horse in the three-horse race with just 37 MLAs, was formally elected the leader of the JD(S) legislature party.

He said the Congress had extended unconditional support to the JD(S) for forming the government and "we will provide a stable rule for full five years".

Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MLAs also met to discuss the strategy for government formation.

"We exchanged views on our strategy for forming the government," a party leader said after the meeting, and added the issue of electing the new leader of the Congress party legislature was not discussed.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 17, 2018 07:49 AM

