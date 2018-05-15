Karnataka assembly elections 2018 Live results ()

Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa seeks appointment with guv to stake claim

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2018 16:52:37 IST
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: BS Yeddyurappa seeks appointment with guv to stake claim

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Will go to court if governor doesn't invite JD(S) to form govt, says Congress sources

    Looks like the Congress is not ruling out the possibility of BJP somehow wresting out power from their hands. Sources in the Congress party have told News18 that the party will go to courts if the governor does not invite JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy to form the government. 

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Congress gets support of independent candidates

    "We will abide by whatever decision the high command takes. Mr Nagesh, who is an independent candidate, is supporting us," said Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

  • Siddaramaiah emerges as the biggest loser in Karnataka

    The biggest loser in Karnataka election turned out to be outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has just tendered his resignation to the governor.

    The Congress leader was defeated in Chamundeshwari and barely scraped through in Badami, his second constituency, but the impact of his loss isn't restricted to the seats alone. With Congress giving JD(S) a carte blanche to form a post-poll alliance and keep the BJP away, the charismatic leader must now be sacrificed at the altar of Rahul Gandhi's ambition, which is to hang on to the coattails of a partner and claw back to power in Karnataka, even though it has lost the people's mandate to do so.

    The JD(S) obviously wouldn't have come on board had Congress not offered it the chief minister's post. This could be the end of the road for the outgoing chief minister who had run a presidential-style campaign in the state, putting himself ahead of party president Rahul Gandhi in taking on Narendra Modi.

  • 16:27 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy seeks appointment with governor, says JD(S) has accepted Congress' support

  • Congress defers press conference again, working on finer details of agreement with JD(S)

    A senior Congress leader from Karnataka told Firstpost that in principle, Congress-JD(S) alliance has taken place.

    But talks are on to give it a concrete shape and work on finer details.

    "Talks are still going on and we are trying to find out what they JD(S) wants. It is likely that CM will be Kumaraswamy. But, party is working on finer details. After that, we will see whether deputy CM will be from Congress or not. Other portfolios will be worked subsequently," the leader said.

    Meanwhile, Congress has deferred its press conference till further notice.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy at HD Deve Gowda's residence

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah submits his resignation to Karnataka governor: Reports

  • 16:13 (IST)

    JD(S)'s Bandeppa Kashempur celebrates his victory in Bidar South

    Clearly ecstatic about the prospect of JD(S) forming the government in Karnataka, he said HD Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister and all the state's farmers will no longer have to worry about their loans.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Congress trying to subvert popular mandate: Yeddyurappa

    "Congress is trying to subvert popular mandate. Congress is trying to come to power through the backdoor," Yeddyurappa said.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    JD(S) brought to this position only because of Congress: Yeddyurappa

    "We condemn the sort of politicking that the Congress is indulging and we will determine our next course of action after discussing matters with the party leadership," Yeddurappa said, as he addressed a press conference.

    "JD(S) has been brought to this position with support of the Congress but the people of Karnataka have clearly supported the BJP," he said. "People of Karnataka have voted for change," he added.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    People have rejected Congress: Yeddyurappa

    "The people of the state have defeated Congress' misrule," said BJP's BS Yeddyurappa. "Siddaramaiah has lost from his own constituency of Chamundeshwari. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the people have rejected the Congress and accepted the BJP," he also said.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    This is not Manipur, JD(S) tells BJP

    "Who is BJP to decide our affairs? This is not Manipur, this is Karnataka," Tanveer Ahmed, JDS spokesperson, told CNN-News18.

    "The people's mandate is obvious. The JD(S) should form government," he said. "We are neither kings nor kingmakers. We are just sevaks of the people," he added.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Visuals from outside Deve Gowda's residence in Bengaluru

  • 15:53 (IST)

    BJP reaches out to JD(S)

    According to News18, BJP leader R Ashok is on his way to meet HD Deve Gowda.

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Two independent candidates to support Congress, say reports

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah leaves for governor's house: News18

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Congress' BC Patil, winner in Hirekerur, thanks his constituency

    Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters

  • 15:38 (IST)

    We have accepted Congress' offer: JD(S)

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Congress delegation that had gone to governor's house denied entry

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Congress, JD(S) call their MLAs to Bengaluru: News18

    The two parties have also claimed the support of two Independent candidates.

  • 15:24 (IST)

    BJP's victory in Karnataka unbelievable: NCP

    The NCP said the BJP's victory in Karnataka was "unbelievable" as the results were not in sync with the situation on the ground.

    The Sharad Pawar-led party, which had extended support to the Congress in the Karnataka polls and did not field its own candidates, also demanded that elections in future be held through ballot boxes.

    Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said the Congress was well positioned in Karnataka and there was no anti-incumbency against the Siddaramaiah government. — PTI

  • 15:18 (IST)

    BJP's Neharu Olekar, who won from Haveri, celebrates with his supporters

  • 15:13 (IST)

    Watch: We'll work out future plans when we know final figures, says Yeddyurappa

  • 15:10 (IST)

    Majority of voters have given us their mandate: BS Yeddyurappa

    "Counting is still on. We are waiting to asses all possibilities. The majority of voters have given us their mandate," said BJP's BS Yeddyurappa. "I don't want to discuss about the possible JD(S)-Congress alliance," he added.

  • Get ready for resort politics as BJP falls short of majority

    Congress has announced that it will support the JD(S) and according to media reports, it is also ready to offer the chief minister's post to seal the post-poll alliance. Outgoing Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad made it clear that this move has sanction from the high command.

    The combined strength of Congress (78) and JD(S) (38) is 116 right now, with the BJP stuck at 104. While the alliance has the numbers, it is important to understand that this is "post-poll alliance" if it happens and not a "pre-poll alliance".

    This litle detail is all important because in case there was a "pre-poll alliance", the governor would have been duty-bound to call the alliance partners to prove majority. However, since there was no such alliance when all parties went to the polls, the governor is duty-bound to call the single-largest party (SLP) for staking claim to form a government, and in this case, it is the BJP.

    Therefore, going by the book, the BJP, if it manages to emerge as the SLP, it will have the right to be called first, and from that point, it will be a game of numbers because the BJP will try to factionalise the Congress and JD(S) MLAs and the alliance partners will try to keep their flock together. Get ready for resort politics.

  • 15:02 (IST)

    94 seats declared so far, counting still on in 126 seats

    According to the Election Commission, the counting is still on in 126 seats.

  • 15:00 (IST)

    We had a telephonic conversation with Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy: Congress

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Congress will support JD(S): Siddaramaiah

    "No party has a majority....Congress has decided to support the JD(S)," said Siddaramaiah.

    "JD(S) will form the government with our help," he added.

  • 14:52 (IST)

    Congress has decided to support JD(S): G Parameshwara

    "We accept the mandate of voters of Karnataka because no party has claimed majority so far," said the Karnataka Congress chief G Parameshwara. "Therefore, Congress has decided to support the JD(S)...We will support them to form the government," he added.

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah to address reporters shortly

  • 14:47 (IST)

    BJP wins in Nippani

    Shashikala Jolle of BJP won by 8,506 votes. She got 87,006 votes while her rival Kaka Saheb Patil polled 78,500 votes.

    Input bu S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 14:43 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath congratulates BJP workers for victory in Karnataka

  • 14:39 (IST)

    It's not over: Omar Abdullah

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) tie-up on the cards?

    Should the two parties decide to form a post-poll alliance, here's what the numbers would like:

  • 14:32 (IST)

    I want BJP to head into polls with ballot papers, not EVMs: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 14:30 (IST)

    BJP postpones its press conference

    It's not just the Congress which has postponed its press conference as Karnataka elections are headed for a close contest.

  • 14:29 (IST)

    BJP will leave no stone unturned to empower Karnataka: Shahnawaz Hussain

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Congress wins in Belgaum Rural, BJP wins in Arbhavi

    Laxmi Hebbalkar of Congress got 1,01,467 votes and beat sitting MLA Sanjay Patil of BJP by over 50,000 votes.

    In Arbhavi, on the other hand, BJP's B Jarkiholi got 95,783 votes, beating JD(S)'s Bhimappa Gadad by around 47,000 votes.

    Inputs by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 14:22 (IST)

    When Congress and JD(S) had formed a coalition government in 2004

    The last time there was a hung Assembly in Karnataka, it was during the 2004 state election, when BJP emerged as the largest party in the state with 79 seats. However, it failed to hit the majority mark of 113 in the 224-seat Assembly. This was a time when Siddaramaiah was still a JD(S) leader.

    The Congress and JD(S), eager to seize control, decided to form the first coalition government in the history of Karnataka politics.

    Click here to read the full article.

  • Is there a twist in the tale?

    After soaring past the magic number of 113, BJP's figures (leads plus wins) have now settled at 105. Congress, at 10 minutes past 2 pm, has 75 while JD(S) has 39.

    If the BJP fails to attain simple majority, a simple mathematical calculation takes Congress plus JD(S) past the mark where they can stake the claim to form the government. If this trend holds, anything is possible because the JD(S) stands to win by backing Congress instead of BJP because it can bargain for the chief minister's post in a post-poll alliance.

    However, if the BJP manages to secure more than 100 seats and emerge as the single largest party, it is certain to be called up first for government formation and the Karnataka governor will give it enough time to prove its majority on the floor.

    At that stage, government formation in the southern state could descend down to the level of horse-trading and 'resort politics'. Therefore, unless the BJP clinches the deal by itself, it could be premature to predict a BJP government in Karnataka, just yet. Get ready for stings in the tail.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Congress postpones its press conference to 3.30 pm

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Congress offers JD(S) CM post

    According to news channels, Congress has offered the chief ministerial post to JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy.

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Trajectory of Karnataka poll results so far

  • 14:02 (IST)

    BJP's Anil Benake says he'll get people jailed for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during campaigning for Congress candidate

    Benake has won from Belagavi. He said he will get people jailed for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at Gandhi Nagar during campaigning of Congress candidate Feroz Sait.

    Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 13:53 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa wins from Shikaripura by over 35,000 votes

    According to ANI, Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura seat by 35,397 votes.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    JD(S) and Congress can come together for a govt: Pinarayi Vijayan

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Shilpa Shettar celebrates victory

    Former CM Jagadish Shettars wife Shilpa Shettar's celebration of victory with party workers at counting center.

    Inputs by Manju Somaraddi/101Reporters

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Positive mandate for the BJP: Prakash Javadekar

    "It is a positive mandate for the BJP. It is definitely a mandate against the Congress too," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

    "I am very sure we will cross a halfway mark," he added.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Actress and MLC Tara talks about BJP's success

    Input by Elizabeth Mani/101Reporters

  • 13:32 (IST)

    Karnataka verdict a victory for EVM: Raj Thackeray

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: In a fresh turn now, BJP's BS Yeddyurappa too has sought an appointment with the governor to stake his claim to form the government.

HD Kumaraswamy has sought an appointment with the governor and has said that JD(S) has accepted Congress' support.

JD(S) spokesperson said that BJP had no role in deciding how JD(S) conducted its affairs. "This is not Manipur," said the spokesperson.

In a very significant development, JD(S) has said that it has accepted Congress' offer to form government in the state together.

The outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections now hinges on whether Congress and JD(S) will indeed come together to form the government.

Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress has decided to support the JD(S).

According to news channels, Congress has now offered the chief ministerial post to JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy.

BS Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura seat by over 35,000 votes.

HD Deve Gowda has said that he will talk about the elections once all the results are out.

While Congress is blaming 'personal attacks' made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the election defeat, BJP is saying there is a conscious effort to take credit away from the saffron party.

A report has said that BJP is set to win back the seats it had lost in the 2013 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way."

Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.

According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress in 56 seats, JD(S)+ in 39 seats, and Others 2 seats. Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by over 17,000 votes in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.

BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.

Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile,  BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.

According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.

JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.

As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.

Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.

In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.

Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.

Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.

"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."

He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.

Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.

A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.

A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.

It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".

The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.

With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.

One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm

The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.

Click here for more updates on Karnataka Assembly election 2018

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 16:52 PM

