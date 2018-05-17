You are here:
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Governor inviting BSY to form govt is open invitation for BJP to do horse-trading, says Jethmalani

Politics FP Staff May 17, 2018 13:46:26 IST
  • 13:46 (IST)

    WATCH: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu says democracy safe and secure in India

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Democracy manipulated, mutilated and massacred in Karnataka, says Amarinder Singh

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Congress to protest at Rajghat from 2.45 pm onwards in New Delhi 

  • 13:34 (IST)

    @BJP4Karnataka receives maximum share of voice on Twitter during campaign

    As per a report by Twitter India, the official BJP Karnataka handle garnered 51 percent of the share of voice on the microblogging site. "Throughout the State Elections campaign, politicians and parties took to Twitter to regularly communicate with people all over India. Between the parties, it was a close fight in Karnataka as BJP (@BJP4Karnataka) garnered 51% of the share of voice on Twitter while Congress (@INCKarnataka) took 42%, and Janata Dal (Secular) had 7% of mentions," said Twitter.  

  • 13:24 (IST)

    JD(S) MLAs arrive at Eagleton resort

  • 13:22 (IST)

    WATCH: Whatever happens, democratic processes must be adhered to, says Ram Jethmalani

  • 13:16 (IST)

    WATCH: Congress workers protest in Tumakuru against Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

    Input by KC Chandramouli

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Meanwhile, #KarnatakaElections2018 mentioned 7.5 lakh on Twitter on 15 May

    Here is a heat map how #KarnatakaElections2018 fared across the world. 

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Congress shouldn't have called JD(S) the B-team of BJP: Mayawati

    Offering a word of advice for the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati said the party shouldn't have called JD(S) BJP's 'B-team' during the campaign in Karnataka, which ended up dividing the Muslim vote in the state. 

  • 13:01 (IST)

    Congress workers demonstrate in Bangarpet

    Congress workers under the leadership of district Congress president K Chandra Reddy and block Congress president SA Parthasarsthy staged a half naked demonstration in front of teh post office in Bangarpet on Thursday morning. The protest was against the governor's decision to invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. 

    Input by Ranganath Krishnaswamy/101Reporters

  • 12:55 (IST)

    Congress claiming moral victory, says Union minister Kiren Rijiju

    12:54 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa govt a short lived one, says Congress

    Speaking to reporters, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said the BS Yeddyurappa government is a short lived one. "It is a short lived government. We are confident because we have the majority. We will fight for justice. All our MLAs are with us 100%," he told ANI. 

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Senior congress leaders sitting in protest outside Vidhan Soudha

    Image courtesy: KPCC

  • 12:46 (IST)

    BJP conspiring to destroy Constitution, says Mayawati

    Reacting to BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati slammed the BJP. "It is a conspiracy to destroy the Constitution, created by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Since they (BJP) came to power they have been misusing government machinery, and thereby attacking democracy," she said. 

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Vijay Goel aims barb at Rahul Gandhi, says Congress wanted to crush judiciary during Emergency

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Independent MLAs are in touch with us, work will get done, says BJP's B Sreeramulu

  • 12:26 (IST)

    JD(S) MLAs may be shifted to Vizag or Hyderabad, reports CNN-News18

    According to CNN-News18, both K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu have offered to "shelter" the JD(S) MLAs. 

    Meanwhile, the Left offered a "safe-house" to Congress MLAs in Kerala. 

    However, party leaders are refusing to comment on this. 

  • 12:22 (IST)

    All 118 Congress, JD(S) MLAs are here, says Siddaramaiah at protests outside Raj Bhavan

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Karnataka governor's decision to invite BJP to form govt is unconstitutional, abitrary, says DMK's MK Stalin

  • 12:16 (IST)

    Whatever the BJP is doing is unconstitutional: Siddaramaiah

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Under BJP rule, India is like Pakistan, says Rahul Gandhi

    Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP and RSS for creeping into all institutions. "RSS is making way into all institutions in the country," he said. 


    "We have seen judges come out in dissent. They sought public support because they were not allowed to do their job. We have seen the judiciary come out and seek public support in Pakistan and other African countries," Gandhi further added. 

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Constitution being attacked today, says Rahul Gandhi in Chhattisgarh

    Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the Constitution was being maligned and attacked. "Today, the Constitution is being attacked. In Karnataka, on one side there are MLAs standing, and on the other side there is the governor. JD(S) has said its MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore each," he said. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Ram Jethmalami requests urgent hearing against Karntaka governor

    Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Thursday mentioned before CJI Bench of Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud his application for urgent hearing against the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. The bench directed him to mention it on Friday before an appropriate bench, reported ANI

  • 11:44 (IST)

    Listen to your inner voice and then vote during trust vote: BS Yeddyurappa

    Newly-sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa addressed the media today. One of the first decisions that Yeddyurappa took as part of the one-man Cabinet was to waive off farm loans for 1 lakh farmers. Addressing the media, Yeddyurappa said:

    "I have accepted the position of the chief minister for the third time and I thank the populace of Karnataka for giving me the opportunity. I am hundred percent confident that I will prove majority. Those who wish that this BJP government shouldn't work, I ask them to support us. 

    During the course of the presidential election, Indira Gandhi didn't have majority. She requested people to listen to their inner conscience. I'm fully confident that MLAs will ask their inner voice who this mandate was for and depending on that they will cast vote and chose sides. 

    On this occasion, I would like to say one thing, till the trust vote is over I don't want to talk about any issue for all the people of the state, party workers, leaders and especially Narendra Modi and Amit Shah — I am indebted and I express thanks to them. 

    The moment I became the chief minister, I have decided to waive farm loans for 1 lakh farmers. And this is also for cooperative farm loans. I met with chief secretary Ratan Prabha and important points will be looked at. It will be finalised today or tomorrow morning. This is a promise I made to the farmer community and I am delivering on thart promise now."

  • 11:27 (IST)

    Residents of BS Yeddyurappa's native village Bukanakere in Mandya district, offer prayers and celebrate after the BJP leader was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka for the third time

  • 11:14 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa tweets India map highlighting Karnataka as a saffron state

  • 11:13 (IST)

    JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda at Vidhan Soudha

    Ninety-year-old JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda joined the Congress-JD(S) protests at the Vidhan Soudha on Thursday. Sitting next to former party member and chief minister Siddaramaiah, the two leaders exchanged a few words. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Disappointing that swearing-in ceremony was not delayed: Salman Khurshid

    "Midnight hearing is a very unusual thing. But after such a long hearing, the swearing-in ceremony should have been postponed. A midnight hearing proved the urgency," said Congress leader and advocate Salman Khurshid. 

    "It shows there is hypocrisy and there is virtually no respect for democracy," he added. 

  • 11:08 (IST)

    RV Deshpande recommended for Protem Speaker

    The legislature secretariat has recommended eight-time Congress MLA from Haliyal RV Deshpande as the Protem Speaker. A Protem Speaker's role is is to administer oath all other elected MLAs in the Assembly. 

  • 11:03 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa announces Rs 1 lakh farm loan waiver

    In a one-man Cabinet meeting, along with chief secretaries from various departments, newly inducted Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh, keeping in line his pre-poll promise.  

  • 11:01 (IST)

    BJP pressurising on Congress MLA or face consequences from ED, I-T dept

    Congress MLC VS Ugrappa said that the BJP was putting pressure on one MLA. "Except one MLA, on whom BJP is putting pressure to join or else face actions from Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and other agencies, nobody from Congress is going there."

    Input from Lakshmi Bagve/101Reporters

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Lingayat gamble by Congress dealt serious blow to party, contributed to BJP's votebank

    Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst and a professor at Karnataka University, had earlier said that the Congress should have weighed the consequences in absence of clear statistics with respect to Veerashaivas and Lingayats.

    The Veerashaiva mutt heads too called the state government’s move a huge mistake as they were of the opinion that Veerashaivas and Lingayats were the same. They say Veerashaivism came first and Basavanna who came later did not establish a religion but rather worked for social reforms.

    Apart from this, the state government’s decision was not taken well by the Muslims and other religious minorities as a large number of people were now likely to vie for benefits reserved for them.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    What is the BJP's strategy going ahead?

    If the Government of Karnataka is now c/o Ballari, the Reddy brothers and associates will want to repeat Operation Kamala that they perfected as an art form in 2008. Then several Congress and JD(S) legislators were nudged to resign their seats bringing down the strength of the House for the Yeddyurappa regime to reach a lesser majority mark. Subsequently, seven of them contested the seats on the BJP ticket and five of them got re-elected. The entire deal was said to be orchestrated by the Reddy group, reinforcing their clout in ensuring the BJP government survived. 

    The first option a decade later would be to do a 2.0 version of Operation Kamala. The numbers are six less than last time - 104 compared to 110 in 2008, making the job that much more difficult. What they need to do is to ensure 14 absentations in order to bring down the half mark to 104 so that the BJP crosses the line. 

  • 10:53 (IST)

    All MLAs present except Anand Singh

  • 10:53 (IST)

    A humourous take on BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in

  • 10:49 (IST)

    WATCH: 'There was no hurry for matter to be listed at night in Supreme Court', says senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi

  • 10:46 (IST)

    BJP planning to 'purchase' our MLAs, says JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy

    Speaking to reporters, JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy said: "Our plan is to safeguard the MLAs. The BJP has already planned how they'll purchase our MLAs. Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are 'cleaning' the country. People need to know of their attitude. Where is their (BJP) strength to prove majority? The governor has not taken the decision according to law. He has misused his office." 

    "I will request my father (HD Deve Gowda) to take the lead and talk to all regional parties and see how BJP is destroying democratic systems. We have to come together to protect interests of the country," he added. 

    Kumaraswamy further claimed that on Thursday morning, he received information about how the Centre was using central agencies to coerce MLAs. "Modi's government is misusing the Constitution by misusing the power in Delhi," he said. 

  • 10:40 (IST)

    'Murder of democracy when Congress joined hands with JD(S)': Amit Shah

    Responding to Congress, JD(S) claims of BJP "murdering democracy", party president Amit Shah wrote an acerbic tweet saying the murder of democracy took place when a 'desperate' Congress made an 'opportunist' offer to JD(S) for political gains, not for Karnataka's development. 

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Visuals of BS Yeddyurappa at Vidhan Soudha

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa reaches Vidhan Soudha

    Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa has reached the Vidhan Soudha after being sworn-in on Thursday morning. 

  • 10:29 (IST)

    BJP has no option but to indulge in horse trading, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

    "There is no option left with the BJP, but to indulge in horse trading," says former minister and KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao as suspense over Karnataka government formation continues with the Supreme Court posting the matter for hearing for Friday.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    BJP supporters at Raj Bhavan

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

    10:16 (IST)

    Two Congress MLAs missing from Eagleton resort

    Reports emerged that two Congress MLAs were missing from the Eagleton resort. However, MLA UT Khader dismissed these claims and said the two MLAs are on their way. "All MLAs are in contact. The two MLAs who are not present here right now will come. I also just came back from Mangaluru," Khader told ANI.

  • 10:13 (IST)

    JD(S) MLA says governor's decision gives opportunity for horse-trading

    After BS Yeddyurappa's was sworn-in as the chief minister, JD(S) Bidar South MLA Bandeppa Khashampur said, "Governor has given opportunity for horse trading, its unfair. Nobody has approached me until now from BJP. There is no question of anyone approaching me as they (BJP) know that I am close to Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda."

    Input by Lakshmi Bagve/101Reporters

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Congratulatory messages pour in for BS Yeddyurappa on Twitter

    This included Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb Kumar and Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

  • 09:58 (IST)

    JD(S) MLAs to stage protests at Vidhan Soudha at 10 am

    As per official communication from the JD(S)' Sadananda KC, party MLAs will go to the Vidhan Soudha and stage protest in front of the Gandhi Statue at 10 am.

  • 09:56 (IST)

    WATCH: BJP supporters outside Raj Bhavan celebrate BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in 

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Heavy deployment of police near road leading to Raj Bhavan

    Input by Mahesh Bacham/101Reporters

  • 09:51 (IST)

    More visuals from Congress protests outside Vidhan Soudha

    Senior Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and KC Venugopal were seen during the dharna. 

  • 09:48 (IST)

    WATCH: Congress party workers protesting against governor's decision

    Input by Archita Purani/101Reporters 

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: Slamming the governor's decision to invite BS Yeddyurappa to form the government in Karnataka, lawyer Ram Jethmalani said it was a "stupid" decision and that it was an open invitation to indulge in horse-trading.

Offering a word of advice for the Congress, BSP chief Mayawati said the party shouldn't have called JD(S) BJP's 'B-team' during the campaign in Karnataka, which ended up dividing the Muslim vote in the state.

According to CNN-News18, both K Chandrasekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu have offered to "shelter" the JD(S) MLAs. Meanwhile, the Left offered a "safe-house" to Congress MLAs in Kerala.

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Thursday mentioned before CJI Bench of Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud his application for urgent hearing against the Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. The bench directed him to mention it on Friday before an appropriate bench.

Newly-sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa addressed the media today. One of the first decisions that Yeddyurappa took as part of the one-man Cabinet was to waive off farm loans for 1 lakh farmers. Addressing the media, Yeddyurappa said: The moment I became the chief minister, I have decided to waive farm loans for 1 lakh farmers. And this is also for cooperative farm loans. I met with chief secretary Ratan Prabha and important points will be looked at. It will be finalised today or tomorrow norning. This is a promise I made to the farmer community and I am delivering on thart promise now.

In a one-man Cabinet meeting, along with chief secretaries from various departments, newly inducted Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa announced a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh, keeping in line his pre-poll promise.

"There is no option left with the BJP, but to indulge in horse trading," says former minister and KPCC working president, Dinesh Gundu Rao as suspense over Karnataka government formation continues with the Supreme Court posting the matter for hearing for Friday.

Reports emerged that two Congress MLAs were missing from the Eagleton resort. However, MLA UT Khader dismissed these claims and said the two MLAs are on their way. "All MLAs are in contact. The two MLAs who are not present here right now will come. I also just came back from Mangaluru," Khader told ANI.

Union minister Ananth Kumar said the Congress should be protesting against the top leaders in the party. "If Congress wants to protest, they must protest against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah," Kumar said after Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in.

Congress MLAs and leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Siddaramaiah, gathered at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha to protest against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as chief minister of Karnataka.

Both BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. However, Union ministers, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ananth Kumar were seen in attendance.

BJP's BS Yeddyurappa took over the chief ministerial reins for the third time amid loud cheers. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath.

Ahead of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's oath taking ceremony, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted the BJP was making a mockery of the Constitution. "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," he tweeted.

The BJP legislative party leader, BS Yeddyurappa, is set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 9 am on Thursday after late-night drama at the Supreme Court. The apex court, on the Congress-JD(S) petition against the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government, refused to order a stay on the swearing in ceremony.

Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka. Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.

In its petition challenging the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government in Karnataka despite not having the majority number of MLAs, the Congress and JD(S) said that in its hunger for power, the BJP used the governor's office and got invited itself from the governor.

The Supreme Court has asked the Attorney General and Mukul Rohatgi to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form the Karnataka government.

The Supreme Court has refused to stop BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9am on Thursday, but will hear the case again on Friday. The court has asked that the letter given by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to the Governor in which it was stated that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.

During the overnight hearing by the three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, the letter of support from majority of MLAs submitted to the governor for forming the government had become a major sticking point. The Supreme Court said that it can't overturn the decision of the Governor without seeing on what basis the BJP had claimed to have the numbers. The apex court made it clear that it won't stay the swearing-in but it would be subject to outcome of the petition in the court on Friday.

The Congress-JDS had moved the court late on Wednesday night, seeking a stay on the swearing-in, calling it unconstitutional. It argued that the Governor should have invited the majority post-poll coalition of JDS-Congress first. The 15-day window given to BJP to prove its majority was also deliberated upon, but the court refused to modify it, for now.

Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress combine's chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed the BJP offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore in bribes to break ranks and back the BJP in government formation, a charge rejected by the saffron party.

A day after Karnataka delivered a split verdict in the Assembly polls, and the rival camps intensified efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government, Kumaraswamy, who was elected the JD(S) legislature party leader, dropped the Rs 100 crore bribe bombshell.

As Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government, Congress and JDS reacted strongly. Kumaraswamy said, "Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional." While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala  said, "The letter shows that even the governor doesn't believe they have the majority." He adds, "If two parties can't come together in a post-poll alliance, then how did you form a government in Manipur?"

"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference."The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs (including JD(S) pre-poll ally the BSP)...the BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horsetrading," he said.

Kumaraswamy said that though which party to invite first is the prerogative of the governor "without the numbers how can they (BJP) form the government". Replying to a question, he rejected outright the possibility of forming a coalition government with the BJP.

"I am going to meet the governor with the state Congress president and formally stake claim to form the government," he said. Union minister Prakash Javadekar promptly dismissed the JD(S) charge, calling it "imaginary".

"This (talk of) Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore is imaginary. The BJP is not doing this. We are not in the habit of practising horsetrading. This is the kind of politics JD(S) and Congress do. We are going by the rule book and we will form the government," Javadekar said.

The allegation was, however, repeated by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horsetrading so the BJP returned to power.

"Narendra Modi is encouraging horsetrading. The governor has to give (the first) opportunity (for forming the government) to us," he told reporters.

When asked about reports that some of the 78 newly elected Congress MLAs skipped today's meeting of its legislature party, he said, "We are all united".

DK Shivakumar, the resourceful minister in the Siddaramaiah government who had hosted party lawmakers from Gujarat at a resort in Karnataka to prevent "poaching" by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in that state, also claimed two MLAs who were reportedly missing were with the Congress.

"Nagendra and Anand Singh are in touch with us. All 78 MLAs are together. If we are not, people will beat us," he told India Today.

The newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House, chose BS Yeddyurappa as their leader.

Immediately thereafter, Yeddyurappa made a dash for Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.

"I requested Governor Vajubhai Vala to allow me to take oath as early as possible. We are 100 percent confident that he will take a decision immediately," he later told journalists.

Kumaraswamy, who has emerged the dark horse in the three-horse race with just 37 MLAs, was formally elected the leader of the JD(S) legislature party.

He said the Congress had extended unconditional support to the JD(S) for forming the government and "we will provide a stable rule for full five years".

Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MLAs also met to discuss the strategy for government formation.

"We exchanged views on our strategy for forming the government," a party leader said after the meeting, and added the issue of electing the new leader of the Congress party legislature was not discussed.

With inputs from PTI


May 17, 2018 13:46 PM

