Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress reaches out to JD(S) as BJP leads in 103 seats

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2018 14:34:45 IST
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress reaches out to JD(S) as BJP leads in 103 seats

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) tie-up on the cards?

    Should the two parties decide to form a post-poll alliance, here's what the numbers would like:

  • 14:32 (IST)

    I want BJP to head into polls with ballot papers, not EVMs: Uddhav Thackeray

  • 14:30 (IST)

    BJP postpones its press conference

    It's not just the Congress which has postponed its press conference as Karnataka elections are headed for a close contest.

  • 14:29 (IST)

    BJP will leave no stone unturned to empower Karnataka: Shahnawaz Hussain

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Congress wins in Belgaum Rural, BJP wins in Arbhavi

    Laxmi Hebbalkar of Congress got 1,01,467 votes and beat sitting MLA Sanjay Patil of BJP by over 50,000 votes.

    In Arbhavi, on the other hand, BJP's B Jarkiholi got 95,783 votes, beating JD(S)'s Bhimappa Gadad by around 47,000 votes.

    Inputs by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 14:22 (IST)

    When Congress and JD(S) had formed a coalition government in 2004

    The last time there was a hung Assembly in Karnataka, it was during the 2004 state election, when BJP emerged as the largest party in the state with 79 seats. However, it failed to hit the majority mark of 113 in the 224-seat Assembly. This was a time when Siddaramaiah was still a JD(S) leader.

    The Congress and JD(S), eager to seize control, decided to form the first coalition government in the history of Karnataka politics.

    Click here to read the full article.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Is there a twist in the tale?

    After soaring past the magic number of 113, BJP's figures (leads plus wins) have now settled at 105. Congress, at 10 minutes past 2 pm, has 75 while JD(S) has 39.

    If the BJP fails to attain simple majority, a simple mathematical calculation takes Congress plus JD(S) past the mark where they can stake the claim to form the government. If this trend holds, anything is possible because the JD(S) stands to win by backing Congress instead of BJP because it can bargain for the chief minister's post in a post-poll alliance.

    However, if the BJP manages to secure more than 100 seats and emerge as the single largest party, it is certain to be called up first for government formation and the Karnataka governor will give it enough time to prove its majority on the floor.

    At that stage, government formation in the southern state could descend down to the level of horse-trading and 'resort politics'. Therefore, unless the BJP clinches the deal by itself, it could be premature to predict a BJP government in Karnataka, just yet. Get ready for stings in the tail.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Congress postpones its press conference to 3.30 pm

  • 14:11 (IST)

    Congress offers JD(S) CM post

    According to news channels, Congress has offered the chief ministerial post to JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy.

  • 14:07 (IST)

    Trajectory of Karnataka poll results so far

  • 14:02 (IST)

    BJP's Anil Benake says he'll get people jailed for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during campaigning for Congress candidate

    Benake has won from Belagavi. He said he will get people jailed for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at Gandhi Nagar during campaigning of Congress candidate Feroz Sait.

    Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 13:53 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa wins from Shikaripura by over 35,000 votes

    According to ANI, Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura seat by 35,397 votes.

  • 13:52 (IST)

    JD(S) and Congress can come together for a govt: Pinarayi Vijayan

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Shilpa Shettar celebrates victory

    Former CM Jagadish Shettars wife Shilpa Shettar's celebration of victory with party workers at counting center.

    Inputs by Manju Somaraddi/101Reporters

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Positive mandate for the BJP: Prakash Javadekar

    "It is a positive mandate for the BJP. It is definitely a mandate against the Congress too," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

    "I am very sure we will cross a halfway mark," he added.

  • 13:39 (IST)

    Actress and MLC Tara talks about BJP's success

    Input by Elizabeth Mani/101Reporters

  • 13:32 (IST)

    Karnataka verdict a victory for EVM: Raj Thackeray

  • 13:30 (IST)

    Congress should change name to Congress - Punjab, Mizoram, Puducherry: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • 13:28 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah trailing by around 30,000 votes in Chamundeshwari

  • 13:25 (IST)

    BJP proves yet again it is master of the 'ground game'

    As remarked earlier, the BJP has the ability to retain states it has ruled for 15 years, as it has shown in large parts of northern and western India. In two of those states, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, along with Rajasthan, the party is going to the polls in a few months. The focus of 2019 and what is likely to happen there and all of the other reading of the tea leaves will soon shift there from Karnataka.​

    Click here to read the full article.

  • 13:18 (IST)

    Will talk once all the results are out, says Deve Gowda

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 13:13 (IST)

    Congress now opposing for the sake of it: Nitin Gadkari

  • 13:13 (IST)

    No question of change in Congress leadership: Tarun Gogoi

    “It is an unexpected result. Our calculations have been proven wrong, and we will not emerge as the single largest party as we had expected,” former chief minister and veteran Congress leader said Tarun Gogoi said.

    However, Gogoi said that the Karnataka Assembly poll results do not reflect on the relevance of the Congress in Indian politics. “Even earlier, we had lost terribly and then had bounced back. This party will always remain relevant in the country’s politics no matter how poll results shape up.”

    When asked if the Karnataka results hint at a need for leadership change in the party, Gogoi said there is “no question of any change”. “Rahul Gandhiji has proved to be a credible leader. He is the only Congress leader who can pull the party out of the situation it finds itself in,” he said.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Congress ahead in vote share but it has remained static while BJP has added to tally

    Media attention has shifted to vote share in the Karnataka elections where the Congress, at 37.9 percent, according to data from IndiaSpend, is marginally ahead of BJP's 36.9 percent at around 20 minutes past noon.

    The BJP, however, is ahead in 112 seats (leads plus wins) while the figure is 64 for Congress. This has been picked up by Congress spokespersons who are claiming moral victory for the party. During the Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP managed around 49.1 percent vote share, which was a percentage more than its share in 2012 and yet its seats came down from triple digits (115) to double digits (99) in 2017.

    The Congress, similarly, got disproportionately more seats than its vote share would indicate. This happens because of India's first-past-the-post voting system where the votes for a losing candidate are not taken into account. BJP's vote share, though comfortably more than Congress' in Gujarat, was more concentrated compared to an even spreading for Congress. To extrapolate this into a grand narrative is misleading. What should be noted is that BJP's vote share has jumped in Karnataka this time compared to its 2013 tally (when it recorded 19.9 percent) while Congress' has remained static.

  • 13:08 (IST)

    Rahul bhai is a leader in the ascent: Navjot Singh Sidhu

  • 13:06 (IST)

    BJP's SA Ravindranath flashes victory sign after winning Davangere North seat

    Input by Shashikumar/101Reporters

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Trajectory of results till 1 pm

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Et tu, Karnataka, says Omar Abdullah

  • 12:58 (IST)

    Congress press conference delayed till 2 pm

  • 12:56 (IST)

    BJP workers celebrate in Mangalore

    Video by M Raghuram Rao/101Reporters

  • 12:51 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa likely to become CM for the third time

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to storm to victory in Karnataka with a simple majority, thereby being in a position to form government on its own without any help from allies. If it does so, BS Yeddyurappa, the party's pre-poll chief ministerial candidate, will take oath to become chief minister for the third time.

    Incidentally, the BJP leader and party's MLA from Shikaripura constituency, had confidently predicted a victory back on 2 May, even spelling out the details of his oath-taking ceremony.

    Click here to read the full article.

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Here's a hilarious take on the Karnataka elections:

  • 12:45 (IST)

    BJP women workers celebrate after saffron party wins both Belagavi South and North

    Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 12:44 (IST)

    BJP's southward march has begun: Ram Madhav

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi became president of Congress by family entitlement, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Karnataka polls India's 'WhatsApp first election', says international media

    BJP and Congress claimed that they amassed over 20,000 WhatsApp groups during the run-up to the elections. They boasted that they could reach over 1.5 million supporters in a matter of minutes, according to The Washington Post.

    There is a dark side to this. Some of the messages doing the rounds on these WhatsApp groups have been false and inflammatory.

    "It is getting out of hand, and WhatsApp doesn't know what to do about it," the report quoted Dalit rights activist Nikhil Pahwa as saying. "The difficulty with WhatsApp is that it's impossible to know how this information is spreading. It's very easy for a political party to spread misinformation and no one can trace it back to them."

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah made personal attacks, says Veerappa Moily

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Subramanian Swamy is clearly very happy today...

  • 12:24 (IST)

    BJP supporters celebrate in Belgaum Uttar

    Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 12:21 (IST)

    Congress leader Rahim Khan celebrates his victory in Bidar

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 12:17 (IST)

    Nirmala Sitharaman responds to Congress' high vote share

    "In Gujarat, where we had nearly 50 percent votes. But the argument given was that Congress had a larger number of seats," Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman told CNN-News18.

    "I think the media should do more homework before they credit or discredit any party."

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Not all Congress workers are sad...

    Congress workers celebrate the victory of Ganesh Hukeri in Chikkodi-Sadalga. Input by S Shankar Patil/101Reporters

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Congress has the highest vote share till now

    Despite the fact that Congress has already conceded defeat, the Grand Old Party still has the highest vote share of 37.8 percent. On the other hand, BJP's vote share is 37.1 percent. JD(S) is far below, with 17.4 percent vote share.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    BJP has won back the seats it lost during last polls in 2013

    According to News18, data suggests that the saffron party has won back the seats it lost during the last polls in 2013.

    The two most important regions where BJP had lost were in Coastal Karnataka and Malnad region. In both these regions, the saffron party has done immensely well.

    According to latest trends, BJP is expected to win 18 out of 21 seats in  Coastal Karnataka.

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Trajectory of seats till noon

    Here is a trajectory which shows how the results have unfolded till now:

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman celebrate in New Delhi

  • 11:58 (IST)

    BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads in Karwar

    In Karwar, BJP's Roopali Santosh Naik leads by 7,233 votes over JD(S)' Anand Asnotikar after round 12 of counting.

    Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters

  • 11:57 (IST)

    Celebrations begin outside BJP office in Bengaluru

  • 11:54 (IST)

    B Narayan Rao of Congress leads in Basavakalyan, JD(S) leads in Bidar South

    B Narayan Rao of Congress is leading with 19,466 votes in Basavakalyan. Mallikarjun Khuba of BJP lags behind with 16,448 votes.

    In Humnabad, Congress candidate Rajshekar Patil leads with 15,873 votes. Subhash Kallur of BJP lags behind with 8,433 votes.

    In Bidar South, Bandeppa Khashempur of JD(S) leads with 15,880 votes. BJP's Shailendra Beldale trails with 10,707 votes.

    In Bhalki, Eshwara Khande of Congress leads with 22,568 votes. BJP's DK Siddram trails with 17,543 votes.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Biggest lesson: Karnataka voters have rejected Congress's divisive campaign

    With the BJP poised to gain simple majority in 112-seat Karnataka Assembly, the biggest lesson to emerge from the elections is voters' rejection of Congress's divisive politics. Siddaramaiah-led Congress ran a campaign based on Nitish Kumar's 'Bihari vs Bahari' model and miserably failed to capitalise on the narrative (enthusiastically spread by a section of the media) that "BJP is a north-Indian party" and that "affluent" south Indian states are "funding regressive north Indian states". From playing the Lingayat card, caste card, rooting for a separate state flag, leading a tirade against Hindi to slamming BJP leaders such as Yogi Adityanath as "outsiders", Congress tried every trick in the book to divide the electorate and rule over it. The result (BJP is just touching the majority mark) shows voters have refused the divisive politics of the Congress.

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates:  According to news channels, Congress has now offered the chief ministerial post to JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy.

BS Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura seat by over 35,000 votes.

HD Deve Gowda has said that he will talk about the elections once all the results are out.

While Congress is blaming 'personal attacks' made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the election defeat, BJP is saying there is a conscious effort to take credit away from the saffron party.

A report has said that BJP is set to win back the seats it had lost in the 2013 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way."

Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.

According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress in 56 seats, JD(S)+ in 39 seats, and Others 2 seats. Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by over 17,000 votes in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.

BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.

Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile,  BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.

According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.

JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.

As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.

Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.

In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.

Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.

Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.

"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."

He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.

Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.

A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.

A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.

It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".

The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.

With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.

One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm

The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.

Click here for more updates on Karnataka Assembly election 2018

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 14:34 PM

