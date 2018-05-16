Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities.
The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.
The results of Karnataka Assembly polls must have come as a disappointment for the Congress and its ambitions for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but it can take some solace from the fact that it was, at least for the moment, able to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party an outright victory in the crucial southern state.
Learning from their past mistakes, the Congress on Tuesday moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.
The move is seen as an attempt by the Congress to save yet another state from slipping out of its grasp. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.
Unlike in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the Congress failed to form its government despite being the single largest party, it quickly forged a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka and offered its support to the Deve Gowda outfit.
The attempt is also a bid to salvage its position in Karnataka, where the party's tally fell from 122 in 2013 to 78 and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost from one of the two seats he contested.
The move will also help bolster the party's attempt to remain centre stage of a larger Opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi juggernaut in its bid to defeat the BJP.
On the other hand, the BJP may have fallen short of the majority mark in Karnataka, but its emergence as the single largest party — 0leaving the Congress far behind — reaffirmed its dominant position on the country's political map.
The saffron show in Karnataka will give a fresh impetus to the party's bid to expand its footprints in southern states especially Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before the next Lok Sabha polls.
However, with both the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP deciding to stake claim before the governor to form the government, it was not clear if Karnataka would become the latest state to turn saffron.
Updated Date: May 16, 2018
JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan appointed observers for Karnataka
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan have been made observers for the Karnataka legislative party meeting on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
BJP legislative party meeting today at 10.30 am
JD(S), Congress MLAs to meet today
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday). Newly elected Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be there. We are supporting JD(S) to form government and have sent this resolution to the governor. The Supreme Court said after Goa election that the group having more seats than required are invited. We have 117 seats."
BJP leaders led by BS Yeddyurappa meets Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan
A four-member delegation of BJP leaders led by state unit president BS Yeddyurappa called on Governor of Karnataka Vajubhai Vala in Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and appealed to invite BJP to form the government as it had emerged as the single largest party.
BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, Union minister Ananth Kumar, state unit general secretary Shobha Karandlaje were present.
Congress, JD(S) leaders leave Bengaluru hotel after their meeting on Tuesday
Congress-JD(S) may have numbers, but Amit Shah may see BJP through
The combined strength of Congress and JD(S) is 116 right now with the BJP stuck at 104. While the alliance has the numbers, it is important to understand that this is a "post-poll alliance", and not a "pre-poll alliance".
This little detail is important because if there had been a "pre-poll alliance", Governor Vajubhai Vala would have had no option but to call the alliance partners to prove their majority. However, since there was no such alliance when all parties went to the polls, the Governor is duty-bound to call the single-largest party (SLP) for staking claim to form a government, and this case it is the BJP.
Prominent faces who lost Karnataka Assembly polls
Siddaramaiah
Congress' Siddaramaiah was defeated by JD(S)' GT Devegowda in the Chamundeshwari constituency by 36,042 votes. Devegowda, while talking to ANI, said that Siddaramaiah lost because of his attitude. "People have rejected Siddaramaiah," he added.
B Sreeramulu
BJP's B Sreeramulu lost in the Badami constituency from Siddaramaiah by 1,696 votes. Two party leaders told Hindustan Times that the BJP planned on making him the deputy chief minister if voted to power in the state. He also contested from Molakalmuru, which he won.
SS Mallikarjun (Congress), S Madhu Bangarappa (JDS) and Ramanatha Rai (Congress) are other important candidates who lost the polls.
Read more here
A look at seat share garnered by major political parties
What happened yesterday: The results threw up a hung Assembly, with BJP emerging as single largest party with 104 seats
The results of the closely-contested Karnataka Assembly elections have sent the politicos in state in a tizzy. With the BJP emerging as the single largest party but falling short of a clear majority, efforts were on in state to woo Janata Dal (Secular) to form the government. For now, the Congress seems to have emulated the precedent set by the BJP in previous elections. The party has quickly stitched a post-poll alliance with JD(S) to keep BJP out of power, much like what the saffron party did in Goa and Manipur elections.
Narendra Modi credits party workers, Amit Shah for the success in Karnataka
EC declares BJP's Jagadish Shettar as winner in Hubli Dharwad constituency
