Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities.

The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.

The results of Karnataka Assembly polls must have come as a disappointment for the Congress and its ambitions for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but it can take some solace from the fact that it was, at least for the moment, able to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party an outright victory in the crucial southern state.

Learning from their past mistakes, the Congress on Tuesday moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.

The move is seen as an attempt by the Congress to save yet another state from slipping out of its grasp. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.

Unlike in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the Congress failed to form its government despite being the single largest party, it quickly forged a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka and offered its support to the Deve Gowda outfit.

The attempt is also a bid to salvage its position in Karnataka, where the party's tally fell from 122 in 2013 to 78 and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost from one of the two seats he contested.

The move will also help bolster the party's attempt to remain centre stage of a larger Opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi juggernaut in its bid to defeat the BJP.

On the other hand, the BJP may have fallen short of the majority mark in Karnataka, but its emergence as the single largest party — 0leaving the Congress far behind — reaffirmed its dominant position on the country's political map.

The saffron show in Karnataka will give a fresh impetus to the party's bid to expand its footprints in southern states especially Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before the next Lok Sabha polls.

However, with both the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP deciding to stake claim before the governor to form the government, it was not clear if Karnataka would become the latest state to turn saffron.

With inputs from agencies