Karnataka Election Results 2018 Latest Updates: Both BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. However, Union ministers, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan and Ananth Kumar were seen in attendance.
BJP's BS Yeddyurappa took over the chief ministerial reins for the third time amid loud cheers. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath.
Ahead of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa's oath taking ceremony, Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted the BJP was making a mockery of the Constitution. "The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy," he tweeted.
The BJP legislative party leader, BS Yeddyurappa, is set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka at 9 am on Thursday after late-night drama at the Supreme Court. The apex court, on the Congress-JD(S) petition against the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government, refused to order a stay on the swearing in ceremony.
Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka. Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.
In its petition challenging the governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government in Karnataka despite not having the majority number of MLAs, the Congress and JD(S) said that in its hunger for power, the BJP used the governor's office and got invited itself from the governor.
The Supreme Court has asked the Attorney General and Mukul Rohatgi to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form the Karnataka government.
The Supreme Court has refused to stop BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in as Karnataka Chief Minister at 9am on Thursday, but will hear the case again on Friday. The court has asked that the letter given by Yeddyurappa and senior BJP leaders to the Governor in which it was stated that the party has the requisite number of MLAs to form the government be produced before the court.
During the overnight hearing by the three-judge bench, comprising justices A K Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, the letter of support from majority of MLAs submitted to the governor for forming the government had become a major sticking point. The Supreme Court said that it can't overturn the decision of the Governor without seeing on what basis the BJP had claimed to have the numbers. The apex court made it clear that it won't stay the swearing-in but it would be subject to outcome of the petition in the court on Friday.
The Congress-JDS had moved the court late on Wednesday night, seeking a stay on the swearing-in, calling it unconstitutional. It argued that the Governor should have invited the majority post-poll coalition of JDS-Congress first. The 15-day window given to BJP to prove its majority was also deliberated upon, but the court refused to modify it, for now.
Amid intense jockeying for power in Karnataka, the JD(S)-Congress combine's chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday claimed the BJP offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore in bribes to break ranks and back the BJP in government formation, a charge rejected by the saffron party.
A day after Karnataka delivered a split verdict in the Assembly polls, and the rival camps intensified efforts to outmanoeuvre each other in the race for forming the government, Kumaraswamy, who was elected the JD(S) legislature party leader, dropped the Rs 100 crore bribe bombshell.
As Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa to form the government, Congress and JDS reacted strongly. Kumaraswamy said, "Governor is encouraging horse-trading by BJP leaders, this is unconstitutional." While Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The letter shows that even the governor doesn't believe they have the majority." He adds, "If two parties can't come together in a post-poll alliance, then how did you form a government in Manipur?"
"Our MLAs were offered Rs 100 crore by the BJP to break away. I want to know whether this is black or white money," he told a press conference."The JD(S)-Congress combine has 116 MLAs (including JD(S) pre-poll ally the BSP)...the BJP is trying to misuse its power being at the Centre and form its government through horsetrading," he said.
Kumaraswamy said that though which party to invite first is the prerogative of the governor "without the numbers how can they (BJP) form the government". Replying to a question, he rejected outright the possibility of forming a coalition government with the BJP.
"I am going to meet the governor with the state Congress president and formally stake claim to form the government," he said. Union minister Prakash Javadekar promptly dismissed the JD(S) charge, calling it "imaginary".
"This (talk of) Rs 100 crore, Rs 200 crore is imaginary. The BJP is not doing this. We are not in the habit of practising horsetrading. This is the kind of politics JD(S) and Congress do. We are going by the rule book and we will form the government," Javadekar said.
The allegation was, however, repeated by outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of encouraging horsetrading so the BJP returned to power.
"Narendra Modi is encouraging horsetrading. The governor has to give (the first) opportunity (for forming the government) to us," he told reporters.
When asked about reports that some of the 78 newly elected Congress MLAs skipped today's meeting of its legislature party, he said, "We are all united".
DK Shivakumar, the resourceful minister in the Siddaramaiah government who had hosted party lawmakers from Gujarat at a resort in Karnataka to prevent "poaching" by the BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha elections in that state, also claimed two MLAs who were reportedly missing were with the Congress.
"Nagendra and Anand Singh are in touch with us. All 78 MLAs are together. If we are not, people will beat us," he told India Today.
The newly elected MLAs of the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the 224-member House, chose BS Yeddyurappa as their leader.
Immediately thereafter, Yeddyurappa made a dash for Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government.
"I requested Governor Vajubhai Vala to allow me to take oath as early as possible. We are 100 percent confident that he will take a decision immediately," he later told journalists.
Kumaraswamy, who has emerged the dark horse in the three-horse race with just 37 MLAs, was formally elected the leader of the JD(S) legislature party.
He said the Congress had extended unconditional support to the JD(S) for forming the government and "we will provide a stable rule for full five years".
Meanwhile, the newly elected Congress MLAs also met to discuss the strategy for government formation.
"We exchanged views on our strategy for forming the government," a party leader said after the meeting, and added the issue of electing the new leader of the Congress party legislature was not discussed.
BJP has murdered democracy, Yeddyurappa govt illegal, says JD(S)' HD Revanna
Speaking to reporters outside the resort, JD(S) leader and HD Kumaraswamy's elder brother HD Revanna called the BS Yeddyurappa government an illegal one.
"What has happened is, BJP has murdered democracy in broad daylight. This BS Yeddyurappa government is an illegal government. Yeddyurappa has taken oath but wait for two days, we know what is going to happen," said JD(S) supremo's elder son HD Revanna.
BS Yeddyurappa reaches Raj Bhavan
BJP chief ministerial face BS Yeddyurappa reached the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. The oath-taking ceremony will begin shortly. Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala will administer the oath.
Police deployed outside Eagleton Resort in Bengaluru
Police have been deployed outside Eagleton Resort on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway where newly-elected Congress MLAs are currently lodged to avoid any attempts of horse-trading, reported News18. However, this is not the first time this resort, owned by Congress leader DK Sivakumar, has played host to lawmakers under lockdown.
During the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election last year, the Congress had flown its Gujarat MLAs to the resort in Bengaluru to keep them under tight watch. Congress leader Ahmed Patel had eventually won the nail-biting election.
16,000 policemen deployed across Bengaluru
Nearly 16,000 policemen hae been posted in the state capital to maintain law and order as all eyes are set on formation of government in Karnataka.
Congress, JD(S) workers to protest outside Raj Bhavan
Congress and JD(S) workers will protest outside the Raj Bhavan as BS Yedyyurappa is all set to take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka.
SC says question is of 'injuction' not 'stay'
Arguing for the Congress-JD(S) faction, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenged the Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP to form the government and said, "Governor has immunity. You cannot call him or issue notice to him. But his actions can be subject to judicial review. I am challenging his decision though he cannot be made liable for the same."
In response to it, Justice SA Bobde said, "The issue is can we injunct him? Of course his actions are subject to judicial review. Stay is of an order. But injunction is against a 'person'. So can we injunct a person to whom we cannot issue notice?"
"If a one person party is made chief minister by governor, then that chief minister can be injuncted by the court from functioning," Bobde said.
Grounds on which Congress-JD(S) challenged BJP in its primary petition
Some of the grounds on which the Congress-JD(S) coalition approached the Supreme Court are as follows, as per Bar and Bench:
- "The impugned action/decision of the Hon’ble Governor dated 15.05.2018 in inviting B.S. Yeddyurappa, of Bharatiya Janata Party to be appointed as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and to form the Government by proving his majority within 15 days is unconstitutional, arbitrary and illegal and violative of Article 14.
- The decision of the Governor flies in the face of the well-established constitutional convention that the Governor is Constitutionally obliged to invite the party/alliance of parties which has ex-facie demonstrated to the Governor that the said party/alliance of parties enjoys the support of the majority of the Legislators.
- The post-poll alliance between the INC and the JD(S) has 116 seats, and 2 independent MLA’s have also offered support to the coalition of the JD(s) and INC and therefore legislators supporting the alliance is 118…It was therefore incumbent upon the Hon’ble Governor to invite the post-poll alliance of JD(s) and INC to form the Government and direct them to prove the majority in the floor of the house."
Supreme Court asks govt to produce Yeddyurappa's letter to governor
The apex court has asked the government to produce the letter of 15 May, which BS Yeddyurappa had given to the Governor (Karnataka) Vajubhai Vala to prove the BJP has the numbers to form government, at 10:30 am on Friday, said the counsel for petitioners of Congress and JD(S).
As the sun rises on a new day, Supreme Court dictating order now in Congress-JDS petition against Karnataka Governor order. This is after nearly five hours of arguments in Court Number 6.
In an all night legal challenge to the Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite BJP to form the next government, the Congress-JDS combine managed to convince a three judge Supreme Court bench to hear its petition claiming ‘clear majority’ in the just concluded Karnataka Assembly election. Starting shortly after 1:45 am, the hearing went on until half past 5 IST.
Rohatgi uses a Yakub Menon analogy to say why this petition should not have been heard so late in the night
Congress wants swearing in to be deferred to 4:30 pm
What's possible if a "one-person party" is made CM?
'Injunction' versus 'stay'
A night without end as Congress fires on all cylinders
I am challenging the Governor's decision: Singhvi
Defer swearing in till eveing, says Singhvi
Discussion on Governor's role
What's the rush?
4 a.m. humour in Court Number 6
"Ready for floor test in 7 days": Rohatgi and Venugopal
All these actions are subject to judicial review...
The questions come thick and fast: "Why 15 days time?"
"On what basis did BSY stake claim?"
Defection law won't apply...? That's "preposterous" says SC judge
The midnight wake-up call
At 3:30 am IST, Singhvi signs off
Singhvi pushes the sum of parts explanation
3 judge bench discussion is on
Singhvi speaking on scope of judicial review of Governor's actions
When there is no absolute majority...
Governor "completely tainted" says Congress JDS petition
This is where it's going on
#Precedent
Congress is in no mood to back down
It's 3 am IST, arguments rage on in Court Number 6
Singhvi cites examples of earlier political combinations that made the cut
Congress sticks to simple math: 116 is greater than 104
Justice Sikri now questioning Singhvi on how many seats the Congress got and whether this was a pre-poll alliance.
Completely unconstitutional, says Congress on Karnataka Governor decision
“It is the biggest license to poaching if the Governor gives 15 days to prove majority": Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Abhishek Manu Singhvi versus Mukul Rohatgi in SC Court Number 6
Congress goes all in: Quash Governor order or invite us to form Govt
The two sides' lawyers face off in an all-nighter
It's begun. Supreme Court hearing Congress-JDS petition
"Clear majority", says Congress-JDS petition
Congress-JDS math is at 118 total
Mukul Rohatgi explains the "difference" in the Karnataka case
Three judge bench will hear Congress-JDS petition in Court Number 6
Congress-JDS petition to be heard at 1:45 am
Lots of action after midnight
Can Governor's decision be challenged?
Congress-JDS-BJP sparring continues into the wee hours
"Gujarati traders have opened their shop here, we will fight back"
The Congress in a series of press conferences and social media posts lashed out at Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the next state government. JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy said, "Gujarati traders have opened their shop here. We will fight back. I am warning them. Yeddyurappa has no majority. They will loot the state like they did in 2008.” Senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Abhishek Manu Singhvi both mocked the concept of 15 days time being give to “convert” BJP’s 104 legislators to a bigger number.
Tight security outside Yedyurappa's Bengaluru residence
Deja vu images of 'resort politics'
"Request for urgent hearing is valid": Abhishek Manu Singhvi
"Very effective method for poaching": Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Karnataka timeframe
"BSY asked for 7 days to prove majority, Guv gave him 15..."
Congress and JDS are seeking a stay on BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in Thursday morning. They want an urgent hearing tonight. It's over to Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra from here. The clock is ticking.
Congress goes on the offensive
After the sun set on a dramatic day, the Congress in a late night maneuver, pushed for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court against Governor Vajubhai Vala’s invite to the BJP to form the government in the state. The Governor consulted with former Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi before announcing his decision. BJP, in a written letter from the Governor, has been given 15 days to prove its strength on the House floor. The JDS-Congress combine has 116 MLAs.
Puducherry CM Narayanasamy hits out at Karnataka Governor
As Congress goes on the offensive in a late night left hook against the Karnataka Governor's decision to invite BJP to form the government. more politicos are finding their voice. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy tore into the Karnataka Governor's invite to BJP Legislature Party Leader B S Yeddyurappa, saying the state now "witnesses murder of democracy".
BREAKING: Congress-JD(S) to move joint petition in Supreme Court
Late night drama as Congress refuses to give up without a fight, knocks on Supreme Court door, wants a hearing tonight.
BREAKING on CNN-News18: Congress seeks stay on Yedyurappa's swearing in scheduled for Thursday.
BREAKING: Abhishek Manu Singhvi tells CNN-News18: We want a hearing tonight. Registrar to seek permission from CJI for hearing.
Congress seeks hearing in Supreme Court against Karnataka Governor's decision
"We'll use all legal and constitutional methods available to us..."
Congress angst rises after Governor letter to BJP
Congress says governor acted as BJP stooge, shamed constitutional office
Congress Spokesperson RS Surjewala said that Governor Vajubhai Vala has 'shamed the office he holds by working like a karyakarta'. "Governor has failed utterly to discharge his duty as the custodian of the constitution. He has in his actions served his masters in BJP rather than serving the Constitution. BJP has launched operation Kamal this time from Raj Bhavan by trashing India’s Constitution and by murdering democracy," Surjewala said.
Congress leaders go on press conference overdrive
Ravi Shankar Prasad says governor has right to discretion
"The creators of the Constitution have given the President, and Governors, the authority to use discretion. What they have said is that this discretion shouldn't be arbitrary," says Prasad.
Punchi Panel lays down norms for governor to decide who to invite to form govt: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Reading out the Sarkariya and Punchi panels' reports, Prasad said that the governor must invite a party to form government in following order of precedence in case of a hung House
Ravi Shankar Prasad quotes Bommai verdict to justify governor's judgement
"I would like to quote a paragraph from the Bommai judgment which the Congress is leaving out while quoting that judgment," Prasad said. He said that the Bommai judgment clearly states that the court will not give thoughts on the governor's discretion on who to invite to form government after a new election.
Ravi Shankar Parsad quotes precedents, says Congress has no moral right to teach us democracy
"The Congress party has been the one to compromise the Constitution to grab power," Ravi Shankar Prasad said. He said that after December 1992, Congress used the 'incident' to dismiss the BJP governments not only in Uttar Pradesh but in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
BJP gets 15 days to prove majority
BJP always favours core tenets of Constitution, says P Murlidhar Rao
"As a party, the BJP always favours the core tenets of the Constitution. When no party gets a majority and in absence of any pre-poll alliance that the people have endorsed, then in that case Constitution lays down that the single largest party must be given a chance," Murlidhar Rao said.
BJP leader P Murlidhar Rao confirms BSY will take oath tomorrow
Rao, addressing the media, said that the party had informed the governor about the legislator party's election. He said that the governor's office has now invited the party to form a government, under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa.
BJP's P Muralidhar Rao to address media shortly
BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao will address media now at 9.30 pm in BJP office regarding the oath taking of BS Yeddyurappa tomorrow.
'Calling single largest party not ideal here, will lead to horse trading,' opines former West Bengal governor Gopal Gandhi
Speaking to India Today, former West Bengal governor Gopal Gandhi said that calling the single-largest party to form the government was not the ideal thing to do in this scenario. He said it will lead to horse trading and poaching, which is unnecessary since there is an existing post-poll alliance that swears by having complete majority.
Congress says will contest any move to invite BJP to form government
Congress leaders P Chidamabaram, Kapil Sibal, Vivek Tankha and Randeep Surjewala held a press conference on the Karnataka developments soon after TV channels reported that the governor may have invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the government.
"As we are doing this press conference, we heard the Governor may have invited Yeddyuruppa, but none has been able to confirm it. We are proceeding on the basis that the Governor has not acted," Chidambaram said
Chidamabaram also said that there are many options between now and tomorrow morning but he refused to comment on which option to take without confirmation from the Raj Bhavan. "If the governor does not invite Kumaraswamy, then he is encouraging horse-trading."
Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot of the party said that they will do whatever is in their power to stop the BJP from murdering democracy and forming a government.
Prakash Javadekar flashes victory sign when asked if guv invited BJP
BJP did not, does not have majority; guv's decision will encourage poaching: Congress
The Congress have reacted to the news reports claiming that the governor has picked the BJP to form a government in state. Addressing a presser at party's Delhi Headquarters, Kapil Sibal said that the governor's decision will encourage poaching and horse trading of MLAs.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "Congress and JD(S) were ready to present 117 MLAs before the governor and the Supreme Court has affirmed that if post-poll coalition can prove majority, they are entitled to be invited." He said it was the governor's constitutional duty to invite HD Kumaraswamy to form a government.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the BJP didn't have majority, doesn't have majority and will not have a majority as their numbers are intact.
BJP Karnataka and party MLA Sureshkumar retract tweet on BSY's swearing-in
Both twitter handles, that of BJP's Karnataka unit and MLA Sureshkumar have retracted their tweets claiming that the governor has formally invited them to form government and that BS Yeddyurappa's swearing-in will take place tomorrow. Here's a screenshot of the tweet put out moments ago, which now stands retracted.
Guv invites BSY to form govt, Congress calls it 'unfortunate'
Congress leader Kapil Sibal called up a press conference moments after news channels reported that the governor has invited BS Yeddyurappa to form the government. Terming the governor's decision 'unfortunate', Sibal said that the constitutional post of a governor was being misused by the BJP. "Maloom padta hai ye mann ki baat nahi dhan ki baat hai," Sibal said alleging that money power was behind the decision.
BJP leaders claim outgoing govt tapping their phone calls
BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje, GM Siddeshwara and PC Mohan on Wednesday alleged that the outgoing Karnataka government is misusing the state machinery to snoop on BJP leaders' private conversation. They have written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh stating, "we have every reason to believe that Karnataka govt is misusing its power and tapping our mobile phones. This is clear violation of our fundamental right to privacy." The leaders said that they have also informed the Lok Sabha Speaker about the same.
All our numbers are intact, says Congress' DK Shivakumar
"Governor has assured us that he will take action as per the Constitution. We have full faith in him that he will not do injustice. We have our numbers, not not even a single member has moved out. We will not allow any such thing to happen," Shivakumar told reporters after meeting the governor.
Hope governor abides to Constitution, says HD Kumaraswamy
After meeting the governor, HD Kumaraswamy expressed hope that the governor will follow the Constitution in coming to a decision. When asked that what will the JD(S) do if the governor invites BS Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy said "let's see".
Governor promised us to go by Constitution, says HD Kumaraswamy
Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, Kumaraswamy said, "We have submitted the necessary documents which show that we have the numbers required to form the government. He (Governor of Karnataka) promised he will consider according to the Constitution."
JD(S) submits letter of support to governor
Congress leader G Parameshwara, after meeting the governor, said that they have submitted the letters of support from all MLAs to the governor. He said that as has been established from precedents in Goa and Manipur, the Congress and JD(S) coallitioon must be called to form government
JD(S) and Congress leaders' delegation admitted inside Raj Bhavan, others wait outside
Five JD(S) and Congress leaders have gone inside the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor. Other MLAs are waiting outside. This has led to the build up of some tension as the plan was to physically parade all MLAs before the governor. The governor has, however, denied permission to parade the MLAs.
Congress, JD(S) to stage a dharna outside Raj Bhawan if guv refuses them audience
A delegation of JD(S) ad Congress MLAs, including the chief ministerial face HD Kumaraswamy, are standing outside the Raj Bhawan. According to ground reports, all the MLAs are present for a physical head count if the governor so prefers, but they are keen on insisting that their numbers are intact.
The leaders also claimed that the independent MLA, who sided with the BJP for a while, has also come back to the JD(S)-Congress camp.
HD Kumaraswamy leads delegation to Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala
JD(S) likely to lead Karnataka government despite garnering lowest vote share in 20 years
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 36.2 percent of the votes in the Karnataka election–its highest ever since the party first contested state elections in 1983. However, the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) with 18.3 percent vote share and the Indian National Congress (38 percent)–a combined vote share of 56.3 percent–may get to form the government in the state. (Read more here)
Congress MLAs to leave for Raj Bhavan from KPCC office
Congress MLAs will leave for Raj Bhavan from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office. The combined strength of JD(S) and Congress MLAs is going to assert before the governor that their coalition has the requisite majority. The meeting is expected to happen at around 5.00 pm.
JD(S), Congress sequester MLAs at Eagleton Resort to avoid poaching
The JD(S) and Congress MLAs are being moved to the Eagleton resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru until a formal decision from the Raj Bhavan comes in. The legislators are being kept incommunicado to ensure they are not influenced or lured by the BJP. CNN-News18 reported that out of the 116, 78 MLAs are being shifted to the resort as of now.
JD(S), Congress to meet governor at 5pm now, may hold dharna at Raj Bhawan if guv invites BSY
The Congress and JD(S) delegation's meeting with the governor is now shifted to 5 pm. The party sources told India Today, that they may hold a dharna outside the Raj Bhawan in case they are not invited to form the government.
Unless guv wants to encourage horse trading, he must call Congress-JD(S) to form govt, says NCP's Majid Memon
Speaking to CNN-News18, NCP's Majid Memon said that the governor must call the alliance, which has the majority. He said, "It is important to understand that where will Yeddyurappa get the majority from. He is lacking 8 MLAs, if you count in the two Independents even then he falls short of majority. So theMLAs can't drop from sky."
"The BJP will resort to breaking the party, or horse trading, or one of those ways. Otherwise also, the anti-defection law will come in place because both Congress and JD(S) will issue whips. So MLAs ignoring the whip of their party have to quit and go back to the people," Menon added.
After poaching claims, Congress and JD(S) take signatures of MLAs
Following claims of BJP trying to poach MLAs, Congress and JD(S) have both asked their MLAs to sign a letter of support in favour of HD Kumaraswamy. Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that they are still waiting for an appointment from the Raj Bhawan.
BJP confident to get a call from governor, Yeddyurappa says need time to get majority
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is short by around 7 MLAs to form a majority government, says that it is positive that the Raj Bhawan will call them to form the government. CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying that the BJP is planning to buy time by staking claim to form government and having to prove their majority later.
Constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap says Goa precedent not valid in Karnataka
Speaking to CNN-News18, constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap said that the Constitution of India very clearly lays down that the governor must appoint the chief minister and that his discretion can't be challenged even by the Supreme Court. He said that the established procedure is that in event of a hung House, the single largest party may be given a chance to acquire majority.
Speaking on the precedent of government formation in Goa, Kashyap said that the single largest party in Goa failed to stake claim after which the governor called the coalition that had the majority
JD(S) and Congress MLAs to meet governor at 4.00 pm
The combined strength of JD(S) and Congress MLAs is going to assert before the governor that their coalition has the requisite majority. The meeting is expected to happen at around 4.00 pm today.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi says legal route not ruled out if guv acts 'unconstitutionlly'
Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress, who has been tasked by his party to explore the legal route, said that he is not assuming that the governor will not act constitutionally. But if so happens, Singhvi said that they will take the matter to Supreme Court.
BJP and its theory of convenience
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is going to lead the charge of Congress leaders in Supreme Court, quoted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley from 2017 when the BJP was where the JD(S)-Congress combine is today. The Karnataka Assembly election has revived last year's debate of single largest party versus combination with majority support.
Quite contrary to the BJP's stand during Karnataka elections this year, Jaitley in 2017 had said, "The debate between the largest single party lacking majority versus a combination of parties constituting a majority was answered by the former President Shri KR Narayanan in his communiqué in March, 1998 when he invited Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form the government. The president had said 'when no party or pre-election alliance of parties is in a clear majority, the Head of State has in India or elsewhere, given the first opportunity to the leader of the party or combination of parties that has won largest number of seats subject to the prime ministers so appointed obtaining majority support on the floor of the house within a stipulated time'."
Commenting on the Goa polls last year, Jaitley wrote: "Obviously in a hung Assembly post-poll alliances will be formed. The BJP managed to form an alliance and presented to the Governor 21 out of 40 MLAs. They appeared before the governor in person and submitted a letter of support. The Congress did not even submit a claim to the governor. It had only the support of 17 MLAs."
Largest single party versus a combination with majority support: Explained by Arun Jaitley in 2017 after Goa election results
On 13 March, 2017, after the Goa election results, Arun Jaitley in two tweets had said:
"In a hung assembly, if majority of the elected MLAs form a coalition, the Governor would be constitutionally right in inviting the leader of the majority coalition to form the government and prove their majority within a short period."
Rs 100 crore figure is not only imaginary but it is what Congress-JDS do politics through: Prakash Javadekar
"They are leveling baseless charges against BJP. Poaching and horse trading is not done by BJP, Congress is famous for it. Their own MLAs are not happy with their alliance. Rs 100 crore figure is not only imaginary but it is what Congress-JDS do politics through. We are going by rules,we have submitted our claim to the governor, are confident of forming the government," Prakash Javadekar,Karnataka BJP In-charge said on HD Kumaraswamy's horse-trading allegations.
Opposition leaders rally behind HD Kumaraswamy and Congress
West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee called up HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy to congratulate them and told them to "all come up" together and highlight anti-democratic practice by the BJP and the bypartisan attitude of the governor.
Sources say that leaders of few opposition parties have advised the JD(S)-Congress combine to approach the President in case the Karnataka Governor doesn’t invite them to form the government.
Congress-JDS leaders all set to meet Governor Vala
KPCC president G Parameshwara and working president Dinesh Gundu Rao arrive at the hotel where JD(S) leaders are put up to meet HD Kumaraswamy. They will be heading together to the Raj Bhavan now to meet the governor.
Karnataka Congress MLAs moved to Eagleton resort
The Congress and the Janata Dal Secular are trying to guard their flock with the BJP looking for at least eight more seats to close the gap. "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, and we know that. Everyday, there is a lot of pressure. But it is not so easy as two parties have the necessary numbers. However, we are taking all necessary steps," Congress leader DK Shivakumar was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Congress likely to move Supreme Court if Congress-JDS combine not invited by Governor
According to reports, Abhishek Manu Singhvi of Congress will lead a delegation of leaders and move Supreme Court if the Governor does not invite the JD(S)-Congress combine to stake claim to form the government in Karnataka.
HD Kumaraswamy likely to meet Governor at 1.30 pm today
If BJP starts horse-trading, I will have to take steps to protect them: Kumaraswamy
Amid the talk of changing political dynamics in Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy says he has not sought chief ministership from anyone and it’s the Congress who offered me unconditional support. Reacting to reports that the Deve Gowda-led party will take its MLAs to a resort to thwart poaching attempts, Kumaraswamy says, “It’s not necessary to take MLAs to a resort right now, but if the BJP starts horse-trading, I will have to take steps to protect them.”
HD Kumaraswamy: "Who is Javadekar? Who is that gentleman?”
When asked whether Union minister Prakash Javadekar, the BJP’s election observer in Karnataka, has approached him, Kumaraswamy says, "Who is Javadekar? Who is that gentleman?”
There's no plan to take my MLAs to a resort, but if BJP starts to indulge in horse trading, I'll have to protect my MLAs' interest: Kumaraswamy
"This is what BJP did in Meghalaya and Goa. This is the precedent that the BJP has set in those states, this shows the extent to which BJP cares about democracy. in 2008, Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore was ferried in ambulances and distributed as part of BJP's horse trading. People of the state must reflect on these develop while assessing BJP's stature. Some of my party leaders have been offered upto Rs 100 crore and position in Cabinet by the BJP. This is the prime minister who offered Rs 15 lakh to the poor which the prime minister has claimed came from the black money. Is this endorsement of horse trading or democracy, governor should be asked.
It saddens me that I wont be the chief minister of a majority party but we should fight for democracy no matter what. In the past, I have joined hands with BJP in 2006 for the survival of the party and nothing else. MLAs have offers from both sides but I would like to undo the "black mark" that tarred my party and my name when I went against my father's wishes in 2006.
If you try an attempt another Operation Lotus in Karnataka it will boomerang. If this happens there are 10-15 BJP members, who are willing to join JD(S). At this time, there is no plan to take my MLAs to a resort. But if the BJP starts to indulge in horse trading, I will have to protect my MLAs' interest. We will take twice the number of MLAs from BJP. I am also appealing to the governor to not enable something like this."
Fallacy to believe that BJP got 104 seats in Karnataka because of Narendra Modi: HD Kumaraswamy
"Before I address the media, I would like to thank voters of Karnataka and JD(S), BSP workers for the work they have put into the campaign. This is not a result that has brought joy to anyone. But I fear this is not a vote for the development of the state. However, it's not the voters who should be blamed but there has been several attempts made to derail the manner in which JD(S) functions and distract JD(S) from coming to power and this was perpetrated by nefarious elements and as a result of which we have a broken mandate.
The 104 seats that BJP won is not because the voters wanted to bring them to power but because there was a division in the secular vote. It is a fallacy to believe that the BJP reached 104 seats because of Narendra Modi's stature. People who think this are delusional. BJP, I believe, they wouldn't have crossed 80 seats if these forces weren't at play. Modi, who lectures the nation and who occupies respected post of the Prime Minister, should take note of this. It's ill-advised for BJP to stake claim to form government in Karnataka.
Congress has extended support by way of the letter to Governor and National President of JD(S). Although Congress has greater number of seats, I am grateful that they have extended support. If there is a perception that this (coalition with Congress) is a hasty move, those who believe this should quickly change thir mind because that's not the intention.
On one hand, you have the BJP who is in haste to grab power. They have 104 seats, they need 8 more. However Congress and JD(S)have 116 specifically we have a lead of 4 MLAS. A few former chief ministers of Congress and leaders of that party have brought this to the attention of the Governor."
HD Kumaraswamy chosen as legislative party leader in a meeting of the JD(S) MLAs in Bengaluru
Governor says will consult legal experts on forming government in Karnataka
BS Yeddyurappa has submitted the papers of his election as BJP Legislature Party leader to Governor Vajubhai Vala. Addressing the media while leaving the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Yeddyurappa said the Governor has promised to take “appropriate decision”. Yeddyurappa claimed that Vala said he will consult legal experts and will take a decision soon on the ongoing power tussle.
The Congress and JD(S) are also holding meetings with their respective MLAs and have readied plans to “secure” the newly elected lawmakers at resorts and have alleged attempts by the BJP to poach at least five MLAs. All eyes are on who the Karnataka Governor will invite to form the government in the southern state.
Media gathered outside Hotel Shangri La in Vasanth Nagar where the JDS legislative body is meeting
Told governor to chose me as Karnataka chief minister ASAP, says BS Yeddyurappa
"I was unanimously chosen as the legislature party head. I have made my submission to the Governor and requested him to chose me as the Chief Minister of Karnataka as soon as possible. Now, it's upto Governor Vajubhai Vala to communicate his decision to all of you."
BS Yeddyurappa had a short presser after his meeting with the governor. The BJP legislature head said that he staked claim to form the government and requested an early swearing-in ceremony.
Once this is all over, Yeddyurappa has to prove his majority on the floor of the House
The Opposition will deem that the Yeddyurappa government is as good as defeated on the floor of the House. Once this is over and done with, it will be up to Yeddyurappa to manage to prove his majority on the floor of the House. Problem is that BSY can only do this by "persuading" JD(S) or Congress MLAs to either abstain or resign. This is where the ability of the two parties to protect their flock is tested.
This will then mean that the strength of the House would be lowered to allow BJP to have a majority vote even with 104 MLAs. Thereafter, there will be 15 -20 bypolls, but that is another issue.
Yeddyurappa's problems won't be over after meeting with Governor
If the Governor abides by the law (allow the single largest party to stake claim to form government), the first hurdle for Yeddyurappa is election of the Speaker. If, however, the BJP's candidate is defeated by the joint opposition candidate, it will prove to be a major embarrassment for the single largest party.
Governor is mandated to call the single largest party
The law is clear, however much the so-called legal minds may say to the contrary: The Governor has to call the single largest party first. BJP wants that so Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala, unlike his counterparts in the other states, will not have to go against any legal grain.
BJP might abide by law in Karnataka - as it benefits it this time
It would appear that the BJP will abide by the law in Karnataka because the law benefits it this time. Unlike in Goa and Manipur, where it dispensed with constitutional proprieties and the law, it is the single largest party in the state.
No law, only precedence, to invite the single largest party to form the government: Sources
News18 quoted sources from Raj Bhavan that there is no law, only precedent and convention, for the governor to invite the single largest party to form the government. However, even if the Governor allows Yeddyurappa to stake claim to the government, the BJP leader still will have to prove his majority on the Assembly floor. It is also highly unlikely that JD(S) and Congress will sit quietly while BJP plans to stake claim to form the government.
Yeddyurappa has arrived at Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru and will stake claim to form the government. It is still unclear whether the governor called the former chief minister or he went on his own accord.
Will take oath as chief minister, says Yeddyurappa
BJP's pre-poll chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is confident of defeating the Congress-JD(S) alliance, telling media outlets that he will take oath as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.
Sensex tumbles 245 points amid uncertainty in Karnataka
The BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled over 245 points in early session on Wednesday amid uncertainty over government formation in Karnataka and sustained foreign fund outflows, as per this Firstpost report. The 30-share index was trading lower by 245.23 points, or 0.69 percent, at 35,298.71.
Defeat despite spirited campaign shows Congress needs better grassroots connectivity
A leader is nothing without a robust grassroots organisation. The Congress president Rahul Gandhi ought to revive the Seva Dal and other frontal organisations of the party to take on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It's the grassroots network that ensures the BJP under Modi can win election after election. Unlike the Congress of today, the BJP has a strong and committed cadre at the grassroots — who act as the party's foot soldiers and ensure victory. The RSS and its affiliated bodies work silently at the ground level for years, not just before an election.
Congress-JD(S) alliance a marriage of convenience: Prakash Javadekar
"People of Karnataka have rejected the Congress. Their attempts to come to power through backdoor means is not appreciated by the people. It (JDS-Congress alliance) is a marriage of convenience," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.
"Anyone can create unnatural tensions, but people of Karnataka are with us. After meeting, we will take necessary steps," he added.
"We are following all democratic processes and we will form the government, " the Karnataka campaign in-charge reiterated.
Rahul Gandhi speaks to Ghulam Nabi Azad, says report
According to CNN-News18, Congress president spoke to Ghulam Nabi Azad and asked him to put up a full fight. The Congress, reportedly, will make it a legal fight if Governor Vajubhai Vala calls the BJP first
No Congress MLAs missing, says Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said he was confident of forming the government. "All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government," he said after reaching the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office for party legislative meeting on Tuesday.
BJP poaching our MLAs: DK Shivakumar
Congress MLA DK Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday that the BJP was trying to poach the party MLAs. "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Everyday there is a lot of pressure. But it not so easy because two parties have the necessary number. People are watching this," he said.
Congress MLAs to be moved to resort after legislative party meeting
Congress leader DK Shivakumar confirmed there was a plan to move the MLAs to a resort after the legislative party meeting. "Entire country is looking at this. Yes, there is a plan to shift MLAs to a resort. We have to safeguard our MLAs," he said.
BJP's intention is to have no Opposition: Ghulam Nabi Azad
"BJP's intention is to have no opposition. How will BJP form the government? We have the numbers. The governor must call us forward regardless of his affiliation. If he doesn't, the move will be an unconstitutional move. Can a person who is there to save constitution, destroy it too? The governor has to cut all its previous associations, be it BJP or RSS," Congress leader heading the alliance negotiations, Ghulam Nabi Azad, told reporters.
Got a call from BJP leaders, was promised a ministry: Congress MLA
With the BJP trying to mobilise MLAs from Congress and JD(S) to form the government, Congress MLA Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur said: "I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us and we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our chief minister."
‘I don’t want to hurt my father again’: HD Kumaraswamy
JD(S) state president and chief ministerial aspirant, HD Kumaraswamy, has consistently denied claims of joining hands with the BJP again. "I do not want to hurt my father again," he told Bangalore Mirror, referring to the 2006 fiasco when he broke the Congress-JD(S) coalition and formed a new one with BJP, against his father HD Deve Gowda's wishes. At that time, Gowda had "disowned" his son and moved away from him.
"When I went with the BJP, he was upset and was taunted for being pseudo secular at every given opportunity. Now it is time to remove this stigma and restore his secular credentials which I had damaged," the report quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.
Focus now on Governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form next Karnataka govt
After quite an eventful counting day on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form the next government. Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government.
Vala has two options here in case of an hung Assembly: One, invite the coalition that has a majority to form government; two, invite the single largest party, BJP, and ask it to prove its majority.
While Yeddyurappa feels he should be given the first shot, Congress leaders have argued that it was not so in Goa and Manipur, where Congress emerged as the largest party, and still couldn't form the government.
Only seven women make it to new Karnataka Assembly
Women representation continued to remain in single digit in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, though results on Tuesday showed a marginal increase in their number to seven in the new house from six who entered the house after the 2013 elections.
Congress' Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, defeated in the 2013 elections, won the seat this time.
Other Congress winners included M Roopakala, daughter of seven-time Kolar MP KH Muniyappa; Kaneez Fatima, who represented Gulbarga Uttar; and Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar from Khanapur.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle retained her Nippani seat. BJP candidates K Poornima (Hiriyur) and Roopali Santosh Naik (Karwar) were other winners.
Congress reached out to JD(S) three days ago
As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities. "We did our homework," Ali said, adding he updated HD Kumaraswamy about the talks late on Monday night.
The deal was sealed after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi called up JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, a move reminiscent of how the Congress-JD(S) alliance was formed in 2004.
JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan appointed observers for Karnataka
Union Ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan have been made observers for the Karnataka legislative party meeting on Wednesday in Bengaluru.
BJP legislative party meeting today at 10.30 am
The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.
JD(S), Congress MLAs to meet today
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday). Newly elected Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be there. We are supporting JD(S) to form government and have sent this resolution to the governor. The Supreme Court said after Goa election that the group having more seats than required are invited. We have 117 seats."
'Congress should protest against Rahul, Sonia, Siddaramaiah'
"If Congress wants to protest, they must protest against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah," said Union minister Ananth Kumar after the Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa was sworn-in.
HD Deve Gowda gets last laugh on Congress two decades after ignominious exit as PM
On the fateful night of 11 April, 1997, Haradanahalli Doddegowda Deve Gowda knew in matter of next few minutes he would suffer the ignominy of losing the vote of confidence on floor of Parliament and post of prime minister. The Congress pulled its support and was to vote against him.
But before that could happen he finished his concluding speech on the motion by saying “…and if it is my destiny to rise again from the dust, then I shall do so — for no one, not even the president of the Congress party can deny a man his due”.
Two decades later, an 85-year-old Deve Gowda now has all the reasons to cheer the remarks he made. For the past two days, Gowda has been sitting at home with Congress leaders of all hues, from Sonia Gandhi to mid-level state leaders pampering him with an irresistible offer: Accept Congress’ support to make his son HD Kumaraswamy chief minister of Karnataka.
07:58 (IST)
