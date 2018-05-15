Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah praised BJP workers for the Karnataka poll results.

The Congress-JD(S) combine has staked their claim to form a government with the support of 118 MLAs. The party's leader HD Kumaraswamy has garnered support of Congress (78) and two indepedent MLAs, he claimed.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is at the Raj Bhawan along with several Congress leaders. The JD(S) will stake claim to form the government with the support of 116 MLAs.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa has reached the governor's residence and are expected to stake a claim to form government. Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is also about to reach the Raj Bhawan shortly.

In a fresh turn now, BJP's BS Yeddyurappa too has sought an appointment with the governor to stake his claim to form the government.

HD Kumaraswamy has sought an appointment with the governor and has said that JD(S) has accepted Congress' support.

JD(S) spokesperson said that BJP had no role in deciding how JD(S) conducted its affairs. "This is not Manipur," said the spokesperson.

In a very significant development, JD(S) has said that it has accepted Congress' offer to form government in the state together.

The outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections now hinges on whether Congress and JD(S) will indeed come together to form the government.

Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress has decided to support the JD(S).

According to news channels, Congress has now offered the chief ministerial post to JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy.

BS Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura seat by over 35,000 votes.

HD Deve Gowda has said that he will talk about the elections once all the results are out.

While Congress is blaming 'personal attacks' made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the election defeat, BJP is saying there is a conscious effort to take credit away from the saffron party.

A report has said that BJP is set to win back the seats it had lost in the 2013 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way."

Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.

According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress in 56 seats, JD(S)+ in 39 seats, and Others 2 seats. Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by over 17,000 votes in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.

BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.

Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile, BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.

According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.

JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.

As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.

Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.

In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.

Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.

Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.

"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."

He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.

Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.

A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.

A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.

It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".

The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.

With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.

One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm

The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.

