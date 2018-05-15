You are here:
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress failed under Rahul Gandhi as president, says Amit Shah

Politics FP Staff May 15, 2018 19:54:04 IST
Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Congress failed under Rahul Gandhi as president, says Amit Shah

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Amit Shah thanks party workers for Karnataka 'win'

    "After consecutive wins, the day of victory in Karnataka is a very auspicious day for our party," Shah said. He claimed that the people of Karnataka has given a overwhelming verdict to oust the Congress. 

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BJP HQ after parl panel meet

  • 19:33 (IST)

    Asking BJP to form govt in Karnataka will encourage horse-trading: Prithviraj Chavan

    Talking to PTI, former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that giving the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, a chance to form the government would be "like encouraging horse trading".

    He asserted that only a tie-up between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) could provide a stable government in Karnataka.

    "What is surprising is that the Congress has a vote share that is 1.5 percent higher than that of the BJP. It is apparent that this (Congress getting lesser seats despite a higher vote share) happened because of tactical understanding between certain political parties," Chavan, who campaigned in Karnataka, said. — PTI

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Governors appointed by BJP govt didn't invite single largest party in Goa, Manipur: Sitaram Yechury

  • 19:27 (IST)

    BJP wins 18 out of 21 seats in coastal Karnataka

    Riding a Modi wave, the BJP has swept coastal Karnataka by winning 18 out of 21 Assembly seats there, regaining control over the region known as a communal tinderbox.

    The Congress managed to secure only three seats, down from 13 seats, while JD(S) failed to open its account this election as well.

    It may be noted that BJP had bagged 14 seats during 2008 assembly poll, when it first formed a government in the state, but it fell sharply to five in 2013 due to a split in the party. — PTI

  • 19:11 (IST)

    Amit Shah arrives for parliamentary board meeting at BJP HQ

  • 18:58 (IST)

    Here is the seat share after the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 results:

  • 18:57 (IST)

    G Parameshwara wins from Koratagere

  • 18:54 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy wins from Channapatna

  • 18:47 (IST)

    Karnataka has shown unwavering trust in Narendra Modi: Amit Shah

  • 18:46 (IST)

    Narendra Modi thanks 'sisters and brothers of Karnataka for steadfastly supporting' BJP

  • 18:37 (IST)

    Post-poll alliances were invited to form govt in Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya: Congress

    "In Goa, Congress emerged as the single largest party. BJP had 12 seats. But the governor invited the post-poll alliance involving BJP to form the government there," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said. "In March 2017, BJP had won only 21 seats. Despite this, the governor invited the post-poll coalition involving BJP to form the government," he added.

    Surjewala said that a similar situation had also prevailed in Meghalaya. "When the post-poll coalition came forward in Goa, Congress had raised objections, and said that the single-largest party should be invited," he said.

  • 18:33 (IST)

    Here is yet another hilarious take on the twists and turns in the Karnataka polls:

  • 18:31 (IST)

    Kerala Tourism certainly has a good sense of humour...

  • 18:29 (IST)

    Four-member delegation of BJP leaders meets governor

    A four-member delegation of BJP leaders led by state unit president BS Yeddyurappa called on the governor and appealed to invite BJP to form the government as it has emerged as the single-largest party. BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao, Union Minister Ananth Kumar, state unit general secretary Shobha Karandlaje were present. (Picture courtesy: BJP)

  • Team 101 Reporters

    18:21 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa speaks to reporters after meeting governor

     Input from Elizabeth Mani/101Reporters

  • 18:21 (IST)

    BJP Parliamentary meet at 7 pm: Reports

    According to India Today, Amit Shah has called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the situation in Karnataka. The party's parliamentary panel is scheduled to meet at 7 pm to decide the future course of action. 

  • 18:18 (IST)

    BJP can't succeed in operation lotus this time, says Siddaramaiah

    Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters said that the last time BJP tried to usurp power by running operation lotus but this time no such efforts will bear fruit as they are vigilant.

    "They tried and succeeded the last time, this time they may try but they will not succeed. We have the support of 118 MLAs including the two independents. So because of the constitutional merit that our claim holds, we must be allowed to form the government," Siddaramaiah told reporters.  

  • 18:12 (IST)

    Governor told us he will decide after formal results, says HD Kumaraswamy

    "We had detailed discussion with the senior leadership of AICC, after which they extended full support to the JDS) to form the government. We then took this claim to the governor, who said that he will take a decision after EC formalizes all results," Kumaraswamy told reporters.   

    "The fact that the BJP has made similar claims to revive operation Lotus appears to stem from a similar effort they tried in 2008," Kumaraswamy said. 

  • 18:07 (IST)

    Congress-JD(S) combine has legitimate claim to form govt, says Siddaramaiah

    "According to the norms stated by the EC, a 111 seats are required and our combined numbers meet these requirements so we have a legitimate claim to form the government," Siddaramaiah said. 

  • 18:05 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah says process to form govt will begin as soon as governor takes a decision

    Speaking to the reporters outsude Raj Bhawan, Siddaramaiah said, "We have also communicated our support to JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda and we will start the process to form a government as soon as the governor makes his decision known," 

    "A similar claim has been made to the governor by the JD(S)," he added. 

  • 18:03 (IST)

    All modalities to be decided later, given unconditional support to JD(S), says G parameswara

    "Leaders of both parties have met the Governor. We have submitted our claim to the governor. The process will take over as soon as the governor makes known his decision. The modalities will be decided later," Parameswara told reporters. 

  • 17:59 (IST)

    Constitutional expert Harsih Salve says nothing wrong if Guv invites BJP to form govt

    Speaking to Times Now, constitutional expert and advocate Harish Salve has opined that there is nothing wrong if the governor invites the single largets party (ie the BJP) to form the government. He said the Constitution lays down that the single largest party that is closest to the power should be invited to form the government. 

    However, it is interesting to note that Manipur and Goa, both now ruled by the BJP, have thrown up different precedents in the past. Congress, despite emerging as the single largest party was not called to form a government. The BJP, which stitched up post-poll alliances was given time to meet the governor and staked claim to form the government. 

  • 17:43 (IST)

    CNN-News18's DP Satish reports Yeddyurappa sought 7 days from guv to prove majority

    According to CNN-News18, Yeddyurappa has reportedly sought seven days time from the governor to prove majority in the House. The BJP, in the final tally, has won 104 seats, followed by the Congress at 78 while the JD(S) bagged 38 seats. The JD(S) and Congress combine come up to 116 well above the half-way mark of 112. 

  • 17:33 (IST)

    Mamata Banerjee congratulates Deve Gowda after Congress stitches alliance with JD(S)

    TMC leader Mamata Banerjee dialed HD Deve Gowda to congratulate him after the results were out. According to CNN-News18, she reportedly urged the JD(S) leader to accept Congress' proposal and stake claim to form government. 

  • 17:29 (IST)

    'Want to prove majority in House,' BS Yeddyurappa tells governor, say reports

    According to media reports, BS Yeddyurappa has appealed to the governor that being the leader of the single largest party he would like to stake a claim at forming the government. He said that he would like to prove his majority in at the floor of the House, CNN-News18 reported. 

  • 17:23 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar reach Raj Bhawan

    According to ANI, BJP leaders BS Yeddyurappa , Ananth Kumar, Shobha Karandlaje and Rajeev Chandrasekhar have entered the Raj Bhavan. Before heading to the Raj Bhawan, Yueddyurappa has said that he will form the government 100 percent. 

  • 17:17 (IST)

    In race to Karnataka, both BS Yeddyurappa, HD Kumaraswamy head to Raj Bhawan

    Both HD Kumaraswamy and BS Yeddyurappa, contestants to the chief ministerial posts are enroute the governor's residence. It is not clear whether the Raj Bhawan has given a formal appointment to any one. Yeddyurappa said he had a meeting at 5pm while, Kumaraswamy has asked for an appointment at 5.30 pm.  

  • 17:06 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy leaves residence, heads to Raj Bhawan to meet governor

    Surrounded by a throng of supporters, HD Kumaraswamy's car could be seen inching towards the Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. Kumaraswamy had sought an appointment at 5.30 pm. The BJP has also announced that it will meet the governor at 5 pm. 

  • 17:02 (IST)

    BS Yeddyurappa says will meet governor at 5.00 pm

    "We are going to meet the governor. We are the single largest party. We are very happy with the verdict," Yeddyurappa told the reporters. He said he will meet the governor at 5 pm. However, it was not clear whether the party has sought an appointment with the governor or not. Earlier Governor Vajubhai Vala had canceled all appointments until all the numbers were out. 

  • 16:56 (IST)

    DK Shivakumar reaches Raj Bhawan with independent MLA Nagesh

    Congress leader DK Shivakumar has reached outside the governor's residence with independent MLA Nagesh H Nagesh from Mulbagal to assert that the independent MLAs are also supporting the Congress. 

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Will go to court if governor doesn't invite JD(S) to form govt, says Congress sources

    Looks like the Congress is not ruling out the possibility of BJP somehow wresting out power from their hands. Sources in the Congress party have told News18 that the party will go to courts if the governor does not invite JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy to form the government. 

  • 16:34 (IST)

    Congress gets support of independent candidates

    "We will abide by whatever decision the high command takes. Mr Nagesh, who is an independent candidate, is supporting us," said Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

  • Siddaramaiah emerges as the biggest loser in Karnataka

    The biggest loser in Karnataka election turned out to be outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who has just tendered his resignation to the governor.

    The Congress leader was defeated in Chamundeshwari and barely scraped through in Badami, his second constituency, but the impact of his loss isn't restricted to the seats alone. With Congress giving JD(S) a carte blanche to form a post-poll alliance and keep the BJP away, the charismatic leader must now be sacrificed at the altar of Rahul Gandhi's ambition, which is to hang on to the coattails of a partner and claw back to power in Karnataka, even though it has lost the people's mandate to do so.

    The JD(S) obviously wouldn't have come on board had Congress not offered it the chief minister's post. This could be the end of the road for the outgoing chief minister who had run a presidential-style campaign in the state, putting himself ahead of party president Rahul Gandhi in taking on Narendra Modi.

  • 16:27 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy seeks appointment with governor, says JD(S) has accepted Congress' support

  • Congress defers press conference again, working on finer details of agreement with JD(S)

    A senior Congress leader from Karnataka told Firstpost that in principle, Congress-JD(S) alliance has taken place.

    But talks are on to give it a concrete shape and work on finer details.

    "Talks are still going on and we are trying to find out what they JD(S) wants. It is likely that CM will be Kumaraswamy. But, party is working on finer details. After that, we will see whether deputy CM will be from Congress or not. Other portfolios will be worked subsequently," the leader said.

    Meanwhile, Congress has deferred its press conference till further notice.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    HD Kumaraswamy at HD Deve Gowda's residence

  • 16:15 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah submits his resignation to Karnataka governor: Reports

  • 16:13 (IST)

    JD(S)'s Bandeppa Kashempur celebrates his victory in Bidar South

    Clearly ecstatic about the prospect of JD(S) forming the government in Karnataka, he said HD Kumaraswamy would be the chief minister and all the state's farmers will no longer have to worry about their loans.

    Input by Lakshmi Bavge/101Reporters

  • 16:08 (IST)

    Congress trying to subvert popular mandate: Yeddyurappa

    "Congress is trying to subvert popular mandate. Congress is trying to come to power through the backdoor," Yeddyurappa said.

  • 16:06 (IST)

    JD(S) brought to this position only because of Congress: Yeddyurappa

    "We condemn the sort of politicking that the Congress is indulging and we will determine our next course of action after discussing matters with the party leadership," Yeddurappa said, as he addressed a press conference.

    "JD(S) has been brought to this position with support of the Congress but the people of Karnataka have clearly supported the BJP," he said. "People of Karnataka have voted for change," he added.

  • 16:04 (IST)

    People have rejected Congress: Yeddyurappa

    "The people of the state have defeated Congress' misrule," said BJP's BS Yeddyurappa. "Siddaramaiah has lost from his own constituency of Chamundeshwari. Under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the people have rejected the Congress and accepted the BJP," he also said.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    This is not Manipur, JD(S) tells BJP

    "Who is BJP to decide our affairs? This is not Manipur, this is Karnataka," Tanveer Ahmed, JDS spokesperson, told CNN-News18.

    "The people's mandate is obvious. The JD(S) should form government," he said. "We are neither kings nor kingmakers. We are just sevaks of the people," he added.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    Visuals from outside Deve Gowda's residence in Bengaluru

  • 15:53 (IST)

    BJP reaches out to JD(S)

    According to News18, BJP leader R Ashok is on his way to meet HD Deve Gowda.

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Two independent candidates to support Congress, say reports

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah leaves for governor's house: News18

  • 15:45 (IST)

    Congress' BC Patil, winner in Hirekerur, thanks his constituency

    Input by Basavaraj Maralihalli/101Reporters

  • 15:38 (IST)

    We have accepted Congress' offer: JD(S)

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Congress delegation that had gone to governor's house denied entry

Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah praised BJP workers for the Karnataka poll results.

The Congress-JD(S) combine has staked their claim to form a government with the support of 118 MLAs. The party's leader HD Kumaraswamy has garnered support of Congress (78) and two indepedent MLAs, he claimed.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is at the Raj Bhawan along with several Congress leaders. The JD(S) will stake claim to form the government with the support of 116 MLAs.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa has reached the governor's residence and are expected to stake a claim to form government. Meanwhile, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is also about to reach the Raj Bhawan shortly.

In a fresh turn now, BJP's BS Yeddyurappa too has sought an appointment with the governor to stake his claim to form the government.

HD Kumaraswamy has sought an appointment with the governor and has said that JD(S) has accepted Congress' support.

JD(S) spokesperson said that BJP had no role in deciding how JD(S) conducted its affairs. "This is not Manipur," said the spokesperson.

In a very significant development, JD(S) has said that it has accepted Congress' offer to form government in the state together.

The outcome of the Karnataka Assembly elections now hinges on whether Congress and JD(S) will indeed come together to form the government.

Siddaramaiah confirmed that the Congress has decided to support the JD(S).

According to news channels, Congress has now offered the chief ministerial post to JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy.

BS Yeddyurappa won from Shikaripura seat by over 35,000 votes.

HD Deve Gowda has said that he will talk about the elections once all the results are out.

While Congress is blaming 'personal attacks' made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the election defeat, BJP is saying there is a conscious effort to take credit away from the saffron party.

A report has said that BJP is set to win back the seats it had lost in the 2013 polls.

Speaking to reporters, Congress minister DK Shivakumar conceded defeat and said, "Rahul Gandhi did his best, but it is we who have lost the elections. We, the local leadership, should have encashed it in a proper way."

Tweeting her congratulations for the winners in the Karnataka Assembly election, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that had both Congress and JD(S) entered into an alliance, the results would have been 'very different'. "Congratulations to the winners of the Karnataka elections. For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JD(S), the result would have been different. Very different," she wrote.

According to official EC trends, the BJP is leading in 110 seats, Congress in 56 seats, JD(S)+ in 39 seats, and Others 2 seats. Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is trailing by over 17,000 votes in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

BJP's Bharath Shetty defeated Mohideen Bava of Congress and clinched the Mangalore North constituency. So far, Congress has won one seat in Managluru while two other seats (Moodbidri and Mangalore North) have gone to BJP.

BJP workers erupted in celebration outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru after reports emerged of the party crossing the halfway mark of 112 seats in leads.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah is narrowly ahead of BJP's B Sreeramulu in Badami with a margin of 298 votes at 9.50 am. Meanwhile, his son S Yathindra, is leading with 4,526 votes after the first round of counting for Varuna. Abhishek S Manegar is second with 3,978 votes while Thottappa Basavaraju is trailing with 459 votes.

Among the 49 Mumbai-Karnataka seats, the BJP is leading in 30. Meanwhile,  BS Yeddyurappa is leading in Shikaripura by 3,420 votes. Goni Malathesha of Congress is trailing behind.

According to officials Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 22 seats with the Congress trailing in 13 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S) has a lead only in three seats, as per EC data.

JD(S) candidate GT Deve Gowda is currently leading with 5,016 votes in the Chamundeswari Assembly constituency while Siddaramiah trails behind him.

According to CNN-News18, the BJP is leading in Lingayat dominated areas across the state and coastal Karnataka as well. Meanwhile, JD(S) is gaining a stronger foothold in the southern parts of the state.

As per early trends, both BJP and Congress in Karnataka are neck-and-neck with leading 24 seats each. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, is trailing in Chamundeswari Assembly constituency.

The counting of votes across 38 centres in the state began on Tuesday, with postal ballots being counted first amid heavy security. As per CNN-News18, JD(S) chief ministerial candidate and party chief HD Deve Gowda's son, HD Kumaraswamy is currently leading in Ramanagara Assembly constituency.

As counting began across 38 centres in Karnataka, senior leaders from JD(S), BJP and Congress sought divine intervention to ensure their victory in the polls. With results being announced on Amavasya, JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda decided to perform Amavasya pooja to ward off "evil spirits". HD Kumaraswamy also offered special pooja on Tuesday at the Kalabhaireswara Temple in Mandya. Similarly, BJP's chief ministerial face, BS Yeddyurappa also received special prasad from the Yediyur Siddalingeshwara Temple. A 'havan' is being conducted at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Ahead of counting of votes in Karntaka, 50,000 police personnel have been deployed across 38 counting centres in the state with 11,000 personnel in Bengaluru alone. One Rapid Action Force (RAF) company and 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have also been deployed in Bengaluru, reported ANI.

Reports emerged on Monday about a large number of postal ballots being discovered in a hotel room in Badami in Karnataka. The Election Commission issued a clarification on Tuesday morning that an investigation by the Tahsildar and the Assistant Returning Officer yielded only two pages of instructions on how to exercise postal ballot but no postal ballots.

Counting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 will be held across a total of 38 centres in 33 election districts. Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru have two centres, Tumakuru has three and the rest of the districts one each.

Security has been tightened across Karnataka with forces deployed outside counting centres ahead of counting of votes at 8 am on Tuesday.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 will be taken up on Tuesday with pollsters saying they would likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state's ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Several exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Karnataka, and said former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's JD(S) would play the role of the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on 12 May. Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Counting of votes would begin at 8 am in nearly 40 counting centres, election office sources said. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour and all results are expected to be declared by late evening.

In case of a clear verdict in favour of the Congress, the grand old party will have broken the jinx of no political party retaining the reins of the state since 1985, when the erstwhile Janata Dal formed the government under Ramakrishna Hegde for a second consecutive term. It is, however, unclear if Siddaramaiah, a backward class leader with a formidable reputation, will be the next chief minister in the event of a Congress victory.

Though the Congress had said he would be its face in the elections, it stopped short of declaring him the party's chief ministerial candidate.

Siddaramaiah caused a political flutter when he said yesterday that he was ready to make way for a Dalit chief minister if the Congress high command so decided, a statement many felt was aimed at keeping the JD(S) in good humour so as to stitch an alliance in case of a fractured mandate.

Siddramaiah is a former JD(S) man and his ties with Deve Gowda's party continue to be strained.

"I am confident that the Congress would win the elections with a majority and I would be the chief minister," Siddaramaiah had told journalists earlier. However, when asked on Sunday if he was ready to make way for a Dalit leader as chief minister, he said,"I have no objection. I am not against anybody but the decision has to be left to the high command."

He, however, said the high command would also consider the views of the winning candidates before deciding the next chief minister.

Since the Congress had not declared its chief ministerial candidate, Dalit veterans in the party like its leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress chief G Parameshwara are being seen as possible alternatives. Kharge had recently told PTI he was ready to take up any role assigned to him by the party.

A victory in Karnataka would help boost the sagging morale of the Congress, which is on a downhill journey, losing state after state since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Losing Karnataka will drastically weaken its claim for the leadership of a broader anti-BJP alliance that is being talked about.

A victory for the BJP, on the other hand, will reflect the enduring charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his capacity to power his party to victory across the country, clearing demographic and topographical obstacles.

It would also further galvanise the BJP cadre before the Assembly elections in party-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. The JD(S) has also claimed it would win a majority and that its chief ministerial candidate HD Kumaraswamy will be the "king" and not the "kingmaker".

The party may or may not win the elections, but will play the kingmaker if the electorate gives a split verdict, making Deve Gowda an important player in the state politics once again.

With the JD(S) having had partnered with both BJP and Congress in the past, it would be tough to predict which way it will go this time in the event of a hung House.

One of the possible scenarios could be the coming together of the Congress and the JD(S), as had happened in 2004 when they formed the government under Congress heavyweight Dharm Singh after the state elected a hung House. If that happens, JD(S) may not agree to Siddaramaiah heading a coalition government and likely want a Dalit leader at the helm

The Congress is taking no chances in Karnataka and has sent in its top guns to avoid a repeat of the Goa and Manipur fiascos in the past, where it failed to form a government despite emerging as the largest party. The party has sent senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ashok Gehlot to the southern state where results of the Assembly polls would be out on Tuesday. Sources said Azad and Gehlot have reached Bangalore and have met chief minister Siddharamaiah and other party leaders. They are also likely to meet JD-S leaders, including H D Deve Gowda and his son Kumaraswamy, in case it fails to get a majority of its own.

Click here for more updates on Karnataka Assembly election 2018

With inputs from PTI


