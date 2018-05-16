Karnataka Election Result 2018 LIVE updates: According to CNN-News18, the JD(S) legislative party meeting is set to take place at around 9-9.30 am at the hotel. The Congress is likely to hold a meeting at 8:30 am and later meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bahavan. Meanwhile, the governor's office is tight lipped about who he will meet on Tuesday.
After quite an eventful counting day on Tuesday, the focus will now shift to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over who he will invite to form the next government. Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah said: "I have called for a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday). Newly elected Congress and JD(S) MLAs will be there. We are supporting JD(S) to form government and have sent this resolution to the governor. The Supreme Court said after Goa election that the group having more seats than required are invited. We have 117 seats."
As much as the Congress asserted that they would form government on their own, doubts crept into their mind on voting day, after exit polls predicted BJP getting more seats. It was then, three days ago, when the party dialed up JD(S) spokesperson Danish Ali, reported NDTV. Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, was at the other end of the line. The two leaders met in Delhi and discussed the various outcomes and possibilities.
The BJP legislative party meeting is set to take place at 10.30 am on Wednesday. "I am going to be elected as party leader. After that all MLAs are going to meet the Governor to request him to allow BJP to form government. Now the ball is in the court of the Governor. We will do as he decides," declared the saffron party's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa.
The results of Karnataka Assembly polls must have come as a disappointment for the Congress and its ambitions for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but it can take some solace from the fact that it was, at least for the moment, able to deny the Bharatiya Janata Party an outright victory in the crucial southern state.
Learning from their past mistakes, the Congress on Tuesday moved swiftly to remain in the game as it extended support to JD(S) to form a government in Karnataka after the BJP failed to get a simple majority.
The move is seen as an attempt by the Congress to save yet another state from slipping out of its grasp. The Congress currently rules Punjab, Mizoram and Puducherry.
Unlike in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya, where the Congress failed to form its government despite being the single largest party, it quickly forged a post-poll alliance with the JD(S) in Karnataka and offered its support to the Deve Gowda outfit.
The attempt is also a bid to salvage its position in Karnataka, where the party's tally fell from 122 in 2013 to 78 and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lost from one of the two seats he contested.
The move will also help bolster the party's attempt to remain centre stage of a larger Opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi juggernaut in its bid to defeat the BJP.
On the other hand, the BJP may have fallen short of the majority mark in Karnataka, but its emergence as the single largest party — 0leaving the Congress far behind — reaffirmed its dominant position on the country's political map.
The saffron show in Karnataka will give a fresh impetus to the party's bid to expand its footprints in southern states especially Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, before the next Lok Sabha polls.
However, with both the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP deciding to stake claim before the governor to form the government, it was not clear if Karnataka would become the latest state to turn saffron.
Only seven women make it to new Karnataka Assembly
Women representation continued to remain in single digit in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, though results on Tuesday showed a marginal increase in their number to seven in the new house from six who entered the house after the 2013 elections.
Congress' Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, defeated in the 2013 elections, won the seat this time.
Other Congress winners included M Roopakala, daughter of seven-time Kolar MP KH Muniyappa; Kaneez Fatima, who represented Gulbarga Uttar; and Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar from Khanapur.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle retained her Nippani seat. BJP candidates K Poornima (Hiriyur) and Roopali Santosh Naik (Karwar) were other winners.
'We will form government': BJP's KS Eshwarappa
Speaking to ANI, senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa said the party will definitely form the government in Karnataka. "There is no doubt we will form govt, 100% we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day," he said.
BJP asks Reddy brothers to mobilise MLAs in possibility of trust vote in Karnataka Assembly
The BJP high-command has reportedly asked the Reddy brothers to mobilise MLAs in view of the possibility of a trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. Janardhana Reddy, along with B Sreeramulu, is said to be in touch with JD(S) and Congress MLAs, reported News18. With each vote mattering now, Independent MLAs are also in the spotlight. Independent MLA Shankar from Ranebennur has reportedly visited BS Yeddyurappa at the latter’s residence.
AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, other Congress MLAs arrived at KPCC headquarters
Various options before Governor Vajubhai Vala:
Vajubhai Vala, a staunch RSS man
Vala, 80, was a Cabinet minister in each of Narendra Modi's governments during his tenures as Gujarat chief ministers. He was the finance minister and Modi's number two for 10 years. He also presented the Budget 18 times, according to NDTV. It was on Modi's recommendation that Vala also became the Gujarat Assembly speaker.
Hailing from Rajkot, Vala joined the RSS during his school days. When Modi contested his first election in Gujarat in 2001, Vala vacated his Rajkot West Assembly seat. He had won seven elections from the same seat. The present Karnataka governor has served as BJP chief twice.
During the Emergency in 1975, Vala was jailed in Sabarmati for 11 months.
Rahul Gandhi paid price for not having a narrative beyond blaming Narendra Modi
In the short term, Congress might end up doing to BJP in Karnataka what the BJP did to it in Goa and a few other places. But if the Congress is satisfied with this bit of smart realpolitik, it will have not learnt the lessons from this electoral drubbing. The creditable performance of BJP should remind Congress president Rahul Gandhi to work on a strong economic agenda beyond loan waivers and election freebies, if he is serious about 2019 national elections.
So far, Rahul has been focussing on blaming Modi or countering his speeches rather than putting forth his own plan on larger issues. A larger national narrative, whether it is economic or political, is absent. On the economic front, Congress has done little else than repeat allegations about mismanagement. Be it tackling parallel economy or addressing farmer woes, Rahul has, at no point, given us a clear indication of his plan. Even when he pitched himself as a prime ministerial candidate, Rahul failed to present a strong vision.
Only seven women make it to new Karnataka Assembly
Women representation continued to remain in single digit in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, though results on Tuesday showed a marginal increase in their number to seven in the new house from six who entered the house after the 2013 elections.
Congress' Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar from Belagavi Rural, defeated in the 2013 elections, won the seat this time.
Other Congress winners included M Roopakala, daughter of seven-time Kolar MP KH Muniyappa; Kaneez Fatima, who represented Gulbarga Uttar; and Anjali Hemant Nimbalkar from Khanapur.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle retained her Nippani seat. BJP candidates K Poornima (Hiriyur) and Roopali Santosh Naik (Karwar) were other winners.
Take a look at how the parties fared in various constituencies in Karnataka
The trends which emerged from the result tally of the Karnataka elections show that the BJP missed the halfway mark despite emerging as the single largest party.
According to the Election Commission figures, the party has won 104 seats, while it maintained a lead in four others. Congress was a distant second at 78, even as it had the highest vote share in the state.
But the party whose electoral fortunes took a U-turn despite posting losses in terms of both seat share and vote share was JD(S). If all goes well for it, the party's leader HD Kumaraswamy is poised become the chief minister of the state with unconditional support from Congress, one Independent MLA and one Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party legislator.
Click here to view the full list of winners
Whoever forms govt, verdict was rebuff of Congress' divisive politics, cheap populism
Whoever forms the government, one thing was clear from the election verdict. Caste politics and populism, with some claptrap about Kannada identity thrown in, that the outgoing Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah unashamedly used as a tool to win elections backfired on him badly, writes Srinivasa Prasad in a Firstpost article.
The election not only proved that Narendra Modi's vote-catching magic extends even south of the Vindhyas but also nearly rewarded his party with the Gateway to the South. His swashbuckling charm dazzled and impressed voters, as he explained at rally after rally with dramatic flourish the shortcomings of the Siddaramaiah government more effectively than any state BJP leader could.
RECAP: Congress, JD(S) leaders leave Bengaluru hotel after their meeting on Tuesday
Congress-JD(S) may have numbers, but Amit Shah may see BJP through
The combined strength of Congress and JD(S) is 116 right now with the BJP stuck at 104. While the alliance has the numbers, it is important to understand that this is a "post-poll alliance", and not a "pre-poll alliance".
This little detail is important because if there had been a "pre-poll alliance", Governor Vajubhai Vala would have had no option but to call the alliance partners to prove their majority. However, since there was no such alliance when all parties went to the polls, the Governor is duty-bound to call the single-largest party (SLP) for staking claim to form a government, and this case it is the BJP.
Prominent faces who lost Karnataka Assembly polls
Siddaramaiah
Congress' Siddaramaiah was defeated by JD(S)' GT Devegowda in the Chamundeshwari constituency by 36,042 votes. Devegowda, while talking to ANI, said that Siddaramaiah lost because of his attitude. "People have rejected Siddaramaiah," he added.
B Sreeramulu
BJP's B Sreeramulu lost in the Badami constituency from Siddaramaiah by 1,696 votes. Two party leaders told Hindustan Times that the BJP planned on making him the deputy chief minister if voted to power in the state. He also contested from Molakalmuru, which he won.
SS Mallikarjun (Congress), S Madhu Bangarappa (JDS) and Ramanatha Rai (Congress) are other important candidates who lost the polls.
Read more here
A look at seat share garnered by major political parties
What happened yesterday: The results threw up a hung Assembly, with BJP emerging as single largest party with 104 seats
The results of the closely-contested Karnataka Assembly elections have sent the politicos in state in a tizzy. With the BJP emerging as the single largest party but falling short of a clear majority, efforts were on in state to woo Janata Dal (Secular) to form the government. For now, the Congress seems to have emulated the precedent set by the BJP in previous elections. The party has quickly stitched a post-poll alliance with JD(S) to keep BJP out of power, much like what the saffron party did in Goa and Manipur elections.
Narendra Modi credits party workers, Amit Shah for the success in Karnataka
EC declares BJP's Jagadish Shettar as winner in Hubli Dharwad constituency
