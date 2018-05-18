You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Election Result 2018: Governor Vajubhai Vala acting under Centre's pressure, says Congress' Ashok Chavan

Politics PTI May 18, 2018 16:25:45 IST

Mumbai: Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government shows that he is acting under the Modi-led Central government's pressure, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said on Friday.

File image of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan. Reuters

File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. Reuters

"Politics is taking place from the (Karnataka) Raj Bhavan," he said while addressing a 'save democracy day' protest near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Vala's decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government shows that he is acting under the Modi-led central government's pressure," the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president said.

Congress is observing 'save democracy day' across the country today to protest against Vala's decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government in that state.

Chavan joined Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam and party workers at the protest near the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.

"The role of a governor should be neutral and unbiased but unfortunately, this is not the case in Karnataka," he said.

Chavan welcomed the Supreme Court's order for floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

"We believe in democracy," the former chief minister said.

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka Election Result 2018


Updated Date: May 18, 2018 16:25 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores