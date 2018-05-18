Karnataka Election Result 2018: Governor Vajubhai Vala acting under Centre's pressure, says Congress' Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala's decision to invite BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa to form the government shows that he is acting under the Modi-led Central government's pressure, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said on Friday.

"Politics is taking place from the (Karnataka) Raj Bhavan," he said while addressing a 'save democracy day' protest near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Vala's decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government shows that he is acting under the Modi-led central government's pressure," the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president said.

Congress is observing 'save democracy day' across the country today to protest against Vala's decision to invite Yeddyurappa to form the government in that state.

Chavan joined Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Sanjay Nirupam and party workers at the protest near the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti'.

"The role of a governor should be neutral and unbiased but unfortunately, this is not the case in Karnataka," he said.

Chavan welcomed the Supreme Court's order for floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 pm on Saturday, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by the governor to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

"We believe in democracy," the former chief minister said.

