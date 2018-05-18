Karnataka Election Result 2018: Congress, JDS MLAs troop out of Bengaluru; likely headed to Kochi, Puducherry, Hyderabad as midnight drama continues

Midnight action spilled over into the wee hours of Friday as Congress MLAs holed up in Eagleton resort and JD(S) MLAs in Shangri La hotel in Bengaluru made their way to other south India locations - Kochi, Puducherry and Hyderabad. The Kochi batch is travelling by road and most likely the Puducherry faction too.

JD(S) MLAs about to leave Shangri-La Hotel in #Bengaluru; JDS MLA Shivarame Gowda says, 'some of Congress and JD(S) MLAs are going to Kochi and some to Hyderabad' pic.twitter.com/ahqhK56gum — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

The Congress-JDS combine which is claiming that its sum total of 116 MLAs after the Karnataka Assembly elections is a "clear majority" is falling back to the tried and tested method of what's come to be called "resort politics" - holing up where poachers loaded with money can't reach in a flash.

The BJP, with 104 MLAs, has been given first dibs at power even as the Congress-JDS combine has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka Governor's decision to invite the BJP to form the state government.

The Congress-JDS tie-up managed to get a three judge bench to hear their petition for nearly four hours starting 1:45 am Thursday and the case continues with a Friday hearing. The Supreme Court did not stay the swearing in of newly minted Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa but said that the case hearing will go on.