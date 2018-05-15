You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Election Result 2018: BJP workers celebrate as trends show party set to form govt in state

Politics PTI May 15, 2018 13:57:34 IST

Bengaluru: BJP workers across Karnataka on Tuesday began celebrations as trends showed the saffron party was set to form a government in the state.

Counting of votes for the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections began this morning at 38 centres in the state.

BJP workers celebrate party's lead on more than 110 Assembly seats. PTI

BJP workers celebrate party's lead on more than 110 Assembly seats. PTI

Sweets and delicacies were distributed among boisterous party workers and supporters who gathered at the state BJP headquarters here and its offices across Karnataka, including those in Kalaburagi, Hubbali-Dharwad, Mangaluru and Shivamogga.

BJP workers had gathered this morning amid an air of anxiety as several poll surveys and exit polls had predicted a hung house with some giving an edge to the ruling Congress.

But as results trickled in they erupted with joy with the BJP maintaining a steady lead, leaving its main opponent, the Congress, far behind.

Party workers danced to music and raised slogans such as "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Narendra Modi Ki Jai" and "BJP Ki Jai".

However, the Congress headquarters in Bengaluru, bore a deserted look, as the party found itself lagging in all regions of the state.

The BJP appeared headed for a simple majority in the Karnataka elections, with its candidates leading in 115 Assembly seats, leaving the ruling Congress way behind, according to the latest trends available for 220 of the states 222 seats where polling was held.

Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2018


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 13:57 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores