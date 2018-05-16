Karnataka Election Result 2018: BJP leader Ram Madhav's Facebook post says karma has come to haunt Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Wednesday in a Facebook post titled 'Karma comes to haunt Congress in Karnataka after 22 years', as the focus shifts to Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala over whom he will invite to form the next government.

Madhav quoted a WhatsApp message he received, saying,"Those quoting verses of morality, constitutional ethics and conventions were perpetrators of murdering democracy and numerous elected governments, right from Nehru."

The BJP general secretary begins the post with a mention of the period in 1996 when the Gujarat state BJP government had just fallen "thanks to Congress' governor Krishnapal Singh". He alleges that rebel leader Shankersinh Vaghela, along with his deputy Dilip Parikh were the masterminds who had orchestrated the fall of the government. He further claims that the duo had received open support from the Congress to split the BJP and bring down the state government in Gujarat.

The Facebook post goes on to add that Vaghela and Parikh, along with the Congress "resorted to violence inside the state Assembly where a no-confidence motion was to be voted and which in all probability was certain to be defeated". He noted that the motion was tabled and the "government proved its numbers".

The "Congress governor", however, decided that the law and order machinery in the state had collapsed and said there was a constitutional crisis based on the "pandemonium by Congress and Vaghela faction," the note continues.

"Vaghela later became chief minister for just a year and was succeeded by Parikh who remained chief minister for 2.5 months. Congress pulled out support from both. Fresh elections were held. Vaghela's strength reduced from 47 to 4, Congress was kicked out and Keshubhai was voted back as chief minister," he noted, referring to former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

At the end, Madhav said that the incident was relevant today, after 22 years, in Karnataka "because those quoting verses of morality, constitutional ethics and conventions were perpetrators of murdering democracy and numerous elected governments, right from Nehru".

Both Yeddyurappa and Kumaraswamy (Congress-JDS combine) met the governor on Tuesday evening, claiming their stakes to form the new government in Karnataka.

All eyes are now on governor Vajubhai Vala who will have to decide whether to call BJP, the single largest winner of seats, to form the government or go with the Congress-JD(S) combine, which together have a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly.

You can read the full text of Madhav's Facebook post here: