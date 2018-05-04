Karnataka election: JD(S) looks to cash in on BJP, Congress defections; hopes rebels can help it gain foothold in state

Bengaluru: It has but one aim – to be the party everyone would woo in case of a hung Assembly. So, it threw its doors wide open to all comers, and in trooped a number of ticket aspirants who had been rejected by the Congress and the BJP and wanted a base to hit back at their former party, to at least hurt them badly, if not to win themselves.

The JD(S) could also not afford to be choosy in picking its candidates, especially in areas outside its traditional strongholds of the old Mysore region, where it is facing some tough fights from those who left the party recently. Overall, the party is contesting 201 seats, including the two of its leader HD Kumaraswamy, and has given its ally, the BSP, 20 seats.

The party was hurt badly when it lost almost a dozen of its senior members to the BJP and Congress, which snared seven sitting JD(S) MLAs, all from Bengaluru and south Karnataka, seats where the JD(S) will find the going extremely tough. So, it was only too willing to welcome rebels from the mainline parties and in some cases, pitting them against each other – like its candidate from Pulakeshinagar in Bengaluru, Prasanna Kumar, who moved over from the Congress after being rejected in favour of a defector from JD(S) and sitting MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, who had defeated Prasanna Kumar in 2013. The JD(S) also poached a Congress corporator to contest against JD(S) defector-turned-Congress-candidate Zameer Ahmed in Chamrajpet.

The confusion over candidate selection by the JD(S), which had delayed its list in about 40 seats till the very last minute, and some odd decisions, like not giving a ticket to its sitting MLA from Devanahalli, Pillamunishamappa, have not helped the party either. There is also the strange situation of two candidates who were given the party’s ticket not filing their nominations, one being Shivanand Gonthi from Hungund.

JD(S) activist Nagaraj Hongal, an aspirant for this seat, said Shivanand, who got just 2500 votes in 2013, had struck a deal with the Congress candidate and so did not file his nomination. And sitting MLA C M Nimbannavar from Kalaghatagi was given the JD(S) ticket but ended up being the BJP candidate.

Sidhlaghatta withheld over two JD(S) candidates

There is also the case of two aspirants filing nominations on the JD(S) ticket for Sidhlaghatta in Chikballapur district. The returning officer is unable to explain how he accepted two nominations from the same party, one of whom is the JD(S) sitting MLA Rajappa, who has alleged that the other B form is a forgery. The seat has been withheld by the Election Commission for technical reasons.

Defections and rebellion from mainline party members who fail to get tickets is nothing new to election politics. But this time around, it seems to have reached new heights in Karnataka with the JD(S) being the most obvious destination for them.

As Manohar Tahsildar, a three-time winner on Congress ticket now JD(S) candidate from Hanagal constituency said, "for my own sake and for my supporters sake, I have to find a place somewhere else." Not that the Congress and BJP have not exchanged defectors, like NY Gopal Krishna of Congress joining BJP to contest from Bellary and Anand Singh of BJP moving the other way to Congress to contest from Hospet.

Long list of Congress to JD(S) defectors

"Defection is part of politics," says political analyst in Bellary Ahiraj Mattihalli. "The JD(S) has to consider taking in defectors as its presence is negligible in the northern regions and the serious setback it suffered from the exit of seven sitting MLAs to Congress."

Yet, while JD(S) has been home to migratory politicians in the past too, their numbers have increased greatly this time as both BJP and Congress focused on winnability in selecting its candidates – with those not fitting the criteria shown the door, and finding welcoming arms in the JD(S), especially Congress rebels. In north Karnataka, for instance, "defeat of their former party candidate is the priority rather than winning themselves," said political analyst Vijaykumar Hugar of Hubbali. And JD(S) gives them that opportunity.

The list of Congress defectors who have got the JD(S) ticket is long: P Ramesh, aspirant from CV Raman Nagar Assembly segment, former MP and actor Shashikumar from Hosadurga, ex-MLA G H Srinivas from Tarikere who claimed that his supporters forced him to join the JD(S), Hanumantharayappa from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Naseer Bagwan from Khanapur, to name only a few. Among the more prominent defectors to JD(S) from the BJP are SK Bellubbi, former BJP district president of Vijaypur, Kalaburagi Revi Naik Belamagi from Kalaburagi rural, Hemachandra Sagar in Chikpet and MLA from Bhalki, Prakash Khandre.

Having been out of power for a decade, a good showing on 12 May is important for the JD(S) to regain its influence in Karnataka politics, which is its justification for encouraging defectors into its fold. At the same time, a good showing by the party would ensure a hung result with all its resultant uncertainties and possibilities of horse trading in a big way. A fact that BJP and Congress are hoping the voters will realise and would, therefore, decide to go with one of the mainstream parties to ensure stability.

Maralihalli is a Haveri-based freelance writer and Lulla is a Bengaluru-based freelance writer. They are both members of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters.