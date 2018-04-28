Karnataka Election 2018: Amit Shah addresses rally in Bagalkot, urges people to support BS Yeddyurappa

BJP chief Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Karnataka's Bagalkot on Saturday and urged the people to give an opportunity to BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa. "He will work towards making Karnataka number one state," the BJP president said.

Shah also took a dig at Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi. He said that Congress has already lost in 12 Assembly elections and it is Karnataka's chance this time to ensure another Congress defeat. He said that the BJP will form government in the state.

He further said that Karnataka had received Rs 88,000 crore grant under the 13th Finance Commission when the UPA government was in power. "However, Modi has given Rs 2.19 lakh to the state under the 14th Finance Commission."

Lashing out at Siddaramaih for deciding to contest from two constituencies, Shah said that the Congress is relying on the chief minister to win the state, but he is going to lose from Badami for sure.

At a public gathering in Koppal district on Friday also, the BJP chief had taken a dig at the chief minister and said the person on whom the Congress was dependent was 'running away' and looking for a safer seat.

"The Congress depends on Siddaramaiah in this assembly election. He himself is running away from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency to the Badami assembly constituency. How much can you escape? Our candidate B Sriramulu will defeat you," he had said.

Referring to Rahul's questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on national issues during his ongoing two-day campaign in the state, Shah said the ruling Congress should answer questions on its performance.

"I have come here to answer your (Rahul) questions... it is your party's turn to answer because this is an Assembly election in a state which your party ruled for five years," he had said.

