Karnataka Election 2018: AIADMK to field candidates from three constituencies; MP Yuvaraj to contest from Gandhi Nagar

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced it would field its candidates from three Assembly constituencies for the 12 May Karnataka polls.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswamy announced their party's candidates for Hanur, Gandhi Nagar and Kolar gold field Assembly segments.
MP Yuvaraj is the party's pick for Gandhinagar while RP Vishnukumar and M Anbu will contest from Hanur and Kolar gold field respectively.
The two leaders made the announcement in a party statement.
Yuvaraj was recently appointed Karnataka state unit secretary of the AIADMK.
The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections.
Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the 12 May elections to 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.
Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 18:41 PM