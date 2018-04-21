Karnataka Election 2018: AIADMK to field candidates from three constituencies; MP Yuvaraj to contest from Gandhi Nagar

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced it would field its candidates from three Assembly constituencies for the 12 May Karnataka polls.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswamy announced their party's candidates for Hanur, Gandhi Nagar and Kolar gold field Assembly segments.

MP Yuvaraj is the party's pick for Gandhinagar while RP Vishnukumar and M Anbu will contest from Hanur and Kolar gold field respectively.

The two leaders made the announcement in a party statement.

Yuvaraj was recently appointed Karnataka state unit secretary of the AIADMK.

The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections.

Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the 12 May elections to 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.