You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Election 2018: AIADMK to field candidates from three constituencies; MP Yuvaraj to contest from Gandhi Nagar

Politics PTI Apr 21, 2018 18:41:40 IST

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced it would field its candidates from three Assembly constituencies for the 12 May Karnataka polls.

K Palaniswamy

File image of Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswamy. PTI

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswamy announced their party's candidates for Hanur, Gandhi Nagar and Kolar gold field Assembly segments.

MP Yuvaraj is the party's pick for Gandhinagar while RP Vishnukumar and M Anbu will contest from Hanur and Kolar gold field respectively.

The two leaders made the announcement in a party statement.

Yuvaraj was recently appointed Karnataka state unit secretary of the AIADMK.

The AIADMK had contested five seats in the 2013 elections.

Rivals Congress and BJP are locked in a fierce fight in the 12 May elections to 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 18:41 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores