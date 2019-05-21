Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara slams partyman Roshan Baig for blaming Siddaramaiah for Congress' 'flop campaign'

Bengaluru: Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Roshan Baig for his claim that both state unit president Dinesh Gundurao and Congress Legislature Party CLP leader Siddaramaiah should be blamed for the "flop poll campaign" in the state. Parameshwara said that it is Baig's personal opinion and not the party's opinion or assessment.

"As far as his statement is concerned it is his individual personal opinion so you should ask him. It is not the party's opinion or assessment," Parameshwara said while being asked about Roshan Baig's reported comments about Gundurao and Siddaramaiah. Baig, who is at loggerheads with the Congress party after not getting a ticket to contest the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, slammed Gundurao and Siddaramaiah asserting that "these two leaders should be held responsible if Congress doesn't perform well in the general elections."

While speaking to ANI earlier today, Baig reiterated he is upset with the fact that no seats were given to Christians and only one seat to Muslims in Karnataka. "No seats were given to Christians and only one seat was given to Muslims in Karnataka, they were ignored. I'm upset with this, we have been used," he said.

Parameshwara further spoke about Congress general secretary KC Venugopal's visit to Bengaluru and said: "Venugopal is Karnataka Congress in-charge, he has to take stock of the political situation. There is a political development, everyone knows about it and there is nothing to hide. When results are out, he will discuss our options with senior leaders and take it forward from there."

Karnataka deputy chief minister further showed disappointment over the attitude of the Centre in handling drought situation in the state. "It is unfortunate that we have received just Rs 900 crore against Rs 4,000 crore allocated to Maharashtra. We have submitted a memorandum of Rs 2,600 crore. The Government of India is not treating Karnataka in a proper perspective," Parmeshwara said.

Amidst the speculation of a rift between Congress and JD(S) alliance in the state, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has canceled his visit to New Delhi to meet Election Commission, along with the 21 opposition parties, over the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM). Kumaraswamy had canceled his visit after expressing concern over the vulnerability of EVMs on Monday.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on 11 April and concluded on 19 May. The much-awaited results of the general elections will be announced on 23 May.

