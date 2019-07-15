Karnataka crisis: Supreme Court to hear pleas of five more MLAs on Tuesday against Speaker for not accepting resignations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear plea of five more rebel Congress MLAs along with the pending petition of 10 legislators seeking a direction to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker to accept their resignation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, that they be also made parties to the pending petition, which is to be heard on Tuesday.

Five more rebel Congress MLAs from Karnataka had moved the apex court on 13 July against the Speaker for not accepting their resignations. These MLAs are Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, N Nagaraj, Munirathna and Roshan Baig.

Follow LIVE updates on Karnataka here

The apex court had on 12 July restrained Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar from taking any decision till 16 July on the resignation and disqualification of 10 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.