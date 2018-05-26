You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy congratulates Narendra Modi govt on completing 4 years in office

Politics PTI May 26, 2018 22:37:53 IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday congratulated the BJP-led NDA government on completing four years in office.

HD Kumaraswamy

File image of HD Kumaraswamy. Twitter@hd_kumaraswamy

Asked whether Modi and his government had fulfilled the people's expectations, Kumaraswamy said, "Let's see, it is for the people to decide."

"They have made several promises through speeches, they have discussed about big things, but they have not been able to implement is the opinion expressed by many political analysts," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy also said he has sought an appointment with the prime minister for a meeting.

"I may get an appointment.. probably tomorrow or day after tomorrow. Once I get it, I will meet him and other central ministers," he added.

Meanwhile, official sources said Kumaraswamy will be meeting the prime minister in New Delhi on Monday at 11.30 am.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 22:37 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores