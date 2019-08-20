Karnataka Cabinet Ministers List: Former CM Jagadish Shettar, two ex-deputy CMs part of BS Yediyurappa's new council of ministers

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday formed his cabinet by inducting 17 ministers into his Cabinet.

This is the first Cabinet expansion after he assumed office on 26 July and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on 29 July.

The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. They include former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, two

former deputy Chief Ministers — KS Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, independent MLA H Nagesh and Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who is not a member of the Assembly or Council, and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari.

Here is the complete list of Karnataka Cabinet ministers

Sr. No Cabinet ministers 1 CN Ashwathnarayan 2 B Sreeramulu 3 Basavaraj Bommai 4 CC Patil 5 CT Ravi 6 Govind M Karajol 7 H Nagesh 8 JC Madhuswamy 9 Jagadish Shettar 10 Kota Srinivas Poojari 11 KS Eshwarappa 12 Laxman Sangappa Savadi 13 Prabhu Chauhan 14 R Ashoka 15 S Suresh Kumar 16 Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle 17 V.Somanna

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 Ministers, including the chief minister.

With inputs from PTI