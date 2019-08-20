You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Karnataka Cabinet Ministers List: Former CM Jagadish Shettar, two ex-deputy CMs part of BS Yediyurappa's new council of ministers

Politics FP Staff Aug 20, 2019 14:41:31 IST

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday formed his cabinet by inducting 17 ministers into his Cabinet.

This is the first Cabinet expansion after he assumed office on 26 July and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on 29 July.

The new Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.  They include former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, two
former deputy Chief Ministers — KS Eshwarappa and R Ashoka, independent MLA H Nagesh and Laxman Sangappa Savadi, who is not a member of the Assembly or Council, and MLC Kota  Srinivas Poojari.

Here is the complete list of Karnataka Cabinet ministers

Sr. No Cabinet ministers
1 CN Ashwathnarayan
2 B Sreeramulu
3 Basavaraj Bommai
4 CC Patil
5 CT Ravi
6 Govind M Karajol
7 H Nagesh
8 JC Madhuswamy
9 Jagadish Shettar
10 Kota Srinivas Poojari
11 KS Eshwarappa
12 Laxman Sangappa Savadi
13 Prabhu Chauhan
14 R Ashoka
15 S Suresh Kumar
16 Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle
17 V.Somanna

Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 Ministers, including the chief minister.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 14:41:31 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores