Karnataka bypolls: Results for three Lok Sabha, two Assembly seats tomorrow; JD(S)-Congress combine to face popularity test

The ruling Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka is all set to face a popularity test on Tuesday, with results expected for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies which had gone for polls on Saturday.

A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed for the counting of votes, which will begin at 8 am on Tuesday.

An estimated 67 percent voter turnout of the 54.5 lakh electorate was recorded in the bypolls for the five constituencies. Polling was held from 7 am to 6 pm in Ballari (ST), Mandya and Shivamogga parliamentary constituencies and Jamkhandi and Ramanagara Assembly segments.

According to provisional data at the end of polling, 77.17 percent voting was recorded in Jamkhandi, followed by 71.88 percent in Ramanagara, 63.85 percent in Ballari, 61.05 percent in Shivamogga and 53.93 percent in Mandya.

A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, including five from the Opposition BJP, three from JD(S) and two from the Congress. 21 others are Independents or from regional outfits.

As the ruling coalition, the JD(S) and Congress have fielded joint candidates in the bypolls to consolidate their votes. JD(S) is contesting from Mandya, Shivamogga and Ramanagara and the Congress from Ballari and Jamkhandi.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Tuesday to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, police officials told PTI.

Police have been deployed around the counting centres and strongrooms where the EVMs are placed.

The significance of bypolls

The results of the bypolls will determine the fate of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa, among others.

Anitha Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailing in Ramanagara — the seat vacated by her husband — after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress last week.

The Congress is also confident of winning the Ramanagara Assembly seat.

Participated in the election campaign at Ramnagara. Ms. Anita Kumaraswamy is all set to win this by a huge margin. We are confident because the agenda of the Congress party has always been pro development and growth.#Ramnagara #Elections pic.twitter.com/GkvJmtjb3e — Roshan Baig (@rroshanbaig) October 30, 2018

In Jamkhandi, it remains to be seen whether Congress' Anand Nyamagowda will be able to make his successful electoral debut. Anand is son of former MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, whose sudden death in a road mishap on 28 May necessitated the bypoll. Srikant Kulkarni is the BJP candidate against Siddu. In Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is testing his fortunes against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S), in Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu's sister J Shantha is fighting against VS Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider.

Karnataka: BJP MLA B Sriramulu cast his vote at polling station no. 52 in Bellary city. Voting for 3 parliamentary constituencies Bellary, Shimoga, Mandya & 2 legislative assembly constituencies Jamkhandi, Ramanagaram began at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/GhmQMnCTZT — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2018

In the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JD(S)' Shivarame Gowda, is pitted against a fresh face in retired commercial tax officer Siddaramaiah from the BJP.

While the BJP is attempting to make inroads into the JD(S) bastion of Mandya and the Congress stronghold of Jamkhandi, the Congress is trying to regain its significance in its erstwhile party stronghold of Ballari, the seat earlier won by its top leader Sonia Gandhi.

Differences between Congress and JD(S) workers had come to the fore in Ramanagara and Mandya constituencies that fall under the old Mysuru region over the party's decision to support the JDS candidates.

Congress and JD(S) had fought bitterly against each other in the Assembly polls, especially in the old Mysuru region, but had joined hands to form a coalition government after a fractured mandate in the May Assembly polls.

The outcome of the bypolls is expected to have a bearing on the equations between the Congress and JDS for the 2019 polls and also be a factor in determining the respective bargaining power of the two parties.

The bypolls were seen as significant as the coalition partners contested together, terming it as a "prelude" to the general elections and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level.

The Lok Sabha by-elections were necessitated after Yeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and CS Puttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the Assembly in May. The terms for the seats will be short considering the fact that the general election will be held in 2019.

With inputs from agencies