Karnataka bypolls: JD(S) to give tickets to local leaders for seats vacant after disqualification of 15 MLAs; state set to vote on 21 Oct

Bengaluru: Janata Dal (Secular) will be giving tickets to local leaders in the upcoming bypolls in 15 constituencies, stated former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday.

"JD(S) has decided to give importance to local leaders in the fifteen constituencies which are going to the poll on October 21," HD Kumaraswamy stated after party workers meet in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the party leadership, including patriarch Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, and HD Revanna faced a lot of flak for fielding Nikhil Kumaraswamy from Mandya against Bharatiya Janata Party-supported candidate Sumalatha and Prajwal Revanna in Hassan constituency.

Last week, Gowda had also ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress. The by-elections in Karnataka will be held on 21 October in 15 constituencies that fell vacant after the disqualification of rebel MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The counting of votes will take place in the same week on 24 October.