Karnataka bypoll results Updates: BS Yediyurappa retains majority with BJP bagging six seats, leading in 6 others; CM thanks people for mandate

Karnataka bypoll results LATEST Updates: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to retain power in Karnataka as the BJP bags the required six seats to maintain the majority in the state government. While speaking to ANI, the chief minister said that without any problem, the BJP can give a "pro-people and a stable government".
The ruling BJP on Monday bagged four seats and was leading in eight others as the BS Yediyurappa-led government appeared on course to sweep the bypolls in 15 constituencies and retain a majority. The Opposition Congress and JDS faced a huge setback. The Congress, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the previous election, was leading only in two segments: Hunsur and Shivajinagar.
Youngest BJP MLA Tejasvi Surya took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank the people of Karnataka for voting for the BJP for forming a stable government. According to the latest trends, the saffron party is leading with a comfortable margin in 12 out 15 Assembly seats, with Congress conceding defeat.
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP is currently leading in 12 seats, while the Congress leads in two seats. Independent rebel candidate continues to lead in one seat as JD(S) loses the lead in all of the 15 Assembly seats.
The Congress party has conceded defeat in the Karnataka bypolls held on 5 December. Party leader DK Shivakumar told ANI, "Congress must accept people's mandate. We have conceded defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened."
Rebel candidate Shivaram Hebbar wins from BJP ticket from Yellapur constituency reports CNN-News18. The party continues to lead in 10 other seats out of the 15 Assembly bypolls held on 5 December. According to the EC website, Hebbar wins with 60.54 percent of votes.
According to latest trends, the BJP is currently leading in 11 of the 15 Assembly seats took part in 5 December bypolls in Karnataka. Congress is leading in two and JDS is leading in 1. An Independent is leading in one seat.
As of 9.30 am, the trends for 14 out of 15 constituencies were known, with BJP leading in nine seats. Independent candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda left behind BJP's MTB Nagaraj by a margin of 3,879 votes. In Chikkaballapur and Yellapur, BJP candidates established comfortable leads of over 8,000 votes.
As of 8.30 am, Bharatiya Janata Party took a lead in nine seats, while the Congress and JD(S) stayed ahead in one seat each. The trends were based on the counting of postal ballots, which is set to conclude before 9 am.
Counting of votes following the bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on Monday, sealing the fate of the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that came to power merely four months ago.
Voting for these bypolls was held on 5 December, which saw an overall voter turnout of 67.91 percent. It will begin at 8 am at 11 centres and is likely to conclude by the afternoon.
The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). The assembly will still have two vacant seats, where bypolls were not due to pending litigations in high court.
To remain in power, the BJP needs to emerge victorious in at least six of the 15 seats.
Yediyurappa had won the confidence motion on 29 July after the effective strength of the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker) came down to 208 and the majority mark to 105, equivalent of BJP's current strength, following the disqualifications.
The BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) 34. Besides, there is one BSP member, a nominated MLA and the Speaker. Including the Chief Minister, currently there are 18 ministers in the cabinet, whose sanctioned strength is 34.
All arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting of votes. Prohibitory orders restricting assembly of people around the counting centre and activities that could disturb law and order have been clamped, PTI reported.
On the eve of counting, Yediyurappa told reporters here that his party would win at least 13 seats. "We will complete our term. Even people have the same expectations from us,” he said.
BJP had fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Dec 09, 2019 13:45:40 IST
Highlights
BS Yediyurappa thanks voters for mandate
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to retain power in Karnataka as the BJP bags the required six seats to maintain the majority in the state government. While speaking to ANI, the chief minister said that without any problem, the BJP can give a "pro-people and a stable government".
BJP bags six seats, retains majority
The ruling BJP won six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others, which implied that the party has retained its majority in the Assembly. The BJP needed to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the Assembly.
In the previous elections, the Congress had won in 12 of those 15 seats and the JDS of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the remaining three.
Voters reject 'adjustment politics' of Opposition: BJP on sweeping polls
Karnataka's BJP unit took to Twitter to celebrate the easy victory of the party in 5 December by-elections due to its "development politics" under the leadership of chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
It also slammed the Opposition Congress and JD(S) party for "Adjustment Politics" and said that the voters have retained their trust in the saffron party
BJP needs 6 seats to retain majority
The BJP needs to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the Assembly. In the previous elections, the Congress had won in 12 of those 15 seats and the JDS of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the remaining three.
Trends available so far showed Congress leading in two (Shivajinagar and Hunsur), while JD(S) and an independent candidate were ahead in Yeshwanthpura and Hoskote constituencies respectively.
BJP leads in 12 seats, Congress in 2
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP is currently leading in 12 seats, while the Congress leads in two seats. Independent rebel candidate continues to lead in one seat as JD(S) loses lead in all of the 15 Assembly seats.
Yellapur Assembly constituency update:
First win for BJP
Rebel candidate Shivaram Hebbar wins from BJP ticket from Yellapur constituency reports CNN-News18. The party continues to lead in 10 other seats out of the 15 Assembly bypolls held on 5 December. According to the EC website, Hebbar wins with 60.54 percent of votes.
BJP leading in 11 seats, Congress in 2, JDS in 1
According to latest trends, the BJP is currently leading in 11 of the 15 Assembly seats took part in 5 December bypolls in Karnataka. Congress is leading in two and JDS is leading in 1. An Independent is leading in one seat.
Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency update:
BJP trails behind closely, JD(S) in lead
Yeshwanthpur, the second-largest constituency in Bengaluru in terms of population had JD(S) candidate TN Javarayi Gowda currently leading over BJP's ST Somashekar by a slim margin of 1,275 votes. Somashekar won this seat on a Congress ticket in the 2018 election with a margin of 10,711 votes. He left the party in July, and is now contesting on the BJP ticke
BJP rebel, independent candidate leads in one seat
Fresh trends show that the BJP is currently leading in nine seats, the Congress in three, while the JD(S) is leading in two seats. An independent candidate, who is also a BJP rebel, is leading in one seat.
Trends at 9.30 am: BJP leads in nine seats
Congress maintains lead in Shivajinagar, JD(S) in KR Pete
BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru constitiencies and JD(S) leading in KR Pete, according to official Election Commission trends.
Counting of votes cast through EVM begin - BJP maintains lead in ten seats
The counting of EVM votes began with BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in two seats and JD(S) in one seat. Among the seats where the BJP has a lead are Chikkaballapur and Yeswanthpur.
The Congress is leading in Hunsur and Shivaji Nagar and the JD(S) in Krishnarajpet.
Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda is leading in Hoskote seat.
Postal balot counting concludes - BJP leads in eight seats
As the counting of postal ballots concludes, the BJP leads in eight seats — Hunsur, Kagwad, Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak, Hirekerur, Athani and Yellapur.
The Congress leads in Shivaji Nagar and Vijayanagara while the JD(S) leads in Krishnarajpet.
BJP leads in nine seats, Congress, JD(S) in one seat each
Early trends based on postal ballot counting show BJP leading in nine seats, including Hunsur, Kagwad, Vijayanagara, Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak, Hirekerur, Athani and Yellapur, reported CNN-News18.
The Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in the Krishnarajpet seat and the Congress is leading in Shivaji Nagar.
Postal ballot are being counted first. The couting of votes cast in the ballot will begin at 9 am.
15 seats that went to polls on 5 December
Polling took place on 5 December in Karnataka in 15 seats - Athani, Kagawad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Hoskote, KR Puram, Yeswanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur.
A total number of 165 candidates were in the fray in these bypolls. While BJP and Congress contested in all the 15 seats, the JD(S) fielded candidates in 12.
Counting begins at 15 counting centres in Karnataka
The counting is likely to conclude in the afternoon, sealing the fate of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.
BJP will win 13 out of 15 seats, says BS Yediyurappa
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the BJP would win at least 13 of the 15 seats, while the opposition Congress and JD(S) would have to be content with just one each.
"Our party will carry out overall development of the state in the next three-and-half years. After the government completes its term, BJP will win at least 150 seats in the next assembly elections and come to power again, while Congress will continue to remain in the opposition," Yediyurappa told reporters.
BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party would win all the 15 seats.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
13:37 (IST)
People of Karnataka have chosen a stable government: Narendra Modi during Jharkhand rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of stealing people's mandate in Karnataka through back door, contending that the party has been taught a lesson in the just-concluded bypolls.
Addressing a poll meeting here, he said those that said the BJP has limited influence in southern part of the country were punished by the people in a democratic way.
"The Congress and its allies subverted the mandate in Karnataka, stabbed it in the back These parties will now have to bite the dust," he asserted.
The Congress, during its tenure in Karnataka, had no development agenda, he claimed. "The bypolls results today showed that the voters have ensured that the Congress and the JD(S) don't get to stab them in the back again," he added.
13:25 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa thanks voters for mandate
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to retain power in Karnataka as the BJP bags the required six seats to maintain the majority in the state government. While speaking to ANI, the chief minister said that without any problem, the BJP can give a "pro-people and a stable government".
13:20 (IST)
BJP bags six seats, retains majority
The ruling BJP won six seats in the bypolls in Karnataka, while leading in six others, which implied that the party has retained its majority in the Assembly. The BJP needed to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the Assembly.
In the previous elections, the Congress had won in 12 of those 15 seats and the JDS of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the remaining three.
12:55 (IST)
BJP bags 4 seats, set to retain power in state
The ruling BJP on Monday bagged four seats and was leading in eight others as the BS Yediyurappa-led government appeared on course to sweep the bypolls in 15 constituencies and retain a majority.
The opposition Congress and JDS faced a huge setback. The Congress, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the previous election, was leading only in two segments: Hunsur and Shivajinagar.
12:41 (IST)
It is as expected, says DV Sadananda Gowda as polls favour BJP
DV Sadananda Gowda on Monday said the Karnataka by-poll results were in accordance with expectations as BJP lead in 12 out of 15 seats that went to polls. "It is as expected. Karanataka people need a stable government," Gowda told ANI about the Karnataka by-poll results trends.
He said good governance and development are the two key areas which the BJP government has taken care of. "Good governance and development is something that was missing during coalition government of JDS-Congress," he claimed
12:37 (IST)
Voters reject 'adjustment politics' of Opposition: BJP on sweeping polls
Karnataka's BJP unit took to Twitter to celebrate the easy victory of the party in 5 December by-elections due to its "development politics" under the leadership of chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
It also slammed the Opposition Congress and JD(S) party for "Adjustment Politics" and said that the voters have retained their trust in the saffron party
12:23 (IST)
Tejasvi Surya thanks Karnataka for voting for a stable govt
Youngest BJP MLA Tejasvi Surya took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank the people of Karnataka for voting for the BJP for forming a stable government. According to the latest trends, the saffron party is leading with a comfortable margin in 12 out 15 Assembly seats, with Congress conceding defeat.
12:10 (IST)
Athani Assembly constituency update:
BJP leads with 36,225 votes
In round seven of counting, in Athani constituency, BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli leads with 36,225 votes while Congress's Gajanan Mangsuli trails behind with 22,489
11:58 (IST)
KR Pete Assembly constituency update:
BJP snatches KR Pete from JD(S)
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the crucial by election from KR Pete Assembly segment in the district with its candidate KC Narayana Gowda, the disqualified MLA, against contender BL Devaraj of the Janata Dal (Secular) by over 9,700 votes.
This is the first ever victory for the saffron party in Mandya district. The party had not won any Assembly or Lok Sabha elections so far.
11:48 (IST)
BJP leader BL Santosh declares victory for party in tweet
11:46 (IST)
BJP wins in 4 seats, Congress in one
CNN-News18, reports that the BJP has registered a victory in four Assembly seats — Yellapur, Krishnarajpet, Hunsur and Kagwad, in the Karnataka Assembly bypolls. Meanwhile, the Congress won has the Chikkaballapur seat.
11:39 (IST)
In Photos: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa celebrates with son BY Vijayendra
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediruppa celebrates with his son, BY Vijayendra on Monday after BJP leads in 12 out of 15 seats.
11:22 (IST)
BJP needs 6 seats to retain majority
The BJP needs to win at least six of those 15 seats to remain in a majority in the Assembly. In the previous elections, the Congress had won in 12 of those 15 seats and the JDS of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the remaining three.
Trends available so far showed Congress leading in two (Shivajinagar and Hunsur), while JD(S) and an independent candidate were ahead in Yeshwanthpura and Hoskote constituencies respectively.
11:16 (IST)
KR Pete Assembly constituency update:
BJP likely to win for first time in Vokkaliga bastion
BJP candidate Narayana Gowda has taken a lead of 1,403 votes in KR Pete against Congress' BL Devaraj, who was ahead in the initial rounds. If Gowda wins, this will be Amit Shah-led party's first-ever victory in the Vokkaliga (a farming community) bastion of Mandya district, dominated by Congress and JD(S) for decades.
11:06 (IST)
Chikkaballapur Assembly constituency update:
BJP candidate K Sudhakar leads by 24,000 votes
BJP candidate and disqualified Congress MLA K Sudhakar is currently leading by over 24,520 votes in Chikkaballapur constituency. Sudhakar was among the first Congress leaders in the state to publicly criticise the Congress' decision to form a coalition with the JD(S). He had won the seat in 2018 with a margin of 45,177 votes.
10:53 (IST)
BJP leads in 12 seats, Congress in 2
According to the Election Commission website, the BJP is currently leading in 12 seats, while the Congress leads in two seats. Independent rebel candidate continues to lead in one seat as JD(S) loses lead in all of the 15 Assembly seats.
10:43 (IST)
Congress accepts defeat in bypolls
The Congress party has conceded defeat in the Karnataka bypolls held on 5 December. Party leader DK Shivakumar told ANI, "Congress must accept people's mandate. We have conceded defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened."
10:30 (IST)
Yellapur Assembly constituency update:
First win for BJP
Rebel candidate Shivaram Hebbar wins from BJP ticket from Yellapur constituency reports CNN-News18. The party continues to lead in 10 other seats out of the 15 Assembly bypolls held on 5 December. According to the EC website, Hebbar wins with 60.54 percent of votes.
10:12 (IST)
BJP leading in 11 seats, Congress in 2, JDS in 1
According to latest trends, the BJP is currently leading in 11 of the 15 Assembly seats took part in 5 December bypolls in Karnataka. Congress is leading in two and JDS is leading in 1. An Independent is leading in one seat.
10:07 (IST)
Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency update:
BJP trails behind closely, JD(S) in lead
Yeshwanthpur, the second-largest constituency in Bengaluru in terms of population had JD(S) candidate TN Javarayi Gowda currently leading over BJP's ST Somashekar by a slim margin of 1,275 votes. Somashekar won this seat on a Congress ticket in the 2018 election with a margin of 10,711 votes. He left the party in July, and is now contesting on the BJP ticke
10:02 (IST)
Athani Assembly constituency update:
BJP leads by 65% of votes
Mahesh Iranagoud Kumatalli from the BJP is currently leading in this seat with 65.24 percent of votes. Congress's Gajanan Bhalachandra Mangasuli is currently trailing closely 31.35 percent of votes, according to the EC website.
09:56 (IST)
BJP rebel, independent candidate leads in one seat
Fresh trends show that the BJP is currently leading in nine seats, the Congress in three, while the JD(S) is leading in two seats. An independent candidate, who is also a BJP rebel, is leading in one seat.
09:38 (IST)
Trends at 9.30 am: BJP leads in nine seats
09:24 (IST)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had visited the Lord Manjunatheswara temple in Dharmasthala on Sunday, a day ahead of the bypoll results
09:08 (IST)
Counting underway for at a center set up at Bengaluru's Mount Carmel College
09:07 (IST)
Congress maintains lead in Shivajinagar, JD(S) in KR Pete
BJP leading in Yellapur, Chikkaballapur constituencies, Congress leading in Shivajinagar and Hunasuru constitiencies and JD(S) leading in KR Pete, according to official Election Commission trends.
09:05 (IST)
Counting of votes cast through EVM begin - BJP maintains lead in ten seats
The counting of EVM votes began with BJP leading in 10 seats, Congress in two seats and JD(S) in one seat. Among the seats where the BJP has a lead are Chikkaballapur and Yeswanthpur.
The Congress is leading in Hunsur and Shivaji Nagar and the JD(S) in Krishnarajpet.
Independent candidate Sharath Bache Gowda is leading in Hoskote seat.
08:57 (IST)
Postal balot counting concludes - BJP leads in eight seats
As the counting of postal ballots concludes, the BJP leads in eight seats — Hunsur, Kagwad, Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak, Hirekerur, Athani and Yellapur.
The Congress leads in Shivaji Nagar and Vijayanagara while the JD(S) leads in Krishnarajpet.
08:34 (IST)
BJP leads in nine seats, Congress, JD(S) in one seat each
Early trends based on postal ballot counting show BJP leading in nine seats, including Hunsur, Kagwad, Vijayanagara, Krishnarajapura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Gokak, Hirekerur, Athani and Yellapur, reported CNN-News18.
The Janata Dal (Secular) is leading in the Krishnarajpet seat and the Congress is leading in Shivaji Nagar.
Postal ballot are being counted first. The couting of votes cast in the ballot will begin at 9 am.
08:30 (IST)
Exit polls predict comfortable victory for BJP
Local exit polls have predicted that the BJP is likely to cruise to a comfortable majority. According to the exit poll of Power TV, a Kannada news channel, BJP is estimated to get a minimum of eight and a maximum of 12 seats in the bypolls.
Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to win three to six seats, while Janata Dal (Secular) might get zero to two seats.
Public TV, also a Kannada news channel, has estimated eight to 10 seats for BJP, three to five seats for Congress and one to two seats for JD(S).
08:23 (IST)
15 seats that went to polls on 5 December
Polling took place on 5 December in Karnataka in 15 seats - Athani, Kagawad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranebennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, Hoskote, KR Puram, Yeswanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagar, Krishnarajpet and Hunsur.
A total number of 165 candidates were in the fray in these bypolls. While BJP and Congress contested in all the 15 seats, the JD(S) fielded candidates in 12.
08:19 (IST)
No bypolls in Maski, Rajarajeshwari Nagar
The fate of two disqualified MLAs will continue to be in limbo as elections were not held in two vacant seats — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski — due to legal battles in the high court over the 2018 results.
08:15 (IST)
Counting begins at 15 counting centres in Karnataka
The counting is likely to conclude in the afternoon, sealing the fate of the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government.
08:13 (IST)
RECAP | Bypolls were necessitated after disqualification of 17 rebel Congress, JD(S) MLAs
The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs, whose revolt led to the collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power.
BJP had fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from their constituencies from where they had won the 2018 Assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.
The outcome of the bypoll is crucial for BJP, which needs to win at least six seats to remain in a majority. Currently BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) 34. Besides, there is one BSP member, a nominated MLA and the Speaker.
08:10 (IST)
BJP will win 13 out of 15 seats, says BS Yediyurappa
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the BJP would win at least 13 of the 15 seats, while the opposition Congress and JD(S) would have to be content with just one each.
"Our party will carry out overall development of the state in the next three-and-half years. After the government completes its term, BJP will win at least 150 seats in the next assembly elections and come to power again, while Congress will continue to remain in the opposition," Yediyurappa told reporters.
BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party would win all the 15 seats.