Karnataka bypoll results Updates: BS Yediyurappa retains majority with BJP bagging six seats, leading in 6 others; CM thanks people for mandate

Karnataka bypoll results LATEST Updates: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is set to retain power in Karnataka as the BJP bags the required six seats to maintain the majority in the state government. While speaking to ANI, the chief minister said that without any problem, the BJP can give a "pro-people and a stable government".

The ruling BJP on Monday bagged four seats and was leading in eight others as the BS​ Yediyurappa-led government appeared on course to sweep the​ bypolls in 15 constituencies and retain a majority. The Opposition Congress and JDS faced a huge setback. The Congress, which had won 12 of those 15 seats in the previous election, was leading only in two segments: Hunsur and Shivajinagar.

Youngest BJP MLA Tejasvi Surya took to micro-blogging site Twitter to thank the people of Karnataka for voting for the BJP for forming a stable government. According to the latest trends, the saffron party is leading with a comfortable margin in 12 out 15 Assembly seats, with Congress conceding defeat.

According to the Election Commission website, the BJP is currently leading in 12 seats, while the Congress leads in two seats. Independent rebel candidate continues to lead in one seat as JD(S) loses the lead in all of the 15 Assembly seats.

The Congress party has conceded defeat in the Karnataka bypolls held on 5 December. Party leader DK Shivakumar told ANI, "Congress must accept people's mandate. We have conceded defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened."

Rebel candidate Shivaram Hebbar wins from BJP ticket from Yellapur constituency reports CNN-News18. The party continues to lead in 10 other seats out of the 15 Assembly bypolls held on 5 December. According to the EC website, Hebbar wins with 60.54 percent of votes.

According to latest trends, the BJP is currently leading in 11 of the 15 Assembly seats took part in 5 December bypolls in Karnataka. Congress is leading in two and JDS is leading in 1. An Independent is leading in one seat.

As of 9.30 am, the trends for 14 out of 15 constituencies were known, with BJP leading in nine seats. Independent candidate Sharath Kumar Bachegowda left behind BJP's MTB Nagaraj by a margin of 3,879 votes. In Chikkaballapur and Yellapur, BJP candidates established comfortable leads of over 8,000 votes.

As of 8.30 am, Bharatiya Janata Party took a lead in nine seats, while the Congress and JD(S) stayed ahead in one seat each. The trends were based on the counting of postal ballots, which is set to conclude before 9 am.

Counting of votes following the bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on Monday, sealing the fate of the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that came to power merely four months ago.

Voting for these bypolls was held on 5 December, which saw an overall voter turnout of 67.91 percent. It will begin at 8 am at 11 centres and is likely to conclude by the afternoon.

The bypolls were held to fill the vacancies caused by the disqualification of 17 rebel Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs, whose revolt led to collapse of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and paved the way for BJP to come to power. Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). The assembly will still have two vacant seats, where bypolls were not due to pending litigations in high court.

To remain in power, the BJP needs to emerge victorious in at least six of the 15 seats.

Yediyurappa had won the confidence motion on 29 July after the effective strength of the 225-member assembly (including the Speaker) came down to 208 and the majority mark to 105, equivalent of BJP's current strength, following the disqualifications.

The BJP has 105 MLAs (including an independent), the Congress 66 and the JD(S) 34. Besides, there is one BSP member, a nominated MLA and the Speaker. Including the Chief Minister, currently there are 18 ministers in the cabinet, whose sanctioned strength is 34.

All arrangements, including security, have been made for the counting of votes. Prohibitory orders restricting assembly of people around the counting centre and activities that could disturb law and order have been clamped, PTI reported.

On the eve of counting, Yediyurappa told reporters here that his party would win at least 13 seats. "We will complete our term. Even people have the same expectations from us,” he said.

BJP had fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators, who joined the party after the Supreme Court allowed them to contest the bypolls, as its candidates from their respective constituencies from where they had won in the 2018 assembly elections on Congress and JD(S) tickets.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.