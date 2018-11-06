Karnataka By Election Results 2018: Final tally of votes from Ramanagara, Shimoga, Mandya, Bellary and Jamkhandi

As the counting of votes for the by-elections in five constituencies of Karnataka is nearing completion, the final picture is almost clear. While, JD(S) has closed in on two seats, Congress has managed to capture two others and BJP has managed stronghold only in the Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency. Congress has lapped up Bellary and Jamakhandi, whereas JD(S) has managed to secure Mandya and Ramanagara.

Constituency Party Candidate Votes Ramanagara JD(S) Anitha Kumaraswamy 1,25,043 Bellary Congress VS Ugrappa 5,54,139 Shimoga BJP BY Raghavendra 5,43,306 Jamakhandi Congress Anand Nyamgouda 97,017 Mandya JD(S) LR Shivarame Gowda 5,53,374

Ramanagara

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anitha Kumaraswamy won from the Ramanagara constituency with 1,25,043 votes and by a margin of 10,9137 votes. Here, Chandrasekhar of BJP got 15,906 votes at the end of the 20th and final round of counting.

Shimoga

In Shimoga, BJP's BY Raghavendra defeated his rival Madhu Bangarappa of JD(S) by a margin of 52,148 votes as he got 5,43,306 votes.

Mandya

LR Shivarame Gowda of JD(S) secured a win with 5,53,374 votes as BJP's new candidate Siddaramaiah could only get 2,44,377 votes. Rebel Congress candidate M Honne Gowda polled 17,842 votes. On the other hand, 15, 478 votes were polled in favour of NOTA.

Bellary

In Bellary, at end of the 16th round of counting of votes, Congress candidate VS Ugrappa had got 5,54,139 votes, BJP's J Shantha had got 3,60,608 votes and 11,674 votes were polled for NOTA.

Jamkhandi

In this Assembly seat, Congress candidate Anand Nyamgouda won against BJP's Srikanth Kulkarni by a margin of 39,479 votes Nyamegouda got 97,017 votes while Kulkarni got 57,492 votes.

The by-election for three Lok Sabha and two Vidhan Sabha seats were held on Saturday. Bypolls in Bellary, Shimoga and Mandya Lok Sabha seats, and Ramanagara and Jamkhandi Assembly seats were necessitated by the resignation of three MPs and one MLA, and the death of another MLA.

The polls, which saw an estimated 67% voter turnout, are largely being viewed as a litmus test for the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition. In all the five constituencies, the alliance partners had fielded joint candidates. While the Congress fielded its contestants in Bellary and Jamakhandi seats, the JDS chose Shimoga, Mandya and Ramanagara.

