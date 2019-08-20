Karnataka BJP cabinet expansion LIVE Updates: BS Yediyurappa names 4 Bengaluru MLAs in cabinet; city MP Tejasvi Surya 'delighted'

Karnataka BJP cabinet expansion Meeting Latest Updates: Independent MLA H Nagesh is among the 17 people whos will e administered oath at 10.30 am by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Nagesh was one of the 17 rebels who had effectively toppled the JD(S)-Congress government in July.
The expansion of the Karnataka cabinet will take place on Tuesday and 13-14 ministers are likely to be inducted, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday.
"The cabinet expansion will take place between 10:30 and 11:30 am tomorrow. I have already written a letter to the Governor in this regard. I have asked Chief Secretary to make all arrangements," he said.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa said after the expansion, a cabinet meeting will be held.
Having run the government with a "one-man cabinet" for over 20 days, Yediyurappa on Saturday got a go-ahead from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.
Yediyurappa, who took oath as chief minister on July 26 and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on July 29, is yet to induct any minister into his cabinet.
The chief minister and the state leadership is expected to get clear instructions from the high command about those to be inducted into the Ministry, by Monday afternoon.
"By Monday afternoon we will get a clear instruction on who all to be inducted, I have held discussions with Amit Shah and other leaders. We will get to know by the afternoon," Yediyurappa had said soon after his return from Delhi on Saturday night.
Asked about the number of ministers likely to be inducted on Tuesday, he said, "13 to 14 people are likely to be inducted in to the cabinet in the first phase, there may be plus or minus one or two, we have now recommended 13 to 14 of them."
Yediyurappa has a tightrope to walk during the cabinet expansion as he has to craft a fine caste and regional balance, in view of large number of aspirants, sources said.
However, with no decision yet by the Supreme Court on 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs, whose resignation from the Assembly paved the way for the BJP to gain power, the chief minister has no immediate compulsion to accommodate them.
Amid pressure from within, opposition parties, the Congress and JD(S) too had hit out at the BJP over the delay in cabinet expansion, and had even raised questions about the government's "existence".
The Congress had even said that Yediyurappa's one-man cabinet administration "resembled President's rule."
Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 09:46:28 IST
Highlights
BS Yediyurappa names four MLAs from Bengaluru in cabinet
Four of the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who will take oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers
BSY skips Congress, JD(S) rebels in cabinet expansion
As the list of ministers, who will take oath today was made public, the names of all the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs who literraly paved way for a mid-term upheaval of power were missing. The dreams of a ministerial position in the BJP government were watered down by Karnataka Assembly speaker who disqualified all these MLAs for defying their party whip.
However, with no decision yet by the Supreme Court on their disqualification, the Chief Minister was anyway not under any immediate compulsion to accommodate them.
Independent MLA H Nagesh to be included in BSY Cabinet after he quit previous JD(S)-Congress govt
Independent MLA H Nagesh is among the 17 people whos will e administered oath at 10.30 am by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Nagesh was one of the 17 rebels who had effectively toppled the JD(S)-Congress government in July.
Nagesh had resigned as minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on 8 July and at the same time announced his support to the BJP. In January, Nagesh came out in support of the BJP but changed his stand after he was made a Minister on 14 June.
17 MLAs set to become ministers in Karnataka Cabinet; dissent in party unlikely due to high command's involvement in decision
BS Yediyurappa has had a tightrope to walk during the cabinet expansion as he had to craft a fine caste and regional balance in view of a large number of aspirants. But with the high command having its final say, any voices of open expression of dissent were unlikely, sources said.
They pointed out that there was no open expression of ministerial aspirations or lobbying for posts as legislators feared that it may go against their interests.
BS Yediyurappa all set to add new ministers to one-man state govt today
Twenty five days after assuming office, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will expand his ministry on Tuesday with the likely induction of 13-14 ministers in the first phase.
This will be the first ever expansion of Yediyurappas ministry after he assumed office on 26 July and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on 29 July.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
09:46 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa names four MLAs from Bengaluru in cabinet
Four of the 17 MLAs named in the list of ministers who will take oath today are from Bengaluru. BJP's R Ashok from Padmanabhanagar Assembly Constituency, V. Somanna representing Govindarajanagar, Nimma Sureshkumar, MLA from Rajajinagar assembly constituency, and Ashwathnarayan from Malleshwaram have all made it into the first list of Cabinet ministers
09:35 (IST)
Traffic restrictions imposed around Raj Bhavan ahead of oath-taking ceremony
The Bengaluru traffic police has put out an advisory in view of the oath-taking ceremony program at governor's residence. "Motorists are requested to travel along the specified routes due to the traffic congestion during the valid ministers' oath-taking program at the Rajya Sabha on 20-08-2019," Bengaluru Traffic Police tweeted.
09:19 (IST)
BJP may accomodate JD(S), Congress rebels in ministry upon re-election in bypolls, say reports
The then speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Congress-JD(S) rebel under the anti-defection law till the end of the assembly term, which they have challenged in the Supreme Court. Only on getting any relief from the Supreme Court can the disqualified MLA contest the bypolls. Sources told PTI that if they get re-elected, BJP plans to make them Ministers as promised and that is the reason Yediyurappa has not filled up all the ministerial positions in one go.
09:16 (IST)
BSY skips Congress, JD(S) rebels in cabinet expansion
As the list of ministers, who will take oath today was made public, the names of all the rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs who literraly paved way for a mid-term upheaval of power were missing. The dreams of a ministerial position in the BJP government were watered down by Karnataka Assembly speaker who disqualified all these MLAs for defying their party whip.
However, with no decision yet by the Supreme Court on their disqualification, the Chief Minister was anyway not under any immediate compulsion to accommodate them.
08:54 (IST)
Independent MLA H Nagesh to be included in BSY Cabinet after he quit previous JD(S)-Congress govt
Independent MLA H Nagesh is among the 17 people whos will e administered oath at 10.30 am by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Nagesh was one of the 17 rebels who had effectively toppled the JD(S)-Congress government in July.
Nagesh had resigned as minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on 8 July and at the same time announced his support to the BJP. In January, Nagesh came out in support of the BJP but changed his stand after he was made a Minister on 14 June.
08:40 (IST)
17 MLAs set to become ministers in Karnataka Cabinet; dissent in party unlikely due to high command's involvement in decision
BS Yediyurappa has had a tightrope to walk during the cabinet expansion as he had to craft a fine caste and regional balance in view of a large number of aspirants. But with the high command having its final say, any voices of open expression of dissent were unlikely, sources said.
They pointed out that there was no open expression of ministerial aspirations or lobbying for posts as legislators feared that it may go against their interests.
08:36 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa to add 17 new ministers to one-man state govt today
After forming the government on 26 July following the collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition, 17 ministers will take an oath of office on Tuesday in the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's cabinet.
The Chief Minister, who drew Opposition's criticism for the delay in cabinet expansion, proposed names of 17 MLAs including KS Eshwarappa, Jagdish Shettar, CT Ravi and Basavaraj Bommai
08:02 (IST)
BS Yediyurappa all set to add new ministers to one-man state govt today
Twenty five days after assuming office, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will expand his ministry on Tuesday with the likely induction of 13-14 ministers in the first phase.
This will be the first ever expansion of Yediyurappas ministry after he assumed office on 26 July and proved his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly on 29 July.