Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote LIVE Updates: 'Nobody kidnapped me,' Congress' Shrimant Patil counters party's claim, says visited Mumbai for personal work

Karnataka Assembly Trust Vote Latest Updates: The Congress Thursday alleged in the Karnataka assembly its MLA Shreemant Patil, who suddenly disappeared after being with them at a resort and went incommunicado, had been 'kidnapped' as part of efforts to 'topple' the coalition government. However, Patil, in a video message on a social networking site, said no one had kidnapped him.
BJP legislators staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the Congress-JD(S) government dragging its feet on the trust vote. The BJP MLAs were seen having discussions, dining together and sleeping on the green floor and the well of the House.
Shortly after the Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Thursday without a trial of strength, Governor Vajubhai Vala wrote a letter to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, asking him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Friday afternoon.
Vala told Kumaraswamy to prove his government's majority by 1.30 pm on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, the governor had conveyed to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar that the government should enjoy the confidence of the House at all times and that the business of confidence vote be completed on Thursday itself.
"The motion of confidence moved is in consideration at the House. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is expected to maintain the confidence of the House at all times. I send a message to consider trust vote by the end of the day," Vala said in a message to the Speaker.
This came after a BJP delegation headed by former minister Jagdish Shettar rushed to the Raj Bhavan and met the governor seeking completion of the business on Thursday itself.
After the Assembly proceedings, Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said that the governor is officially communicating that MLAs have withdrawn support which means it is a case under the anti-defection law.
"The governor has written a letter. He said that 15 MLAs have withdrawn support from the government. A governor certifying that MLAs have withdrawn support in itself proves that it is a fit case under the anti-defection law," he said.
"A few MLAs have said that they have withdrawn support. But officially the governor communicating to the chief minister and the Speaker that the MLAs have withdrawn the support clearly shows that the anti-defection law can come into force," he told reporters in Bengaluru.
"As per the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, they are supposed to lose membership... So, I am appealing the legislators that the BJP is trying to put monkey cap on you, be cautious," Shivakumar said.
Earlier in the Assembly, senior Congress leader HK Patil questioned the governor's action in sending the message to the Speaker and asked him not to "interfere" in the House proceedings.
The Speaker had acknowledged that he received the message from the governor about ensuring that the confidence is tested on Thursday.
Amid a furore on the issue with BJP members demanding that the confidence motion be put to vote immediately, the Chair adjourned the House till Friday.
The BJP announced that its members will spend the night in the House in protest.
Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, in his speech, said the voting should be held on Thursday. "Even if it is midnight, let the trust vote be held today," he said.
Eighteen MLAs were not present in the Assembly as the House took up the vote of confidence for debate.
The MLAs who were absent include Byrathi Basavaraj, Munirathna, ST Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Roshan Baig, Srimanth Patil, Anand Singh, B Nagendra, R Shankar, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda, MTB Basavaraj, BC Patil, H Vishwanath, Mahesh Kumthahalli, Prathap Gouda Patil, K Sudhakar and Shivaram Hebbar.
The 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) government had earlier in July slumped into a minority following the resignation of the dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S)MLAs have resigned.
If the dissident MLAs, who are in Mumbai, are counted out, the BJP appears to have the support of 105 MLAs in the 225-member state Assembly including one nominated MLA.
Updated Date: Jul 19, 2019 10:46:10 IST
Highlights
Beyond Politics, we are all friends: G Parameshwara on arranging food for protesting BJP MLAs
"They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food&other things for them.Some of them have diabetes&BP, that's why we arranged everything here.Beyond politics we're friends,it's the beauty of democracy," Parameshwara was quoted as saying by ANI.
His statement came after media reported that Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP leaders, who were camping in the Vidhan Soudha overnight.
Karnataka trust vote Latest update: BJP MLAs, BS Yeddyurappa in huddle before commencement of session at 11 am
Meanwhile... Amid much political animosity on the floor of the House, Congress, BJP leaders break bread together
Even as allegations and counter allegations of subverting democracy are flying thick and fast between Congress and JD(S), the bonhomie the leaders of the two parties share on a personal level, seems to be unscathed. Today, after BJP MLAs camped at the Vidhan Soudha overnight, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP's Suresh Kumar.
Yesterday, DK Shivakumar was spotted bantering with BJP's B Sriramulu.
Watch: Karnataka BJP MLAs go for a morning walk after staging overnight dharna at Vidhana Soudha
Hold floor test immediately, says Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka MLA and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has urged the Karnataka government to hold the trust vote urgently. "We insist the vote of confidence to be held immediately because it is a minority government and 15 MLAs have already resigned from their post," Shettar said
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
10:46 (IST)
Bengaluru Police in Mumbai to take Shrimant Patil's statement even as MLA clarifies he wasn't kidnapped
A team of Karnataka Police has visited to Mumbai to take MLA Shrikant Patil's statement, even as the Congress leader has denied his own party's claims that he was kidnapped or coerced to come to Mumbai.
10:40 (IST)
Beyond Politics, we are all friends: G Parameshwara on arranging food for protesting BJP MLAs
"They(BJP MLAs) were on an over night dharna at Vidhana Soudha. It's our duty to arrange food&other things for them.Some of them have diabetes&BP, that's why we arranged everything here.Beyond politics we're friends,it's the beauty of democracy," Parameshwara was quoted as saying by ANI.
His statement came after media reported that Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP leaders, who were camping in the Vidhan Soudha overnight.
10:15 (IST)
Karnataka trust vote Latest update: BJP MLAs, BS Yeddyurappa in huddle before commencement of session at 11 am
10:15 (IST)
No one kidnapped me, says MLA Shrimant Patil as Congress claims otherwise
The Congress Thursday alleged in the Karnataka assembly its MLA Shreemant Patil, who suddenly disappeared after being with them at a resort and went incommunicado, had been 'kidnapped' as part of efforts to 'topple' the coalition government. However, Patil, in a video message on a social networking site, said no one had kidnapped him.
In the message, he said he had developed chest pain due to which he was admitted at a hospital in Mumbai where he had gone for some "personal work." "Yesterday I had come here (Mumbai) for some personal work. I felt tired, and body became numb and there was pain in the chest. Hence, I got admitted in a hospital in Mumbai. No one has kidnapped me. Since my health is not proper, I got admitted in a hospital." Patil said.
09:26 (IST)
Meanwhile... Amid much political animosity on the floor of the House, Congress, BJP leaders break bread together
Even as allegations and counter allegations of subverting democracy are flying thick and fast between Congress and JD(S), the bonhomie the leaders of the two parties share on a personal level, seems to be unscathed. Today, after BJP MLAs camped at the Vidhan Soudha overnight, Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara was seen having breakfast with BJP's Suresh Kumar.
Yesterday, DK Shivakumar was spotted bantering with BJP's B Sriramulu.
09:16 (IST)
BJP MLAs stay put at Vidhana Soudha overnight as Speaker, govt drag feet on floor test
BJP legislators staged a night-long sit-in at Vidhana Soudha, protesting against the Congress-JD(S) government dragging its feet on the trust vote. The BJP MLAs were seen having discussions, dining together and sleeping on the green floor and the well of the House.
"This government has lost the majority. They tried to drag on the issue and tried to provoke us but we acted with patience. We will continue to press for a trust vote on the motion. We will stage night-long dharna in the House," Yeddyurappa told reporters here.
08:54 (IST)
Watch: Karnataka BJP MLAs go for a morning walk after staging overnight dharna at Vidhana Soudha
08:50 (IST)
Hold floor test immediately, says Jagadish Shettar
Karnataka MLA and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has urged the Karnataka government to hold the trust vote urgently. "We insist the vote of confidence to be held immediately because it is a minority government and 15 MLAs have already resigned from their post," Shettar said
07:51 (IST)
Karnataka trust vote Latest update: No trust vote in Karnataka Assembly yesterday,Governor sets HDK a deadline